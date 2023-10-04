ADVERTISEMENT

For the modern person, always in need of constant stimulation and validation, the good old private diary is no longer enough. Every questionable, chaotic, and unhinged personal thought can be quickly pushed onto the unsuspecting public, regardless of how they feel about it.

So here is a collection of posts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter) that showcase all the funniest personal thoughts people perhaps should have kept to themselves. Get comfortable before you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. And if you are feeling inspired, share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

God Has Protected Me

I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/she/he)
I'M A SHOUTY MAN (they/she/he)
1 day ago

Amen brother! It's like a meme I've seen a few times. God will give us all we need, but don't expect it to come to you like a special object in a video game, hovering above the table with a ring of light around it. When-the-H...50aac1.jpg When-the-Holy-Spirit-has-given-you-everything-651d26d50aac1.jpg

Put Em Outside By The Dumpsters

Why Stop There?

L.V
L.V
1 day ago

But women are too dumb to make such important decisions! /s

Fake Number

François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
1 day ago

To be honest, the first one is a good advice. And knowing someone is giving you a wrong number instead of guessing should lead you to : a)abandon further interaction with said person b)investigate what you did to make her feel that way and try to be a better / more interesting / less creepy person.

Some People Change

The Retirement Age

Heavy Machinery

Dead Malls

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
1 day ago

I’ve ALWAYS thought this! Make this happen 100%, it can work with other abandoned buildings too

This Dad Has One Great Son

"It Just Wont Work" It Actually Does

Solidhog
Solidhog
1 day ago

To be fair, the UK is holding on by it's fingertips at the moment and it's really only the doctors and fantastic nurses in the hospitals holding it together at the moment.

Basics Of Billionaires …

Marno C.
Marno C.
1 day ago

Shhhhh,,,,,, Let the billionaires blast themselves into space. While they're gone, it's a great chance to unionize.

Wow. Medical Debt Causes Divorce For Married Couple Of 52 Years

Management

rullyman
rullyman
1 day ago

You should be giving everyone on the team a raise equivalent to the managers salary divided amongst them

There Is No Such A Thing As Teacher Shortage

Marno C.
Marno C.
1 day ago

Plus, getting shots at the bar is a lot better than at the school.

Why Are It Guys Such D**ks?

Dekker451
Dekker451
1 day ago

So much this. Usually, when someone says the IT guy is "being a d**k" what that really means is they're asking basic questions to cover all the bases because they've been thru that kind of sh1t before, but the person being asked decided to take it as an insult to their intelligence.

I Wholeheartedly Approve

Marno C.
Marno C.
1 day ago

Yes! Especially if he leads the way and takes his bestest, mostest friends with him. We'll give him.... uh... a special trophy or NFT of a trophy or something to memorialize his special leadership.

Burn It All Down….m4a Now

Yaba Dabado
Yaba Dabado
1 day ago

I truly feel a revolution is imminent, and I’m both relieved and terrified.

No Narcs

Dekker451
Dekker451
1 day ago

"Disturbing costumers"? So they were disturbing people whose job it is to maintain and dress actors in the wardrobe of a movie, TV show or play?

Parenting Boys

People Are Morons

Phoebe
Phoebe
1 day ago

Well you know they’d low-key be arrested but oh well maybe they was makin a cuppa

Real Money

Do Taxes Have To Be This Complicated?

Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
1 day ago

I don’t get the US system. Is it not taken out weekly for salaried employees? Are there not tax brackets?

This Tweet Is So Accurate

Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
1 day ago

I wonder who he voted for in the last presidential election

I’d Like To See It

Francis
Francis
1 day ago

you will not always have a calculator in your pocket... ah well..

It Never Ends

But I'll Still Tell Him

Marno C.
Marno C.
1 day ago

God bless Tyler. He's doing his best and probably texting his girlfriend the whole time, too.

Lol 🤣

Dekker451
Dekker451
1 day ago

She Is 19. Leo Is 48

Makes Sense

Literally No One

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
1 day ago

I remember people saying they felt like the Jewish people during WWII and if this isn't the peak of being privilidged then I don't know what is (i.e. when you have it so good that oblidgated to uphold medical advice makes you feel oppressed like a people being eradicated during a world war).

Let’s Tell The Whole Truth

Libstak
Libstak
1 day ago (edited)

Apparently our major supermarkets staff are having a strike this coming weekend and Friday. Record inflation after record profits and no pay raises for the workers expected along with their customers to survive paying even more for groceries after a record profits year. Good for the workers, strike away, I'm joining them by only buying at local markets and small family owned grocers for the duration and maybe if the big supermarkets do the right thing, maybe, I'll come back for the sake of my fellow working class battlers.

Beware

Pernille.
Pernille.
1 day ago

We are building longboats at the moment, we'll be over next summer.

Things Have Changed

The Scout
The Scout
1 day ago

Oh, yes, the middle class life... A German politician in the not so distant past described himself as "middle class" while owning a private plane and making 1.5 millon a year. So it comes down to a matter of definition.

Works Like A Charm

One Of The Evils Of Capitalism Involves Punishing People For Helping Others Or Showing Charity

Oooooffff

Dekker451
Dekker451
1 day ago

This is the same guy who thinks he knows enough about programming to micromanage the people who are trying to develop self-driving technology for him.

Ancient Greece Wasn't Gay

Yaba Dabado
Yaba Dabado
1 day ago

I facepalmed so hard on this one that my head flew off, went through the wall and landed in the backyard.

