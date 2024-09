When my son wore his hats out and about I’d get loads of people coming up to us asking where I got his hat from. I’d tell them I made them myself. One day someone remarked that I should sell them on Etsy. I hadn’t heard of it before. When I got home I had a look at what it was all about and opened an Etsy shop.

At first, I only sold kid-sized lion hats, which were very popular, but eventually, I got people wanting adult-sized ones. Mainly for fancy dress or cosplay events, dressing up as Heracles, The Cowardly Lion, Luna Lovegood or to wear one whilst going to see The Lion King. All sorts of reasons.

Things really took off when Henry Cavill wore one of my lion hats to run a charity marathon in.