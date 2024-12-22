ADVERTISEMENT

The kids of today will never know the struggle of having to wait a whole week for the next episode of their favorite tv show. Or not being able to pause, rewind, play back a scene or pick a particular episode on a whim.

Streaming platforms mean little humans can now binge-watch Cocomelon, Paw Patrol, Bluey and all the Jurassic Parks to their hearts' content. Fortunately, it also means the adults among us are still able to rewatch many of our former favorite kiddies shows when we’re feeling a bit nostalgic.

Talking of nostalgia, we recently came across a really cool corner of the internet, where over 545,000 people gather to view a wall of wonderful childhood memories. As the bio states, the IG page childhoodshow is "a collection of movies, tv shows, music, and pop culture from the 2000s".

Bored Panda had some fun and picked out our favorite posts. Keep scrolling for an epic trip back to your youth, and don't forget to upvote the ones that give you all the wayback feels.