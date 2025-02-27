ADVERTISEMENT

If you miss the Good Old Days right about now, then don’t worry—you’re definitely not alone! Nostalgia is something that affects many of us. There’s a deep and curious sense of comfort when you reminisce and remember how different things used to be.

The exact decade you miss the most will vary from person to person. But for many of us, the 1990s were magical, and we wish we had a time machine to go back. Today, we’re featuring some of the best pics and memes related to the ’90s from the aptly named and popular r/90s online group. Hang on to your rose-tinted glasses and scroll down for a real blast from the past!