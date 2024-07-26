ADVERTISEMENT

People say laughter is the best medicine for a few good reasons. It is known to provide potential therapeutic relief for physiological ailments, alleviate stress, and lower anxiety levels

It is the ultimate feel-good drug that requires no prescription. All you need is an online resource like the Funny Instagram account to help you snap out of a funk and feel better. 

The profile description says it all: “Laughter is our language,” expressed through memes and social media ramblings about daily life. You may encounter posts poking fun at romantic relationships, dishwashing methods, and parenting problems. 

We’ve compiled some posts to create this list for you to enjoy, whether you’re killing time at the DMV or taking a short break at work. And if you’re feeling down, hopefully, this can be a good pick-me-up. 

Laughter’s plausible benefits are backed up by research. A report published by the American Physiological Society revealed that “mirthful laughter” may increase endorphins by 27% and human growth hormones by 87%. It was also found to be a “preventive adjunct therapy” for diabetes care. 
In simpler terms, here’s an explanation from Harvard Medical School faculty member Natalie Datillo: the brain’s reward system goes offline when not activated regularly. She describes laughter as the “most cost-effective way” to get it back up and running. 

Studies also show that these perceived benefits are magnified when another individual is involved. According to researchers, the arousal likely comes from validating emotions brought on by shared laughs.

Many people recognize the power of laughter—so much so that a variation of yoga is centered around it. 

Laughter yoga practices the same breathing exercises to keep the body present and calm. As the name suggests, it involves giggles and silly movements between breaths.

A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology provides verifiable evidence on laughter yoga. The findings revealed that people who practiced it for 12 consecutive weeks showed a lowered risk for metabolic syndrome. 

Throughout the experiment, participants also showed reduced excess body weight, stress, and body mass index.

Tragedy and comedy have long been linked together. Studies have shown that humor can be an effective tool in dealing with and even deflecting trauma. 

The researchers who wrote this 2015 journal article found that healthy humor styles may help shift perspectives from a traumatic event. Serious matters can become more lighthearted without minimizing the gravity of the situation. Instead, it helps regulate stress.

Now, let’s hear from you, dear reader. How has laughter become a form of therapy for you? Do you agree with the great Charlie Chaplin when he said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted”? Let’s begin a discussion in the comments below!

