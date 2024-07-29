Nowadays, there are a lot of rules about what's appropriate in an ad and what's not. Back in the day, almost everything was fair game. That's why there were loads of sexist, racist, tobacco, asbestos, and lead-praising ads. We've compiled the most absurd vintage ads for you here. Enjoy and wonder: "How could this have been a thing?"

Companies and brands spend millions every year on advertising . The global spending on advertising in 2020 was 674 billion U.S. dollars. In fact, statistics show that in America, a dollar is spent on advertising per person each day. Sometimes, we might be so used to seeing ads we don't even realize we're being sold something.

#1 An Eerily Accurate Ad From 1996 I Found In An Advertising Book Share icon

#2 Promoting Sugar As A Healthy Thing In 1971 Share icon

#3 A Sexist Vintage Ad Advertising Men's Slacks Called Mr. Legs. "He Didn't Have To Shoot To Floor Her. One Look At His Pants, And She Was Happy To Have Him Walk All Over Her" Share icon

#4 An Ad From The 1950s Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries Share icon The ad advises getting rid of batteries by tossing them in the fireplace, but we know now that doing that is extremely dangerous.



#5 People Inventing Plastic Bags Were Trying To Claim Consumers By Advertising The "Cute" Use Of Plastic Bags For Delivering Children, Which Are Now Known To Be Suffocants Share icon

#6 "Successful Marriages Start In The Kitchen" Share icon

#7 Creepy Advertisement For Love's Baby Soft (1975) Share icon

#8 Advertisement For United Airlines (About 15 Years Ago) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Nowadays, Kids Will Never Understand The Struggle Of People Trying To Connect To The Internet Using A Phone Line And The Bothering Sounds Of The Whole Process Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 "He Used To Duck Me, Now He Dates Me" Nadinola Bleaching Cream, Ebony Magazine, May 1963 Share icon

#11 Imagine Seeing An Ad Like This Today Share icon

#12 Betty White Became A Hugely Famous, Beloved And Iconic Actress Share icon

#13 This Ad From Time Magazine In 1997 Promotes Plastic. Meanwhile, People Are Trying To Replace Plastic Because It’s Harmful To The Environment Share icon

#14 Lola (1970) Would Never Be Made Today For Many Reasons Share icon

#15 Ironized Yeast Ad For Weight Gain In The 1930s Share icon

#16 Lead Was Used Extensively Before Being Banned In The US. This Ad Captures How Lead Was Extremely Frequent In Everyday Life Share icon

#17 6 Kids At 22? The Astonishing Mrs. Highfield For Rinso's Soap. Australia, 1953 Share icon

#18 An Electric Spanker For Unruly Children Share icon

#19 The Addis Wedding Set, "Every Bride's Coming Home Outfit" 1980s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The Message Is Perfectly Simple: Just Stop Being Fat Share icon

#21 "They'll Be Wild About You In Van Heusen Venturous Print Sport Shirts" (1951) Share icon

#22 Vintage Cigarette Print Ad Touting It Is Popular Among Doctors, Which Is Supposedly A Good Thing And Somehow Probably Helps Health Share icon

#23 Mad Magazine From 2002. Covid Flashbacks Share icon

#24 Probably The Most Sexist Vintage Ad On The Internet Share icon

#25 An Ad For Drummond Sweaters From 1959. Oh, How Advertising Has Changed Share icon

#26 Poverty Party! Teen Magazine And Shelley Fabares Show Us Just How Much Fun It Can Be To Be Poor And Hungry (1960) Share icon

#27 "I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps." - When Men "Suffered" As Much As Women (1968, Femicin Ad) Share icon

#28 USHA Sewing Machine Ad From The 1970s: "Train Her To Be An Ideal Housewife. Buy Her An USHA Sewing Machine" Share icon

#29 Yasmin Birth Control Ad, 1960 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Secret Anti-Perspirant Ad In 1965. It Implies That Women’s Body Odor Is A Result Of Emotions Share icon

#31 An Ad From An American Magazine, 1939. Lead Was Banned In Most European Countries By The 1940s, But Not Until 1978 In The US Because Of Lobbying Share icon

#32 Well, She Was Very Wrong Share icon

#33 In The Top Right Corner, It Says "The Largest And Safest Steamer In The World," Only For It To Hit An Iceberg Later. Clearly, It Wasn't Safe Share icon

#34 Creepy Old Lysol Advertisement Share icon Lysol used to be used as a means of birth control before the pill was legalized in the 1960s. That's what they mean by "dainty feminine allure," having the energy to be a loving wife without the babies.



#35 Photography Ad In My Dad’s Old Yearbook Share icon This was from the year 1982, when the photography company said "We shoot school kids" in an ad before the number of school shootings in the US increased.



#36 Vintage Chlorinol Bleaching Advertisement. Very Racist, And Unacceptable Share icon

#37 Twin Towers World Trade Center Brochure Circa 1975 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 "There's No Such Thing As A Nintendo". Well Look At Them Now Share icon

#39 This Didn't Age Well Share icon

#40 Sugar As Diet Aid In 1971 Share icon

#41 1950s Cigarette Ad Claiming No Throat Irritation Comes From Camel Cigarettes. Now It's Proven That It Causes Throat And Lung Cancer Share icon

#42 This Ad From Esso. Now We Have A Global Warming Share icon

#43 In 1913, Someone Predicted That Birth Rates Would Have Declined All The Way To Zero By Now, And We'd Look Like Aliens Because Of Baby Formula Share icon

#44 This Has Aged Like Milk Because Google Is A Search Engine With Weather, News Feeds, Links To Sponsors, Ads, And Distractions Share icon

#45 This Vintage Ad Share icon Ayds were an appetite-suppressant candy designed to help you lose weight. The company had to change the product name in the 1980s due to the AIDS epidemic because it's a disease that causes extreme weight loss in patients.



#46 In 1970, The 7-Eleven Chain Of Convenience Stores Advised Busy Moms To Shop There Because They Have Parking By The Big Windows Up Front And You Can Leave Your Kids In The Car While You Shop Share icon These days, no company would explicitly tell parents to go ahead and leave their kids in the car while they shop. That's just setting yourself up for a lawsuit when a kid bakes in a hot car.



ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Back In The 1930s, They Believed That JAD Salts Could Cure Obesity While Still Maintaining A Normal Diet Share icon

#48 Ad On The Back Of An Old Comic. Nowadays, This Would Not Go Well Share icon This is an advertisement for a child to purchase a toy rifle, touting its realistic look and sound. A child carrying this toy today would be very poorly received.



#49 Today, An Ad Like This Wouldn't Be Acceptable Share icon

#50 This Ad In 1936 Share icon

#51 "Are You Making Your Children Pay For Your Weight Problem?" - Sugar Information, Inc. Ad (1966) Share icon

#52 This 1968 Frigidaire Ad Is Special Share icon

#53 This Is An Actual Ad From A 1970 National Geographic. I Found It In My Grandmother's Basement Share icon

#54 1951 Ad For Old Gold Cigarettes. There's Some Horrific Irony With This One Share icon

#55 Sexist Tire Ad From 1977 Share icon

#56 Is It Ladylike? Life Magazine, 1965 Share icon

#57 Wash Away Fat And Years Of Age With La-Mar Reducing Soap. Woman's Companion, 1923 Share icon

#58 Ford Ad 1970. From The Congressional Club Cookbook Share icon

#59 Sadly, Everything Is Worse Now Share icon

#60 An Old Advertisement Hyping Up Asbestos. Asbestos Is Now Known To Be Very Bad For Humans' Health And Has Fallen Out Of Favor Share icon

#61 This Oil-Disposal Tip Share icon Terrible advice on how to dig a hole in your garden to dispose of engine oil and let it be absorbed into the soil.

#62 This 1994 Advertisement For Lighter Skis Share icon The ad compares buying lighter ski equipment to "Losing the Twin Towers," which eventually happened on 9/11, about 7 years after this was published.



#63 Vintage Plastic Packaging Ad For DuPont Share icon This vintage ad from what appears to be the 1940s or 1950s shows the benefits of using pre-packaging and cellophane for produce, claiming to reduce waste. However, we are reaping the consequences of careless plastic usage. It’s filling our oceans and destroying many kinds of ecosystems, and it has not been beneficial over time. Plus, it’s filled with carcinogens. Also, DuPont has been under controversy in recent years due to toxic waste pollution.



#64 A Poster Advertising The Return Voyage Of The Titanic Share icon

#65 Samsung Ad From 1989 Predicting The Best VCR To Play The Most Popular Movies Of 2007 Share icon The last major studio film to be released on VHS in the United States and Canada was released in 2006. VHS was dead by 2007.



#66 Camel Cigarette Ad From 1933 Share icon

#67 Lorillard's Chewing Tobacco, 1893 Share icon

#68 1951 Ad For Uncle Nick's Cigarettes For Kids Share icon

#69 Esquire Boot Polish "What A Shiner" Ad From Life Magazine (1956) Share icon

#70 Great Uncle Steve, The Carrier Of The Coin Purse Share icon

#71 This Advertisement Share icon

#72 Now, A New Sanitary Fixture For Women's Restrooms... The Sanistand Women's Urinal. American-Standard, 1950s Share icon It’s the 1950s. Imagine having to pull down your underwear, garter belt, and stockings and then trying to maneuver yourself over the "vitreous china" bowl and pee without all your urine streaming down your leg into your underwear and shoes. This isn’t a toilet. It’s a torture device.



#73 An American Magazine Ad By American Petroleum Institute, 1955 Share icon

#74 In The 1940s, Lysol Was Advertised As A Feminine Hygiene Product And Contraceptive Share icon Due to female contraceptives being illegal at the time, companies offering alternatives were seen as a godsend. In the Lysol ads, the phrase "feminine hygiene" was an euphemism for "contraceptives". Lysol promised to reduce the chance of contracting unmentionable diseases while also maintaining what was referred to as "feminine daintiness" as a way to "protect married happiness".



By 1911, 193 reported Lysol poisonings and 5 deaths due to "uterine irrigation," but the use of Lysol as a feminine hygiene product continued in the 1950s.



#75 1977 KLM Advertisement Featuring A Pilot Who Would Be Involved That Year, In The Worst Aviation Accident In History At Tenerife Airport Share icon

#76 1970s Indian Ad On Abortion Share icon

#77 This Ad From 1969 Asks For The Driving Age To Be Increased From 14 Years Old Share icon

#78 An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 1960s Share icon

#79 If You Post An Ad Like This Today, You Will Probably Get Shamed On Social Media Share icon

#80 Marfor Coats, 1940 Share icon

#81 "Pilots Love Pretty Noses". Dubarry Makeup Ad, 1944 Share icon

#82 Iranian Advertising Before The Islamic Revolution, 1979 Share icon

#83 Wisdom Is In The Balance Of Listening To Others But Knowing Where To Stand Firm Share icon

#84 The New York Times Ad In 1903 Share icon

#85 "The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5... And It's Getting Even Lower." The Average Age Of Retirement Continues To Climb In The US, With Many Deciding To Push Back Retirement Share icon

#86 Union Carbide Advertisement From 1962 "Science Helps Us Build A New India" Share icon The 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. It is considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The parent company had to sell its entire stake in UCIL and leave India.



#87 Beautiful Old Cigarette And Beer Advertising Posters Share icon

#88 "To The Man I Marry, I Make This Pledge Of Beauty: I Will Keep That Schoolgirl Complexion". An American Magazine Ad For Johnson Soap. New York Times. USA, 1933 Share icon

#89 I Saved This One About Nike From September 2017 And It Seems Like Barron’s Just Doesn’t Like Great Companies Share icon

#90 British Railways, 1979. That Looks Like Every American City Share icon

#91 The Console War Is Here. A Gaming Magazine From August 1998 Share icon

#92 Apple Was Advertising That Companies Should Make Their Products Affordable When They Nowadays Make Their Products Very Expensive To The Consumer Share icon

#93 DDT Was One Of The Great Tragedies And Later Victories Of Indiscriminate Chemical Usage In The Environment Share icon It’s not safe at all (a carcinogen that can also induce seizures and vomiting) and was particularly damaging to animals at the tops of food chains. Birds were the whistleblowers of its negative effects since it was almost immediately apparent in the rapid decline of their population. In avian species, DDT caused soft eggshells that the parent birds crushed when they tried to sit on them for incubation.



Many bird species became endangered or on critical lists, especially eagles and hawks because at that level they were consuming animals that had consumed animals that had consumed insects that ate DDT, so their bodies had higher concentrations of it in their system.



The victory came when Rachel Carson wrote the groundbreaking book, Silent Spring, drawing attention to the loss of birds and other effects of DDT, and the public outcry caused the government to ban the chemical from use in the US. It was an incredible example of humans responding to and reversing a man-made environmental disaster.



#94 Underwear Advertisement In Iran, 1971 Share icon

#95 National Lead Company Ad For Dutch Boy Paint Via The Saturday Evening Post Of January 6, 1923 Share icon Lead is added to paint to accelerate drying, increase durability, maintain a fresh appearance, and resist moisture that causes corrosion. It is one of the main health and environmental hazards associated with paint. Lead paint has been generally phased out of use due to the toxic nature of lead.



#96 Found This In Wired Magazine From April 1999 Share icon

#97 This 1949 Ad In A Comic Book For Rubber Masks Share icon With masks for "idiot/halfwit" and "Minstrel (blackface)," these would not be appropriate today at all. Given the trouble politicians and celebrities have had with "Blackface" pictures surfacing, as well as an increased awareness of those with disabilities, this is truly stuck in its era.



#98 This Y2K Book Aged Pretty Poorly Share icon