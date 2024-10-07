ADVERTISEMENT

If you're looking for Halloween makeup inspiration, look no further—Mimi Choi's creations are some of the most unique you'll find.

Mimi is known for her illusionary makeup art that makes you do a double take, trying to figure out how she achieved the effect. From adding multiple eyes to twisting facial features, there seems to be no limit to her creativity. Choi’s makeup looks have earned her an impressive 2 million followers on Instagram, and after seeing her work, it’s clear why she's worth all the hype.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com | mimichoimakeup.com