At this point, we don’t think any convincing is really necessary in terms of funny memes. They’re memes. They’re funny. Yes, you deserve to indulge in some. Take a friend with you.

Incidentally, there’s an Instagram page that dishes out chucklesome and relatable bits of internet content to waste everyone’s time because of course you can’t help but show at least one of them to your friends.

#1

Funny-Memes-Epicfunnypage

epicfunnypage Report

#2

😂😂😂

instagram Report

#3

Anyone Else? 😂

instagram Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always. I never leave without telling my baby that we'll be back soon and not to worry. He also doesn't care less. But he is the bestest of dogs

I’m sure you’re already aware of the nooks and crannies where memes flow freely. We’re also sure you won’t mind getting a new venue to virtually peruse too. @EpicFunnyPage on Instagram is one such venue, currently on its way to 13,000 posts uploaded since late 2013 (averaging at 1,300 posts per year). Plenty of mileage there.
#4

Lmao 😂👏🏻

instagram Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your Grandma’s a Lady from the House of Knitsalot 🧶👵🏻❤️

#5

This Is Amazing 😂👏🏻

instagram Report

#6

Funny-Memes-Epicfunnypage

epicfunnypage Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait... Who read my mind? Especially if the blood is shiny on the neck and the shadows move.

It goes without saying that memes as an internet phenomenon don’t really get old. By that, we don’t mean that memes themselves don’t age—they do. New ones are created as others die and fade into obscurity. Thus is the cycle of internet life.

No, we mean that people just don’t stop consuming memes. And there’s a lot of reasoning behind it. Some of which is inevitable and the other is unavoidable. Embrace it.
#7

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

instagram Report

#8

For Real 😰

instagram , joshgondelman Report

#9

No Title

instagram Report

The inevitable and unavoidable comes from the fact that memes are by nature viral. They spread across the internet and just never go away. Why? Because they are relatable and funny—they provide a sense of comfort by showing just how universal some human experiences are, all the while throwing out some gags and goofs about it.
#10

Story Of My Life 🙃

instagram Report

morphuny avatar
Morphuny
Morphuny
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One time my cat actually stepped on my keyboard and send a very important mail to my uhm academic counselor (?) without the files and he didn’t believe me. No one did. But I swear my cat was smirking at me the next few days 🥲

#11

What A Legend 😂👏🏻

instagram , devilmeadow Report

kentredford avatar
Kent Redford
Kent Redford
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where can I get this guy's number? I mean, I'm married. Just...asking for a friend...

#12

🤣🤣🤣

instagram Report

Another factor of their inevitability is how ingrained they have become in our lives as a form of communication. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, sometimes a meme is worth just as much, and it actually uses words. Just that there aren’t that many of them. But match that up with an appropriate image and you got yourself volumes at this point.
#13

Wyd? 😂

instagram Report

#14

😂😂😂

instagram Report

#15

He Played The System

instagram Report

But the one thing which is more seldom considered is the idea of memes as a form of escapism. Considering that everything has been seemingly going down the drain since, maybe, 2015, with things like the pandemic, economic crises, war, and that’s on top of the already problematic world we live in, it’s no wonder why people need to find some room to breathe.
#16

No Title

instagram Report

#17

😂😂😂

instagram Report

#18

Legend 💪🏻

instagram Report

Addiction and mental health help venue Fort Behavioral Health discusses escapism as a form of coping with real life challenges and struggles. Among the more conventional methods of escapism, like reading, music, and exercise, things like video games and scrolling through memes have become viable options through which to escape a stressful reality.
#19

😭😭😭

instagram Report

#20

Genius 😂👏🏻

instagram Report

#21

She’s A Smart Girl 😂

instagram Report

Escapism, while sweet and juicy at times, can be taken to an extreme and, seriously, nobody wants that. Drugs and alcohol are the more traditional modes of escapism and that in and of itself doesn’t lead to good things. So, if you get addicted to memes, the results might be quite similar—both you and your ability to face reality might start to change in ways where you wouldn’t be able to cope, creating a vicious circle of sorts.
#22

😂😂😂

instagram Report

#23

Emotional Damage

instagram Report

#24

No Title

instagram , tey_an Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a millennial and I hate calling the doctor's office. Or really anyone. Please don't make me.

#25

Funny-Memes-Epicfunnypage

epicfunnypage Report

And if you think you can’t ever get addicted to memes, don’t forget what empowers that: dopamine.

Because memes are predominantly found on social media and relevant websites, and we often gravitate there as a reward for a job well done (or nothing done at all, still applies), we get that sweet dopamine release making us feel good. Memes have the same effect.
#26

“Peepee Poopoo” 🤣

instagram Report

#27

😂😂😂

instagram Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Given a choice of various types of monsters, this is the best kind! 😎

#28

No Title

instagram Report

jamesuthmann avatar
Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am baffled by people who design windows without curtains. How are you supposed to sleep?

#29

😭😭😭

instagram , Suz_TheChosen Report

#30

Story Of My Life

instagram Report

In such a case, just remember that everything should be taken in moderation. Pace yourself, take breaks from memes and keep yourself busy with other things. If it does get out of hand, seek help. Ain’t no shame in that.

But if you’re more than fine, continue scrolling and keep another article open in a new tab for an encore.
#31

😂😂😂

instagram Report

the_mysterious_lady_analyn avatar
Analyn Lahr
Analyn Lahr
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think we should change. that "customer is always right" BS to "you wanna buy something here or not?"

#32

😭😭😭

instagram , GrahamHill24 Report

vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so sweet. Especially compared to my parents' divorce!

#33

Great Investment 😂

instagram Report

#34

😭😭😭

instagram Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the other end, why are they sick of you after 3 weeks..?? 🤔

#35

😭😭😭

instagram Report

#36

Wyd? 😂

instagram Report

thatguv avatar
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d take her to Europe and do it for $100k.

#37

Funny-Memes-Epicfunnypage

epicfunnypage Report

#38

It Is What It Is 😩

instagram Report

janinesmith avatar
J9
J9
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couldn't agree more. And now there is an image to accompany said statement.

#39

😂😂😂

instagram Report

#40

This Is So Accurate 😩

instagram Report

#41

They Need To Learn The Rules 🙄

instagram Report

#42

Story Of My Life 😂

instagram Report

#43

If You Know, You Know 😏

instagram Report

#44

Funny-Memes-Epicfunnypage

epicfunnypage Report

#45

😂😂😂

instagram Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly don't understand why hight matters. Do they make you feel good about yourself or not?

#46

Facts

instagram Report

#47

A For Effort 😂

instagram Report

#48

Easy Peasy 😅

instagram Report

#49

Tag That Friend 🤣

instagram Report

#50

😂😂😂

instagram Report

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

