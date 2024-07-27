While we tend to think of memes as this entirely modern phenomenon. This is sort of true, particularly because it’s pretty hard to even imagine what the memes might look like without the internet. However, there are a few arguments to be made that it’s older than that.

For example, most people go back to Richard Dawkins 1973 definition of a meme, but it’s important to remember that he wasn’t exactly making memes, just describing the entire idea. A number of theories have been thrown around, for example, the BBC was exploring this 1921 cartoon as something so easily meme’able and recognizable, that a modern person can get it immediately.