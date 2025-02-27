68 Of The Best Posts And Memes To Celebrate The Wild ’90s (New Pics)
If you miss the Good Old Days right about now, then don’t worry—you’re definitely not alone! Nostalgia is something that affects many of us. There’s a deep and curious sense of comfort when you reminisce and remember how different things used to be.
The exact decade you miss the most will vary from person to person. But for many of us, the 1990s were magical, and we wish we had a time machine to go back. Today, we’re featuring some of the best pics and memes related to the ’90s from the aptly named and popular r/90s online group. Hang on to your rose-tinted glasses and scroll down for a real blast from the past!
So Many Aspects Of My Childhood In One Photo!
What Movie Was It For You??
This Is Such A Sad Photo. What’s Your Favorite Memory At Toys R Us?
When I got to take my children there. I never got to go as a child, and was 18 fresh out of BMT when I went the first time. I had planned to take my children there often... then they closed...
Nostalgia is quite profitable. Bringing certain products, styles, and foods back from the past is a good way to appeal to many modern consumers.
Investopedia notes that many fast-food restaurant chains are “cashing in” on nostalgia, as people remember the past more fondly than they think of the present, especially when it comes to food.
For example, McDonald’s recently announced the return of its Snack Wraps. Meanwhile, Taco Bell recently brought back menu items from past decades from the 1960s to the 2000s. And Burger King reintroduced Cini Minis, too.
Book It! Pizza Hut
I was a manager at pizza hut and loved this program. The kids were so excited to get their little pizza. I loved doing the field trips where the kids would come in before we opened and make their own pizzas. It was so fun.
Found In A Box Of Childhood Memories
RC used to give you a quarter under the caps, kid me loved it
Raise Your Hand If You Owned At Least 3 Things In This Photo
However, not everything from the past matches our expectations. There's a gap between what we (think we) remember and what we get when something is reintroduced.
"The problem is people's memories are fallible; they're not perfect. So when the manufacturer brings back the old packaging or the old item, we're disappointed because it isn't exactly how we remember it," psychology professor Krystine Batcho explained to marketing firm Quikly.
Did You Know Someone Who Had This Kind Of TV Back In The Day?
Limp Bizkit, Woodstock 99
As I Walk Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death
The r/90s online group was created way back in mid-January 2010. In the 15+ years since being founded, it has amassed a jaw-droppingly large following of 372k members, or '90s lovers, as they call themselves.
The group prides itself on being dedicated to "everything about the '90s," and it is one of the most well-known online communities related to posting nostalgic content.
We Had It So Good
I spent way too much time in the game, toy, and fish section as a kid while my mom shopped XD
Marbles Had A Resurgence In Popularity In The Early 90s
Do You Guys Remember Jonathan Brandis. As A Massive Neverending Story Fan, His Death Really Saddened Me
Previously, Bored Panda got in touch with London-based child and adolescent therapist Kemi Omijeh, a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). She shared her thoughts on why people feel nostalgic for certain time periods.
"Of course, the '90s were better," Omijeh joked during an earlier interview with us, pointing out that who we were during each decade will influence our impressions of the time period.
"Generally speaking, the better decade is associated with youth and freedom. Nostalgia also often gives us rose-tinted glasses from which to reflect. How we reflect on the past decades can play a part in how we engage with the current decade," she said.
The 90s Kid Bat Signal…
12-25-97
Ice Is Back With My Brand New Invention
“The period of time we tend to be nostalgic over are significant moments that stood out. Perhaps it was a time when we felt happiest or safest, or perhaps it’s a period where things changed for us,” Omijeh explained to us.
The age we were during a certain time period might not be as important as what that period represents to us as individuals. “Our memories of the past can change over time depending on how often we revisit and also depending on what is going on for us in the present,” the therapist said.
I Was Devastated When This Got Cancelled!!!
The Spice Girls Photographed By Tim Roney In Paris, September 1996
Anyone Else Love This Guy
"Many psychologists, myself included, believe our childhood is the foundation to who we are as adults. It explains why we frequently revisit our childhood as it influences our present," therapist Omijeh told Bored Panda during another interview.
She explained that people are nostalgic about their childhood experiences if they were loved and nurtured. However, if their childhoods were troubled or difficult, it can be hard to feel nostalgic about that time period.
Nostalgia
My Favorite Childhood Show Turns 30 This Year
Life As A Child In The 90’s Was Good..!
Nostalgia, according to the therapist, is fine and healthy as it involves our minds reliving the fun and happy times we’ve had in the past. What’s more, “Nostalgia can also be a good coping strategy for times of low mood and challenges.”
The downside is that focusing too much on the past at the expense of the present and future can interfere with people’s daily lives.
“If we end up comparing it to our experiences today and feeling like nothing is as good as it was, then this will inevitably affect our mood and our ability to do what we need to do. We can become stuck in our nostalgia,” she said. In those cases, you may want to reach out to a counselor or mental health expert for help.
Ok Who Had One?
My brother and I used this until it broke. When it ran out of syrup, my mom made really sugary koolaid.
Who Else Was Jealous Of Brad & Randy’s Bedroom In Home Improvement?
Speaking Of Best Bedrooms, I'd Commit War Crimes To Have A Room Like This. This Is Peak For Bedrooms
The therapist also offered some help if you find yourself distracted from the present by constantly thinking about the past or future.
“Identify your patterns. Think about the times you usually daydream. Is there something about that situation or those times that mean you’re daydreaming? Do something about it if that is the case. Set a time limit, and use a timer if it ensures you stop," she suggested.
Rip To "Bobby" From The Ernest Movies
Turning 18 Years Old
I Would Still To This Day Take The Global Guts Trophy Over Any Trophy
"Write down the biggest thought or feeling as a result of the daydream. That way you're not just stopping daydreaming. You are doing something positive as a nice transition from stopping daydreaming to doing something," she said.
"Finally, turn your daydream into a visualization or goal exercise. Your daydreams could be a communication about your innermost desires. Could you begin to plan how to achieve those desires?"
That Nostalgia Store In Manchester, Ct
Remember The Pizza Chips
Lmao - Can’t Believe I Forgot About This!
Which of these pics made you feel the biggest waves of nostalgia, dear Pandas? What do you miss the most about the 1990s? What decade or specific year do you feel the most nostalgic about and why?
What things do you personally believe were genuinely better in the past and what has improved in this day and age? We can’t wait to hear from you! Let us know what you think in the comments below.
That Unforgettable Roller Rink Carpet
Found This Gem For $3 At A Thrift Shop Today 💖
Is This Book Peak 90s?
Good Times
I've been looking for a way to play Oregan Trail again for so many years...
I Miss The Old Walmart
Some 90s Cartoon Haracter Tapestries I've Made!
Mighty Max
The Wedding Singer (1998)
Restaurant Near My House Is Unchanged Since The 90's
Little Giants Or The Big Green?
Super Market Sweep !
Loved that show. Somebody would lose an eye these days.