Today we want to show you some things that make New Zealand special, covering everything from beautiful nature, to wonderful people, and equally as wonderful fauna, so if you’re curious to see what life there is like, wait no longer and scroll down to find some posts that sum it up best on the list below.

If you haven’t had the chance to explore New Zealand yourself, you might have to do with browsing stuff online; but, since you’re already here, at least you won’t have to look too far.

For many people around the world New Zealand sounds like this mysterious land, full of spectacular natural wonders and Kiwis, which can refer to the fruit, the bird, and the people. Part of that comes, of course, from the fact that it was the set of the iconic Lord Of The Rings series, but anyone who’s ever stepped foot in the country knows that it’s way more than that.

#1 Trees At New Zealand's Southernmost Tip Grow Sideways Because They're Constantly Swept By Antartic Winds Share icon

#2 Making Its Breed World Debut In New Zealand, Dubbed “The Worlds Cutest Sheep” Share icon

#3 New Zealand's 1news Prime-Time Anchor Oriini Kaipara Wears A Traditional Face Tattoo For Māori Women Share icon

#4 The Newest Recruit Of New Zealand Police Share icon

#5 Asperatus Clouds Over New Zealand Share icon

#6 The Wings Of A Kea Parrot In New Zealand Share icon

#7 Terrifying. New Zealand Airport Share icon

#8 The Glow Worms Are Absolutely Thriving With Reduced Tourist Numbers Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A Photoshoot Of Car Crash Survivors For A New Zealand Road Safety Campaign To Demonstrate How Seat Belts Saved Their Lives Share icon

#10 A Group Of Archaeologists Discovered A Claw Of A Bird (Flesh And Muscles Still Attached To It) While Digging Down In A Cave In New Zealand Share icon Later, the archaeologists confirmed that it is a foot of extinct bird moa which disappeared from earth some 700 - 800 years ago.



#11 When Your Casual Kayaking Trip Suddenly Turns Into An Indiana Jones Movie. (New Zealand) Share icon

#12 Giant Squid Washed Up On New Zealand Beach Share icon

#13 There's A Giant Sculpture In New Zealand That Gives The Illusion Of Being A Cartoon Piece Of Paper On A Hilltop Share icon

#14 The Milky Way Burning Bright And Rising Over Lake Heron, New Zealand Share icon

#15 New Zealand Police Have A Guinea Pig For A Mascot Share icon

#16 Whoever Has Been Making These, Thank You! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 New Zealand Share icon

#18 I Look Forward To The National Aquarium Of New Zealand's Naughty/Good Penguins Every Month! Share icon

#19 The Colour Of This Shark My Mate Caught Off The Coast Of New Zealand. It Was Released Afterwards Share icon

#20 Passive Aggressive Plaque At Victoria University Share icon

#21 The Silver Fern Pin I Received When Granted Citizenship Share icon

#22 Gotta Love This Crazy Little City Share icon

#23 Tauranga Billboard. Yes This Is Real Share icon

#24 This Pool Full Of Crystals In Nettlebed Cave, New Zealand. It’s Hundreds Of Metres Below The Ground, Far Beyond Where Natural Light Has Ever Penetrated Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 So You Want To Move To New Zealand Share icon

#26 This Time It Will Be Different Share icon

#27 8 Day Old Round Boi Share icon

#28 Think About Your Neighbour Before You Vote. Good Luck To All Share icon

#29 We Made An Earth Sandwich! (Bread On Exact Opposite Points Of The Globe, Facing The Same Way At The Same Time And The Same Kind Of Bread) Share icon

#30 Shhh.. Don't Tell Them Share icon

#31 Psa In Dunedin Share icon

#32 Got To Pet A Kiwi Before It Was Released Into The Wild Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 A Lonely Tree Under The Milky Way In Wanaka, New Zealand By Mike Mackinven Share icon

#34 Incredible Shot Of A Native New Zealand Kea By Wildlife Filmmaker Madeleine Brennan Share icon

#35 Moonrise, Mt Aspiring New Zealand Share icon

#36 A Man From New Zealand Was Allowed To Wear A Pasta Strainer On Head For His Licence Photo (He Stated It Was For Religious Purposes) Share icon

#37 Wellington Be Like Share icon

#38 New Zealand’s Oldest Living Wwii Veteran Ron Hermanns (108) Standing In His Driveway, Anzac Day 2020 Share icon

#39 Christchurch Police Ask Facebook For Information On A 23 Year Old Man Wanted For Arrest… Share icon

#40 The Deputy Prime Minister Of New Zealand Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 A Fork, A Spoon And A Moon... A Royal Spoonbill Sits Atop Of A Branch Basking In The Glow Of The Nearly Full Moon In Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand... Photo By Andrew Caldwell Share icon

#42 Summer Sunrise At Whananaki, New Zealand Share icon

#43 Coromandel, New Zealand Share icon

#44 Custom Made Coffin In New Zealand Share icon

#45 Never Mind Milford Sound And Snow-Capped Mountains. This Is New Zealand Share icon

#46 New Zealand Has Handled Covid So Well That Now Even The Police Are Partying At One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Year Share icon

#48 Maori Dancer At The National Kapa Haka Festival Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Orcas In Oriental Bay Share icon

#50 Meanwhile, Out On The Yacht Share icon

#51 Seeking Revenge Against All The Maps Without Nz Share icon

#52 Mt Taranaki Being Projected Onto The Ocean At Sunrise. Well Worth The 2am Start Share icon

#53 It Only Takes About 3 Hours To Get From The East To West Coast Of New Zealand, But I Still Love To Stop Half Way For The Night And Photograph The Stars In Arthur's Pass Share icon

#54 A World Record For A Red Stags Antlers In New Zealand Share icon

#55 Perfect Response Really Share icon

#56 What A Twenty Minute Walk Near My Home In Auckland Looks Like.. If You're Someone Who Enjoys Exercise And A Night Time Stroll, Take A Bag With You And Help Out. Let's Keep Our Own Communities Clean! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Never Forget The Glory And Majesty Of New Zealand Share icon

#58 Tourist In Nz Starter Pack Share icon

#59 Marco Is 7 Years Old. He Doesn't Go For Walks, Marco Goes Hunting. His Prey Of Choice Is The Road Cone. He Shakes Them, And Sometimes Wrestles And Drowns Cones In The River Like An Alligator Before Proudly Strutting His Victim Around Town. We Love You Cone Dog! Share icon

#60 Kia Ora Share icon

#61 Only In New Zealand Share icon

#62 I Took Infrared Film To Milford Valley, New Zealand Share icon

#63 New Zealand Trucking Company Goes All Out For Their Christmas Card Photo Share icon

#64 Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville's And Their Distance Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Baby Seal Chilling In The Sun At Queen's Wharf Share icon

#66 Every Day I See Americans Talk About Us Online Share icon

#67 LOL Share icon

#68 Too Relatable Share icon

#69 Im Not From Nz. I Dont Live In Nz (I Live In Canada) But A Small Piece Of Heaven From Your Part Of The World Has Come To My Home Town Share icon From A Local Restaurant Called Humble Pie I Present... A Minced Meat And Cheese Humble Pie. Thank You For This Tasteful Mouthful Of Heaven Nz!



#70 Lazer Kiwi In Ukraine. Never Been So Proud Share icon New Zealanders in a foreign legion flying the Lazer kiwi flag while defending Ukraine.



#71 The Best Crane In The World ( At Queensgate Mall) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 A New Zealand Icon Share icon

#73 “Shrek" (1994-2011) Was A Merino Sheep From New Zealand. He Escaped And Avoided Shearing For Six Years By Hiding In A Cave Share icon

#74 Meteorite Found Yesterday In New Zealand Share icon

#75 New Zealand Cuisine At It's Absolute Finest Share icon

#76 Put Your Mask On Mate! Share icon

#77 I'm A Kiwi Share icon

#78 Hard Work Pays Off Share icon

#79 Applying For Mortgage In A Time Of Gouging Rents Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT