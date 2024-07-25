This Artist Creates Uplifting And Wholesome Comics, And Here Are 40 Of The Best OnesInterview With Artist
We’d like to introduce you to Mateus Inks, who has captured the hearts of many with his wholesome and relatable series, ‘Marengo Comics.’ What makes this strip special is how deeply it resonates with readers. It touches on sensitive topics, like mental health and low self-esteem, as well as everyday issues that concern everyone, such as friendships, family interactions, awkward moments, and other daily life situations.
If you’re curious to discover the series, scroll down. We also spoke with the artist behind the comic, so be sure to read the rest of our article featuring the interview with Mateus.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
We spoke with the artist and asked what inspired him to start creating his heartwarming comic series. Inks shared with us: “I originally wanted to express my thoughts on being an introvert, but as time went on, I had fallen into a deep depression for some time. I realized the comics became an outlet for me during this time.”
When asked about the recurring themes in his comics, Mateus said: “I think about the past a lot. I base many comics off of real-life experiences.”
Next, we were curious about how Inks approaches character design and what considerations he takes into account when creating characters for a new cartoon. The artist explained: “I tried to create a character that was a little dull in color and that didn’t stand out too much to reflect how I was feeling at the time. Luckily, it seems that some people have grown to like this little sheep despite that.”
Lastly, we wanted to find out what message or emotion Mateus hopes readers take away from his series. The author of ‘Marengo Comics’ responded briefly: “You are not alone.”