One of the most powerful online tools at your disposal is the sprawling Google Earth project, which allows you to use satellite imagery to view a three-dimensional representation of the planet, including impressive landscapes and bustling cities.

While using the program, you can stumble upon some truly bizarre finds and curiosities that you might feel compelled to share with others on the internet. One place where you can do this is the popular ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ group on Facebook, which documents some of the weirdest and most interesting places people have stumbled upon on their computers and phones. We’ve collected some of their most recent unusual pics that you can look at as you scroll down.

Bored Panda got in touch with the super friendly team looking after the online community, and the creator of the group, Josie, was kind enough to answer some of our questions. You'll find what she shared with us below!

#1

You Never Know What You Will See Scrolling Through Google Street View

Two people running on a suburban street, captured on Google Earth.

Nicholas Sambrick Report

    #2

    My Son Found This On Google. My Father Teaching Him How To Ride A Bike When He Was 2. My Father Passed Away In 2022

    "Strange find on Google Earth: man helping child with bike on a shady street, captured in Aug 2007 at 3134 Esplen St."

    Michelle West Wilsher Report

    #3

    Google Earth Photo Of The Inman Railroad Yard; Atlanta, Georgia

    Aerial view of colorful train cars on tracks, a strange sight discovered on Google Earth.

    Diyani Kaimuddin Report

    Bored Panda had a friendly chat with Josie, the founder of the brilliant ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ group on Facebook. We were curious to find out how the community has changed as it continues to grow, and whether there have been any new challenges that came with this.

    For one, the team running the group had to expand. "The only changes we have had to make is to take on some more moderators as the group is growing," Josie told Bored Panda.

    However, she mentioned that the people in the community "are still the same." She joked that they still "generally like to argue over everything."

    "All in all, the growth of the group is still on the up," Josie said, adding that people enjoy engaging with each other within the group.

    #4

    A Realtor Shared A Home For Sale, I Looked It Up On Google Earth, Dallas Love Field Flight Path

    Google Earth view shows a plane overlay at 5027 Maple Springs Blvd with surrounding houses and streets visible.

    Jon Griffin Report

    #5

    Military Jet Caught On Google Earth 2018 Over Ouachita Mountains In Southeastern Oklahoma

    Google Earth image showing a multicolored, rainbow-like anomaly over a forested area, found by users.

    Ira Blackburn Report

    #6

    While The Artist Is Capturing The Scene Before Him, The Street Car’s Camera Captures Him At Work. Meanwhile, Some Passers-By Are Spotted Getting Legless In The Park

    Painter captured creating art in a park, discovered on Google Earth.

    Carol Cediel Report

    Meanwhile, we asked the creator about the most fun aspects of using Google Earth, as well as the features that she and the other moderators wish the program would include in the future. She shed some light on this for us.

    According to Josie, the most fun part about using Google Earth remains "the same exploring" of the planet we all live on, as well as "finding new things" that we didn't know were there at all.

    Meanwhile, she shared a couple of ideas for how the Google Earth program could potentially be improved to make it even more user-friendly. One suggestion is to create a tool "to go back in time," while another idea is to "bring back an easy way to mark your location."

    #7

    Found This Guy On Google Street View. Just Relaxing, Using His Phone Under A Pile Of Rocks

    Strange find on Google Earth: a person embedded in rocky terrain, holding a phone, blending into surroundings.

    Claude Mercure Report

    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think he‘s standing behind the pile of rocks. However i also thought he‘s taking a picture of a seal, but it‘s just a big rock 😂.

    #8

    As If, Back In 1593, They Knew There Would Once Exist Something Like Google Earth

    Google Earth image showing the star-shaped town of Palmanova in Italy surrounded by fields.

    Sity Aminah Johan Report

    lunashau avatar
    Ash
    Ash
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That multi-pointed star shape is a fortification. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bastion_fort

    #9

    In Egypt We Have A Very Old Movie Theater In The Middle Of The Desert, It’s Never Been Operated And Most Of Egyptian Doesn’t Know Anything About It, Actually There Is Not Much Information About It, I Find That Very Creepy

    Google Earth view of the End Of The World Cinema, a movie theater in Egypt's desert.

    Dahaf Dahaf Report

    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so atmospheric. Open air cinema in the desert surrounded by ancient rock formations or remnants of ancient Egyptian buildings. I'm sure tourists would love to visit.

    You’ve probably used Google Earth, which was originally created in 2001, over the past couple of decades for fun, navigation, studies, or work at some point in your life. In short, it is a web and computer program that takes satellite images, aerial photography, and GIS (Geographic Information System) data and superimposes all of this on a 3D globe.

    This then allows you to view locations from various angles. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve definitely searched for your home on the app.
    #10

    Nessie?

    Unusual object circled in coastline view captured by Google Earth.

    Silk Carnage Report

    #11

    Door Behind Mount Rushmore

    Strange view of Mount Rushmore captured on Google Earth with distorted features, showcasing a unique perspective of the monument.

    William Mace Report

    #12

    What Is This ?

    Google Earth view of a peculiar crater formation surrounded by rugged terrain.

    Jepit Sandal Report

    You can also use Google Earth to explore the planet and various cities, locations, and landscapes using coordinates. The program covers most of the globe (97% back in 2019). However, some governments view it as a threat to national security, and the program is banned in some nations. Meanwhile, certain sensitive locations (for instance, military facilities) are censored for obvious reasons.

    In 2019, the program had captured 10 million miles of Street View imagery and 36 million square miles of Google Earth imagery, covering most of the planet. Meanwhile, as of 2020, around a billion people use Google Maps, launched in 2005, every month.
    #13

    Got This Near Hartsfield-Jackson (33.6539049, -84.3633451)

    Strange airplane shadow spotted on Google Earth hidden within dense forest, featuring mysterious coordinates.

    Santa Monica Report

    #14

    Discovered This Giant Human Today. -0.294722,-91.308333

    Strange land formation spotted on Google Earth with a red location pin marking coordinates.

    Priti Ray Report

    #15

    Old But Gold I Wonder Where This Kid Is Nowadays

    Child running and tripping on a sidewalk in Google Earth image, capturing a strange and unexpected moment.

    Elmo Antonio Report

    The ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ group has been growing by leaps and bounds over the years! It has become increasingly popular since being founded in March 2020.

    Currently, the group has 2.2 million members, many of whom are very active and willing to engage with the community as they share their most interesting Google Earth screenshots.
    #16

    What Kind Of Ship...??

    Aerial view of a large ship docked at a port found on Google Earth.

    Marcos Javier Márquez Colguan Report

    #17

    What Type Of River Is That? Google Earth Showing One Part Of River Green And Suddenly After A Line It Appears Black. Even Black Part Doesn't Show Any Relative Link To Black Part. Coordniates: 35°22'39"N 75°31'13"E

    Strange Google Earth view of Indus River near Skardu showing unusual terrain features and landscape patterns.

    Waqas Ahmad Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it's a stitched photo that was taken in two different seasons

    #18

    Navy Hovercrafts Near Norfolk, Va. These Can Carry Up To 70 Tons Of Payload (The Equivalent Of An M1 Abram’s Tank) Or Up To 180 Troops

    Strange formations on Google Earth resembling ships in a grid pattern with geographic coordinates visible.

    Rick Brokaw II Report

    The last time that we covered this community, it had an impressive 1.1 million members. The group has doubled its member count since then, which just goes to show how much the internet enjoys solving small mysteries and looking at unexpected content.

    It also helps that much of the world has access to Google Earth, so if you’re reading this, you clearly have access to the internet and can do a bit of exploring, too.
    #19

    Seals On Sable Island, Nova Scotia. Just Thought It Was Kinda Pretty

    Google Earth view of a mysterious beach pattern with a dropped pin, showcasing a strange discovery.

    Dolly Tinkles Report

    #20

    Not Google Earth, But Found This In North Korea

    Strange Google Earth view showing Pyongyang Political Execution Center marked on map at night.

    Josh Shaver Report

    #21

    Man-Shaped Lake In Brazil. I Found It On Google Earth. 21°48'18"S 49°5'23"W

    Strange figure-shaped lagoon in a forested area found on Google Earth, labeled "Lagoa Humanóide."

    Priti Ray Report

    You can also easily verify other people’s finds by inputting their coordinates, so there’s the added dimension of trust and transparency. According to the team that administrates the group and moderates the content, the community is a place for “anyone who loves” looking at things on Google Earth and has found “strange structures, anomalies, or something that can’t be explained.”

    During a previous interview, Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the awesome ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies' Facebook group, Josie. She told us that she had been a big fan of Google Earth for a long time. "I have been looking on Google Earth for about 12 years," she told us at the time.

    "It is a hobby of mine and during lockdown I had more time on my hands," she said. The founder opened up to us that she took using Google Earth, her pastime, and turned it into a place online where she could store her most interesting finds. The group took off! However, Josie told us that she “never imagined it would turn into what it has.”
    #22

    Predator?

    Strange things on Google Earth: satellite view of an airplane-shaped building on a grassy area.

    Héctor Cruz Report

    #23

    Crazy How The Aral Sea Got Drained So Much. Wow

    Satellite view of a shrinking lake, highlighting strange Earth changes found on Google Earth.

    Furious Thoughts Report

    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how much time passed between the two photos... Either way...droughts have devastating effects.

    #24

    Gulliver Park, Spain

    Giant Gulliver figure in a park found on Google Earth, surrounded by trees and roads.

    Diyani Kaimuddin Report

    The founder had the highest praise for both the great community and the active team of admins and mods who help her out.

    “We are a really friendly group and have an amazing admin team that works 24 hours around the clock to keep everything running smoothly. I would like to say 'thank you' to them all,” she said.
    #25

    A House In Canberra, Australia. White Goods Cover All Of The Front And Rear Yards. I Have Driven Past This A Few Times And Thought To Google It To See How Bad It Really Was

    A strange aerial view of a suburban area found on Google Earth, showing diverse buildings and greenery.

    Litz Nik Report

    #26

    Sobotište, Slovakia, Europe 48.741756,17.374131

    Strange thing found on Google Earth: airplane leaving a visible trail over rural landscape on navigation map.

    Courney Douglas Report

    #27

    Go To Your Google Earth And Type Kent St. 44305 In Search And Click Street View You’ll See This Guy, Doing Whatever It Is He’s Doing

    Person with a bicycle carrying a large, wrapped item on Google Earth at 126 Kent St.

    Gentawjya Report

    From Josie’s perspective, people enjoy Google Earth-related content, especially with a strange twist, because they are curious about the world they live in. Back when Josie first created the group, there weren’t many similar communities, which left an unfilled niche. "There weren't many Google Earth groups when I created my one," she told Bored Panda earlier.

    According to the creator of the group, the best way to get started with using Google Earth is… get started! Use the program. Get used to it. Explore. Experiment. And just have fun. “I would just start looking at somewhere you have always wanted to visit, and maybe anywhere else that has piqued your curiosity and you have always wanted to see up close. Photo Sphere, a tool of Google Earth, is a great way to see photos people have taken and shared with the app.”
    #28

    My Old Car On Google Street View. Zoom In For Tiger Driver

    Red Kia car parked in Greenhithe, England, captured on Google Earth maps.

    Andrew David Byles Report

    #29

    May Be An Image Of Text Zena Raine Eorsdtosnp P Af M 27g : A 1 F A 00 0 H 2 J Au   3 1 7 3 A R 1 U 2 Iu N 1 2 T 9lag2uh6t9a Y · Inspector Gadget Spotted Just Outside The Village Of Cotherstone In England, UK

    Strange figure in costume spotted on Google Earth next to a road in Cotherstone, England.

    Zena Raine Report

    #30

    Creepy

    People in costumes spotted on Google Earth at Moctezuma-Nacozari De Garcia road, creating a strange scene.

    Vu77777 Report

    Which of these anomalies intrigued you the most? Which pics did you think were the most aesthetic? Have you ever found anything bizarre on Google Earth or Google Maps? If so, what was it?

    We’d love to hear from you! Grab a hot beverage, get cozy, and share your thoughts in the comments.
    #31

    Pomezia (Roma, Italy)

    Strange sight on Google Earth: a UFO crashing into a building wall in Area Produttiva, Lazio.

    Giuseppe Pedro Gasperini Report

    #32

    Found This On Google Street View Nearby Me

    Strange Google Earth find of a face between three birch trees in Norrbottens län, Sweden.

    Linus Grundström Report

    lastname636 avatar
    NannernomminNanaPanda
    NannernomminNanaPanda
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know there is a reason for this, but right now, I'm just going to enjoy the creeeepy.

    #33

    Old Tennessee State Prison. A Few Movies Have Been Filmed Here, Two Of Which Were Ernest Goes To Jail And The Green Mile

    Strange findings on Google Earth show an abandoned industrial site with buildings and surrounding fields.

    Diyani Kaimuddin Report

    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look like an abandoned concentration camp. Not far from reality I guess.

    #34

    There Is No Possible Explanation For This One – Just A Question. Why Water? Why A Mummy Costume? How Embarrassed Would The Little Kid In The Background Be By The Family's Antics? The Stairs Are Gone Now, But You Can See The Same View Of The Street Below

    Person in a white suit and helmet on a driveway with red arrow, found on Google Earth, drawing attention to strange sighting.

    Umhy Bii Report

    #35

    In The Middle Of Nowhere..37°20'51"N 113°45'42"W

    Strange Google Earth find showing a desert landscape with a geometric structure near 36°47'48"N 114° coordinates.

    Melita Migan Zgombić Report

    #36

    In 1997, William Moldt Disappeared After Leaving A Club To Go Home. He Wasn't Found Until 2019 When A Man Using Google Earth To Check Out His Old Neighborhood In Florida Discovered A Car Submerged In A Pond

    Aerial view of a backyard with a pool next to a large pond, discovered on Google Earth.

    Malik Report

    #37

    This Makes Me Laugh

    A strange discovery on Google Earth: a location marked "Put the buildings back" near Laurel Hill Rd and Administration Loop.

    Josie Paine Thurlow Report

    #38

    Kempsey, Nsw Australia

    Strange reflection seen in Google Earth view of houses along Lord St, surrounded by greenery.

    anon Report

    #39

    These Streets In Nova Scotia

    Strange street names found on Google Earth in Nova Scotia, including "This St," "That St," and "The Other St."

    Diyani Kaimuddin Report

    #40

    Our Advice To Drivers Wanting To Reach The Neighbouring Beach

    Sign on a snowy road says "Google is wrong" with an arrow, next to a parked car and trees, highlighting strange Google Earth finds.

    Jm Kidd Report

    #41

    But Why Though? 39.459833, -76.184835

    Strange aircraft shapes covered in greenery discovered on Google Earth.

    Ellie Weaver Report

    #42

    For Over 18 Years, The Google Earth App Has Been More Than A Tool—it's Become A Passion, With Thousands Of Hours Spent Exploring The Globe. Whenever I Watch Videos About Ancient Sites, I Can't Resist Diving Into The Satellite Imagery To Uncover Something Others Might Have Missed—and More Often Than Not, I Do

    Strange ancient structures found on Google Earth viewed from different angles.

    Reski Amalia Gasali Report

    #43

    Unsettling Street View Captures That Will Give You Chills

    Child in mask by a wooden structure in a forest, captured on Google Earth.

    Furious Thoughts Report

    #44

    Another Crashed Plane, This Time A Bomber From The Second World War I Think. Found Between Russia And Alaska

    Aerial view of an abandoned airplane on a grassy field, discovered on Google Earth.

    Silk Carnage Report

    #45

    This Spot Drop In Along The Mississippi River Has An Interesting Add-On. The Person Who Submitted It Doesn’t Show Any Other Submittals. This View Isn’t The Weird Part. Spin Around And See It. (38.1333785, -90.2615948)

    Strange find on Google Earth shows a boat on a desolate beach in Plattin Township, MO.

    Bo Wedmore Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This drop in using those coordinates land you on the side of a 2-lane highway. this-one-6...f6964c.jpg this-one-679431bf6964c.jpg

    #46

    Phone Was Stolen In Las Vegas And This It Where The Last Know Location Pinged. I Have So Many Questions.....what The What??

    Strange things on Google Earth: a bizarre, distorted street view with an upside-down car and objects on a driveway.

    anon Report

    #47

    First Time Poster, I Pass By This Quite Often On The Side Of 205 Freeway. Its Lit Up At Night

    Strange cross-shaped formation with text "JESUS SAVES" discovered on Google Earth near a road.

    Shawn Singh Kajla Report

    #48

    Guess The Country

    Person in a blue dress at a doorstep, captured on Google Earth.

    Antonio Pentrella Report

    #49

    Just Me And My Cats Sat Minding Our Own Business On The Doorstep

    Strange Google Earth discovery: person sitting by a door with a cat nearby.

    anon Report

    #50

    Two Burglars

    Two people in striped shirts carrying a large carpet on a sidewalk, captured on Google Earth.

    anon Report

    #51

    Clicked On A Random Spot In Bolivia And Found These Gorgeous Mountain Peaks. I Love Nature

    Strange mountain formations captured on Google Earth with greenery in the foreground under a cloudy sky.

    anon Report

    #52

    What Are These Circles? State Is Idaho If That Helps

    Strange circular patterns on Google Earth near Bruneau, Idaho, highlighted by road map overlay.

    Bella Robinson Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are irrigated areas, the water pipe is in the middle, and carried around it on a circling pipe.

    #53

    Red Sea.. How It Really Looks

    Google Earth view of the Red Sea surrounded by countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

    Amalifa Na Report

    #54

    Pretty Cool Timing To Catch The Sat Image While The Drawbridge Is Up. Merrimack River Newburyport, Ma

    Aerial view of an open drawbridge found on Google Earth, with boats in the surrounding water.

    Cody Lewis Report

    #55

    Welp. Jersey For Ya

    Strange things on Google Earth: person with long hose near RV on residential street, cloudy sky overhead.

    Crystal Ann Hendricks Report

    #56

    Crab In Northern Chile

    Strange crab geoglyph found on Google Earth near coordinates -23.487625, -69.997187.

    Daniel Alejandro Chirino Suñer Report

    #57

    400ft 'Ice Ship' In Antarctica

    Strange object found on Google Earth resembling a ship, surrounded by cracked ice and snow.

    Furious Thoughts Report

    #58

    Beer Lover On A Flight Path, Greenville Wi

    Strange pattern of trees visible on Google Earth, resembling words, surrounded by houses on W Edgewood Dr.

    Vicky Pel Report

    #59

    But Did You Know About The Des Perez Pickle Jar?

    Strange discovery on Google Earth showing "Des Peres Pickle Jar" label near a highway intersection in Missouri.

    Eric Y'all Report

    #60

    Somewhere In Germany

    People spotted by Google Earth sitting on chairs near a fence in a garden setting.

    Sabrina Naeter Report

    #61

    Why Is The Water Reservoir Completely Dry In The Palasaide?? Who Knows How Long It’s Been Empty For

    Google Earth image of Santa Ynez Reservoir's unique triangular shape surrounded by greenery.

    anon Report

    #62

    Looking To Move To Nc, But When I Zoomed In On These Folks With Google Street View I Decided Against This Particular Neighborhood Because Some People Are In Half. Or Maybe She’s A Half-Sister?

    Strange sight on Google Earth with people and a surreal scene near a white van.

    Kat Williams Report

    #63

    ?????? (35.8900450, -117.6712762)

    Strange Google Earth finding: a large, dark, drop-shaped pattern in a sandy terrain with nearby scattered vegetation.

    Νικ. Δήμητρα Report

    #64

    Found In Western Utah. No Idea What It Could Be

    Strange pattern resembling a letter 'P' found in a barren landscape on Google Earth.

    Sam Thornock Report

    #65

    In An Isolated Corner Of Kazakhstan, There's A Large Pentagram, Measuring Roughly 1,200 Feet (366 Meters) In Diameter, Etched Into Earth's Surface. The Five-Pointed Star Surrounded By A Circle, Located On The Southern Shore Of The Upper Tobol Reservoir, Shows Up Vividly On Google Maps

    Pentagram shape on a field near water, discovered on Google Earth, intriguing viewers with its mysterious design.

    Dipak Kumar Ghosh Report

    #66

    Found This Over Angel Island In The San Francisco Bay. Thought It Was A Neat Catch

    Strange thing on Google Earth: aerial view of a helicopter on a rocky terrain.

    Jonathan Zumalt Report

    #67

    Hope This Has Not Been Posted Before. 43°01'25"N 120°40'16"W - The Big "E", Almost In The Middle Of Nowhere In Central Oregon

    Mysterious large letter E formation in a desert landscape found on Google Earth.

    Mark Jones Report

    #68

    Flying From Denver To Atlanta Today This Is Somewheres In Between Kansas And Oklahoma. What Is This?

    Strange Google Earth view of a large industrial complex surrounded by agricultural fields.

    John Gordon Harmon Report

    #69

    I Was Roaming Around The North East Today And Came Accross Met Life Stadium With A Concert Set Up. 40°48'48.34"N 74° 4'23.80"W

    Aerial view of a large stadium found on Google Earth, surrounded by parking lots and roads.

    Matt Crow Report

    #70

    Cypress, Tx

    Aerial view of a cross-shaped lake surrounded by a neighborhood, found on Google Earth.

    Wirdatul Jannah Report

    #71

    In 2012, A Group Of Australian Researchers "Undiscovered" An Island The Size Of Manhattan In The South Pacific. A Mysterious Place Called Sandy Island Had Popped Up On Maps, Northwest Of New Caledonia. It Even Showed Up As A Black Polygon On Google Earth. But When Scientists Sailed There In November 2012, They Found Open Water Instead Of Solid Ground

    Sandy Island on Google Earth, a mysterious dark shape surrounded by blue ocean.

    Sanjoy Sarkar Report

    #72

    Two Airplanes...the Guy Must Be A Big Deal. Iykyk

    Strange airplane-shaped building spotted on Google Earth surrounded by greenery.

    John Kana Report

    clint_3 avatar
    Clint
    Clint
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is John Travoltas house. He parks all of his planes there and has a runway.

    #73

    Guess This Facility

    Unusual building layout spotted on Google Earth near Virginia Blvd, California City.

    anon Report

    #74

    It Looks Like Human Lips... In Sudan (12°22'13.32″n, 23°19'20.18″e). In My Opinion, It Resembles Lips

    Aerial view of a strange land formation resembling a human eye on Google Earth.

    Faiha Zahwa Arifi Report

    #75

    In Case Anyone Needs To Know Where It Is.....you Know, For A Friend. 38°04'12"N 117°13'34"W

    Strange sight on Google Earth showing an industrial area labeled "Glory Hole" surrounded by roads.

    Randy Ferrin Report

    #76

    Underwater Arrows In Lake Huron Right Off Of Sarnia Ontario. The Boats At The Top Give You An Idea Of The Scale. Taken At 3,000’ From An Airplane. No Idea What These Are For

    Strange underwater structure visible on Google Earth, surrounded by blue ocean, with two small boats nearby.

    Meme Lucu Guys Report

