We have a soft spot for art. But not just any art — we’re talking about animal paintings. We love animals, we love paintings, and of course, we love the combination of the two!

Following the recent discovery of a pig painting in Indonesia, where Ice Age cave painters flourished, it’s said that the first traces of animals in art date back to at least 45,000 years ago. Since then, art featuring animals has taken many forms. From Pisanello’s Duck in 1440, passing through Yi Am’s art in the 16th century, and the French animal painter Rosa Bonheur in the 1800s, we’ve seen animals depicted in all kinds of styles and genres.

When it comes to capturing the spirit of an animal through pencil or brushstrokes on canvas, some have a talent that is hard to match. We’ve selected our favorite animal artists over time so that you can see how stunning the most famous animal paintings are for yourself! The artists featured here have taken painting animals to the next level — from incredibly realistic portraits of cats and dogs to more abstract pieces that feature animals in new, exciting ways.