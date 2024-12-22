ADVERTISEMENT

The kids of today will never know the struggle of having to wait a whole week for the next episode of their favorite tv show. Or not being able to pause, rewind, play back a scene or pick a particular episode on a whim.

Streaming platforms mean little humans can now binge-watch Cocomelon, Paw Patrol, Bluey and all the Jurassic Parks to their hearts' content. Fortunately, it also means the adults among us are still able to rewatch many of our former favorite kiddies shows when we’re feeling a bit nostalgic.

Talking of nostalgia, we recently came across a really cool corner of the internet, where over 545,000 people gather to view a wall of wonderful childhood memories. As the bio states, the IG page childhoodshow is "a collection of movies, tv shows, music, and pop culture from the 2000s".

Bored Panda had some fun and picked out our favorite posts. Keep scrolling for an epic trip back to your youth, and don't forget to upvote the ones that give you all the wayback feels.

#1

Child with spoon smiling, evoking nostalgic childhood shows, behind-the-scenes moment.

    #2

    Hannah Montana scene with humorous online comment, evoking nostalgic childhood show memories.

    #3

    Tweet discussing nostalgic childhood shows with a group photo of young celebrities sitting outdoors.

    #4

    Nostalgic childhood shows collage featuring classic animated Barbie scenes with characters, castle, and heart-shaped jewels.

    #5

    Troy from a nostalgic childhood show singing on stage, searching for Gabriella in the crowd.

    #6

    Two characters performing in a lively scene from a nostalgic childhood show, capturing a memorable TV moment.

    #7

    Person smiling with a TV screen displaying "iCarly" in the background, referencing nostalgic childhood shows.

    #8

    Fairy Godmother from a nostalgic childhood show, Shrek 2, sings passionately in a red dress.

    #9

    Smiling person in a barn setting, reminiscent of nostalgic childhood shows.

    #10

    Two actors in vibrant costumes from nostalgic childhood shows on set, smiling at the camera.

    #11

    Spooky Island set from Scooby Doo movie, featuring nostalgic childhood show characters on a beach.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Scooby Doo movies have a messed up amount of jokes for adults. Scooby Doo is not for kids.

    #12

    Person holding a sequin pillow with a face print, referencing nostalgic childhood shows posts.

    #13

    Collage of nostalgic childhood show actors in music video scenes, referencing iconic movies and a mini reunion.

    #14

    People posing by a Camp Rock sign, evoking nostalgic childhood shows.

    #15

    Teen holding toy koala, reflecting on nostalgic childhood shows with a humorous caption.

    #16

    Woman drinking soda in a kitchen scene from nostalgic childhood shows.

    #17

    Four nostalgic scenes from a beloved TV show character, capturing iconic moments from childhood favorites.

    #18

    Three images of a popular music group over the years, evoking Nostalgic-Childhood-Shows-Posts vibes.

    anayacs26 avatar
    ZuriLovesYou
    ZuriLovesYou
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk about a glow-up. I can't even look at those hairstyles in the second pic. 🤢

    #19

    Young child on a phone, reminiscent of nostalgic childhood shows, dated August 18, 1997.

    #20

    Young woman with finger on lips, reminiscent of nostalgic childhood shows, sharing a secretive gesture.

    #21

    Nostalgic celebrities' MySpace posts from the 2000s, including a candid moment and a group holding a MySpace sign.

    #22

    Woman smiling on stage, evoking nostalgic childhood shows.

    #23

    Young woman in a stylish outfit, representing nostalgic childhood shows.

    #24

    A nostalgic childhood show moment with a young girl dancing in a lively scene.

    #25

    Child explaining to mom about staying up for nostalgic childhood shows premiere.

    #26

    Three young actors from a nostalgic childhood show pose with a camera, highlighting iCarly's impact and guest appearances.

    #27

    Singer performing, evoking nostalgic childhood shows memories.

    #28

    Nostalgic childhood show scene with Santa inside a snow globe, evoking vintage DVD memories.

    #29

    Woman in a nostalgic scene from a childhood show, smiling and standing indoors with plants in the background.

    21khan6573 avatar
    AKA AKA
    AKA AKA
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    p as in phoebe. H as in heebi. O as in obe. E as in ebie. B as in bebe. and e as in 'ello there mate!

    #30

    Person smiling in a nostalgic mashup post related to childhood shows.

    #31

    Boy in a yellow sweater, arms raised in excitement, captures the nostalgic joy of childhood shows.

    #32

    Young woman in a pink top from a nostalgic childhood show scene, with a blurred background.

    #33

    Pop star with platinum hair and gloves, evoking Nostalgic Childhood Shows feeling with a retro aesthetic.

    #34

    High School Musical 4 fan concept, featuring grown-up characters' future roles, evokes nostalgic childhood shows.

    #35

    Singer performing during a memorable scene from a nostalgic childhood show.

    #36

    Childhood shows nostalgia with a singer performing energetically under bright stage lights.

    #37

    Kiss cam moment at the MTV Movie Awards 2010, capturing a nostalgic childhood shows throwback.

    #38

    Friends dancing in an airport, capturing a nostalgic childhood shows vibe.

    #39

    Two people smiling in a hallway, capturing a moment from nostalgic childhood shows.

    #40

    Nostalgic Childhood Shows: Animated character Lottie smiling, another image of her with Tiana, both in elegant outfits.

    #41

    Collage of childhood shows featuring a singer in different vibrant costumes and hairstyles, evoking nostalgia.

    #42

    Nostalgic childhood shows moment with three people singing on stage, holding guitars, under concert lights.

    #43

    Blonde character with pink sunglasses from a nostalgic childhood show in a humorous meme scene.

    #44

    Two people sitting outside, smiling, with a nostalgic childhood shows theme.

    #45

    Close-up of a woman with blonde hair in a nostalgic childhood show scene.

    #46

    Musician singing on stage during a performance, related to nostalgic childhood shows.

    #47

    Two people smiling, holding condiment bottles, evoking nostalgic childhood shows' vibe in a lighthearted setting.

    #48

    Actress portraying a character from nostalgic childhood shows with a serious expression.

    #49

    Reunion of actors from nostalgic childhood show H2O, featuring two then-and-now comparison images.

    #50

    Miley Cyrus singing, evoking nostalgic childhood shows, brings joy and completion to fans.

    #51

    Young woman singing into microphone, evoking nostalgic childhood shows vibes.

    #52

    Elsa from Frozen 2, showcasing various expressions and scenes, highlighting nostalgic childhood shows.

    #53

    Collage of scenes from "Enchanted," a nostalgic childhood show, featuring princess Giselle in various moments.

    #54

    Two people discussing a potential spin-off of a nostalgic childhood show.

    #55

    Young woman in a casual dress next to colorful outfits, referencing memorable roles in nostalgic childhood shows.

