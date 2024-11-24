ADVERTISEMENT

Sigmund Freud once wrote that it was physiologically impossible for women to be funny because of the way their brains were structured. We, at Bored Panda, beg to differ. Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most hilarious female stand-up comedians, authors, playwrights and more. And we’d like to believe that you, reading this, have met at least one funny lady in your life.

Being a woman can be a struggle, and sometimes the best way to deal is with a big dose of humor. Enter Instagram account Boujeee. It has over 120 thousand followers and a wall full of of painfully relatable but hilarious memes about life as a girl. Bored Panda has picked the best ones from the page. Keep scrolling for a good laugh, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.