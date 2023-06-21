Mimi Choi is not your everyday makeup artist. From confusing to horrifying to truly fascinating, Mimi has created some of the most captivating illusionary makeup looks.

This Vancouver-based professional draws inspiration from "patterns and textures from her surroundings, photoshopped digital art, and surreal paintings from illusionary masters such as Salvador Dali and M.C. Escher". Her artwork mostly decorates the face; however, she has done some amazing art on other body parts, as well.

So without further ado, we invite you to explore some of the newest makeup looks by Mimi, and if you would like to see her previous posts on Bored Panda, see herehereherehere, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | mimichoimakeup.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

12points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Biblically accurat angel?

1
1point
reply
#2

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

10points
POST
#3

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

10points
POST
#4

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

9points
POST
#5

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

8points
POST
#6

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

8points
POST
#7

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

8points
POST
#8

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

8points
POST
#9

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

7points
POST
#10

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

7points
POST
#11

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

7points
POST
#12

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

7points
POST
#13

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

5points
POST
#14

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

5points
POST
#15

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

5points
POST
#16

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

4points
POST
#17

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

3points
POST
#18

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

3points
POST
#19

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

3points
POST
#20

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
#22

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
#23

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
#24

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
#25

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
#26

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

2points
POST
#27

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

1point
POST
#28

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

1point
POST
#29

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

1point
POST
#30

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

The Fascinating (And Horrifying) Art Of Mimi Choi (27 New Pics)

mimles Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!