Folk don't like to talk about it that much, but a few years ago, we all had to sit inside for months to slow down the spread of Covid 19. Practically, this means just being inside your home or apartment day after day, working and studying remotely and doing whatever one could to stay sane. As so often happens with a routine, sometimes the things we get used to stay in place.

Someone asked “What’s a habit you picked up during quarantine that you still maintain?” and netizens shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.

#1

I picked up running as a hobby/acceptable excuse to leave the house. 

I’ve since lost fifty pounds and am now training for a half marathon. 

So, there’s that. .

Aggressive-Farmer798

#2

Not wearing makeup, not doing my hair.. Basically started working from home and my looks went to complete s**t.. However I'm happier somehow.

peachyhhh

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Same. Used to not be able to leave the house without intricate eye makeup and lipstick. Now I'll put on makeup, like, twice a month? Also I stopped using heat tools on my hair and my hair is actually soft and shiny!

#3

WFH.

wandita21

#4

Comfy bras only.

DWwithaFlameThrower

#5

Wash my hands more often.

Pinkrose1_1999

#6

I get like zero FOMO ever now.

hoodiemonster

#7

Having a wardrobe of nice "work pyjamas"

Cherry-Monster

#8

People Are Sharing Habits They Formed During The Covid-19 Lockdown I’m sure I’m not the only one, but my work/life balance was forcefully re-prioritized in the best way, and I don’t think I’ll ever give an actual f**k about a job or money ever again. I mean I care to the extent that I want to try and do good work, and obviously I care about money to the extent that my bills need paid, but I realized there are plenty of jobs out there and plenty of time to advance my career. I only have one family though, and my kids are kids for a very finite amount of time.

I’ll never again skip a family outing for an extra shift, nor stay late because “this really needs done.” Nah man, it’s 5 pm and that can be tomorrow’s problem; I’m late for home.

rabbidplatypus21

#9

Going to sleep way too late.

kintekunt3

#10

Learning German on Duolingo.
Now I have 1700 days without pause

FegiXL

#11

I always have a some extra toilet paper stashed in the closet.

AshvstheWalkingDead

#12

Whisking my coffee to make a ""dalgona"" coffee. Almost every day.

vlaura

#13

Cooking! I've always loved cooking but I used to eat out alot. Now I prefer home cooked meals over takeout and fast food any day.

Honest-Chocolate1374

#14

Ordering groceries online and having them left at my door so I do not have to interact with people.

knightwalkerz113

#15

If I'm eating really messy food like ribs or chicken wings, and nobody else is around, I'll wear those nitrile gloves so I don't have to deal with sauce texture on my hands. Does that probably have more to do with me being autistic than the pandemic? Sure, but I had a bunch of gloves around.

crabrangussy

#16

Started dating a friend of mine since we had more time to hang out and found out we really enjoyed each other. We're married with a baby now. I suppose you could call him a habit in a way. Haha.

Bethiaaa

#17

Sanitise my hands and wash my hands as soon as I reached home.

princessoftheworldd

#18

Permanent Resting b***h face.

blarg-zilla

#19

People Are Sharing Habits They Formed During The Covid-19 Lockdown I was a bit late to discover all the things my smartphone could do. During the pandemic, I was mentally unwell, nuff said, and I was on my phone for days on end, searching for games, and payday loans and other c**p.

I came across Duolingo, and as I had always wanted to learn French, I started, and got my daily dopamine hits. I got up to 664 days, past my illness too, but then took about 10 months of casual learning before picking up the daily streak again, and now I am 347 days on my second sttempt at a lengthy streak, and I'm starting a Diploma of Modern Languages - French in 2.5 weeks.

SignalOriginal3313

#20

Masking when I drive Uber. I just tell people they don't have to, but I can have 20 people pass through my car during a shift so it's for my safety. No one cares and many passengers appreciate it.

verminiusrex

#21

I picked up cooking new recipes, which has become a fun and creative outlet that I still enjoy.

EstablishmentMany371

#22

Distancing, but then I have always had space issues and been cripplingly introverted.

Loose_Pilot574

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Yeah, boyfriend worked in a medical facility with very high-risk patients (he still works there) and the thought of catching covid and giving it to him to give to people who would die from it...oh man that anxiety and fear was intense. I became isolated. It's been years and I still forget that I can go out. But I also got comfy chilling at home with our cats!

#23

Staying home.

julessaysfoq

#24

Doom scrolling.

yaknowit90

#25

People Are Sharing Habits They Formed During The Covid-19 Lockdown So this is pretty lame but, for most of my life (starting in probably middle school) I always carried my wallet in my right hand back pocket. I was so used to sitting on it that it became almost comforting. Didn’t really need my wallet for months on end during Covid and was probably wearing sweats with no back pocket when I did need it. I can’t stand having my wallet in my back pocket now so I’m a front pocket wallet guy now.

roadracerxx

#26

Avoiding large crowds, and people in general.

ChileMonster505

#27

Being fat.

musilane

#28

Running errands for my mum. She’ll say "I’m going to [place], do you want to come?" but when we get there she just hands me her shopping list and says "see you soon!" She only gets out of the car at Knit World because she doesn’t trust me to get the right wool.

werewere-kokako

#29

Not socializing with people and barely leaving the house.

Ambitious_Deer_1487

#30

Buying literally everything online.

No_Reporter_4563

#31

People Are Sharing Habits They Formed During The Covid-19 Lockdown Running outside. Especially at night (depending on location)

It's super therapeutic and boosted my mental health ....and cardio.

ImJustAGiraffe_

#32

Having regular panic attacks .

ugh_its_embarassing

#33

Wearing flat shoes. My feet can’t handle heels anymore and I used to wear them every day to work.

Pajama_Mamma_138

#34

I started journaling every day, and it’s been incredibly therapeutic.

Background-Layer6195

#35

Saying no to social engagements I don't want to attend.

yeswonderful

#36

I wash my hands too much especially during cooking. I’ll wash them before I prep, during prep, after prep, and several times while I’m cooking.

FormerWomanizer

#37

Lots of curbside ordering.

MrEHam

#38

I stopped wearing makeup every day. Omg, my skin is so much healthier.

holdonwhileipoop

#39

Aviation. Avgas got so cheap during the pandemic I couldn’t help but get back into flying. Now, I work at the local GA airport. Whole different life because my hobby got cheap for a half a year.

sassinator13

#40

13 daily hours of screen time.

HideousCurtains

#41

My Lego addiction came back with a force. Love how therapeutic it is to just follow some instructions and build a small cub Simba (just got this set).

SilverRoseBlade

#42

Eating breakfast. When I had to go to the office every day, I spent so much time getting ready and commuting that I never had breakfast. Now that I'm 90% WFH, I have breakfast almost every day. For lunch I just have a light snack and/or a tall beverage. I feel so much better and have been able to cut out between-meal snacks entirely, whereas before I tended to hit the junk food vending machines at work around 3:00 pm.

Aggravating-Ad-8150

#43

Washing hands for a long time, carrying hand sanitizer at all times, getting groceries delivered because people are both gross and annoying.

BexRants

#44

Getting up around 4:30 am. The cat created a very early morning routine!

MeanSecurity

#45

Protecting my peace. It’s a silly sounding phrase to me but the meaning is invaluable.

Eyfordsucks

#46

I teach math. I used to teach from the dry erase board. Zoom teaching was at home at my desk with a drawing tablet. I would screen-share a pdf then write on it. I still use it and wI’ll never go back. I’ll get up to the board for some explanations though. This and hand washing for sure.

BrowensOwens

#47

Drinking .

kick_the_chort

#48

Phone addiction.

AmanitaMuscariaX

#49

Wordle.

Different_Nature8269

#50

Wearing a mask when I’m under the weather.

corgihandler

#51

Depression.

Acrobatic-Horror8612

#52

Staying away from people.

BananaManBreadCan

#53

Flossing daily, or almost daily.

I started because my regular checkup was delayed by months and I felt the need to be proactive. I continue because cleanings are SO much quicker and easier now.

Sparky-Malarky

