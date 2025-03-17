52 Times People Found Very Strange Things On Google Earth, And Just Had To Share Them
Google Maps is one of those apps that many of us rely on daily (myself included). Whether it’s finding the fastest route, checking traffic, or scoping out the best-rated spots in town, it’s an essential tool.
But besides its usual functions, Google Maps has plenty of surprises if you know where to look. These people did just that—scanning satellite images and street views—and ended up stumbling upon things they never expected. From curious to downright bizarre, here are some of the strangest discoveries they made.
Scroll down to check them out, upvote your favorites, and maybe try your hand at it yourself. You never know what you might find!
Disturbing Message Spotted On Google Earth Near Cesar Chavez Ave In La: ‘Help,’ ‘Trafico,’ ‘Lapd,’ And ‘Federal’ Written In Debris
Louisburg, Kansas
Stan Herd lives nearby and he does amazing work similar to this. He's done big ads and was even in an oreo Comercial for his field art.
Lying Spouse Caught Red-Handed In UK
If you're going to get caught lying to your spouse, you should try to make it count. Not like Donald Ryding, who was caught smoking in his driveway by Google Street View long after he told his wife that he'd kicked the habit. The car captured an image of Ryding trying to be furtive outside of his Merseyside home in England.
Mrs. Ryding said, "I couldn't believe it - there was no denying it now we'd seen him smoking. When Street View first launched, they didn't blur out faces, but there was no need to with him - he was covered by a cloud of smoke anyway." Burn.
A Possible Offender On The Run In South Africa
This image was captured in South Africa in 2010. While the man depicted in the image capture looks like an escapee from the United States, many pointed out he could be a municipal worker. In South Africa, some municipal workers wear orange as part of their uniform.
It's unclear where the man is running from or what he's running towards.
Thanks, Google Maps
40 Year Old Man Went Missing After Night Out. 22 Years Later, A Local Man Spotted A Car In The Lake In Google Maps. When It Was Searched, The Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Were Found
Teen Finds Bike Nabbers On Holland Street View
After a teen in Groningen, Holland had his bike taken, he couldn't get the police to do anything about it. But six months later he found photo evidence using Google Street View. Cameras captured an image of the alleged culprits trailing behind the victim prior to taking the bike.
The 14-year-old used the image to help authorities apprehend two suspects.
Group Of Buildings In China Spelling Out The Word “Antibody”
Downed Japanese Fighter Plane On Palau And The Photos I Took At The Location: 7°32'40.9"N 134°31'50.7"E
Heard of this from a guy who served on Palau. He only knew it was near a shooting range the US military uses. With the help of google earth I found the possible location and went there during my visit to Palau a few years back.
After A Successful Escape From A Prison Sentence, Runaway Gioacchino Gammino Lived Unnoticed For 20 Years. Until He Chatted In The Wrong Spot, That Is
The convicted murderer, considered one of Italy's most wanted criminals, had been working as a chef under a different name in the town of Galapagar (near Madrid in Spain). Google Maps imagery showed a man who looked suspiciously like Gammino chatting outside a fruit and veg shop, and it was confirmed to be him by police later.
This Is The Largest Coca-Cola Logo In The World I Found It On Google Earth -18.5292 -70.2500
I Noticed On These On Google Earth. Today On "Failed Camouflage" We Learn That Hiding Under Trees Isn't Always The Best Strategy
Missing Michigan Car Visible On Google Maps
In 2015, a car that had both been missing since 2006 was found while employees at a Michigan mortuary home were decorating their building for Christmas. While looking in a nearby pond, they saw what looked like the roof of a car, promptly solving a nine-year-old missing person case. It turns out that the car had been visible on Google Street View this whole time.
Authorities did not suspect foul play, as it appears 72-year-old Davie Lee Niles may have driven into the body of water by accident.
Ax Prank In Edinburgh Caught On Google Street View
Playing around with the Google Street View car can be fun, but as these mechanics from Edinburgh discovered, sometimes having too much fun can have consequences. The two goofs forgot about the pranks until the photos were uploaded to Google months later and a concerned citizen called the police. The images depict a man assailing the other.
Luckily, one of the cops who "solved" the case had a friend who had his car serviced at the mechanic's shop where this took place. Dan Thompson, the shop's manager, told authorities: "It was in the spur of the moment [...] It seemed like the obvious thing to do so I threw myself on the ground and Gary grabbed a pick-axe handle from the garage."
A Weird Pentagram Is Discovered In Kazakhstan
People were understandably freaked out when, in 2013, a pentagram appeared to be carved into the ground in a deserted part of Kazakhstan. Thanks to Google, the image came to public attention. No sign of life appears to be even close to the creepy symbol. In fact, Lisakovsk is the closest city to this patch of land, and it's about 12 miles away.
Before conspiracy theories could spin out of control, archaeologist Emma Usmanova told LiveScience: "It is the outline of a park made in the form of a star." Still, some don't believe Usmanova and think it could be linked to a more sinister, darker secret.
Shipwreck North Sentinel Island
The story of the shipwreck on North Sentinel Island revolves around the MV Primrose, a cargo ship that ran aground near the island in 1981. The crew initially believed it was a routine stranding, but they soon realized the danger when the indigenous Sentinelese, a fiercely isolated tribe, began appearing on the beach armed with bows and arrows. The crew was stranded on the ship for several days, defending themselves with makeshift weapons and calling for help. Eventually, they were rescued by helicopter, narrowly avoiding contact with the Sentinelese, who remain one of the most isolated groups in the world.
I Found The Eiffel Tower And Fake Cities And Fake Highways In A Military Base In The Chinese Desert With Tanks Artillery And Planes ( 42°14'11.32"N 112°44'24.22"E)
Is Your Bike In Here? Neighbour From Hell Is Arrested After 500 'Stolen' Bikes Are Discovered In His Back Garden In Pile So Big That It Is Visible From Google Earth
Disappearance Of 83-Year-Old Woman After Two Years Solved Thanks To Google Street View
Paulette Landrieux disappeared on November 2, 2020 without leaving a trail. At the time, the police spread a search message for the 'potentially confused woman', but even after a large -scale search she was not found.
The public prosecutor recently wanted to close the file unsolved after two years. But a person who made a final attempt caused a breakthrough: the man searched for the images of her house on Google Street View. There, as a miracle, you could see how the woman crossed the street to her neighbor's house.
The police then searched the garden of that man and found the corpse of Landrieux on the bottom of a hill, in the direction of the Meuse (Maas) river. The woman probably fell, but an autopsy must give a definitive answer.
Personally, as a researcher, I would study Google Maps the first day in such a case, but maybe it was not yet on Street View at the time.
Random R In The Mountains In Cali
it appears to be the "Redlands R". Put there by university student in 1913.
Weird Shape On Google Map At Saguenay, Québec, Canada
Found A Sunken Jeep Near Key West, Fl Via Google Maps. So A Friend Of Mine Went To Check It Out In Person
Plane Without Wings Found On Google Maps
I pulled up Google Maps just to see the taxiway configuration and the plane isn't there. It sure looks like the same general image as in OP's post, it even has the black rectangle next to where the plane is/was. It's entirely possible Google edited the image because someone reported it due to this post, but all I can say is the wingless plane isn't there now!
Gigante De Tarapaca. Norte De Chile
B-2 Stealth Bomber
This B-2 at Whitman AFB seems to be shown disabled after sliding off the runway. You can see the plane leaning on its left wing and emergency personnel around.
Massive Door In Antarctica? 3/20/24
A Lot Of People In Athens Were Caught With Undisclosed Pools
In the Greek city, those with pools are supposed to pay a special tax for them. There were 324 pool declared in Athens' suburbs — but after looking at Google Maps, authorities found out there were actually 16,974 pools in the area.
On My Way To Gloucester Airport Fir A Delivery And Saw This Disassembled Plane On Google Maps, Any Idea Of What It Is?
I Found This Looking Around Pyongyang
Six Pointed Star, In The Nevada Desert
What Are These Artifical Looking Small Hills Near Area 51
Atomic testing site..Nevada test range
Mystery In The Middle Of The Saudi Arabian Desert. What Is It?
Yes to all the obstacles you mentioned.
Excluding the obvious obstacles of drilling in the middle of a vast desert, this region of Saudi has hydrocarbon reservoirs deeper than other regions.
Hydrocarbon wells in eastern Saudi are typically around 12,000 ft deep, while in the Rubi Al Khali desert the same reservoir would be around 18,000 ft deep. This is because the geological beds are dipping southeast. And this particular desert was a basin, so more sediments were deposited there.
Thus drill time is higher, and so costs are higher to drill there.
Unmarked Village In The Middle Of The Amazon Rainforest
A Florida Man Illegally Dumped His Boat Near His Home, Eventually Facing A $5,000 Fine
The fee for legal dumping would have been just $18. Police spotted the illicit dumping via Google Maps.
Disney Tried To Hide The Millennium Falcon And Google Maps Revealed It
Massive Hole In Antartic
Found In The Mojave On Google Maps
Found A Sunken Ship On Google Maps While Exploring The North Sentinel Island, Home To A Tribe Who Hasn’t Had Contact With Modern Civilisation
Something Exploded On Area 51
Plane Crash In Mexican Jungle Near The Mexico Guatemala Border
On a corner of Sagrada Família, in BH, there was a man who would sit next to a lamppost all day long. He had been spotted by the google maps car since 2015 in the same place. Recently, he disappeared. I was worried and went to find out what had happened
Found This Weird Giant Rectangle On Google Maps In Russia. It’s Look Like A Bunch Of Identical Half-Destroyed Buildings Surrounded By Forest. There Is A Village Just Near By This Thing
Area 51 Baseball Team?
Of all the things I was expecting to see while looking at area 51 on Google maps the last thing I was expecting was a baseball field.
I wonder if it's like terrestrials vs extraterrestrials?
The Pacific Island That Was "Undiscovered"
Sandy Island was first noted on nautical charts in 1876. Since it had a designated location, Google Earth tried to account for it in imagery, but couldn't do so. Finally, in 2012, a group of Australian scientists went to the region to discover that it didn't exist or no longer exists. They effectively "undiscovered" the island.
Google Maps Placing Fake Planes?
honestly I'm not really trying to conspire here all too much, I don't think that there's some extremely secret and malicious reason as to why they pasted planes around, but I know for a fact that it isn't a composite image, and I'm curious as to why they'd paste random planes around.
Is This An Old Base? Antarctica - 79°28'23"S 112°06'05"W
WAIS (Western Antarctic Ice Shelf) divide camp, nice find! I flew a twin otter on skis out of there a few years ago, recognized the ski way orientation to the camp and confirmed with coordinates. Here’s some images of the camp from the ground! For those wondering it’s a scientific camp open seasonally. When I was there it was used for researches to access “nearby” areas of interest of the Thwaites glacier, nicknamed the Doomsday glacier. There was a joint effort from USAP (United States Antarctic program) and BAS (British Antarctic Survey).
Nothing To See Here
What Is This Huge Triangle In The Upper Peninsula Of Michigan That Is Almost Visible From Space. I Am Not Familiar With Any Airport Up There And There Are No Planes When You Zoom In
Google Earth Reveals Tax Evasion Scam To Italy's Finance Police
A man told authorities he'd sold his home for €280,000, but the taxmen of Italy thought that didn't sound quite right. So, they cross-referenced an image of the property's distinctive pool to find the building — its location and size made them sure the declared sale price was wrong. Turns out he'd lied to the tune of seven million euro.
Here I am, just cruising around google maps, when this...Thing (I guess?) catches my attention. The little bugger is just sneaking across a trail on a lonely mountain in the middle of the Canadian Rockies and I haven’t the foggiest what it is. Anyone else got a clue, ‘cause I sure as hell don’t
What Island Is This, And Why Does Google Maps Block It Out As You Zoom In?
What Is This And Why Is It In The Middle Of Nowhere?
In October 1949, a Douglas C-47 Skytrain (tail number 316062) crash-landed near the station. No one was killed, but three on board were injured. The wreckage has been preserved by the cold weather and dry conditions.