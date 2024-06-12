One of the types is the perfectionist procrastinator, who is hesitant to start or finish a task because they can’t do anything less than flawless. They often spend so much time paying attention to details that they can’t finish a project.

Another style is the worrier who embraces security, which often causes fear of risk and change. Therefore, they avoid completing tasks so they don’t have to leave their comfort zone and dive into the ‘unknown.’

“The worrier is so anxious they ask themselves ‘what if’ a lot. They’re cautious. Because of that, they’re afraid to step down and actually do what needs to be done,” said Sapadin. “They spend too much time thinking about the anxiety of the piece.”