Charlie Chaplin once said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted,” and I wholeheartedly agree with him. Back then, his incredible performances entertained dozens of people, but today, we have so many sources to bring out this laughter, especially the handy memes we see everywhere.

We know how our readers love to have a good laugh, so what do we do? Compile the most hilarious memes from a popular Instagram account, of course! While they are completely random, they are also highly reliable and are sure to tickle your funny bone. Just scroll and check them out for yourselves!

More info: Instagram

#1

Young person looking unamused, holding a jar in a kitchen, with relatable meme text about a doctor's appointment.

randoms**tbs Report

    #2

    Man sitting in a car with a relatable meme about memory loss at a young age.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #3

    A horse sitting on a porch chair with text about debating a relationship, illustrating painfully relatable and funny memes.

    randoms**tbs Report

    As we scroll through the internet, we come across one piece of news after another, but it's always the memes that catch our eye. After all, humor can work as a stress buster, even if it's just for a little bit of time. However, have you ever wondered where the memes that keep us entertained really come from?

    Well, the British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins is credited with introducing the term in his 1976 book, The Selfish Gene. By Dawkins’ definition, memes are cultural ideas that spread and repeat themselves across society. While he might have coined the famous word, D. Andrew Price, the head of content at Memes.com, argues that memes have existed literally forever.
    #4

    Stick figure meme with "loading..." on forehead, humorously illustrating a relatable moment.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #5

    A relatable meme depicts a person hoping for a more exciting twist in their life story.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #6

    Funny meme comparing LinkedIn and Hinge apps with text about their similar vibes.

    randoms**tbs Report

    Memes have now become such a common part of everyday human action that the term "meme culture" is turning into a global phenomenon. In fact, its popularity has surged so high that new aspects like celebrating "meme day" in school or jobs like "meme content creator" are noticed regularly. According to Instagram, at least one million posts mentioning "meme" were shared every day in 2020.

    However, there's a serious side to it. Research suggests that they are a language in themselves, with a capacity to transcend cultures and construct collective identities between people. These sharable visual jokes can also be powerful tools for self-expression, connection, social influence, and even political subversion.
    #7

    Overweight horse meme humorously depicting a relatable situation with text about excessive eating.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #8

    Funny meme about password struggles, featuring a humorous exchange with a hacker demanding a password.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #9

    Person holding pink shoes with text overlay: "My favorite animal is me when I have money." Relatable meme humor.

    randoms**tbs Report

    One shocking thing that meme culture has given birth to is the "meme economy". As it has been observed, "Platforms like Reddit even have 'meme stocks,' where users invest virtual currency in memes they think will go viral. This intersection of internet humor and economics is a fascinating development, showing just how far-reaching meme culture has become."

    The same article also shares how this culture has even spread its influence in the gambling world, where something called a "meme bet" has taken shape. Apparently, it refers to bets placed on outcomes related to internet culture or viral trends. These bets might revolve around the success of a particular meme, the outcome of a meme-inspired challenge, or even the popularity of a meme-based cryptocurrency. 
    #10

    Close-up of a teary-eyed person with text overlay about internships, relating to funny memes.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #11

    A man wearing sunglasses with earbuds, looking serious, captioned with a relatable meme about checking Gmail before TikTok.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #12

    Scenic mountains beside a cheeseburger, humorously capturing relatable gifts.

    randoms**tbs Report

    As per ScienceDirect, memes that sparked a stronger emotional response were more likely to be shared, and people were also more likely to forward funny videos over cute, disgusting, or anger-inducing ones. Meanwhile, research conducted during the 2020 lockdown in Spain found that humor was a core feature of memes shared using WhatsApp.

    Turns out that it helped take the sting out of the fear and uncertainty that was widespread at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, this does make memes sound like something quite powerful, doesn't it? After all, not everything has the power to chase away fear of the unknown!
    #13

    Man in a gym with text about a relatable body shaming meme, looking up at an exit sign.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #14

    Crying child laboriously writing in notebook, humorously relating to research as a passion; a painfully relatable meme.

    randoms**tbs Report

    Well, folks, that's it from our end. We really hope that these dank memes make you laugh out loud and make your day at least a teeny tiny bit better. Now you can sit back and enjoy the remaining memes in this list. Don't forget to upvote the ones you love and let us know about them in the comments!
    #15

    Cartoon characters sitting by a fire, with text about discussing irritating topics repeatedly. Relatable meme humor.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #16

    Cartoon character next to job-related meme text about quitting, highlighting relatable funny content.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #17

    Cat faces and a person in distress illustrating a painfully relatable meme cycle.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #18

    A funny meme about staring at notes before an exam, trying to recall everything like having a photographic memory.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #19

    Pot of pasta with a humorous meme text about cooking disaster; relatable meme content.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #20

    Close-up of a person with glasses and text overlay reading, "Journaling was the most useless thing I ever attempted." Funny relatable meme.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #21

    Funny meme of a text exchange about chicken nuggets, with a confused cartoon blob.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #22

    Dog dressed like a child holding a lollipop, humorously depicting a relatable meme about favorite drinks.

    randoms**tbs Report

    MissN
    MissN
    MissN
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine is water. At some point I entirely forgot what coca cola tasted like

    #23

    A cartoon character writing angrily in a diary, capturing a funny, relatable meme moment about waking up early and feeling sleepy.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #24

    Person holding head in frustration with text about waking up with a headache. Funny and painfully relatable meme.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #25

    Person with piercings in a humorous meme about self-created Q&A sessions, reflecting relatable social themes.

    randoms**tbs Report

    #26

    Funny meme showing a person with a caption about movies claiming "based on a true story" with a humorous twist.

    randoms**tbs Report

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or one thing is the inspiration and everything else is BS

