ADVERTISEMENT

As we millennials grapple with adult responsibilities, the memories of our carefree youth get buried under a growing mountain of corporate emails, bills, and laundry. So it's about time we refresh them!

Enter the Instagram account 'Childhood & Memes.' With 3.9 million followers, it regularly shares content for '90s and early 2000s kids that can instantly teleport us back to the good old days.

Whether it's a still from a classic video game, a picture of a beloved board game, or a joke about sibling relationships, continue scrolling for a healthy dose of nostalgia.

More info: Instagram