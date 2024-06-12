ADVERTISEMENT

We all know the looming dread of staring at your to-do list. However, the urge to do literally anything else somehow wins, and you end up scrolling through your phone or manically scrubbing the bathroom for hours. This phenomenon is known as procrastination, and it inconveniently plagues the human population when they least need it. 

But if you’re avoiding doing something important right now and have stumbled upon Bored Panda, we aren’t judging you for it. Instead, we provide you with a fresh list of procrastination memes that will have you nodding at their relatability. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t blame us for postponing your tasks for at least another 5 minutes.

#1

Procrastination-Memes

letspurplle

BC
BC
BC
Community Member
1 minute ago

Yeah nah, I get this. Except it's a book or magazine in my other hand. Or a piece of chocolate or cheese…

#2

Procrastination-Memes

manicc_memes

#3

Procrastination-Memes

alexplains_

Studies show that around half of adults procrastinate constantly, with 20.5% seeing it as a daily issue. An average person spends around 218 minutes avoiding doing important tasks, and 41% do so because they don’t feel like it. Meanwhile, a mere 15.6% report never procrastinating. 

More interestingly, people between 14 and 29 years old are the most likely to postpone their responsibilities. Regarding gender, men are 17% more likely to procrastinate than women (46%). 
#4

Procrastination-Memes

menace3k

#5

Procrastination-Memes

knowyourmeme

#6

Procrastination-Memes

manicc_memes

When we get stuck in what seems to be a never-ending cycle of procrastination, guilt, and disarray, we might start questioning our laziness or inability to get ourselves in order. But despite these thoughts, laziness usually isn’t the culprit of procrastination, says Jenny Yip, a clinical psychologist. 

“Laziness is like, ‘I have absolutely no desire to even think about this.’ Procrastination is, ‘It troubles me to think about this. And therefore, it’s hard for me to get the job done.’ That’s a big difference.”
#7

Procrastination-Memes

sloppytime

#8

Procrastination-Memes

real_prisonmike

#9

Procrastination-Memes

juls_li

According to experts, identifying why you tend to postpone tasks until the last minute and learning how to combat it might be the only way to change such behavior. Psychologist Linda Sapadin sought to help people beat it and wrote a book called “How to Beat Procrastination in the Digital Age.”

In it, she distinguishes 6 styles of procrastination, and once a person knows which of them they are, they can start changing how they think, speak, and act. 
#10

Procrastination-Memes

clasycal

#11

Procrastination-Memes

empukofficial

mmmm_2 avatar
YourLocalChicken
YourLocalChicken
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope... it's like an onion... it's layers... layers of doors... *Eyes water* Sh![] forgot not to breathe in...

#12

Procrastination-Memes

enotescom

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago

Instead of 5 hours ago when you were young and full of hope...

#13

Procrastination-Memes

mugglenet

One of the types is the perfectionist procrastinator, who is hesitant to start or finish a task because they can’t do anything less than flawless. They often spend so much time paying attention to details that they can’t finish a project. 

Another style is the worrier who embraces security, which often causes fear of risk and change. Therefore, they avoid completing tasks so they don’t have to leave their comfort zone and dive into the ‘unknown.’

“The worrier is so anxious they ask themselves ‘what if’ a lot. They’re cautious. Because of that, they’re afraid to step down and actually do what needs to be done,” said Sapadin. “They spend too much time thinking about the anxiety of the piece.”
#14

Procrastination-Memes

manicc_memes

#15

Procrastination-Memes

DreamVer

#16

Procrastination-Memes

Spinach_Stock

Both perfectionists and worriers might put off tasks because of a fear of failure or criticism. Therefore, it might be beneficial to challenge these beliefs and recognize that perfection doesn’t really exist.

Experts recommend replacing such standards with more realistic ones while allowing oneself to make mistakes. Avoiding all-or-nothing thinking, giving yourself a time frame to do something, and sticking to it can also help. 
#17

Procrastination-Memes

Meme-Boi-2

winnerkinsa avatar
Winna Kinsa
Winna Kinsa
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I actually have lots of homework that's due next week, yet here I am, scrolling through bored panda memes

#18

Procrastination-Memes

UncertainKing

#19

Procrastination-Memes

Pepperoni_PIZZA15

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

I put Spotify on my TV with lyrics on and pretend I'm a singer in a big concert. Whatever it is I have to do can wait after the gig.

Meanwhile, a dreamer is not a fan of details. They have so many ideas of what they want to do but avoid dealing with annoying specifics. “They have thoughts about wonderful things, but somehow the details should just get done or somebody else should do it, so their thinking style is fuzzy, and they end up procrastinating because of that,” says Sapadin.

For this style of delaying, it’s advised to differentiate between dreams and goals and approach the aim with six concrete questions: what, when, where, who, why, and how. Writing out plans into a timeline and going into detail with each step might help stick to deadlines better.

#20

Procrastination-Memes

pixiedusttt4

#21

Procrastination-Memes

kimjuliehansen

#22

Procrastination-Memes

elch3w

The crisis makers have convinced themselves that they work best under pressure and are sort of addicted to the adrenaline rush of living on the edge. “So this person waits until the last minute, and often they pull it off, but with a whole lot of angst and generally not as good as it could be, so it’s no way to live life,” said Sapadin.

This style of procrastinator has to find internal motivation to work when there’s no pressure, so they don’t become dependent on deadlines.

#23

Procrastination-Memes

elch3w

#24

Procrastination-Memes

TheDartron123

#25

Procrastination-Memes

sloppytime

The defier tends to look for ways to break the rules. By procrastinating, they are creating their own schedule and way of doing things, so nobody can control or predict them.

If a person has this mindset, they should find positive ways to feel in control. One way to do so is by trying to work with advisors and authority figures who can help guide them through more conventional processes of working.

#26

Procrastination-Memes

sloppytime

#27

Procrastination-Memes

manicc_memes

#28

Procrastination-Memes

sxsins

Meanwhile, the last type, an overdoer, takes on too many responsibilities, failing to make decisions and prioritize tasks. “The overdoer, on the other hand, you would think would do everything, but they end up actually doing a lot for other people,” said Sapadin. “But what they end up often procrastinating on is what they need to do for themselves. So they get involved in everybody else’s stuff and then, ‘Oh my God my stuff isn’t done.’”

These people need to start saying ‘no’ when it’s necessary and learn to focus on the important tasks first. Introducing time management techniques like the Pomodoro Technique or apps that can break down larger tasks into smaller, not-so-overwhelming chunks.

#29

Procrastination-Memes

geniusintrovert

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
59 minutes ago

No, because if you think about it, tomorrow is an elusive idea that never really comes.

#30

Procrastination-Memes

dirtbymail

#31

Procrastination-Memes

formula_F300

#32

Procrastination-Memes

concretebeats

#33

Procrastination-Memes

ColdastheVoid

#34

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com

#35

Procrastination-Memes

violetblushxx

#36

Procrastination-Memes

VirtualButt

#37

Procrastination-Memes

FriedSteakC

#38

Procrastination-Memes

ribep

#39

Procrastination-Memes

BigClitMcphee

#40

Procrastination-Memes

itsmeerick898

#41

Procrastination-Memes

goodcounselpsychology

#42

Procrastination-Memes

thesurrealbank

#43

Procrastination-Memes

sexiestbagels

#44

Procrastination-Memes

lingling40hrs

#45

Procrastination-Memes

something.of.a.meme.page

#46

Procrastination-Memes

imgur

#47

Procrastination-Memes

Agitated_Signature_

#48

Procrastination-Memes

Paper-Cup

#49

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com

#50

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com

#51

Procrastination-Memes

InfiniteX5 Report

#52

Procrastination-Memes

HeavenPotato Report

#53

Procrastination-Memes

Ping_Pong_Apprentice Report

#54

Procrastination-Memes

raviji22 Report

#55

Procrastination-Memes

SpoonfulOfSerotonin Report

#56

Procrastination-Memes

AirMarshall3520 Report

#57

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com Report

#58

Procrastination-Memes

marvelman506 Report

#59

Procrastination-Memes

jimmyapril19 Report

#60

Procrastination-Memes

NEWTYAG667000000000 Report

#61

Procrastination-Memes

3kh0_reddit Report

#62

Procrastination-Memes

Croissant_6 Report

#63

Procrastination-Memes

The_Meme_Teacher Report

#64

Procrastination-Memes

BlackEyedBroad Report

#65

Procrastination-Memes

TheMagicCatYt Report

#66

Procrastination-Memes

DespacitoC Report

#67

Procrastination-Memes

GreninjaIChooseYou Report

#68

Procrastination-Memes

Zetafunction64 Report

#69

Procrastination-Memes

AlesanHD Report

#70

Procrastination-Memes

Adalcar Report

#71

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com Report

#72

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com Report

#73

Procrastination-Memes

Q22nd Report

#74

Procrastination-Memes

ShubhamG77 Report

#75

Procrastination-Memes

AlexanderILP59 Report

#76

Procrastination-Memes

Sourav2612 Report

#77

Procrastination-Memes

FewIntroduction5008 Report

#78

Procrastination-Memes

gummiecummies Report

#79

Procrastination-Memes

turnerclassicmeme Report

#80

Procrastination-Memes

ilifesaver Report

#81

Procrastination-Memes

CabbageLord10 Report

#82

Procrastination-Memes

HLewez Report

#83

Procrastination-Memes

Epicurus100 Report

#84

Procrastination-Memes

Jeeva_sri Report

#85

Procrastination-Memes

Sheldonopolus Report

#86

Procrastination-Memes

CombatWombat267 Report

#87

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com Report

#88

Procrastination-Memes

rhysperry111 Report

#89

Procrastination-Memes

914Robin Report

#90

Procrastination-Memes

ayuboii Report

#91

Procrastination-Memes

reddit.com Report

#92

Procrastination-Memes

Tayeb69 Report

#93

Procrastination-Memes

zeebbbrrrraaaaa1 Report

#94

Procrastination-Memes

Koppdiesel Report

#95

Procrastination-Memes

www.instagram.com Report

Jonas Zvilius
#96

Procrastination-Memes

tarawinequeenwrites Report

#97

Procrastination-Memes

thisiwisingle Report

