There is nothing more certain in life than death. And while many people don’t like to think about their inevitable end, it’s bound to happen at some point. There are many ways to remember and honor the dead. Nowadays, people can have jewelry made from their loved one’s ashes, and they might have planted a tree for them or perhaps set up a foundation in their name.

One of the oldest ways, though, is by having a headstone made to mark the grave of the deceased person. Also known as gravestones or tombstones, they have been around since as early as 3,000 B.C. But they only became popular in the mid-1600s. They’re usually inscribed with the person's name, date of birth, and date of death, with a few short words to pay tribute to them. Some go a step further, adding a portrait to the headstone—a lasting memory of the way the person looked while still alive.

There's an Instagram account that's dedicated to headstone portraits. Posthumous Portraits has a wall of intriguing, mysterious, haunting, sad, and sometimes macabre content. And it doesn't only feature people. There are pet portraits, too. Each image tells a unique story of a life that is no longer. Bored Panda has put together our top picks that might inspire you to think a little deeper about how you'd like to be remembered one day. We also managed to secure an interview with the creative brains behind the page. Allyson Pettigrew is a photographer and a self-confessed cemetery addict.

#1

Smiling woman in an oval headstone portrait on granite background.

posthumous_portraits Report

p1no-name avatar
P1 No-Name
P1 No-Name
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a beautiful portrait, I am sure her family appreciate seeing her like this. RIP

The person behind the Posthumous Portraits IG account is just a little obsessed with things that others might find creepy or scary. Allyson Pettigrew spends more time in cemeteries than most people. The self-confessed taphophile loves photographing tombstones, cemetaries, abandoned buildings, and strange and macabre art. She's described herself as a horror aficionado, a runner, and a social worker.

"From the time when I was young, I was drawn to macabre subjects," Pettigrew told Bored Panda. "My fascination lasted into adulthood and has become a large part of my individuality. My love for cemeteries began when I moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a decade ago. I was immediately drawn to the large, Victorian-era cemeteries that dominated the rolling hills along the river leading into the city. I was attracted by their quiet beauty and the fascinating history that surrounds them."
    #2

    A vintage headstone portrait of a cat with a weathered finish, showcasing unique memorial art.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #3

    Holding hands image on a headstone portrait, capturing a tender moment in a car setting.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    The photographer goes on to tell us about a particular moment that stands out for her. "I will never forget the first time I saw a ceramic portrait on a headstone while I explored a cemetery," she said. "It was a picture of a man with a large mustache, wearing a dapper hat, looking directly into the camera with a slightly bemused expression on his face. He had passed away in 1912. I was immediately moved by his picture and the fact that I was looking into the eyes of someone who had died over 100 years ago, while I was standing on his final resting place. I started to find more portraits in the same cemetery, and found myself to be equally enthralled by each new discovery."

    Pettigrew says that finding ceramic portraits quickly became one of her favorite parts of visiting a cemetery, which has developed into a lifelong passion. "Through my Posthumous Portraits page, I am able to share portraits from all over the world that fellow taphophiles have found," she revealed.
    #4

    Child's portrait on a headstone, showcasing a poignant and expressive gaze.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #5

    Young woman smiling in an oval headstone portrait.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #6

    A lovely headstone portrait of a woman surrounded by autumn leaves on a granite surface.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    For those who aren't familiar, Pettigrew says ceramic headstone portraits became popular in the United States in the mid-to-late 19th century. "The method of creating the portraits was not expensive, so they became an affordable way to memorialize a loved one in a unique, personalized manner," the expert told Bored Panda.

    "The ceramic portraits could not only display their loved one’s visage, but also portray their style, interests, and personality. It is eerie and powerful to wander through a cemetery and see the faces of the dead looking back at you. It is a tangible link to the history of the cemetery and who is buried there, and provides so much more insight as to who is buried there than just a name carved into a headstone."
    #7

    Portrait on a headstone with the text "Oh, I'm so pretty" engraved below.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    trinew_ avatar
    AuntT
    AuntT
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They show everybody two things that made him who he was. Charm and humor

    #8

    A lovely headstone portrait of a woman and a cat lying close together on a pillow.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #9

    Headstone portrait of a cat named Bengal, with flowers and a heartfelt inscription.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a vastly better tribute than most people get and I have no doubt that Bengal was more than deserving of it

    We're curious to know what drives this creative and how she carries out her work. "My creative process is simple: I have a natural eye for photography, and I take pictures of anything that strikes me," she revealed.

    "My artistic ability did not make itself known until I was 35, so I have never received any formal guidance or training. I simply photograph material I am drawn to, mainly cemeteries, and then share my pictures with everyone in hopes they will find the same appreciation for the historical beauty in them that I do."
    #10

    Vintage headstone portrait of a young man with a dual exposure effect on a textured stone background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #11

    Woman sitting on a rock in a headstone portrait, wearing a black outfit and boots.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #12

    Pet headstone portrait of cat Berlioz with a figurine lying nearby.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    Pettigrew tells us she finds inspiration in quiet, dark beauty, which isn't any surprise. "To me, cemeteries are full of inspiring sights: a shadow half concealing a stone angel’s face; trees with long, gnarled branches that hang over the graves; and, of course, the ceramic portraits that adorn the headstones," says the photographer.

    #13

    Portrait of a woman named Frances etched on a gravestone, showcasing a lovely headstone design.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #14

    A headstone portrait of a person with glasses holding a black cat, surrounded by grass and stones.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #15

    Portrait of a woman with curly hair on a headstone, showcasing a lovely and timeless memorial style.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    "I was inspired to create Posthumous Portraits shortly after I began sharing my ceramic portrait finds in Philadelphia with other taphophiles on Instagram," revealed the page's founder.

    "I began to notice other people posting ceramic portraits from various parts of the world and was equally fascinated with them. I created Posthumous Portraits as a space to share these lost souls with everyone, and to show everyone the faces of the past."

    She tells us the page has grown over the years. It currently has over 14,000 followers and has shared more than 4,000 portraits with the help of her dedicated moderator, John, who goes by @churchexplorer.
    #16

    Lovely headstone portrait featuring a woman with flowers in foreground.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #17

    Headstone portrait of a dog named Smokey, between 1936-1952, surrounded by green foliage.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #18

    Vintage headstone portrait featuring a family with a baby and three children, set in an oval frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    We wanted to know more about the person behind the page. "I am a social worker living in Philadelphia, PA," she tells us. "My love for the Victorian-era cemeteries in the area is what inspired me to become a photographer and share my vision with everyone. I started to connect with the people residing in these cemeteries and the history surrounding them. I strive to bring awareness to the value and beauty of these sacred places."

    #19

    A couple from the past sits together on a headstone portrait, symbolizing their lasting bond.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #20

    Headstone with a portrait of a man making a playful face, surrounded by decorative elements.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #21

    Blonde child smiling in headstone portrait, wearing a patterned dress with red accents, against a stone background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    But Pettigrew doesn't spend every waking moment in graveyards. "When I am not taking pictures in cemeteries, I can be found enjoying horror movies or British comedies," she tells us. "I love to go see live music with my husband on the weekends, and also spend time hiking with my dog in the woods. I am currently writing a book on the history and significance of Laurel Hill East and Laurel Hill West cemeteries in Philadelphia, which will be published in early 2026."

    And we, for sure, will be on the lookout for that!
    #22

    Portrait on a headstone depicting an elderly couple, with one person drinking from a bottle.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    trinew_ avatar
    AuntT
    AuntT
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only picture that brought out the best of them?

    #23

    Close-up of a lovely headstone portrait showing a baby's feet cradled by adult hands.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #24

    Angel statue with headstone portrait of girl named Layla, capturing a lovely memorial tribute in a cemetery.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #25

    Vintage headstone portrait of a young woman with a bob haircut.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #26

    Headstone portrait showing a person making a playful gesture, dated 26 Juin 1972, with visible cracks in the image.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #27

    Young girl's headstone portrait set in weathered grey stone.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #28

    Portrait of a woman in a vintage hat and floral dress on a headstone, showcasing lovely headstone portraits.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #29

    Heart-shaped headstone portrait featuring a couple and a dog, with an angel statue leaning on a gravestone.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #30

    Antique headstone portrait of a young girl holding a doll, set in an ornate oval frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #31

    Headstone portrait with a classic black-and-white photo, adorned with flowers and memorial details.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #32

    Headstone portraits with a heartfelt ocean-themed life quote.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #33

    Portrait of an elderly man with a cat on his shoulder, framed on a headstone with the name Enrico.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #34

    Headstone with a lovely portrait of a dog named Candy, inscribed with heartfelt messages from 2001 to 2017.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #35

    Lovely headstone portrait of a smiling woman in a striped shirt, set against a floral-engraved frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #36

    Lovely headstone portrait of a young woman framed in an ornate circular design on a stone monument.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #37

    Vintage headstone portrait featuring a person joyfully posing in a rustic setting, symbolizing lovely memorial art.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #38

    A lovely headstone portrait shows a woman joyfully swinging, captured in a vintage-style oval frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #39

    Portrait of a woman in historical nursing attire on a vintage headstone, showcasing lovely headstone portraits.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #40

    Vintage headstone portrait of a baby in an oval frame, set in a weathered stone surface.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #41

    Vintage headstone portrait featuring a woman in a fur coat, etched on a weathered stone grave marker.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like an Edward Gorey character come to life, and I say that as a sincere compliment

    #42

    Vintage headstone portrait of a young girl, capturing a lovely memorial image with her name and dates engraved.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #43

    Two vintage headstone portraits showing couples, placed above engraved text, symbolizing eternal memories.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #44

    Portrait of a clown on a headstone, capturing an interesting and lovely memorial moment.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #45

    Lovely headstone portrait featuring a smiling woman with long hair and jewelry, set against a colorful background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #46

    Vintage headstone portrait of a young child holding a small flag, set in an oval frame on a stone surface.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #47

    Black and white headstone portrait of a smiling woman, set in a granite frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #48

    Old-fashioned headstone portrait of a young girl in a dress, adding a lovely touch to the memorial stone.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #49

    Black and white headstone portrait of a young woman with long hair, wearing a sleeveless top, surrounded by a stone background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #50

    Vintage headstone portrait of a young boy framed in rusted metal with a cross on top.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #51

    Portrait of a woman's face on a headstone, showcasing a lovely headstone portrait in a grayscale oval frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #52

    Headstone portrait featuring Chuck and Joan, with engraved tribute in a serene cemetery setting.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #53

    Four headstone portraits in ornate frames, weathered and vintage in appearance.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #54

    Portrait of a smiling girl on a lovely headstone, surrounded by foliage.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #55

    Two women with long hair on a lovely headstone portrait, both wearing patterned dresses against a blue background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #56

    Headstone portrait of Marie-Louise Deysson with engraved details and colorful flower arrangement.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #57

    A lovely headstone portrait of a smiling couple on their wedding day inside a car adorned with ribbons.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #58

    Lovely headstone portrait of a young girl with long hair, in a vintage attire, showcasing a serene expression.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #59

    Old black-and-white headstone portrait of a smiling man in a pilot's outfit, framed by a weathered metal oval.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #60

    A lovely headstone portrait of a woman with long dark hair, looking softly into the distance.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #61

    Headstone portrait of a smiling man, with inscriptions honoring him as a son, brother, and environmental protector.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #62

    Lovely headstone portrait of a smiling woman with long hair, set in an oval frame on a granite surface.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #63

    Portrait of a child on a headstone, surrounded by moss, capturing an interesting moment in sepia tones.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #64

    Headstone portraits featuring dogs named Snookums, with inscription from 1932 to 1948.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #65

    A vintage headstone portrait of a woman with dark hair, framed in an ornate oval setting on a granite surface.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #66

    Lovely headstone portrait of a smiling child in vintage attire, set in an ornate oval frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #67

    Young girl in a headstone portrait, praying with hands together, conveying a sense of serenity and calm.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #68

    Elegant headstone portrait of a young girl, with autumn leaves in the foreground.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #69

    Young boy's headstone portrait in a rusted metal frame, featuring a black and white photo set against a weathered background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #70

    Headstone portrait featuring a smiling woman with long hair and an orange cat, both resting on a soft surface.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #71

    Headstone portraits of Buster and Iris Merryfield, featuring engraved photos and heartfelt inscriptions.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #72

    Vintage headstone portrait of a young girl in a veil, framed by intricate stone carvings.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #73

    Old headstone portrait in a rusted frame, depicting a Victorian woman in a garden setting.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #74

    Headstone portrait featuring a reclining man on a gravestone, surrounded by crosses and trees in the background.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #75

    Two young boys in suits and caps featured in a vintage headstone portrait.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #76

    Portrait of a man in a white suit on a headstone, with "Elvis 1984-2004" engraved.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #77

    Headstone portrait of a dog with angel wings, engraved with "Toto, our little boy, 1987-2002, Socash."

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #78

    Cat portrait on a headstone, showcasing an interesting and lovely memorial image.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #79

    Young girl smiling in an oval headstone portrait, capturing a lovely and timeless memory.

    posthumous_portraits Report

    #80

    Vintage headstone portrait of a small white dog in an ornate frame.

    posthumous_portraits Report

