37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts
For the modern person, always in need of constant stimulation and validation, the good old private diary is no longer enough. Every questionable, chaotic, and unhinged personal thought can be quickly pushed onto the unsuspecting public, regardless of how they feel about it.
So here is a collection of posts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter) that showcase all the funniest personal thoughts people perhaps should have kept to themselves. Get comfortable before you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. And if you are feeling inspired, share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
God Has Protected Me
Amen brother! It's like a meme I've seen a few times. God will give us all we need, but don't expect it to come to you like a special object in a video game, hovering above the table with a ring of light around it. When-the-H...50aac1.jpg
Put Em Outside By The Dumpsters
Why Stop There?
Fake Number
To be honest, the first one is a good advice. And knowing someone is giving you a wrong number instead of guessing should lead you to : a)abandon further interaction with said person b)investigate what you did to make her feel that way and try to be a better / more interesting / less creepy person.
Some People Change
The Retirement Age
Heavy Machinery
Dead Malls
I’ve ALWAYS thought this! Make this happen 100%, it can work with other abandoned buildings too
This Dad Has One Great Son
"It Just Wont Work" It Actually Does
Basics Of Billionaires …
Wow. Medical Debt Causes Divorce For Married Couple Of 52 Years
Management
There Is No Such A Thing As Teacher Shortage
Why Are It Guys Such D**ks?
So much this. Usually, when someone says the IT guy is "being a d**k" what that really means is they're asking basic questions to cover all the bases because they've been thru that kind of sh1t before, but the person being asked decided to take it as an insult to their intelligence.
I Wholeheartedly Approve
Burn It All Down….m4a Now
I truly feel a revolution is imminent, and I’m both relieved and terrified.
No Narcs
Parenting Boys
People Are Morons
Real Money
Do Taxes Have To Be This Complicated?
I don’t get the US system. Is it not taken out weekly for salaried employees? Are there not tax brackets?
This Tweet Is So Accurate
I’d Like To See It
It Never Ends
But I'll Still Tell Him
Lol 🤣
She Is 19. Leo Is 48
Makes Sense
Literally No One
I remember people saying they felt like the Jewish people during WWII and if this isn't the peak of being privilidged then I don't know what is (i.e. when you have it so good that oblidgated to uphold medical advice makes you feel oppressed like a people being eradicated during a world war).
Let’s Tell The Whole Truth
Apparently our major supermarkets staff are having a strike this coming weekend and Friday. Record inflation after record profits and no pay raises for the workers expected along with their customers to survive paying even more for groceries after a record profits year. Good for the workers, strike away, I'm joining them by only buying at local markets and small family owned grocers for the duration and maybe if the big supermarkets do the right thing, maybe, I'll come back for the sake of my fellow working class battlers.
Beware
Things Have Changed
Works Like A Charm
One Of The Evils Of Capitalism Involves Punishing People For Helping Others Or Showing Charity
Oooooffff
Ancient Greece Wasn't Gay
I facepalmed so hard on this one that my head flew off, went through the wall and landed in the backyard.
What's sad is all of this stuff is true yet we toe the line everyday...
Right the world is horrible and everything sucks
I've been living in hospital for almost a year now, about to move into a short term bed in the rehab wing of a long term care home, and we had to assess if a "financial" divorce was necessary. Thank goodness it wouldn't make a difference, and that I live in Canada because we have no medical debts, just associated peripheral debts.
BP is glitching a lot for me right now - sometimes it won’t scroll, typing is slow and glitchy, etc. Anyone know why?
What's sad is all of this stuff is true yet we toe the line everyday...
Right the world is horrible and everything sucks
I've been living in hospital for almost a year now, about to move into a short term bed in the rehab wing of a long term care home, and we had to assess if a "financial" divorce was necessary. Thank goodness it wouldn't make a difference, and that I live in Canada because we have no medical debts, just associated peripheral debts.
BP is glitching a lot for me right now - sometimes it won’t scroll, typing is slow and glitchy, etc. Anyone know why?