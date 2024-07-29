ADVERTISEMENT

Companies and brands spend millions every year on advertising. The global spending on advertising in 2020 was 674 billion U.S. dollars. In fact, statistics show that in America, a dollar is spent on advertising per person each day. Sometimes, we might be so used to seeing ads we don't even realize we're being sold something.

Nowadays, there are a lot of rules about what's appropriate in an ad and what's not. Back in the day, almost everything was fair game. That's why there were loads of sexist, racist, tobacco, asbestos, and lead-praising ads. We've compiled the most absurd vintage ads for you here. Enjoy and wonder: "How could this have been a thing?"

#1

An Eerily Accurate Ad From 1996 I Found In An Advertising Book

An Eerily Accurate Ad From 1996 I Found In An Advertising Book

Stormageadon Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
54 minutes ago

OK, now give me the winning numbers for tonight's lottery draw 😅

#2

Promoting Sugar As A Healthy Thing In 1971

Promoting Sugar As A Healthy Thing In 1971

JohnSherlockHolmes Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Why eat at all? Just pack yourself with sugar every time you're hungry! What could possibly go wrong?

#3

A Sexist Vintage Ad Advertising Men's Slacks Called Mr. Legs. "He Didn't Have To Shoot To Floor Her. One Look At His Pants, And She Was Happy To Have Him Walk All Over Her"

A Sexist Vintage Ad Advertising Men's Slacks Called Mr. Legs. "He Didn't Have To Shoot To Floor Her. One Look At His Pants, And She Was Happy To Have Him Walk All Over Her"

ozzyetomi Report

#4

An Ad From The 1950s Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries

An Ad From The 1950s Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries

The ad advises getting rid of batteries by tossing them in the fireplace, but we know now that doing that is extremely dangerous.

beerbellybegone Report

#5

People Inventing Plastic Bags Were Trying To Claim Consumers By Advertising The "Cute" Use Of Plastic Bags For Delivering Children, Which Are Now Known To Be Suffocants

People Inventing Plastic Bags Were Trying To Claim Consumers By Advertising The "Cute" Use Of Plastic Bags For Delivering Children, Which Are Now Known To Be Suffocants

reddit.com Report

#6

"Successful Marriages Start In The Kitchen"

"Successful Marriages Start In The Kitchen"

nootnoot_pingu_noot Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
58 minutes ago

If they're sharing the cooking and cleaning, yes, they could.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Creepy Advertisement For Love's Baby Soft (1975)

Creepy Advertisement For Love's Baby Soft (1975)

Reddit__PI Report

#8

Advertisement For United Airlines (About 15 Years Ago)

Advertisement For United Airlines (About 15 Years Ago)

bxnxne Report

#9

Nowadays, Kids Will Never Understand The Struggle Of People Trying To Connect To The Internet Using A Phone Line And The Bothering Sounds Of The Whole Process

Nowadays, Kids Will Never Understand The Struggle Of People Trying To Connect To The Internet Using A Phone Line And The Bothering Sounds Of The Whole Process

cz_binance Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
38 minutes ago

When I was younger, we had to call the internet. And it screamed at us.

#10

"He Used To Duck Me, Now He Dates Me" Nadinola Bleaching Cream, Ebony Magazine, May 1963

"He Used To Duck Me, Now He Dates Me" Nadinola Bleaching Cream, Ebony Magazine, May 1963

reddit.com Report

#11

Imagine Seeing An Ad Like This Today

Imagine Seeing An Ad Like This Today

andrewblakechan Report

#12

Betty White Became A Hugely Famous, Beloved And Iconic Actress

Betty White Became A Hugely Famous, Beloved And Iconic Actress

Str33twise84 Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
24 minutes ago

His boner paid off? Any native speakers here willing to educate me what that's supposed to mean? Because it's definitely not what I think it is.

#13

This Ad From Time Magazine In 1997 Promotes Plastic. Meanwhile, People Are Trying To Replace Plastic Because It’s Harmful To The Environment

This Ad From Time Magazine In 1997 Promotes Plastic. Meanwhile, People Are Trying To Replace Plastic Because It’s Harmful To The Environment

yayforyaya Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
18 minutes ago

thinking how much microplastic we eat in our food the title has a total different meaning

#14

Lola (1970) Would Never Be Made Today For Many Reasons

Lola (1970) Would Never Be Made Today For Many Reasons

Sinfestival Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
20 minutes ago

The novel is far more disturbing than any of the films based on it.

#15

Ironized Yeast Ad For Weight Gain In The 1930s

Ironized Yeast Ad For Weight Gain In The 1930s

stoopididiotface Report

#16

Lead Was Used Extensively Before Being Banned In The US. This Ad Captures How Lead Was Extremely Frequent In Everyday Life

Lead Was Used Extensively Before Being Banned In The US. This Ad Captures How Lead Was Extremely Frequent In Everyday Life

gwenckatz Report

#17

6 Kids At 22? The Astonishing Mrs. Highfield For Rinso's Soap. Australia, 1953

6 Kids At 22? The Astonishing Mrs. Highfield For Rinso's Soap. Australia, 1953

SoozeeQew Report

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Why was her teenage marriage relevant? I'm really confused; it doesn't seem like her age is actually doing anything, they only needed to include the number of kids to make their point.

#18

An Electric Spanker For Unruly Children

An Electric Spanker For Unruly Children

Historical Society of Rockland County Report

englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
1 minute ago

Ah yes, the good old days when you could taser your children if they behaved badly...

#19

The Addis Wedding Set, "Every Bride's Coming Home Outfit" 1980s

The Addis Wedding Set, "Every Bride's Coming Home Outfit" 1980s

FNaXQ Report

#20

The Message Is Perfectly Simple: Just Stop Being Fat

The Message Is Perfectly Simple: Just Stop Being Fat

nautical1776 Report

#21

"They'll Be Wild About You In Van Heusen Venturous Print Sport Shirts" (1951)

"They'll Be Wild About You In Van Heusen Venturous Print Sport Shirts" (1951)

rosettacoin Report

juliechevron avatar
Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Sure ugly, patterned, sad-psychedelic shirts are gonne get you a ton of pûssies. Garanted.

#22

Vintage Cigarette Print Ad Touting It Is Popular Among Doctors, Which Is Supposedly A Good Thing And Somehow Probably Helps Health

Vintage Cigarette Print Ad Touting It Is Popular Among Doctors, Which Is Supposedly A Good Thing And Somehow Probably Helps Health

4reddityo Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Love the implication that doctors refer to your mouth and throat as you "t zone" and discuss in their medical journals which cigarette brands do the most good there.

#23

Mad Magazine From 2002. Covid Flashbacks

Mad Magazine From 2002. Covid Flashbacks

Tony-Pepproni Report

#24

Probably The Most Sexist Vintage Ad On The Internet

Probably The Most Sexist Vintage Ad On The Internet

ViralTalkTime Report

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
1 minute ago

You could at least pretend to advertise the actual product. By, like, not putting it in the bottom corner of the ad. Just a thought.

#25

An Ad For Drummond Sweaters From 1959. Oh, How Advertising Has Changed

An Ad For Drummond Sweaters From 1959. Oh, How Advertising Has Changed

bigpromotions Report

#26

Poverty Party! Teen Magazine And Shelley Fabares Show Us Just How Much Fun It Can Be To Be Poor And Hungry (1960)

Poverty Party! Teen Magazine And Shelley Fabares Show Us Just How Much Fun It Can Be To Be Poor And Hungry (1960)

ISobMore Report

#27

"I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps." - When Men "Suffered" As Much As Women (1968, Femicin Ad)

"I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps." - When Men "Suffered" As Much As Women (1968, Femicin Ad)

FNaXQ Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Thank god they invented something to help those poor men.

#28

USHA Sewing Machine Ad From The 1970s: "Train Her To Be An Ideal Housewife. Buy Her An USHA Sewing Machine"

USHA Sewing Machine Ad From The 1970s: "Train Her To Be An Ideal Housewife. Buy Her An USHA Sewing Machine"

wordswithmagic Report

#29

Yasmin Birth Control Ad, 1960

Yasmin Birth Control Ad, 1960

__marlboroman__ Report

#30

Secret Anti-Perspirant Ad In 1965. It Implies That Women’s Body Odor Is A Result Of Emotions

Secret Anti-Perspirant Ad In 1965. It Implies That Women’s Body Odor Is A Result Of Emotions

FNaXQ Report

#31

An Ad From An American Magazine, 1939. Lead Was Banned In Most European Countries By The 1940s, But Not Until 1978 In The US Because Of Lobbying

An Ad From An American Magazine, 1939. Lead Was Banned In Most European Countries By The 1940s, But Not Until 1978 In The US Because Of Lobbying

ka_beene Report

#32

Well, She Was Very Wrong

Well, She Was Very Wrong

mattpilz Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
23 minutes ago

The oldest thing about this is that her job is "Word Processor." :D

#33

In The Top Right Corner, It Says "The Largest And Safest Steamer In The World," Only For It To Hit An Iceberg Later. Clearly, It Wasn't Safe

In The Top Right Corner, It Says "The Largest And Safest Steamer In The World," Only For It To Hit An Iceberg Later. Clearly, It Wasn't Safe

IcelandicButDeadly Report

#34

Creepy Old Lysol Advertisement

Creepy Old Lysol Advertisement

Lysol used to be used as a means of birth control before the pill was legalized in the 1960s. That's what they mean by "dainty feminine allure," having the energy to be a loving wife without the babies.

nacreous Report

#35

Photography Ad In My Dad’s Old Yearbook

Photography Ad In My Dad’s Old Yearbook

This was from the year 1982, when the photography company said "We shoot school kids" in an ad before the number of school shootings in the US increased.

ethanlgraham Report

#36

Vintage Chlorinol Bleaching Advertisement. Very Racist, And Unacceptable

Vintage Chlorinol Bleaching Advertisement. Very Racist, And Unacceptable

vedatozankoku Report

#37

Twin Towers World Trade Center Brochure Circa 1975

Twin Towers World Trade Center Brochure Circa 1975

Vince Report

#38

"There's No Such Thing As A Nintendo". Well Look At Them Now

"There's No Such Thing As A Nintendo". Well Look At Them Now

videotopia Report

#39

This Didn't Age Well

This Didn't Age Well

ebolashuffle Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Let's play a game, where we think up 2 words that shouldn't go together at all. I'll start, "Maternity Corset."

#40

Sugar As Diet Aid In 1971

Sugar As Diet Aid In 1971

reddit.com Report

#41

1950s Cigarette Ad Claiming No Throat Irritation Comes From Camel Cigarettes. Now It's Proven That It Causes Throat And Lung Cancer

1950s Cigarette Ad Claiming No Throat Irritation Comes From Camel Cigarettes. Now It's Proven That It Causes Throat And Lung Cancer

pickleloverchomp Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
4 minutes ago

if I am not wrong they knew that there was a correlation way before but they just ignored for the sake of profits

#42

This Ad From Esso. Now We Have A Global Warming

This Ad From Esso. Now We Have A Global Warming

Raider440 Report

mesmits avatar
Annabelle
Annabelle
Community Member
54 minutes ago

They were right about that…. (Welcome cynical Monday)

#43

In 1913, Someone Predicted That Birth Rates Would Have Declined All The Way To Zero By Now, And We'd Look Like Aliens Because Of Baby Formula

In 1913, Someone Predicted That Birth Rates Would Have Declined All The Way To Zero By Now, And We'd Look Like Aliens Because Of Baby Formula

backwards_river Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Decline of 1% per year does not mean that after 100 years it's 0.

#44

This Has Aged Like Milk Because Google Is A Search Engine With Weather, News Feeds, Links To Sponsors, Ads, And Distractions

This Has Aged Like Milk Because Google Is A Search Engine With Weather, News Feeds, Links To Sponsors, Ads, And Distractions

mitthrawnuruodo86 Report

#45

This Vintage Ad

This Vintage Ad

Ayds were an appetite-suppressant candy designed to help you lose weight. The company had to change the product name in the 1980s due to the AIDS epidemic because it's a disease that causes extreme weight loss in patients.

FraternityMan Report

#46

In 1970, The 7-Eleven Chain Of Convenience Stores Advised Busy Moms To Shop There Because They Have Parking By The Big Windows Up Front And You Can Leave Your Kids In The Car While You Shop

In 1970, The 7-Eleven Chain Of Convenience Stores Advised Busy Moms To Shop There Because They Have Parking By The Big Windows Up Front And You Can Leave Your Kids In The Car While You Shop

These days, no company would explicitly tell parents to go ahead and leave their kids in the car while they shop. That's just setting yourself up for a lawsuit when a kid bakes in a hot car.

TapTheForwardAssist Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited)

TBH, leaving children in the car in the 60's/70's was quite safe, for the most part, and everyone did it. And yes, the windows were usually rolled down, especially if it was hot.

#47

Back In The 1930s, They Believed That JAD Salts Could Cure Obesity While Still Maintaining A Normal Diet

Back In The 1930s, They Believed That JAD Salts Could Cure Obesity While Still Maintaining A Normal Diet

Virtual-Bee7411 Report

#48

Ad On The Back Of An Old Comic. Nowadays, This Would Not Go Well

Ad On The Back Of An Old Comic. Nowadays, This Would Not Go Well

This is an advertisement for a child to purchase a toy rifle, touting its realistic look and sound. A child carrying this toy today would be very poorly received.

Taitenger Report

#49

Today, An Ad Like This Wouldn't Be Acceptable 

Today, An Ad Like This Wouldn't Be Acceptable 

x.com Report

#50

This Ad In 1936

This Ad In 1936

jhoang0730 Report

johnodonnell avatar
John O'Donnell
John O'Donnell
Community Member
27 minutes ago

It’s so weird to see somewhere I actually know. I think that address is a pre-school nursery these days.

#51

"Are You Making Your Children Pay For Your Weight Problem?" - Sugar Information, Inc. Ad (1966)

"Are You Making Your Children Pay For Your Weight Problem?" - Sugar Information, Inc. Ad (1966)

FNaXQ Report

#52

This 1968 Frigidaire Ad Is Special

This 1968 Frigidaire Ad Is Special

acidmine Report

#53

This Is An Actual Ad From A 1970 National Geographic. I Found It In My Grandmother's Basement

This Is An Actual Ad From A 1970 National Geographic. I Found It In My Grandmother's Basement

sup_bro_47 Report

#54

1951 Ad For Old Gold Cigarettes. There's Some Horrific Irony With This One

1951 Ad For Old Gold Cigarettes. There's Some Horrific Irony With This One

HawkeyeTen Report

#55

Sexist Tire Ad From 1977

Sexist Tire Ad From 1977

BradleyKWooldridge Report

#56

Is It Ladylike? Life Magazine, 1965

Is It Ladylike? Life Magazine, 1965

arinjoyn Report

#57

Wash Away Fat And Years Of Age With La-Mar Reducing Soap. Woman's Companion, 1923

Wash Away Fat And Years Of Age With La-Mar Reducing Soap. Woman's Companion, 1923

510th8u8 Report

#58

Ford Ad 1970. From The Congressional Club Cookbook

Ford Ad 1970. From The Congressional Club Cookbook

Guygirl00 Report

#59

Sadly, Everything Is Worse Now

Sadly, Everything Is Worse Now

kennethcolereal Report

#60

An Old Advertisement Hyping Up Asbestos. Asbestos Is Now Known To Be Very Bad For Humans' Health And Has Fallen Out Of Favor

An Old Advertisement Hyping Up Asbestos. Asbestos Is Now Known To Be Very Bad For Humans' Health And Has Fallen Out Of Favor

FNaXQ Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well the problem is not abestos itself but what happens if you inhale the fibers...

#61

This Oil-Disposal Tip

This Oil-Disposal Tip

Terrible advice on how to dig a hole in your garden to dispose of engine oil and let it be absorbed into the soil.

reddit.com Report

#62

This 1994 Advertisement For Lighter Skis

This 1994 Advertisement For Lighter Skis

The ad compares buying lighter ski equipment to "Losing the Twin Towers," which eventually happened on 9/11, about 7 years after this was published.

22FlyingTurtles Report

#63

Vintage Plastic Packaging Ad For DuPont

Vintage Plastic Packaging Ad For DuPont

This vintage ad from what appears to be the 1940s or 1950s shows the benefits of using pre-packaging and cellophane for produce, claiming to reduce waste. However, we are reaping the consequences of careless plastic usage. It’s filling our oceans and destroying many kinds of ecosystems, and it has not been beneficial over time. Plus, it’s filled with carcinogens. Also, DuPont has been under controversy in recent years due to toxic waste pollution.

themarajade1 Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one is BS. Cellophane is not plastic. It's made of cellulose from wood and therefore easily biodegradable.

#64

A Poster Advertising The Return Voyage Of The Titanic

A Poster Advertising The Return Voyage Of The Titanic

Av_Lover Report

#65

Samsung Ad From 1989 Predicting The Best VCR To Play The Most Popular Movies Of 2007

Samsung Ad From 1989 Predicting The Best VCR To Play The Most Popular Movies Of 2007

The last major studio film to be released on VHS in the United States and Canada was released in 2006. VHS was dead by 2007.

jlbang Report

#66

Camel Cigarette Ad From 1933

Camel Cigarette Ad From 1933

PerceptiveMetaphor Report

#67

Lorillard's Chewing Tobacco, 1893

Lorillard's Chewing Tobacco, 1893

Star_Ship_55 Report

#68

1951 Ad For Uncle Nick's Cigarettes For Kids

1951 Ad For Uncle Nick's Cigarettes For Kids

Ok-Screen4236 Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only 90% of the tar of a normal cigarette. Totally safe for kids!

#69

Esquire Boot Polish "What A Shiner" Ad From Life Magazine (1956)

Esquire Boot Polish "What A Shiner" Ad From Life Magazine (1956)

PerpetuallyListening Report

#70

Great Uncle Steve, The Carrier Of The Coin Purse

Great Uncle Steve, The Carrier Of The Coin Purse

siouxsie_siouxv2 Report

#71

This Advertisement

This Advertisement

tforbesabc Report

#72

Now, A New Sanitary Fixture For Women's Restrooms... The Sanistand Women's Urinal. American-Standard, 1950s

Now, A New Sanitary Fixture For Women's Restrooms... The Sanistand Women's Urinal. American-Standard, 1950s

It’s the 1950s. Imagine having to pull down your underwear, garter belt, and stockings and then trying to maneuver yourself over the "vitreous china" bowl and pee without all your urine streaming down your leg into your underwear and shoes. This isn’t a toilet. It’s a torture device.

Vin_du_toilette Report

#73

An American Magazine Ad By American Petroleum Institute, 1955

An American Magazine Ad By American Petroleum Institute, 1955

esdfa20 Report

#74

In The 1940s, Lysol Was Advertised As A Feminine Hygiene Product And Contraceptive

In The 1940s, Lysol Was Advertised As A Feminine Hygiene Product And Contraceptive

Due to female contraceptives being illegal at the time, companies offering alternatives were seen as a godsend. In the Lysol ads, the phrase "feminine hygiene" was an euphemism for "contraceptives". Lysol promised to reduce the chance of contracting unmentionable diseases while also maintaining what was referred to as "feminine daintiness" as a way to "protect married happiness".

By 1911, 193 reported Lysol poisonings and 5 deaths due to "uterine irrigation," but the use of Lysol as a feminine hygiene product continued in the 1950s.

OpheliaAlexandra Report

#75

1977 KLM Advertisement Featuring A Pilot Who Would Be Involved That Year, In The Worst Aviation Accident In History At Tenerife Airport

1977 KLM Advertisement Featuring A Pilot Who Would Be Involved That Year, In The Worst Aviation Accident In History At Tenerife Airport

DinOfDancing Report

#76

1970s Indian Ad On Abortion

1970s Indian Ad On Abortion

Flu_Fighter Report

#77

This Ad From 1969 Asks For The Driving Age To Be Increased From 14 Years Old

This Ad From 1969 Asks For The Driving Age To Be Increased From 14 Years Old

njr123 Report

#78

An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 1960s

An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 1960s

majtomby Report

#79

If You Post An Ad Like This Today, You Will Probably Get Shamed On Social Media

If You Post An Ad Like This Today, You Will Probably Get Shamed On Social Media

computermuseum Report

#80

Marfor Coats, 1940

Marfor Coats, 1940

pukka-sahib Report

#81

"Pilots Love Pretty Noses". Dubarry Makeup Ad, 1944

"Pilots Love Pretty Noses". Dubarry Makeup Ad, 1944

FNaXQ Report

#82

Iranian Advertising Before The Islamic Revolution, 1979

Iranian Advertising Before The Islamic Revolution, 1979

Tunel Zaman Report

#83

Wisdom Is In The Balance Of Listening To Others But Knowing Where To Stand Firm

Wisdom Is In The Balance Of Listening To Others But Knowing Where To Stand Firm

JeffBezos Report

#84

The New York Times Ad In 1903

The New York Times Ad In 1903

flybladenow Report

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proof that anyone can say anything and somewhere someone will print it.

#85

"The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5... And It's Getting Even Lower." The Average Age Of Retirement Continues To Climb In The US, With Many Deciding To Push Back Retirement

"The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5... And It's Getting Even Lower." The Average Age Of Retirement Continues To Climb In The US, With Many Deciding To Push Back Retirement

Pleasure_to_Burn Report

#86

Union Carbide Advertisement From 1962 "Science Helps Us Build A New India"

Union Carbide Advertisement From 1962 "Science Helps Us Build A New India"

The 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. It is considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The parent company had to sell its entire stake in UCIL and leave India.

JStevinik Report

#87

Beautiful Old Cigarette And Beer Advertising Posters

Beautiful Old Cigarette And Beer Advertising Posters

juliamailinnea Report

#88

"To The Man I Marry, I Make This Pledge Of Beauty: I Will Keep That Schoolgirl Complexion". An American Magazine Ad For Johnson Soap. New York Times. USA, 1933

"To The Man I Marry, I Make This Pledge Of Beauty: I Will Keep That Schoolgirl Complexion". An American Magazine Ad For Johnson Soap. New York Times. USA, 1933

esdfa20 Report

#89

I Saved This One About Nike From September 2017 And It Seems Like Barron’s Just Doesn’t Like Great Companies

I Saved This One About Nike From September 2017 And It Seems Like Barron’s Just Doesn’t Like Great Companies

jdwrenn Report

#90

British Railways, 1979. That Looks Like Every American City

British Railways, 1979. That Looks Like Every American City

Grillos Report

#91

The Console War Is Here. A Gaming Magazine From August 1998

The Console War Is Here. A Gaming Magazine From August 1998

5_Frog_Margin Report

#92

Apple Was Advertising That Companies Should Make Their Products Affordable When They Nowadays Make Their Products Very Expensive To The Consumer

Apple Was Advertising That Companies Should Make Their Products Affordable When They Nowadays Make Their Products Very Expensive To The Consumer

gaara_19 Report

#93

DDT Was One Of The Great Tragedies And Later Victories Of Indiscriminate Chemical Usage In The Environment

DDT Was One Of The Great Tragedies And Later Victories Of Indiscriminate Chemical Usage In The Environment

It’s not safe at all (a carcinogen that can also induce seizures and vomiting) and was particularly damaging to animals at the tops of food chains. Birds were the whistleblowers of its negative effects since it was almost immediately apparent in the rapid decline of their population. In avian species, DDT caused soft eggshells that the parent birds crushed when they tried to sit on them for incubation.

Many bird species became endangered or on critical lists, especially eagles and hawks because at that level they were consuming animals that had consumed animals that had consumed insects that ate DDT, so their bodies had higher concentrations of it in their system.

The victory came when Rachel Carson wrote the groundbreaking book, Silent Spring, drawing attention to the loss of birds and other effects of DDT, and the public outcry caused the government to ban the chemical from use in the US. It was an incredible example of humans responding to and reversing a man-made environmental disaster.

SkilletKitten Report

#94

Underwear Advertisement In Iran, 1971

Underwear Advertisement In Iran, 1971

maxwe11d Report

#95

National Lead Company Ad For Dutch Boy Paint Via The Saturday Evening Post Of January 6, 1923

National Lead Company Ad For Dutch Boy Paint Via The Saturday Evening Post Of January 6, 1923

Lead is added to paint to accelerate drying, increase durability, maintain a fresh appearance, and resist moisture that causes corrosion. It is one of the main health and environmental hazards associated with paint. Lead paint has been generally phased out of use due to the toxic nature of lead.

morganmonroe81 Report

#96

Found This In Wired Magazine From April 1999

Found This In Wired Magazine From April 1999

ntdo_34269 Report

#97

This 1949 Ad In A Comic Book For Rubber Masks

This 1949 Ad In A Comic Book For Rubber Masks

With masks for "idiot/halfwit" and "Minstrel (blackface)," these would not be appropriate today at all. Given the trouble politicians and celebrities have had with "Blackface" pictures surfacing, as well as an increased awareness of those with disabilities, this is truly stuck in its era.

mistermajik2000 Report

#98

This Y2K Book Aged Pretty Poorly

This Y2K Book Aged Pretty Poorly

John_Bovii Report

#99

Just Another Way To Humiliate And Blame Women In 1950

Just Another Way To Humiliate And Blame Women In 1950

x.com Report

