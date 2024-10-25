In the words of the online community, “grab your Pogs, Surge cans and Thriller cassettes” and keep scrolling for Bored Panda ’s top picks from the page. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

“Nostalgia is often triggered by something reminding you of a happier time,” reads the description of the r/nostalgia online community. It’s a place where 1.4 million people come to laugh and cry about days gone by. If you find yourself missing your childhood, fear not. We’ve lined up an epic trip down memory lane with a few blasts from the past that are bound to stir up all the nostalgic feels.

Ever felt, smelt, seen or heard something and been instantly transported back to “ the good old days ”? I know I have. Memories of the past can make us feel sad, or warm and fuzzy inside. They might even make us wish we were still little... living in a carefree time, unbothered by the stress of adulting, and the chaos of social media.

#1 The Family Computer

#2 Wooden Playgrounds

#3 So today, I accidentally broke my autistic brother's favorite dragon tales plate and I can't find it anywhere online. If someone finds one like or similar to it (online or in your basements) I'd pay you for it and you'd be really helping us out! Thank you, internet folk! :)

Update: Daniel has received the dragon tales plate thank you so much for everyone's support and help



Update: Daniel has received the dragon tales plate thank you so much for everyone's support and help



Nostalgia is generally seen as a positive emotion. The Oxford English dictionary defines it as “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for a period in the past.” Some research suggests nostalgia has the ability to boost our mood and give us a sense of meaning in life. According to Psychology Today, nostalgia can also increase our self-esteem and get us excited about the future. ADVERTISEMENT But you might be surprised to know that nostalgia was once seen as a mental illness. "For centuries, nostalgia was thought to be synonymous with depression. During the Thirty Years War, several Spanish soldiers were discharged from the army with nostalgic symptoms," reads the Neuroscience Of site, "The term nostalgia - formed from the Greek 'nostos' (homecoming), and 'algos' (pain) - was coined by the 17th-century Swiss physician, Johannes Hofer, who considered it to be a mental disorder."

#4 90s PC Speakers

#5 The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have

#6 Pencils With Cartridges

Interestingly, past research has found that people are more likely to feel nostalgic on cold days than on warm days. And that the fuzzy feeling we get with heart-warming memories can literally warm us up. "Our study has shown that nostalgia serves a homeostatic function, allowing the mental simulation of previously enjoyed states, including states of bodily comfort; in this case making us feel warmer or increasing our tolerance of cold," said co-author of the study, Dr Tim Wildschut. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Drawing Your Sun In The Corner

#8 Mechanical Pencil Sharpener- Sharpened Many Pencils In School Using One Of These. Always A B***h Whenever You Had To Sharpen An Unsharpened Pencil

#9 The Labels That Came With Vhs Tapes

According to another study, feeling nostalgic might even help relieve mild pain. Researchers from Beijing's Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences gathered 34 adults and split them into two groups. One group was shown images that made them feel nostalgic. Think children's games or cartoon characters from the past. The second group looked at more modern images that didn’t evoke nostalgia.

#10 The Magic That Was The Scholastic Book Fair

#11 Glittery Sand Lizards

#12 Space Cadet Was My Childhood

After viewing each image, participants were exposed to a “heat-pain stimulation of varying intensity” on their right arm. And while this was happening, researchers were measuring their brain activity. The results showed that one group felt less pain than the other. And that “nostalgia triggers real effects in the brain by activating pain relief mechanisms, such as an analgesic effect.” Similar to taking paracetamol. So, if your head hurts a little at the moment, there’s a chance you might feel better after looking at some of the images on this list of flashbacks.

#13 Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood

#14 Ahhh Yes, Square Slices Of Pizza At School

#15 Tvs With Built-In Vcrs That Had Like 13-Inch Wide Screens And Were The Coolest Thing You Could Have In Your Bedroom

Does the smell of cookies being baked remind you of your childhood? Or maybe a particular cologne or perfume brings back memories of your ex. There’s actually a science behind why certain scents stir up such strong reminders of past people, places or things. ADVERTISEMENT As Inverse reported, "Smells from childhood are particularly powerful in this respect because very often our first exposure to scents is in childhood. Our brains form particularly strong connections during this process in case recollection of the smell is important for survival."

#16 The Old Cartoon Network

#17 Who Remembers This [ice Cream] From School?

#18 The Motorola Razr. Still The Coolest Cell Phone To Be Produced

Clay Routledge is a psychological scientist, and somewhat of an expert when it comes to what role nostalgia plays in giving us meaning in life. “Nostalgia is one of the self-regulatory tools we use to remind ourselves that we matter,” he said. Routledge believes that nostalgia breeds optimism and resiliency. And if there was one time we needed resilience, it was surely in the dreaded year of 2020.

#19 Removing The Faceplate Of Your Car Stereo So It Wouldn't Get Stolen

#20 Cross-Section Books From The 90's

#21 Anybody Old Enough To Remember Being Taught With An Overhead Projector And Writing On These Transparencies?

If you found yourself reminiscing more than usual during the Covid lockdown, you probably weren’t alone. “Nostalgia is a resource that people use to move forward,” revealed Routledge. And boy did we want to move forward and fly into a future that didn’t involve Covid or lockdown. Interestingly, nostalgia might have played a part in helping some of us get through those dark, lonely days. We daydreamed about the pre-pandemic times, when we could hang out freely with our friends and family, or just simply walk out our front doors.

#22 Those Bright Green Volume Bars

#23 See-Through Electronics

#24 Remember When Laptops Used To Have That Little Rubber Clit For A Mouse?

As Inverse puts it, "those feelings were triggered by loneliness and a stressful situation, but they were also motivating — propelling us to believe that if we could just make it through, the reward of those in-person visits would be worth the wait." And ironically, a few years later, some people are now nostalgic for the days of face-masks, social distancing, and isolation.

#26 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, N64. The Warehouse

#27 Anyone Else Remember The Weird, Course Texture These Bouncy Balls Had?

#28 Jackie Chan Adventures (2000-2005)

#29 Flipping Through These As A Kid Trying To Find Your Favourite Bands Poster

#30 Coming Soon To Own On DVD & Video, *a Loud Mans Voice That Shakes The Walls*

#31 Who Remembers Reading About The Adventures Of These Two?

#32 Working On The Car With Your Dad So You Can Learn How To Fix Stuff. All I Learned Was How To Hold The Flashlight And Get Yelled At

#33 Rectangle Pizza Was The Heavy Hitter Of School Lunches In The 80s And Early 90s

#34 I Know You All Remember The Spacemaker Pencil Box!

#35 Those Red Pebbled Cups From The Pizza Joint With The Arcade When You Were A Kid

#36 Actor Jonathan Hyde, A Staple Of Fun 90s Movies (Pictured: Richie Rich, Jumanji, Titanic, And The Mummy)

#37 Who Remembers These Switchblade Combs?

#38 I Wanted This Room So Bad

#39 Flintstone's Lucky Egg Machine

#40 Those Nylon Lunch Sacks That Always Smelled Like Old Sandwiches After A Few Months Of Use

#41 The Best Snack You Could Have At Recess

#42 Brushing Your Teeth In The 90s Was Way More Fun

#43 This Rainbow Art Set That — Thanks To The Commercials Playing Nonstop — You Ended Up Begging Your Parents To Order For You

#44 The Fury I Would Experience At The Mall Kiosk…

#45 Those Food-Shaped Chairs From The Mcdonalds Kids Playrooms In The Mid 90s

#46 Torture Device Known As The "Sit And Reach" Test

#47 Remember When You Didn't Have To Enter Your Personal Info Online To Win A Soda?

#48 The "2001 Bedroom Pic" That Goes Viral All The Time

#49 Did Anyone Else Have A Stage In The Cafeteria Of Their School?

#50 Math In The 90's

#51 90's TV Cabinet. I Remember Needing To Push On The Glass Doors To Open Them

#52 Paper Toss - The First App I Downloaded On My iPod

#53 Being A Kid And Eating This. (Cup Of Dirt)

#54 Remember Watching The Pipes Screensaver?

#55 The Creepy Movie Known As James And The Giant Peach

#56 Starving Your Calculator To Death

#57 The Green Turtle Sandbox

#58 This Velcro Toss And Catch Game

#59 Turning Markers Into Swords

#60 The Smell Of Opening A Brand New Can Of Play Doh

#61 The Rugrats Movie! With The Awesome Orange Vhs Tape

#62 The Plastic Tag Protectors You'd Get For Your Beanie Babies To Make Sure You Kept The Tags Perfect And Not Affect The Value

#63 I Had Forgotten About Chuck E. Cheese Carpet

#64 These Glow-In-The-Dark Blocks That You Never Saw Anyone Have Irl

#65 No Fear T-Shirts In The '90s

#66 Wilson From Home Improvement, And How They Always Managed To Cover His Face In Every Situation

#67 Life Savers Holes That Were Essentially Candy Tic Tacs

#68 These Cereal Bowls I Used To Eat Out Of As A Kid

#69 Now That All The Stores In Alaska Closed, This Is The Last Blockbuster In The United States. It Is In Bend, Or

#70 Modern Warfare 2. Not Too Long Ago But Dearly Missed

#71 Who Else Had This Toy Sword?

#72 Mango Sour Altoids...miss You Bro

#73 Rear Door Ashtrays; Playing With These As A Kid On Car Rides

#74 The "Good" Ice

#75 This Castle 😍

#76 Old School Pizza Hut

#77 The Crinkly Feeling Of Opening These Vhs Cases

#78 Did Anyone Else Watch Unwrapped?

#79 Kelloggs Star Wars Spoons

#80 90's Big Screen TV

#81 Scooby Doo Gummies Anyone Remember The Blue Ones

#82 Any Rescue Ranger Fans Out There?

#83 Who Remembers Shopping For School Clothes Around This Time Of Year, But Your Mom Not Letting You Wear Anything Until School Started?

#84 I Just Remembered How Much I Loved These Wooden Pattern Blocks

#85 Super Mario Bros 3 Mini-Games

#86 Couches In The 70s Were Serious Business

#87 Anyone Else Get These Plastic Chests When They Lost A Tooth In Elementary School?

#88 Toys R Us Bag From The 90s My Mother-In-Law Has Had For Years

#89 Tissue Ghosts

#90 These Disney Read-Along Tapes And Books That Basically Sliced Your Hand Open When You Tried To Get Them Out Of The Packaging

#91 Anyone Remember The Jack In The Box Antenna Topper?

#92 Trying To Catch A Glimpse Of The Scrambled TV Channels

#93 Anyone Remember Corduroy The Department Store Bear?

#94 When Mom Made Kool-Aid In This Pitcher And You Drank It From The Matching Cups

#95 The Little Critter Book Series