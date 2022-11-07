Imagine that you are holding a postcard in your hand with the words "The statement on the opposite side of this card is true" inscribed on one side. That will be Statement A. The opposing side of the card states, "The statement on the other side of this card is false," when you flip it over (Statement B). A paradox arises when attempting to assign any truth to either Statement A or B: if A is true, then B must also be true, yet for B to be true, A must be untrue. On the other hand, if A is untrue, then B must also be false, hence A must inevitably be true.