Deserts are probably one of the harshest environments out there. With very little water and often extreme temperatures, they certainly aren’t places many ordinary people want to explore. Or are they?

You might be surprised to hear this, but today more than one billion people (yes, “billion” with a b) live in and around deserts. The reasons for that are a few, the most important of them being the fact that humans are simply very adaptable. We have figured out ways to survive and even thrive in places where very few animals can. Dubai, Casablanca, Phoenix, and Las Vegas are all desert cities with thousands of people enjoying their everyday lives.

Still, that doesn’t make the uninhabited parts of deserts any less menacing. Especially with all the weird things people come across there—such as the ones on this list. Scroll down to see the oddities that people have captured while out in the desert.

#1

A Desert Rose In Yemen

A Desert Rose In Yemen Shares stats

marcograssiphoto Report

Hiking in the desert is probably one of the weirder pastimes that people willingly subject themselves to. It sounds uncomfortable, dangerous, and totally not worth it. Nonetheless, there are many enthusiasts out there. And, unsurprisingly, some of them get lost in the wilderness once in a while.

A lot of the times, this happens to people that get comfortable with danger and forget how treacherous nature can be. This is what happened to Ed Rosenthal who, one fine day in September 2010, decided to go on his usual 4-mile hike. He’d done it plenty of times, so he only took a small bottle of water with him and went on his merry way.
#2

Libyan Desert Glass

Libyan Desert Glass Shares stats

Distinctboxes Report

t_zeta avatar
Mr. Nurse Man
Mr. Nurse Man
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh…I want some. That would be so awesome to turn into jewelry.

#3

10,000-Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert

10,000-Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert Shares stats

reddit.com Report

During the hike though, Ed decided to take a little detour to explore the canyons. The views were beautiful and he was enjoying it until he realized the sun is setting and he has no clue how to get home. Whoopsie-daisy! 

The man decided to stay put and not wander anywhere else in case he got even more lost. A couple days passed and he was parched, so he started praying for rain. Miraculously, his prayers were answered and he made attempts to get people’s attention with fire, but even then there was no sign of anyone around. That was not until the sixth day when the helicopter that was looking for him spotted Ed on the Canyon floor. 

After a few days in the hospital, Ed recovered. Unsurprisingly, he swore off hiking in that area ever again.
#4

Found This Little Guy Abandoned In The Desert

Found This Little Guy Abandoned In The Desert Shares stats

joooloop Report

#5

Swirling Patterns In Rock, Nevada Desert

Swirling Patterns In Rock, Nevada Desert Shares stats

dustinwong Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful, we have these things in Australia as well

#6

Rare Super Blooms In The Desert Of Joshua Tree, CA

Rare Super Blooms In The Desert Of Joshua Tree, CA Shares stats

abarker05 Report

Accidentally getting lost is one thing. But going to the desert to run 155 miles in extreme conditions is on a completely new level of dangerous. But, surprise, surprise, people do that every year. 
#7

Found A Wild Watermelon Plant In The Sahara Desert

Found A Wild Watermelon Plant In The Sahara Desert Shares stats

SuperFishy Report

#8

Bobcat Sitting On Top Of 40-Foot-Tall Cactus In The Arizona Desert After Being Chased By A Mountain Lion

Bobcat Sitting On Top Of 40-Foot-Tall Cactus In The Arizona Desert After Being Chased By A Mountain Lion Shares stats

Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It will be a tough job for the firemen to get this kitty down 😅

#9

An Old Man I Met In The Desert Of California

An Old Man I Met In The Desert Of California Shares stats

CStanMM Report

Marathon des Sables is a 9-day long race that happens in the southern Moroccan Sahara. People pay thousands of dollars to participate in what’s called a “self-sufficient adventure.” This means every runner has to carry all their own supplies for the whole week with them. The only thing they get at the rest stations is water and a place to sleep. Sounds enticing?

#10

Walking Mesquite In The Sonoran Desert

Walking Mesquite In The Sonoran Desert Shares stats

OctopussSevenTwo Report

#11

Found A Rabbit Abandoned In The Desert, Taped In A Cereal Box

Found A Rabbit Abandoned In The Desert, Taped In A Cereal Box Shares stats

Muppetrubber Report

#12

Million-Years-Old Whale Fossil Found In The Sahara Desert

Million-Years-Old Whale Fossil Found In The Sahara Desert Shares stats

AhmedMosaad Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why people in the 19th century realized that the world is not static and changes over time. They kept finding things like this and realized that Noah's flood made no sense.

Well, for Italian policeman and former Olympian Mauro Prosperi, it sounded like something he’d enjoy. So, back in 1994, he went there and was one of the fastest people out there until he was met by a sandstorm which threw him off course. He started running in the wrong direction and kept at it for a while until he realized he was probably mistaken.
#13

This Is Wonderstone. A Natural Rock Found In The Desert Of Utah

This Is Wonderstone. A Natural Rock Found In The Desert Of Utah Shares stats

Iamonly7 Report

#14

A Desert Oasis In Peru

A Desert Oasis In Peru Shares stats

Luciphyr729 Report

#15

The Odd Yareta Plant, Grows In Chile In One Of The Driest Deserts In The World

The Odd Yareta Plant, Grows In Chile In One Of The Driest Deserts In The World Shares stats

worldbeyondyourown Report

Prosperi didn’t lose his spirit, though, he kept at it. He walked until he found a shrine. Inside, there were bats that he ate for both water and food. He “set up camp” in the shrine, hoping to find a way out, but after another sandstorm hit, he thought he’s done for. So, he decided to end his life by cutting his wrists. However, he was so dehydrated, his wounds clotted pretty much instantly. For him, it was a sign to carry on.

#16

This Shrine To Dogs That Have Passed, Stuck Randomly In A Desert Wash

This Shrine To Dogs That Have Passed, Stuck Randomly In A Desert Wash Shares stats

OakTeach Report

#17

Found "The Final Countdown" By Europe Cassette Tape In The Desert

Found "The Final Countdown" By Europe Cassette Tape In The Desert Shares stats

Johnickel2 Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes it seem like its the song of the impending apocalypse

#18

Ships Of The Desert

Ships Of The Desert Shares stats

UrinalCakes Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Aral Sea. It's in Kazakhstan. It was the fourth largest lake in the the world but the USSR diverted water for irrigation and it dried up. Feel free to tell me that humans can't change the climate after we turned a massive lake into a literal desert.

So, Prosperi started walking towards the clouds. He drank his urine and ate everything he could find: ants, mice, snakes, and leaves. Eventually, he saw something moving in the distance. It was a herd of goats with a little girl. After nine and a half days, he finally found people.
#19

A Wet Road I Found In The Desert

A Wet Road I Found In The Desert Shares stats

BumbleBTuna Report

#20

Some Iron Filings That We Collected With A Magnet Out In The Mohave Desert

Some Iron Filings That We Collected With A Magnet Out In The Mohave Desert Shares stats

sMaMss Report

#21

A Prada Store In The West Texas Desert That Is Never Open For Business

A Prada Store In The West Texas Desert That Is Never Open For Business Shares stats

elizabethdanford Report

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prada Marfa, by Elmgreen and Dragset in Texas. 'Opened' 2005, it is designed to slowly deteriorate, a statement on our temporary luxuries. Located in Texas, it has been shot at, graffitied and basically man is helping it get wrecked. People are stealing from it and that's totally the point.

He returned to Italy soon after, where he promised to come back and complete the marathon. Which, of course, he did in 1997. And then, nine more times, the last one being in 2017 when he was 62 years old. What a legend!

#22

Hotdog Stand In The Middle Of The Desert

Hotdog Stand In The Middle Of The Desert Shares stats

Mattstack Report

#23

Abandoned Star Wars' Set In The Tunisian Desert

Abandoned Star Wars' Set In The Tunisian Desert Shares stats

Sheebzzzz Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How come it's still there? Surely some diehard Star Wars Fans would have taken it

#24

Found This Skull While Out Riding My Quad In The Arizona Desert Today

Found This Skull While Out Riding My Quad In The Arizona Desert Today Shares stats

kazoo3179 Report

All in all, deserts are dangerous, so be safe out there. Better yet, don’t go hiking on your own. And make sure to grab a camera in case you spot any oddities that are similar to the ones on this list.
#25

Abandoned Train Tracks In California

Abandoned Train Tracks In California Shares stats

It was a 11-mile hike in a super cold windy desert but there were amazing tunnels and bridges everywhere it was definitely worth it to see what happens over time.

Vincent_Baldwin Report

katehaslam avatar
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goat Canyon Trestle. It's in the Anza-Borrego in San Diego County.

#26

This Salt Mine Trench In The Mohave Desert

This Salt Mine Trench In The Mohave Desert Shares stats

codingclosure Report

gopgirl1970 avatar
Sharon Peters
Sharon Peters
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mojave/Mohave, depends on if you're in AZ v. CA or NV or near one of the native tribes' land, all the same desert

#27

Button To Save People From Crossing The Desert From Mexico

Button To Save People From Crossing The Desert From Mexico Shares stats

bobakonush55 Report

uxoingpnugdoexijxp avatar
Rostit. .
Rostit. .
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

most americans dont understand how dangerous that trek is. I suspect if they did, they would let the folks in who actually survived. The amount of dead people out there is insane. I knew a guy who did it 4 times. First time when he was 14. Last time when he was 19. He said he saw people die on the hike the second time he did it. He's legal now.

#28

A Train Sits Abandoned In The Arabian Desert Nearly 100 Years After Being Ambushed By T. E. Lawrence (Lawrence Of Arabia) And His Infamous Rebels

A Train Sits Abandoned In The Arabian Desert Nearly 100 Years After Being Ambushed By T. E. Lawrence (Lawrence Of Arabia) And His Infamous Rebels Shares stats

AtlantisAI Report

#29

I Did Not Just Find Al Capone’s Old Hideout In The Desert. I Just Skated Al Capone’s Old Pool? I️ Love Living In My Van

I Did Not Just Find Al Capone’s Old Hideout In The Desert. I Just Skated Al Capone’s Old Pool? I️ Love Living In My Van Shares stats

TheVanWithNoPlan Report

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did not know Al Capone had a desert hideout with a pool

#30

Stumbled Upon A Strange Doorway While Hiking In The High Desert Today

Stumbled Upon A Strange Doorway While Hiking In The High Desert Today Shares stats

m4rceline Report

#31

Obelisk In The Desert, USA, UT

Obelisk In The Desert, USA, UT Shares stats

holy-shot Report

xobluberryxo avatar
Blu
Blu
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It gives off mysterious calm evil radiating power vibes, still rlly cool though! :D

#32

House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California

House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California Shares stats

DrFetusRN Report

#33

These Mud Cracks In The Mojave Desert Were Pretty Cool

These Mud Cracks In The Mojave Desert Were Pretty Cool Shares stats

ilikefishwaytoomuch Report

#34

Staircase In The Desert Outside Las Vegas

Staircase In The Desert Outside Las Vegas Shares stats

Apollyon1991 Report

#35

Dozens Of People Have Left Frogs Near The Mojave Road In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert

Dozens Of People Have Left Frogs Near The Mojave Road In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert Shares stats

APKurt Report

#36

Desert Finds

Desert Finds Shares stats

Joe Reifer Report

#37

Abandoned Cinema In The Egyptian Desert. The End Of The World Cinema

Abandoned Cinema In The Egyptian Desert. The End Of The World Cinema Shares stats

kaupokikkas Report

#38

An Outdoor Sculpture Of A Specter And A Bicycle In The Desert

An Outdoor Sculpture Of A Specter And A Bicycle In The Desert Shares stats

pawsplay36 Report

#39

An Old Abandoned Miner Town Graveyard, That Is Bigger Than The Actual Town. In The Middle Of The Atacama Desert

An Old Abandoned Miner Town Graveyard, That Is Bigger Than The Actual Town. In The Middle Of The Atacama Desert Shares stats

brocolima Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Atacama Desert in Northern Chile. One of the driest places in the world.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

This Sunflower We Found In Our Desert Garden

This Sunflower We Found In Our Desert Garden Shares stats

Draco11242000 Report

#41

The Remains Of A Piano Found Miles Into The Middle Of The Desert

The Remains Of A Piano Found Miles Into The Middle Of The Desert Shares stats

steinenhoot Report

robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The question being, how did Coyote get it there to try and drop on Roadrunner?

#42

A Village In The Middle Of A Desert. By Far, One Of The Coolest Places I've Ever Seen

A Village In The Middle Of A Desert. By Far, One Of The Coolest Places I've Ever Seen Shares stats

eyeofshe_ Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be a far nicer picture if that blonde woman would get out of the way.

#43

My Friend Traveled To Egypt And Found This Crazy Awesome-Looking Object In The Middle Of The Desert. Meteorite?

My Friend Traveled To Egypt And Found This Crazy Awesome-Looking Object In The Middle Of The Desert. Meteorite? Shares stats

alexseiji Report

foogel avatar
Lama
Lama
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a hematite, and this post is 11 years old.

#44

Chinese Lion Statue On The Side Of The Road In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert

Chinese Lion Statue On The Side Of The Road In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert Shares stats

Howtodudes Report

#45

Found In The Nevada Desert

Found In The Nevada Desert Shares stats

Hairyhippies Report

houseofatreus2000 avatar
Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then, one day, the Scooby Gang's adventures abruptly came to an end.

#46

Ancient Rock Art I Found In The Desert In Israel: Hunter And Ibex

Ancient Rock Art I Found In The Desert In Israel: Hunter And Ibex Shares stats

Distaplia Report

ericwilliams_1 avatar
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cecil! you can't use a blowgun on an Ibex! Remember what happened last time?

#47

Off-Road And Hiking To Utah Monolith

Off-Road And Hiking To Utah Monolith Shares stats

DeepOverland , Patrick A. Mackie Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man I forgot about these things. They never figured out who was behind them IIRC.

#48

I Found A Notebook At A Burnt-Down House In The Desert

I Found A Notebook At A Burnt-Down House In The Desert Shares stats

Swiss6Army9Knife Report

fosterswanson avatar
not_at_school ;)
not_at_school ;)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that looks like some sort of cult book lol. just in time for spooky season

#49

Really Tall Mailbox In The Desert

Really Tall Mailbox In The Desert Shares stats

enderval Report

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So close to the power lines... it's for e-mail (electric mail). I'll see myself out.

#50

I Stumbled Upon This Tombstone Out In The Desert

I Stumbled Upon This Tombstone Out In The Desert Shares stats

Paper_McGibblets Report

jhenrymiller avatar
JMil
JMil
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone know why the cardinal directions are rotated? Also, the 1026 and 1029?

