ADVERTISEMENT

Sigmund Freud once wrote that it was physiologically impossible for women to be funny because of the way their brains were structured. We, at Bored Panda, beg to differ. Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most hilarious female stand-up comedians, authors, playwrights and more. And we’d like to believe that you, reading this, have met at least one funny lady in your life.

Being a woman can be a struggle, and sometimes the best way to deal is with a big dose of humor. Enter Instagram account Boujeee. It has over 120 thousand followers and a wall full of of painfully relatable but hilarious memes about life as a girl. Bored Panda has picked the best ones from the page. Keep scrolling for a good laugh, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , oliviarodrigo , iamcardib Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , aruariandepart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , Wtfnancyison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , artsygalnish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , dyingscribe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , thehappydog_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee , offtaylorgray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Relatable-Jokes-Memes

boujeeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!