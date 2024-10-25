ADVERTISEMENT

Ever felt, smelt, seen or heard something and been instantly transported back to “the good old days”? I know I have. Memories of the past can make us feel sad, or warm and fuzzy inside. They might even make us wish we were still little... living in a carefree time, unbothered by the stress of adulting, and the chaos of social media.

“Nostalgia is often triggered by something reminding you of a happier time,” reads the description of the r/nostalgia online community. It’s a place where 1.4 million people come to laugh and cry about days gone by. If you find yourself missing your childhood, fear not. We’ve lined up an epic trip down memory lane with a few blasts from the past that are bound to stir up all the nostalgic feels.

In the words of the online community, “grab your Pogs, Surge cans and Thriller cassettes” and keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s top picks from the page. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

The Family Computer

The Family Computer

IrishAzrael Report

#2

Wooden Playgrounds

Wooden Playgrounds

Xnightx0wlx Report

kedgley68
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Oh, I dreamt of wood play equipment as a kid.... we had welded steel slides that you could fry an egg on in the Australian sun...

#3

So today, I accidentally broke my autistic brother’s favorite dragon tales plate and I can’t find it anywhere online. If someone finds one like or similar to it (online or in your basements) I’d pay you for it and you’d be really helping us out! Thank you, internet folk! :)

Update: Daniel has received the dragon tales plate thank you so much for everyone's support and help

meatygonzales Report

tammilee_truitt
Texmaam
Texmaam
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Aww, good luck. Hope you find a replacement real soon.

Nostalgia is generally seen as a positive emotion. The Oxford English dictionary defines it as “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for a period in the past.” Some research suggests nostalgia has the ability to boost our mood and give us a sense of meaning in life. According to Psychology Today, nostalgia can also increase our self-esteem and get us excited about the future.

But you might be surprised to know that nostalgia was once seen as a mental illness. "For centuries, nostalgia was thought to be synonymous with depression. During the Thirty Years War, several Spanish soldiers were discharged from the army with nostalgic symptoms," reads the Neuroscience Of site, "The term nostalgia - formed from the Greek 'nostos' (homecoming), and 'algos' (pain) - was coined by the 17th-century Swiss physician, Johannes Hofer, who considered it to be a mental disorder."
#4

90s PC Speakers

90s PC Speakers

i_wanna_pee_on_you Report

stephanvandermerwe
Indosidius
Indosidius
Community Member
22 minutes ago

They warned you before a call on your cell phone came through...

#5

The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have

The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have

2ezyo Report

#6

Pencils With Cartridges

Pencils With Cartridges

Lexjiggler Report

Interestingly, past research has found that people are more likely to feel nostalgic on cold days than on warm days. And that the fuzzy feeling we get with heart-warming memories can literally warm us up. "Our study has shown that nostalgia serves a homeostatic function, allowing the mental simulation of previously enjoyed states, including states of bodily comfort; in this case making us feel warmer or increasing our tolerance of cold," said co-author of the study, Dr Tim Wildschut.

#7

Drawing Your Sun In The Corner

Drawing Your Sun In The Corner

reddit.com Report

#8

Mechanical Pencil Sharpener- Sharpened Many Pencils In School Using One Of These. Always A B***h Whenever You Had To Sharpen An Unsharpened Pencil

Mechanical Pencil Sharpener- Sharpened Many Pencils In School Using One Of These. Always A B***h Whenever You Had To Sharpen An Unsharpened Pencil

umasstpt12 Report

#9

The Labels That Came With Vhs Tapes

The Labels That Came With Vhs Tapes

radcatmom Report

abel_2
Abel
Abel
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I loved them as a kid, for some reason that I cant recall why!

According to another study, feeling nostalgic might even help relieve mild pain. Researchers from Beijing's Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences gathered 34 adults and split them into two groups. One group was shown images that made them feel nostalgic. Think children's games or cartoon characters from the past. The second group looked at more modern images that didn’t evoke nostalgia.
#10

The Magic That Was The Scholastic Book Fair

The Magic That Was The Scholastic Book Fair

MccreesKnees Report

#11

Glittery Sand Lizards

Glittery Sand Lizards

reddit.com Report

rikkewickberg
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
1 hour ago

I still ha these! But in dragon shape, I give them out to youngsters who are insecure or scared. They help them relax and change their focus. ❤️

#12

Space Cadet Was My Childhood

Space Cadet Was My Childhood

SEMiTRiCKY Report

After viewing each image, participants were exposed to a “heat-pain stimulation of varying intensity” on their right arm. And while this was happening, researchers were measuring their brain activity. The results showed that one group felt less pain than the other. And that “nostalgia triggers real effects in the brain by activating pain relief mechanisms, such as an analgesic effect.” Similar to taking paracetamol.

So, if your head hurts a little at the moment, there’s a chance you might feel better after looking at some of the images on this list of flashbacks.
#13

Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood

Burning The Sickest Cds In The Neighborhood

Jeffrey_Strange Report

rosiecoyle
Pandarosa
Pandarosa
Community Member
14 minutes ago

If someone gave me that cd I'd be questioning our friendship.

#14

Ahhh Yes, Square Slices Of Pizza At School

Ahhh Yes, Square Slices Of Pizza At School

Whitlow14 Report

#15

Tvs With Built-In Vcrs That Had Like 13-Inch Wide Screens And Were The Coolest Thing You Could Have In Your Bedroom

Tvs With Built-In Vcrs That Had Like 13-Inch Wide Screens And Were The Coolest Thing You Could Have In Your Bedroom

Steven Schultz Report

kirstywilson_1
QuantumCatnip
QuantumCatnip
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Is nobody going to comment on the demon on the screen? Nobody at all?

Does the smell of cookies being baked remind you of your childhood? Or maybe a particular cologne or perfume brings back memories of your ex. There’s actually a science behind why certain scents stir up such strong reminders of past people, places or things.

As Inverse reported, "Smells from childhood are particularly powerful in this respect because very often our first exposure to scents is in childhood. Our brains form particularly strong connections during this process in case recollection of the smell is important for survival."
#16

The Old Cartoon Network

The Old Cartoon Network

TheUnknown135 Report

#17

Who Remembers This [ice Cream] From School?

Who Remembers This [ice Cream] From School?

42iseverywhere42 Report

#18

The Motorola Razr. Still The Coolest Cell Phone To Be Produced

The Motorola Razr. Still The Coolest Cell Phone To Be Produced

Boojibs Report

ivoh
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I had one of these once the price dropped down enough I could afford it. Most people had smartphone by then. It looked so cool, but the buttons was terrible.

Clay Routledge is a psychological scientist, and somewhat of an expert when it comes to what role nostalgia plays in giving us meaning in life. “Nostalgia is one of the self-regulatory tools we use to remind ourselves that we matter,” he said. Routledge believes that nostalgia breeds optimism and resiliency. And if there was one time we needed resilience, it was surely in the dreaded year of 2020.
#19

Removing The Faceplate Of Your Car Stereo So It Wouldn’t Get Stolen

Removing The Faceplate Of Your Car Stereo So It Wouldn’t Get Stolen

ebjazzz Report

#20

Cross-Section Books From The 90's

Cross-Section Books From The 90's

4khz Report

#21

Anybody Old Enough To Remember Being Taught With An Overhead Projector And Writing On These Transparencies?

Anybody Old Enough To Remember Being Taught With An Overhead Projector And Writing On These Transparencies?

ScrunchJeans Report

If you found yourself reminiscing more than usual during the Covid lockdown, you probably weren’t alone. “Nostalgia is a resource that people use to move forward,” revealed Routledge. And boy did we want to move forward and fly into a future that didn’t involve Covid or lockdown.

Interestingly, nostalgia might have played a part in helping some of us get through those dark, lonely days. We daydreamed about the pre-pandemic times, when we could hang out freely with our friends and family, or just simply walk out our front doors.
#22

Those Bright Green Volume Bars

Those Bright Green Volume Bars

Skinnerlikesdogfood Report

#23

See-Through Electronics

See-Through Electronics

rysterf Report

#24

Remember When Laptops Used To Have That Little Rubber Clit For A Mouse?

Remember When Laptops Used To Have That Little Rubber Clit For A Mouse?

reddit.com Report

As Inverse puts it, "those feelings were triggered by loneliness and a stressful situation, but they were also motivating — propelling us to believe that if we could just make it through, the reward of those in-person visits would be worth the wait." And ironically, a few years later, some people are now nostalgic for the days of face-masks, social distancing, and isolation.
#25

Skip-It

Skip-It

reddit.com Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
26 minutes ago

"When a problem comes along, you must skip-it.."

#26

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, N64. The Warehouse

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, N64. The Warehouse

JM-Rie Report

#27

Anyone Else Remember The Weird, Course Texture These Bouncy Balls Had?

Anyone Else Remember The Weird, Course Texture These Bouncy Balls Had?

Shaxai Report

gdevans33
Gary
Gary
Community Member
32 minutes ago

And the way you threw them at a wall and they seemed to came back at you twice as fast.

#28

Jackie Chan Adventures (2000-2005)

Jackie Chan Adventures (2000-2005)

FullyDisappointed Report

#29

Flipping Through These As A Kid Trying To Find Your Favourite Bands Poster

Flipping Through These As A Kid Trying To Find Your Favourite Bands Poster

beardynolando Report

danflo
Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Yeah... Favourite bands... That is what teenage me was looking at flipping through those. 😇

#30

Coming Soon To Own On DVD & Video, *a Loud Mans Voice That Shakes The Walls*

Coming Soon To Own On DVD & Video, *a Loud Mans Voice That Shakes The Walls*

Tarhabibi Report

#31

Who Remembers Reading About The Adventures Of These Two?

Who Remembers Reading About The Adventures Of These Two?

iSmokeTheXS Report

#32

Working On The Car With Your Dad So You Can Learn How To Fix Stuff. All I Learned Was How To Hold The Flashlight And Get Yelled At

Working On The Car With Your Dad So You Can Learn How To Fix Stuff. All I Learned Was How To Hold The Flashlight And Get Yelled At

reddit.com Report

tucker_cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
39 minutes ago

My dad used to tune racing car engines in his spare time. I barely know how to top up the washer fluid

#33

Rectangle Pizza Was The Heavy Hitter Of School Lunches In The 80s And Early 90s

Rectangle Pizza Was The Heavy Hitter Of School Lunches In The 80s And Early 90s

defactosithlord Report

#34

I Know You All Remember The Spacemaker Pencil Box!

I Know You All Remember The Spacemaker Pencil Box!

FatSloppyPecker Report

#35

Those Red Pebbled Cups From The Pizza Joint With The Arcade When You Were A Kid

Those Red Pebbled Cups From The Pizza Joint With The Arcade When You Were A Kid

Kiarray Report

#36

Actor Jonathan Hyde, A Staple Of Fun 90s Movies (Pictured: Richie Rich, Jumanji, Titanic, And The Mummy)

Actor Jonathan Hyde, A Staple Of Fun 90s Movies (Pictured: Richie Rich, Jumanji, Titanic, And The Mummy)

PotatoQuie Report

#37

Who Remembers These Switchblade Combs?

Who Remembers These Switchblade Combs?

foreignhoe Report

#38

I Wanted This Room So Bad

I Wanted This Room So Bad

reddit.com Report

firstnamelastname
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I wanted this room as a kid, but as an adult, I'd hate to have to clean that ceiling.

#39

Flintstone's Lucky Egg Machine

Flintstone's Lucky Egg Machine

reddit.com Report

#40

Those Nylon Lunch Sacks That Always Smelled Like Old Sandwiches After A Few Months Of Use

Those Nylon Lunch Sacks That Always Smelled Like Old Sandwiches After A Few Months Of Use

PlayfulMemoriesStore Report

#41

The Best Snack You Could Have At Recess

The Best Snack You Could Have At Recess

Kudos Report

#42

Brushing Your Teeth In The 90s Was Way More Fun

Brushing Your Teeth In The 90s Was Way More Fun

Champagnegatsby Report

#43

This Rainbow Art Set That — Thanks To The Commercials Playing Nonstop — You Ended Up Begging Your Parents To Order For You

This Rainbow Art Set That — Thanks To The Commercials Playing Nonstop — You Ended Up Begging Your Parents To Order For You

youtube.com Report

#44

The Fury I Would Experience At The Mall Kiosk…

The Fury I Would Experience At The Mall Kiosk…

sparkilini Report

#45

Those Food-Shaped Chairs From The Mcdonalds Kids Playrooms In The Mid 90s

Those Food-Shaped Chairs From The Mcdonalds Kids Playrooms In The Mid 90s

sammyaxelrod Report

danflo
Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited)

Those hamburges sure must have seen some s#@t in their days.

#46

Torture Device Known As The "Sit And Reach" Test

Torture Device Known As The "Sit And Reach" Test

mikencapo Report

#47

Remember When You Didn’t Have To Enter Your Personal Info Online To Win A Soda?

Remember When You Didn’t Have To Enter Your Personal Info Online To Win A Soda?

VitruvianHooligan Report

#48

The “2001 Bedroom Pic” That Goes Viral All The Time

The “2001 Bedroom Pic” That Goes Viral All The Time

wisalallen Report

#49

Did Anyone Else Have A Stage In The Cafeteria Of Their School?

Did Anyone Else Have A Stage In The Cafeteria Of Their School?

Zolebrow Report

#50

Math In The 90’s

Math In The 90’s

RefrigMike Report

tucker_cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Also maths in the 60s (in Australia at least, I remember them from primary school). Wouldn't it be great if they could also invent a measurement system based on multiples of 10....

#51

90's TV Cabinet. I Remember Needing To Push On The Glass Doors To Open Them

90's TV Cabinet. I Remember Needing To Push On The Glass Doors To Open Them

SeattleMana Report

#52

Paper Toss - The First App I Downloaded On My iPod

Paper Toss - The First App I Downloaded On My iPod

mrkowalscheme Report

#53

Being A Kid And Eating This. (Cup Of Dirt)

Being A Kid And Eating This. (Cup Of Dirt)

tbones357 Report

#54

Remember Watching The Pipes Screensaver?

Remember Watching The Pipes Screensaver?

IHaveShitToDO Report

gdevans33
Gary
Gary
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Seeing if you can spot the Kettle when it appears.

#55

The Creepy Movie Known As James And The Giant Peach

The Creepy Movie Known As James And The Giant Peach

trystancutty Report

#56

Starving Your Calculator To Death

Starving Your Calculator To Death

Mea05cer Report

#57

The Green Turtle Sandbox

The Green Turtle Sandbox

omgdinosaurs Report

#58

This Velcro Toss And Catch Game

This Velcro Toss And Catch Game

anarachelb Report

#59

Turning Markers Into Swords

Turning Markers Into Swords

TheBlackoutEmpire Report

#60

The Smell Of Opening A Brand New Can Of Play Doh

The Smell Of Opening A Brand New Can Of Play Doh

colburn317 Report

#61

The Rugrats Movie! With The Awesome Orange Vhs Tape

The Rugrats Movie! With The Awesome Orange Vhs Tape

Iamplumbus Report

#62

The Plastic Tag Protectors You'd Get For Your Beanie Babies To Make Sure You Kept The Tags Perfect And Not Affect The Value

The Plastic Tag Protectors You'd Get For Your Beanie Babies To Make Sure You Kept The Tags Perfect And Not Affect The Value

Vintage Beanie Report

#63

I Had Forgotten About Chuck E. Cheese Carpet

I Had Forgotten About Chuck E. Cheese Carpet

hotbowlsofjustice Report

#64

These Glow-In-The-Dark Blocks That You Never Saw Anyone Have Irl

These Glow-In-The-Dark Blocks That You Never Saw Anyone Have Irl

Children's Video Library Report

#65

No Fear T-Shirts In The ‘90s

No Fear T-Shirts In The ‘90s

downadarkallie Report

#66

Wilson From Home Improvement, And How They Always Managed To Cover His Face In Every Situation

Wilson From Home Improvement, And How They Always Managed To Cover His Face In Every Situation

ABC Report

#67

Life Savers Holes That Were Essentially Candy Tic Tacs

Life Savers Holes That Were Essentially Candy Tic Tacs

youtube.com Report

#68

These Cereal Bowls I Used To Eat Out Of As A Kid

These Cereal Bowls I Used To Eat Out Of As A Kid

Amartincelt Report

#69

Now That All The Stores In Alaska Closed, This Is The Last Blockbuster In The United States. It Is In Bend, Or

Now That All The Stores In Alaska Closed, This Is The Last Blockbuster In The United States. It Is In Bend, Or

Whoshabooboo Report

#70

Modern Warfare 2. Not Too Long Ago But Dearly Missed

Modern Warfare 2. Not Too Long Ago But Dearly Missed

KnopeF0rPresident Report

#71

Who Else Had This Toy Sword?

Who Else Had This Toy Sword?

Luc4_Blight Report

#72

Mango Sour Altoids...miss You Bro

Mango Sour Altoids...miss You Bro

reddit.com Report

miriamemendelson
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Now missing something i never knew existed. Btw, in England these are called 'boiled sweets'.

#73

Rear Door Ashtrays; Playing With These As A Kid On Car Rides

Rear Door Ashtrays; Playing With These As A Kid On Car Rides

FunnyCutty23 Report

#74

The "Good" Ice

The "Good" Ice

joshman150 Report

#75

This Castle 😍

This Castle 😍

jamauer Report

#76

Old School Pizza Hut

Old School Pizza Hut

reddit.com Report

#77

The Crinkly Feeling Of Opening These Vhs Cases

The Crinkly Feeling Of Opening These Vhs Cases

GearWorst Report

#78

Did Anyone Else Watch Unwrapped?

Did Anyone Else Watch Unwrapped?

technicolorbeaches Report

#79

Kelloggs Star Wars Spoons

Kelloggs Star Wars Spoons

reddit.com Report

#80

90's Big Screen TV

90's Big Screen TV

coffeeblossom Report

#81

Scooby Doo Gummies Anyone Remember The Blue Ones

Scooby Doo Gummies Anyone Remember The Blue Ones

ipsboi Report

#82

Any Rescue Ranger Fans Out There?

Any Rescue Ranger Fans Out There?

In-Jail-Out-Soon Report

#83

Who Remembers Shopping For School Clothes Around This Time Of Year, But Your Mom Not Letting You Wear Anything Until School Started?

Who Remembers Shopping For School Clothes Around This Time Of Year, But Your Mom Not Letting You Wear Anything Until School Started?

reddit.com Report

#84

I Just Remembered How Much I Loved These Wooden Pattern Blocks

I Just Remembered How Much I Loved These Wooden Pattern Blocks

anarachelb Report

#85

Super Mario Bros 3 Mini-Games

Super Mario Bros 3 Mini-Games

Jeffrey_Strange Report

#86

Couches In The 70s Were Serious Business

Couches In The 70s Were Serious Business

theanti_influencer75 Report

#87

Anyone Else Get These Plastic Chests When They Lost A Tooth In Elementary School?

Anyone Else Get These Plastic Chests When They Lost A Tooth In Elementary School?

reddit.com Report

#88

Toys R Us Bag From The 90s My Mother-In-Law Has Had For Years

Toys R Us Bag From The 90s My Mother-In-Law Has Had For Years

reddit.com Report

#89

Tissue Ghosts

Tissue Ghosts

Otherwise_Basis_6328 Report

#90

These Disney Read-Along Tapes And Books That Basically Sliced Your Hand Open When You Tried To Get Them Out Of The Packaging

These Disney Read-Along Tapes And Books That Basically Sliced Your Hand Open When You Tried To Get Them Out Of The Packaging

ebay.com Report

#91

Anyone Remember The Jack In The Box Antenna Topper?

Anyone Remember The Jack In The Box Antenna Topper?

chook_a_look Report

#92

Trying To Catch A Glimpse Of The Scrambled TV Channels

Trying To Catch A Glimpse Of The Scrambled TV Channels

Jzamora1229 Report

#93

Anyone Remember Corduroy The Department Store Bear?

Anyone Remember Corduroy The Department Store Bear?

aproneship Report

#94

When Mom Made Kool-Aid In This Pitcher And You Drank It From The Matching Cups

When Mom Made Kool-Aid In This Pitcher And You Drank It From The Matching Cups

Squeenis Report

#95

The Little Critter Book Series

The Little Critter Book Series

Austin90743 Report

#96

Bristle Blocks, Do These Look Familiar?

Bristle Blocks, Do These Look Familiar?

HellotoHorse Report

