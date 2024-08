The Science of Motivation

When we feel motivated, specific neurons in our brain send chemical signals through high-speed neural networks to other parts of the brain, paving the way for future signals to follow. This fascinating process was uncovered in a 2018 study on motivation by the Center On The Developing Child at Harvard University (1).

Then come the almost magical synapses of motivation, where experiences trigger the release of these chemicals to regions that connect emotions, memory, and the sensation of pleasure and reward. This links the feeling of reward to the emotions we feel and the experience that led to it, and it influences both our expectations of reward and the actions we are motivated to take to get it.

The research further states that chemicals, including dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, glutamate, and naturally occurring opioids, are produced in the brain, each serving a different purpose. For example, when dopamine is released, it signals to the rest of the brain that something important is about to happen — something we should enjoy or avoid at all costs. We are motivated to either ditch the effort or go for it.