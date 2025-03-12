80 Interesting And Lovely Headstone PortraitsInterview With Owner
There is nothing more certain in life than death. And while many people don’t like to think about their inevitable end, it’s bound to happen at some point. There are many ways to remember and honor the dead. Nowadays, people can have jewelry made from their loved one’s ashes, and they might have planted a tree for them or perhaps set up a foundation in their name.
One of the oldest ways, though, is by having a headstone made to mark the grave of the deceased person. Also known as gravestones or tombstones, they have been around since as early as 3,000 B.C. But they only became popular in the mid-1600s. They’re usually inscribed with the person's name, date of birth, and date of death, with a few short words to pay tribute to them. Some go a step further, adding a portrait to the headstone—a lasting memory of the way the person looked while still alive.
There's an Instagram account that's dedicated to headstone portraits. Posthumous Portraits has a wall of intriguing, mysterious, haunting, sad, and sometimes macabre content. And it doesn't only feature people. There are pet portraits, too. Each image tells a unique story of a life that is no longer. Bored Panda has put together our top picks that might inspire you to think a little deeper about how you'd like to be remembered one day. We also managed to secure an interview with the creative brains behind the page. Allyson Pettigrew is a photographer and a self-confessed cemetery addict.
What a beautiful portrait, I am sure her family appreciate seeing her like this. RIP
The person behind the Posthumous Portraits IG account is just a little obsessed with things that others might find creepy or scary. Allyson Pettigrew spends more time in cemeteries than most people. The self-confessed taphophile loves photographing tombstones, cemetaries, abandoned buildings, and strange and macabre art. She's described herself as a horror aficionado, a runner, and a social worker.
"From the time when I was young, I was drawn to macabre subjects," Pettigrew told Bored Panda. "My fascination lasted into adulthood and has become a large part of my individuality. My love for cemeteries began when I moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a decade ago. I was immediately drawn to the large, Victorian-era cemeteries that dominated the rolling hills along the river leading into the city. I was attracted by their quiet beauty and the fascinating history that surrounds them."
The photographer goes on to tell us about a particular moment that stands out for her. "I will never forget the first time I saw a ceramic portrait on a headstone while I explored a cemetery," she said. "It was a picture of a man with a large mustache, wearing a dapper hat, looking directly into the camera with a slightly bemused expression on his face. He had passed away in 1912. I was immediately moved by his picture and the fact that I was looking into the eyes of someone who had died over 100 years ago, while I was standing on his final resting place. I started to find more portraits in the same cemetery, and found myself to be equally enthralled by each new discovery."
Pettigrew says that finding ceramic portraits quickly became one of her favorite parts of visiting a cemetery, which has developed into a lifelong passion. "Through my Posthumous Portraits page, I am able to share portraits from all over the world that fellow taphophiles have found," she revealed.
For those who aren't familiar, Pettigrew says ceramic headstone portraits became popular in the United States in the mid-to-late 19th century. "The method of creating the portraits was not expensive, so they became an affordable way to memorialize a loved one in a unique, personalized manner," the expert told Bored Panda.
"The ceramic portraits could not only display their loved one’s visage, but also portray their style, interests, and personality. It is eerie and powerful to wander through a cemetery and see the faces of the dead looking back at you. It is a tangible link to the history of the cemetery and who is buried there, and provides so much more insight as to who is buried there than just a name carved into a headstone."
This is a vastly better tribute than most people get and I have no doubt that Bengal was more than deserving of it
We're curious to know what drives this creative and how she carries out her work. "My creative process is simple: I have a natural eye for photography, and I take pictures of anything that strikes me," she revealed.
"My artistic ability did not make itself known until I was 35, so I have never received any formal guidance or training. I simply photograph material I am drawn to, mainly cemeteries, and then share my pictures with everyone in hopes they will find the same appreciation for the historical beauty in them that I do."
Pettigrew tells us she finds inspiration in quiet, dark beauty, which isn't any surprise. "To me, cemeteries are full of inspiring sights: a shadow half concealing a stone angel’s face; trees with long, gnarled branches that hang over the graves; and, of course, the ceramic portraits that adorn the headstones," says the photographer.
"I was inspired to create Posthumous Portraits shortly after I began sharing my ceramic portrait finds in Philadelphia with other taphophiles on Instagram," revealed the page's founder.
"I began to notice other people posting ceramic portraits from various parts of the world and was equally fascinated with them. I created Posthumous Portraits as a space to share these lost souls with everyone, and to show everyone the faces of the past."
She tells us the page has grown over the years. It currently has over 14,000 followers and has shared more than 4,000 portraits with the help of her dedicated moderator, John, who goes by @churchexplorer.
We wanted to know more about the person behind the page. "I am a social worker living in Philadelphia, PA," she tells us. "My love for the Victorian-era cemeteries in the area is what inspired me to become a photographer and share my vision with everyone. I started to connect with the people residing in these cemeteries and the history surrounding them. I strive to bring awareness to the value and beauty of these sacred places."
But Pettigrew doesn't spend every waking moment in graveyards. "When I am not taking pictures in cemeteries, I can be found enjoying horror movies or British comedies," she tells us. "I love to go see live music with my husband on the weekends, and also spend time hiking with my dog in the woods. I am currently writing a book on the history and significance of Laurel Hill East and Laurel Hill West cemeteries in Philadelphia, which will be published in early 2026."
And we, for sure, will be on the lookout for that!
She looks like an Edward Gorey character come to life, and I say that as a sincere compliment
I love seeing a part of who these individuals were through their photographs, it makes me want to know their individual stories.
Oh dear. Both the little child and the pet tombstones get me every time. 🥺
