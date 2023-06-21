Mimi Choi is not your everyday makeup artist. From confusing to horrifying to truly fascinating, Mimi has created some of the most captivating illusionary makeup looks.

This Vancouver-based professional draws inspiration from "patterns and textures from her surroundings, photoshopped digital art, and surreal paintings from illusionary masters such as Salvador Dali and M.C. Escher". Her artwork mostly decorates the face; however, she has done some amazing art on other body parts, as well.

So without further ado, we invite you to explore some of the newest makeup looks by Mimi, and if you would like to see her previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | mimichoimakeup.com | tiktok.com