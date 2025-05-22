Weird Things On Google Earth That Will Make You Question Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

Earth may feel familiar, but if you look at it through the lens of Google Earth, you will see that it becomes a strange and fascinating place. As we navigate our everyday routines, work, school, and friendships, it’s easy to forget how vast and bizarre our planet truly is.

From above, Earth is filled with jaw-dropping contrasts: deep oceans, towering deserts, lush forests, and creatures that defy logic (giant squids, anyone?).

Thanks to Google Earth, we can zoom in on the planet’s oddest corners without leaving home, and what we can find is often weirder than fiction.

Whether it’s eerie figures, abandoned places, natural illusions, or unsettling anomalies, Google Earth has become a portal into the planet’s mysteries.

The Face in Norway’s Mountains

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 60.995474, 7.288890 (Aurland, Norway)

The world is full of strange discoveries. One of the most fascinating is spotting faces in nature. This eerie formation in Norway’s mountains might make you question whether nature is playing tricks on us.

The Boneyard of Planes

Share icon Image credits: earth.google.com

Coordinates: 32°08’58″N 110°49’59″W (Tucson, Arizona)

This is the world’s largest aircraft graveyard, and how these decommissioned planes are perfectly aligned is oddly unsettling.

Smiley Face Hill

Share icon Image credits: earth.google.com

Coordinates: 45°02’29″N 123°31’15″W (Fort Hill, Oregon)

This cheerful hillside face carved out by trees in Oregon might make you smile or question whether nature is smiling back at you.

Abandoned Crashed Airplane

Share icon Image credits: earth.google.com

Coordinates: 52°56’31″N 168°51’19″W (Aleutian Islands, Alaska)

In the middle of Alaska’s remote Aleutian Islands lies a haunting sight: a downed aircraft that looks like a still from a post-apocalyptic movie.

Double Seasons

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 53°02’05.0″N 1°48’41.0″W (Ashbourne, United Kingdom)

It’s summer and winter all at once. This odd photo captures two seasons in a single frame, with snow on one side and sunshine on the other.

Turtle or Human?

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 33.4939667° N, 130.1034649° E (Itoshima, Fukuoka)

A mysterious figure appears at a waterfall in Japan. Is it a human? A turtle? Or something else entirely? Either way, it’s oddly unsettling.

Creepy Google Earth Coordinates That Still Give Us Goosebumps

Island of the Dolls

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 19°16’21.8″N 99°05’17.3″W (Xochimilco, Mexico)

On a small island south of Mexico City, dismembered dolls hang from trees and buildings. Known as Isla de las Muñecas, the site is believed to be haunted and locals claim the dolls move on their own and whisper in the night.

The Invisible Man

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 40°42’0.20″ N 73°58’23.26″ W (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

Inspired by the Invisible Man movie, this bizarre Street View capture shows a distorted or vanishing figure, enough to make you glance twice and wonder what Google’s cameras caught.

Scary Visitor

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 46.1230704, -67.8367394 (Houlton, Maine, USA)

A lone mannequin stands at a doorway in this quiet town, and its presence is genuinely unsettling. Posed unnaturally close to the entrance, it feels like a horror movie waiting to happen.

Catacombs of Paris

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 48°50’01.79″N, 2°19’56.63″E (Paris, France)

Beneath the City of Light lies a maze of tunnels packed with bones. The Paris Catacombs hold the remains of over six million people, which is equally fascinating and terrifying.

The Swastika Building

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 32°40’38.90″N, 117°9’39.46″W (Coronado, California)

This US Navy building has long sparked outrage for its aerial resemblance to a swastika. Built in the 1960s, it remains unaltered today, despite calls to change its controversial design.

The Door or Gateway to Hell

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 40°15’09.0″N 58°26’22.2″E (Derweze, Turkmenistan)

This gas crater has burned continuously since 1971. Nicknamed the “Door to Hell,” this fiery pit is as mesmerizing as it is unsettling, and yes, it’s real.

Funny Google Maps Locations

The Disappearing People

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 61°13’0.28″N, 149°53’37.07″W (Anchorage, Alaska)

Some Street View shots are just awkward glitches but this one is hilariously eerie. A group of people appear to be fading into nothing mid-walk, like they’re camera-shy ghosts caught on Google Earth.

The Man-Shaped Lake

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 21°48’18.5″S 49°05’23.9″W (São Paulo, Brazil)

This lake looks like a person lying face down, arms stretched out. Intentional or not, it’s one of those oddly satisfying discoveries that makes you appreciate how weird and wonderful nature or urban planning can be.

The Batman Building

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 26°21’28.4″N 127°47’01.7″E (Okinawa, Japan)

This building’s roof design in Okinawa looks suspiciously like the Batman logo. Whether it’s by design or coincidence, one thing’s for sure: someone here is definitely a fan of the Dark Knight.

“Jesus Loves You” Message

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 43°38’42.4″N 115°59’35.2″W (Robie Creek, Idaho, USA)

In the middle of nature, someone took the time to carve out a positive message large enough to be seen from the sky. It’s a wholesome reminder that kindness can leave a big impression, even from space.

Natural Wonders Too Weird To Be Real

Six-Legged Horse

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 11°45’28.92″S 41°44’37.64″W (Brazil)

This bizarre horse was spotted with six legs, making it one of the oddest finds on Google Earth. It could easily earn a spot in Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

The Guitar-Shaped Forest

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 33°52’04.4″S 63°59’13.2″W (Córdoba, Argentina)

Created by an Argentine farmer in memory of his late wife, this breathtaking guitar-shaped forest is visible from the sky, and it’s a truly enduring symbol of love and loss.

Face in the Desert

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 50°00’36.3″N 110°06’46.8″W (Alberta, Canada)

Unlike the carved faces at Mount Rushmore, this haunting desert profile appears to have formed naturally. It’s one of the many eerie natural shapes captured on Google Earth.

Human Lips Formed Into a Rock Formation

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 12°22’13.3″N 23°19’20.2″E (Arawala, Sudan)

Thanks to pareidolia, the tendency to see human traits in objects, these hills in Sudan look like lips mid-whistle. It’s almost like nature is blowing us a kiss.

The Doorway in the Arctic

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 69°00’50.0″S 39°36’22.0″E (Showa Station, Antarctica)

Dubbed the “Gateway to Bigfoot’s Vacation Home” by online commenters, this viral Arctic formation looks like a door carved into the ice. It’s just a natural structure, but your imagination might say otherwise.

Hidden Messages and Mega-Art You Can Only Read From Space

The Kennecott Copper Mine

Share icon Image credits: earth.google.com

Coordinates: 40°31’25″N 112°09’08″W (Salt Lake City, Utah, USA)

This enormous mine spans 2.5 miles across and 4,000 feet deep. It’s been operating since 1906 and is clearly visible from space.

The Palm Jumeirah

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 25°06’44.6″N 55°08’20.0″E (Dubai, UAE)

The Palm Jumeirah is one of the clearest examples of human-made art visible from orbit, a palm-shaped artificial island built for luxury homes and resorts.

The Desert Spiral

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 27°22’50.1″N 33°37’54.6″E (Hurghada, Egypt)

Desert Breath is a massive spiral installation in the Egyptian desert. Created in the 1990s, it’s still visible from space today and is a fading yet fascinating landmark of Earth art.

The Great Wall of China

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 40°25’54.8″N 116°34’13.4″E (Sanduhe Town, Beijing, China)

Spanning over 20,000 kilometers, this iconic wall is one of the oldest and longest man-made structures ever built, visible from low orbit.

The Giza Pyramids

Share icon Image credits: google.com

Coordinates: 29°58’45.1″N 31°08’03.1″E (Al Haram, Egypt)

The Great Pyramid of Giza reaches 146 meters high and took over 20 years to complete. It’s one of Earth’s oldest surviving structures, and you can spot it from space in all its glory.

How to Find Weird Spots on Google Earth

There are plenty of tools and communities that make it easier to uncover your own strange Google Earth sightings.

Reddit’s r/GoogleEarthFinds is a great place to swap discoveries, share spooky coordinates, or dig up weird Easter eggs with other curious explorers.

If you want to dive deeper, try using Google Earth Pro. It includes advanced features like 3D mapping and a time slider tool to track how places have changed.

To verify what you see, use Google Earth Pro’s historical imagery or tools like Sentinel Hub Playground, which lets you browse satellite data by date and layer for better authenticity checks.

