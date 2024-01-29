ADVERTISEMENT

Can you identify what type of plants they are?

When I am not photographing pets, I like to work on personal projects and i'm grateful to be sharing these prints that reflect a more personal photography style that I do not get to share with my regular clients. I hope this gallery leads you to viewing things in a different light and leads your imagination.

These images are using a photography method called Free-Lensing. Free-lensing is an unconventional photography technique that involves detaching the lens from the camera body and holding it by hand close to the camera body. This gives the images a dreamy ethereal quality.

As mirror-less cameras are becoming more popular, this technique will slowly disappear. A caution to those who might try this technique, please look up the risks of damaging your camera.

These prints and more are available for purchase at paws-up-petphotography.pixieset.com.

#1

Flora (1)

#2

Pink Floral (1)

#3

Pink Floral (2)

#4

Flora (2)

#5

Pink Floral (3)

#6

Cotton Dreams (1)

#7

Cotton Dreams (2)

#8

Dried Floral (1)

#9

Dried Floral (2)

#10

Pink Floral (4)

