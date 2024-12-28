ADVERTISEMENT

People say that you're never too old to learn new things, and we here at Bored Panda strongly agree with that sentiment. We like to present you with interesting, lesser-known snippets of knowledge from time to time, and this occasion is no different.

Life can be full of interesting facts we don't even think about while going through our daily routines. For example, did you know that otters have little skin pockets where they can store their favorite rocks? Or that it snows in the Sahara desert? If you want to learn more random facts like these, scroll through this list we made for your curiosity and enjoyment!

#1

Two French Bulldogs

Two brindle dogs wearing collars, side by side, highlighting rare everyday facts about their similar profiles.

The dog on the left, Arnie, is an award winning French Bulldog.

The dog on the right, Flint, was bred by Hawbucks French Bulldogs, in the Netherlands. This breeder is working to restore a healthier template for Bulldogs, similar to how they looked about a century ago.

Jemima Harrison Report

Sunshine
Second one is soooo much better! Better for the poor dogs.

    #2

    Al Capone Is The Reason We Have Expiration Dates On Milk Bottles

    Headshots of a man in a police lineup, showcasing rare everyday facts.

    After his niece became extremely ill from spoiled milk, the powerful gangster reportedly lobbied aggressively for expiration dates to be placed on milk to ensure the safety of children and pregnant women.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    Kabuki Kitsune
    This is a myth. A popular one, but a myth none the less, there's little evidence to support this story. Expiration dates didn't become mainstream until the 1970s, decades after Capone's death.

    #3

    Sometimes Dogs In Movies Have To Have Cgi Tails Because They Keep Wagging Their Tails. They Are Just So Happy To Be There!

    A rare moment captured of a dog joyfully leaping through a grass field.

    Aggravating-Team8249 , Matheus Bertelli/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    The world has so many little secrets we might have no idea about. Like the fact that giraffes' 50 cm-long tongues are black. Well, they're not black exactly, more accurately, they are dark purple or very dark blue. Still, why is that? 

    Scientists explain that it's nature's way of protecting their tongues from getting sunburned. Because they feed so high up, giraffes' tongues get exposed to the sun a lot. The density of dark melanin pigments in them offers better protection against UV rays.

    #4

    Lobsters Were Considered Disgusting And Low-Class Food, To The Point That Feeding Them To Prisoners Too Often Was Considered Cruel And Unusual Punishment

    Spiny lobsters in an aquarium showcasing unique details, representing rare everyday facts in marine life.

    Also they're basically just big sea roaches.

    Leifur311 , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    When the railroads in America were developed it became possible, but costly, to transport lobsters inland. They became a way to impress people with your riches.

    #5

    Your Pets Will Forgive You If You Accidentally Step On Them

    Person holding a dachshund and a calico cat, showcasing rare everyday facts about pets.

    fluffybear45 , Nadia Vasil'eva/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Kenneth Daniels
    Step on my dog nightly since he sleeps in front of the bathroom, also keep bisquits for him in bathroom .

    #6

    The Amazon River Is Over 4,000 Miles Long And Doesn't Have Any Bridges That Cross It

    Aerial view of a lush green forest with winding river, showcasing rare intricate sand patterns and everyday natural beauty.

    rredline , Gustavo Denuncio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Is this due to the changing river courses that occur through the dry season/ rainy season?

    Who hasn't experienced the sensation of falling when trying to fall asleep? Probably very few of us. You know that feeling of getting jolted awake right as you're drifting into a sweet, sweet nap? That's called myoclonus.

    Scientists say that we feel the sudden jerking or falling sensations as we drift from one sleep phase to another. They call the movements "hypnagogic jerks," and they usually happen in the first light stage of sleep. Our brains interpret it as being awake and sometimes check in by waking up our muscles as a means of protection.

    #7

    Otters Have Skin Pockets For Their Favorite Rocks

    Otter lounging on rocks, showcasing rare everyday behavior, with a relaxed and curious expression.

    CryoWreck , shaosong sun/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    If You Have 10 Dollars In Your Pocket And No Debts , You Have More Wealth Than 25% Of Americans

    Close-up of various US dollar bills on a wooden table, depicting rare everyday facts about currency.

    TheSlipperyPot8o , Natasha Chebanoo/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    You Know That Feeling Like You’re Falling You Get When You’re Falling Asleep?

    Person sleeping in bed under white sheets, dimly lit room. Rare-Everyday-Facts theme.

    That happens because sometimes your muscles relax and your heart rate slows down too quickly that your body thinks you’re dying. So, it gives you that falling sensation which jolts you awake.

    moonlixqht , Ivan Oboleninov/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Here are a couple of fun facts about the Sahara desert: it used to be a lush rainforest and it also has snow from time to time. The lush jungle was there more than 6,000 years ago, verified by academics Robert Korty and William Boos found in 2016 by analyzing precipitation patterns today and from the Holocene era.

    #10

    Steve Jobs Typed A Letter To A Fan Who Had Requested An Autograph From Him, Stating That He Does Not Give Out Autographs

    Letter from a tech executive declining a signature, dated 1983, on Apple letterhead. Rare everyday facts.

    This letter ended up selling at auction for $400k.

    chadthor123 Report

    #11

    The Sahara Desert Used To Be A Tropical Rainforest

    Dense forest scene contrasts with bright desert dunes, illustrating rare everyday facts about diverse ecosystems.

    The Sahara Desert is known for being the world’s hottest desert. However, just 6,000 years ago, this dry land was a lush rainforest with thick vegetation and high rainfall.

    KingPullo , Darius Krause/Pexels (not the actual photo) , Taryn Elliott/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Robyn H
    Actually, the Lut Desert in Iran is the hottest desert in the world. Temperatures there can reach 159 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) on average.

    #12

    The Incans Created A Brilliant Engineering Technique

    Mountainous view of Machu Picchu, showcasing rare stone structures under a cloudy sky; an awe-inspiring historical site.

    It is called ‘ashlar masonry’, where rocks are cut to fit perfectly together without mortar. This allowed the stones to move in its place during an earthquake, before settling back in their original positions.

    KingPullo , Sparks Darby/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    In 2022, the Sahara saw unusual snowfall in its Algerian territory. However, that wasn't the first time we could see snow, as the phenomenon was also recorded in 2017, 2018, and 2021. The temperatures in the desert get awfully high, at about 50°C during the day, but they also drop very low at night. In 2005, in Algeria, the lowest recorded temperature was -14°C. When the temperature is cold and there's moisture in the air, snow forms.
    #13

    China Has Only One Timezone

    Shanghai skyline at night with bright skyscrapers, showcasing rare everyday facts about urban illumination.

    As folks in Beijing is preparing to go to bed at midnight, folks in Xinjiang are just beginning to watch the sunset. China is almost the size of the United States, which has six timezones! Interestingly, China didn’t always operate on Beijing time.

    KingPullo , Wolfram K/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Nils Skirnir
    Several countries which are big enough to have multiple time zones, don’t. India being one. When you think about it, there’s really no need for time zones

    #14

    There Is No Universally Accepted Definition Of "Vegetable"

    Colorful array of fresh vegetables including tomatoes, mushrooms, and peppers, showcasing everyday produce.

    It's a cultural and culinary term, and varies from place to place.

    cubs_070816 , Engin Akyurt/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    These "Wavy Walls" In England Surprisingly Use Fewer Bricks Than Straight Ones

    A wavy brick wall in a park and along a roadside, showcasing rare architectural design.

    Originating in ancient Egypt, their arch design provides sturdy support with just one layer, unlike straight walls that require two.

    JamesLucasIT , spicedpumpkins , Nat Bocking Report

    Let's go to the animal kingdom and explore some fun facts about them. The ever-cute otters are a good place to start. Did you know that they have skin pockets underneath their armpits? what do they put in there? The food they plan to eat later or rocks they'll use to crack open mussels and other hard-shelled snacks.
    #16

    Giraffe Tongues Are Black

    Giraffe using its long tongue to scratch its nose, showcasing a rare and everyday fact about animal behavior.

    TrishDoesTrivia , Chris F/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    If You're Allergic To Chocolate You're Usually Allergic To Cockroaches

    Bars of chocolate on crumpled paper with a broken piece, highlighting rare everyday facts.

    msbunsen , Vie Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    First Documented Complaint

    Ancient clay tablets in a museum display showcasing rare historical facts and inscriptions.

    The First Complaint "Letter" (Made From Clay) Was Sent In 1750 Bc In Mesopotamia From A Man Named Nanni To A Merchant Named Ea-Nasir. Nanni Was Mad That He Received The Incorrect Grade Of Copper That He Had Already Paid For And That The Merchant Was Rude To His Servant When Confronted.

    Opening_Geologist_25 , tbc34 Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    It was tough work in those days being a postman, carrying clay tablets about.

    Another fun animal fact in our list is that guinea pigs must have a companion in Switzerland. Such a rule is included in the Animal Protection Ordinance. Yet the Swiss themselves claim that actual enforcement of this animal protection requirement depends on the opinion of the cantonal veterinary services. Other animal species that have to be kept in groups or at least pairs, are guinea pigs, mice, gerbils, rats, degus, and chinchillas, and for birds, Japanese quails, macaws, cockatoos, parakeets, parrots, canaries, estrildid finches and lovebirds.

    #19

    It Snows In The Sahara Desert

    It Snows In The Sahara Desert

    KingPullo , tonynetone Report

    #20

    Walmart Is World's Largest Retailer Of Diamonds

    Various cut gemstones on a white surface showcasing rare everyday facts.

    CleaKen2010 , Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    In Chess There Are Over 9 Million Variations After Just 3 Moves Each

    Person playing chess, moving a white pawn, with a focused expression.

    288 billion different possible positions after 4 moves each. In a complete game there are more possible positions than there are electrons in the observable universe.

    canyouevenreadthat , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    The first calculations of Mount Everest did indeed show that it was 2,902 ft high. But nowadays we measure the peak at 29,029 ft. What's more interesting is that if we would measure it from the Earth's center, it wouldn't be Earth's highest peak. That title would go to Mount Chimborazo, which is farthest from the Earth's center due to the planet not being perfectly round.

    #22

    The Cigarette Lighter Was Actually Invented Before The Match

    Hand holding a lit lighter over a detailed map, representing travel and exploration; a rare everyday fact.

    And before the cigarette.

    MrMathNerd , tranek4real Report

    #23

    Humans Have, On Average, Just As Many Hairs On Their Body As Chimpanzees, Human Hair Is Just A Lot Shorter And Finer

    Chimpanzee in a zoo setting, showcasing a rare everyday fact about primate behavior.

    Inner_Inspection6408 , Antonio Friedemann/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    The Sun Is Not Yellow

    Bright sun setting behind clouds, illustrating rare everyday facts.

    When viewed outside earths atmosphere it is white. It only looks yellow due to our atmosphere "pulling" the blue light out, leaving it looking yellow. It's an illusion.

    reddit.com , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Speaking about planets, if someone were to ask you what color is the Sun, would you say "Yellow?" Unfortunately, it's not, and neither is it orange, red or any other tone of those. To our eyes, the Sun appears white, but it's actually all colors mixed together. 

    #25

    Clouds Weigh Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds, Full Of Water, Effortlessly Floating Above Our Heads

    Open sky with fluffy clouds over a vast, harvested field, showcasing rare everyday facts of rural landscapes.

    No support, No structure, just weight, floating around above us and we're like, yep totally believable, because they're clouds, duh.

    dang_dude_dont , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Left Handed People Only Represent About 10% Of The General Human Population

    Handwriting a to-do list with items like fabric, belt, button, showcasing everyday productivity in action.

    DiamondsInTheSky97 , Meruyert Gonullu/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    The Indiana Bell Building Was Rotated 90° While Everyone Inside Still Worked, 1930

    Historical buildings moved on tracks in a rare engineering feat for everyday infrastructure development.

    Over a month, the structure moved 15 inches per hour, with 600 employees working without interruption. Gas, heat, electricity, water, sewage, and phone services remained intact, and no one inside felt the movement.

    JamesLucasIT , fasc1nate Report

    We can see different colors of the Sun during different times of day. At sunset, it's yellow, orange, or red, because these have the longest wavelengths and they make it through the Earth's thick atmosphere. During midday, the sky looks blue to us because the shortest waves (blue, green, and violet) bounce around and scatter around the atmosphere.

    #28

    Neitokainen Is A Body Of Water In Finland

    Map of Neitokainen in Finland beside an aerial view of a lake shaped like Finland, showcasing rare everyday facts.

    It is shaped in the cartographic form of Finland.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #29

    The Chicago Skyline Visible From Nearly 50 Miles Away In Indiana Dunes Sunset

    Silhouettes on the beach at sunset, capturing rare everyday facts of nature's beauty.

    During certain times of the year, the sun sets behind the skyline, offering this breathtaking view.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #30

    There Are Only Two Countries In The World Where Coca Cola Does Not Exist

    Assorted soda cans on a table, featuring Coca-Cola prominently, showcasing everyday items.

    You might think Coca Cola is something you can find anywhere in the world but these two countries have been in long-term US trade embargoes — North Korea since 1950 and Cuba since 1962.

    KingPullo , Craig Adderley/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Have you ever wondered how the clouds keep floating in the sky and not falling? If you haven't you probably didn't know that a typical cumulus cloud weighs around 551 tons. Clouds don't fall because the rising air that they form out of keeps them floating in the air. The air below the cloud is denser and allows it to float atop.
    #31

    San Fransisco’s Golden Gate Bridge ‘Speaks’

    Golden Gate Bridge spanning blue waters under a clear sky, capturing a rare everyday scene.

    This is one of the newer facts about the world. In June 2020, San Francisco’s beloved Golden Gate Bridge started speaking up about some amendments made to the railings on the bike path. Literally.

    KingPullo , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Sudan Has The Most Pyramids In The World (Not Egypt)

    People walking towards ancient pyramids under a clear blue sky, demonstrating rare everyday facts in a historical setting.

    Egypt and pyramids are almost synonymous, but did you know there are pyramids in Sudan too? Nubia, a region in Sudan, has 255 pyramids — twice the number in Egypt!

    KingPullo , Muneeb Yassir/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Fun Fact: If You Look Super Closely On Your Ps5 Controller, You’ll See Teeny Tiny Playstation Symbols

    Close-up of a game controller with a textured grip featuring tiny shapes, illustrating rare everyday facts.

    reddit.com , Redstone41 Report

    #34

    Dogs Can Tell When Your Comming Home By How Much Of Your Scent Is Left In The House If You Have A Daily Routine

    Happy black and white dog smiling at the camera, representing everyday joy.

    babiferari , Kat Smith/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    In Switzerland, It's Illegal To Own Just One Guinea Pig; If You Have Any, You Have To Have At Least Two. They Get Lonely!

    Two guinea pigs eating vegetables on grass, showcasing rare everyday facts about their diet.

    reddit.com , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #36

    48 Hours Of Youtube Footage Gets Uploaded Every Single Minute

    Hand holding a smartphone displaying the YouTube app, highlighting rare everyday facts.

    borez , freestocks.org/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #37

    Owls Have Tube Shaped Eyes, Rather Than Spherical Ones

    A winking owl with intricate feathers, showcasing a rare everyday fact in nature.

    This makes it difficult to move the eyes in their sockets, but is counteracted by the ability to rotate their heads 270 degrees in either direction.

    huntingb0i , Jean van der Meulen/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #38

    When Mt Everest Was First Measured It Was Exactly 29,000 Feet

    Snow-covered mountain peak framed by trees against a clear blue sky, showcasing rare everyday facts of nature.

    It was reported as 29,002 because exactly 29,000 was not believable.

    1pointtwentyone , Image Noise/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #39

    Half Of All Bank Robberies Take Place On A Friday

    Exterior of Royal Bank branch at night, featuring illuminated signage and brick facade.

    Munchynibbler , Erik Mclean/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #40

    There Are More Fake, Plastic Flamingos For Sale, Than There Are Living Flamingos On The Planet

    Flamingos gathered at a pond, showcasing vibrant pink feathers in a natural setting, representing Rare-Everyday-Facts.

    AnarchyonAsgard , zoosnow/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #41

    Oxford University Is Older Than The Aztec Empire

    Oxford's Radcliffe Camera and All Souls College, capturing rare everyday facts in architecture and history.

    Independent-Bike8810 , Shaun Iwasawa/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #42

    In Arizona Its Illegal To Let Your Donkey Sleep In A Bathtub But It Can Sit In It

    A donkey with a red collar walking in a green field, with other animals grazing in the background, illustrating Rare-Everyday-Facts.

    sleepsunawareof , Leon Woods/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #43

    Pillow Fighting Is A Real, Recognized Sport In Canada. It Was Founded In Toronto In 2004 By The Pillow Fighting League

    Two people having a pillow fight on a bed, smiling and enjoying a moment together.

    iSnortedHalfOfPeru , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #44

    There Are More Ways To Arrange A Deck Of Cards Than There Are Stars In Our Galaxy

    Person shuffling playing cards, demonstrating a rare everyday skill at a table.

    MacdonalMan , Prathyusha Mettupalle/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #45

    Most People Have More Than The Average Number Of Arms

    Hands extended with palms facing up, illustrating a rare everyday fact concept.

    Lord_AdGnalDiv , Luis Quintero/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    Every Two Minutes, We Take As Many Photos As All Of Humanity Took During The 1800s

    Hand holding a smartphone capturing a scenic city view, illustrating rare everyday facts.

    scottjew , Kaique Rocha/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #47

    There Are More Privately Owned Tigers In Texas Than There Are Wild Tigers On The Rest Of The Planet Combined

    A rare tiger prowling in lush greenery, highlighting unique everyday wildlife facts.

    j_flameIV , Danne/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #48

    Parrot Fish Are Responsible For Most Of The Sand In The World

    Wavy patterns in sand under sunlight, displaying rare textures in everyday nature.

    They eat coral looking for the good stuff And spit out the chewed up pieces which happens to now be sand.

    fatbobross , Jolo Diaz/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #49

    That If You Knock Your Tooth Out And Put It Back In The Socket It Will Grow Roots Back And Save The Tooth

    Close-up of a person's smiling mouth, showcasing teeth and lips, illustrating a detail related to everyday facts.

    Leanne1719 , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #50

    Humans Are Bioluminescent And Glow In The Dark, But The Light That We Emit Is 1,000 Times Weaker Than Our Human Eyes Are Able To Pick Up

    Diagram of photon emission study, thermographic images of a person, and graph illustrating emission intensity variations. Rare-Everyday-Facts.

    -eDgAR- , Kobayashi et al. Report

    #51

    The Guinness Book Of Records Was Invented By The Guinness Beer Folks

    A pint of Guinness on a wooden table, highlighting rare everyday facts in a casual pub setting.

    They figured a book of verifiable facts would help stop bar arguments.

    jmshub , Engin Akyurt/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #52

    Due To Evolution, Humans Share Genes With All Living Organisms. For Example, 60% Of Your DNA Is The Same As A Strawberry

    Close-up of strawberries and silhouettes of people with raised hands at sunset, illustrating rare everyday facts.

    hoarchata , Ave Calvar Martinez/Pexels (not the actual photo) , Min An/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #53

    When You Dream, One Portion Of Your Brain Creates The Storey, While Another Part Witnesses The Events And Is Really Shocked By The Plot Twists

    Man sleeping in a bed with striped sheets, illustrating a rare everyday fact about sleep habits.

    Longjumping_Owl9929 , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #54

    We Are Closer To The Year 2040 Than The Year Of 1994

    Close-up of a calendar page showing September to November dates, highlighting everyday facts.

    sickparadise , Pixabay Report

