All the folks in this post suspect their loved ones of hiding something from them. Although there’s no proof underlying their suspicions , their stories are incredibly compelling and show just how deep secrets can run.

Secrets sometimes weave themselves into our lives without us realizing what has happened. It’s often when people feel nervous , embarrassed, or afraid of judgement that they hide the things they did. Some secrets do eventually come out into the open, and others become the skeletons in people’s closets.

#1 I think my mom is starting to lose her faith in the Jehovah’s Witness religion but doesn’t want to admit it. I don’t think she wants to admit she wasted 40+ years on a religion that isn’t true. She tried raising me and my 2 half brothers in the religion but we all left it after we realized it’s nothing but a doomsday cult run by a real estate company.

#2 My mom. That she sold my necklace and bracelet that I had as a kid to fund my older sisters graduation party. I remember seeing it in her jewelry box one day then a couple weeks later it wasn’t there after the party. I do remember going to a p**n shop with her and waiting in the car. When I graduated I didn’t get a party or anything. I asked her about it recently and she just gets mad.

#3 I think my mom is a lesbian... I saw some stuff on her phone that got me thinking... Then I looked back and remembered she was always too friendly with my college girl friends, commenting how good they look and stuff.

If not a lesbian at least she is Bi.

Even the most honest person has kept a secret at least once in their life. Science, in fact, says that the average person actively has about 13 secrets, 5 of which they’ve never told a single person. Some of you might be thinking, ‘that’s not me, I’ve always been upfront about everything I do.’ If that’s true, it’s great, but not everyone is so painfully honest. Even the closest family members and the best of friends have things they’ve kept hidden. We at Bored Panda wanted to understand why secret-keeping is so rampant, so we reached out to Josh Dolin. He is a life coach on a mission to help people uncover clarity, purpose, and confidence. With a down-to-earth approach rooted in practical tools and self-discovery, he empowers clients to tap into their true potential and take bold, meaningful steps toward the life they want. ADVERTISEMENT Josh told us that “secrets often sprout from fear: fear of hurting someone, being judged, or disrupting the peace. Families are messy, and sometimes hiding the truth feels like protecting someone.”

#4 I think my bf doesnt want to tell me that his parents dont like me.

#5 I live near the American border and shop there all the time. My mom used to go before I was born, but hasn’t in decades.

She refuses to get a passport now to go shop with me or vacation with me. Nothing will sway her. When asked, she says she just doesn’t want to ever go to the states.



At this point I think she must have a warrant or something… she’s definitely lying about something. She won’t even go to her dream vacation spot because she would have to go through the US.

#6 I think my dog knows more than she lets on.

People keep all kinds of things hidden, and researchers found that there are nearly 36 common types of secrets. These can range from political or religious views to one’s finances, behaviors, beliefs, and actions. We asked Josh Dolin what kind of things he thinks people hide the most. He said that the usual suspects are “money problems, addictions, feelings they think they shouldn’t have, mistakes they hope will stay buried. Sometimes, it’s not what they hide—it’s what they don’t say.”

#7 My parents aren't my parents.



Both my parents have an o+ blood type, a few years ago I found out I was A+. After years of them saying I am an O+.

I found out while I was pregnant with my first child and I was so shocked and i learned that two o+ can't produce an A+. When I confronted them they were so shocked and changed the subject.



Long story short, I had a DNA test and it came out positive (that I am not their daughter). I remember a story my aunt told me when I was a kid about two grown ups that stole a baby from the hospital because a year before their baby had died during birth.



I will never know the story as I no longer have a connection to them and they will deny it.



Born in the middle east early 90's, if you know someone that has had their newborn baby stolen, connect with me, they might be my parents.

#8 I'm pretty sure my parents were swingers. The signs were there.

#9 I think my dad might be in massive debt. My mom has had debt on and off for decades, but is now good and has been for awhile. My dad is about 70 and says he can never retire, even though he won’t get anymore social security if he keeps waiting and could keep working part time and collect social security.



So I’m guessing he makes more working 80 hours a week or so than he would working part time and collecting SS. And their bills are not high. So I suspect debt.

Keeping secrets can really weigh heavily on the mind. That’s why Josh explains that it’s important to be honest, and the best way to do it is to “start small. Say the thing you’re afraid of but know is true. Build trust with little truths, so the big ones don’t feel so daunting.” ADVERTISEMENT In his article on the benefits of honesty, he explained that it can help strengthen bonds with your loved ones and help build deeper connections. Although it might seem easier to lean into keeping secrets, opening up about the things on your mind can help create a strong relationship built on trust.

#10 I know an awful lot of people that make it out to seem like they're doing better financially than they really are...

#11 One of my (M) best friends (M) is gay but won’t tell us. We are in a very typically male friend group (nothing toxic mind you) - we like sport, beer, gambling etc. He knows we won’t care but probably fears we will treat him differently. We won’t. I think the other guys also know he is gay deep down.



He slept with a few women at university, always with women he knew and was friendly with. But there was this clinical, methodical vibe to it. Obviously I wasn’t in the room for the act but I often witnessed the ‘build up’ in the bar or club. It was like he was doing it out of some form of obligation. I could tell he wasn’t into it, don’t ask me quite how, I just could.



I don’t have any other proof other than vibes and one maybe 2 second moment about 5 years ago. We were out of university at this point but had met up with a few guys in our old university town. We went to a popular faux-German chain of bars. There was a look between my friend and the guy behind the bar that I’d never ever seen before. Maybe I’m not remembering it right. But it was that awkward look you might give someone if you’ve slept with them and never expected to see them again. It only dawned on me later in the night.



Who knows and quite frankly, who cares. I just want him to be able himself I guess.

#12 I'm fairly certain my boyfriend is proposing in the next week. We've been planning our wedding for several months now (really due to finances and budgeting so we're prepared, iykyk), so it doesn't really come as a surprise...but he's been more suspicious/secretive with his phone lately and encouraged me to dye my hair by next week. I've mentioned before when he does ask to do the damn thing I don't care about anything because his planning it will simply make me happy, but I do NOT want my roots showing in any pics we will obviously take right after.

I know the ring is somewhere in our house too and it is driving me insane.

The folks sharing their stories in this list all suspect their friends or family members of keeping something big from them. The suspicion alone might be weighing heavily on their mind and could even be affecting their connection with the other person. That’s why we asked Josh if it's advisable for people to confront someone if they suspect a big secret is being kept from them. He said that it’s important to “tread lightly. Ask yourself: will knowing the truth bring clarity or chaos? Sometimes, the best way to help someone open up is by showing they’re safe with you.” ADVERTISEMENT A good way to do that is by being a good listener, not judging the other person, and maintaining transparency. This will make the person feel safe, and they eventually might open up on their own without any need for confrontation.

#13 I suspect my wife is downplaying her recent cancer diagnosis to me.

#14 I suspect my friend might be hiding something about their relationship. They've been acting a bit distant lately, and I’ve noticed they avoid talking about their partner. It feels like there’s more going on beneath the surface, maybe some issues they’re not ready to share. I just hope they know I’m here for them if they ever want to talk.

#15 Everyone in my inner circle thinks I’m bizarre and introverted. They sometimes really dislike me. Truth is, I’ve been battling mental health issues for more than a decade. I need isolation to fight effectively.



Even as I grow in competence and maturity, they struggle to see me as anything other than strange. I don’t hate them for it.

There isn’t anything wrong with keeping a secret or two, but if you have to keep lying to cover it up, chances are it can end up causing you a lot of distress. Maybe opening up about the things you’ve kept hidden can actually help make you feel a bit lighter. Who knows? Start small, but definitely try it out!

#16 I suspect my parents of a secret that I’m not even sure about but still suspect…



I feel like they aren’t together anymore because they sleep in complete different bedrooms (my mom in the basement and my dad in the master bedroom) while their reason was because my dad snores too much.



They go on separate vacation like my dad going to a wedding without my mom and my mom going to London alone



When we all take the same car including my sister, my mom would rather sit in the back while my dad drives.



Could be that is overthinking it but it feels like they are together out of obligation of their kids which is me and my sister left living with them.

#17 I think my mom helps my brother out financially a *lot* more than she lets on.

#18 I make explicit content and distribute it online for a living. I’m pretty sure that a couple of people who really, *really* shouldn’t be viewing my content are my biggest supporters. .

#19 My brother is only 57. He’s my best friend I’ve ever had in the whole wide world. He’s in hospice. If I’m lucky, we’ll have a few more weeks together. I’m convinced he’s close to telling me he stole my Fantastic Four comics (issues 95-120). He brought ‘em to school, and then lost em. Meh, he’s still got time. I will check back if I get word.

#20 I think my boyfriend is going to tell me he loves me next week. I’m going out of town for a work trip for a significant amount of time and he’s happy for me, it’s a huge step in my career. He booked us a fancy hotel room (won’t tell me where!) got champagne service and told me he’s getting a haircut and wants to look good for me. I’m going to dress up too.



He’s gonna say it, right??? If he doesn’t, I will. I’m crazy about him.

#21 I'm pretty sure one of my friends won like a big jackpot or lottery, I know he have a good job, but my guy spend like a lot, improvement to his house, several trips (Europe, all inclusives, etc), he spend also a lot of money every other weekend on food and beverages, stuff like that, also is posible he have the biggest debt ever with all theirs banks, maybe I will never know.

#22 My mom not telling me I was adopted. 5'2, 5'4, 5'3, me 6'3.

#23 A family member was in the CIA from the late 50s into the 60s. They have dementia now, but I always assumed they were involved in some s**t. Coincidentally, they were in Dallas on 11/22/63.



Maybe not a coincidence?

#24 One of my brothers is currently going through a divorce. Everyone knows but he is trying to hide it.

#25 My husband and I had a huge fight last October. I took my wedding ring off as always and putted it on my ring holder. The next morning it was gone. I still can’t find it. I think he threw it away.

#26 I think my bf has a kid and a gf(or even a wife) in another state and Idk how to find out more.

I saw a pic of him with a girl and a baby while he was scrolling trough his gallery. Unlocked his phone while he was sleeping and couldn't find that same pic...

#27 That my mother wasn't my mother. I think I belonged to her younger sister my dad had an affair with (the affair was confirmed)



They're all dead now except one aunt that will take it to her grave. At least I know my daddy's my dad. He loved me. She certainly didn't.

#28 I think my older siblings know that my mom cheated on my dad when he was overseas but they’re choosing the believe her lies because it’s easier and more convenient.

#29 I think cats can talk they just enjoy being [mean].

#30 My great uncle who never marries has a lifelong foreign friend, whom he used to live with while he was studying abroad. After their retirements, Uncle D come and visit us and spend half a year here and my great uncle spend half a year abroad with him. Uncle D was married for a few years but is divorced. Growing up, I always thought this is the friendship I wanted, but now I am not so sure.