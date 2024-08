If you’ve spent some time on the internet, you have likely seen or heard of the “I’m just a girl” discourse. To talk about these girly trends, Bored Panda talked with avid internet user Gerda.

By saying “girly trends,” we mean things like “girl math,” “girl dinner,” etcetera. The former is simply a fun way to justify your spending habits, while the latter is a fun description of women’s snacking habits.

Gerda said that she’s seen all these trends on social media. While she didn’t participate in them publicly by posting videos, she still enjoyed watching them. “I liked the entertaining videos, the simple concept of having fun in a ‘girly’ way.”

Soon after the trends appeared, the discussions about their harmfulness started. People started complaining that they portrayed women as infantile and stupid and that this inferior representation then influenced young girls to feel like that and think that being a girl is something silly.