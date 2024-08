Naturally, guys would like to get that feeling too, right? To show that they like receiving compliments just as much as women, one netizen asked guys online: "Men of Reddit, what was the last compliment you got? When was it?" This gave lots of guys the opportunity to boast about the times they were flattered and maybe even blushed a little when receiving a particularly nice compliment.

While compliments might make some people cringe (especially when they're not appropriate), they generally make us feel good. Apparently, receiving a compliment lights up the same part of our brain as when we get a monetary reward.

The stereotype that only women like to hear compliments is still alive and well today. Research shows that women receive more compliments than men in general. When people compliment women, it's most often about their looks and appearance. Men, in turn, receive compliments about their skills, competence, and abilities.

#1 One of my students is entering a speech contest about “Someone you respect.” They’re writing their speech about me.

RELATED:

#2 It was fall, 2007. An unusually warm day with a light breeze. She said “that shirt looks really good on you.” I think of it often.

#3 Kind of a cop out, but my 5 year old daughter, just this morning, said I was really strong and handsome for picking up her rain boots. I'll take it anyday.

#4 I had a phone call with my younger sister the other day and I suppose her boyfriend was there and he overheard the convo.



He said that I have a safe voice that lacked hatred and anger. I have never heard that before and now that makes me want to become a person that radiates that in all my ways.

#5 I had a friend come out to me in high school.



My first question was, of course, do you think I’M hot?



He assured me that, while I AM objectively hot, he only saw me as a brother.



Lived off that compliment for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 About a year ago, I was seeing a girl who turned out to be heavily traumatized. One day, she texted me "You're insatiably sweet and feel like everything that is good in the world." I was trying so hard to make her feel like she deserved good things, so this made me incredibly happy. It ended in flames, but I wish her well, and that will probably be the best compliment I'll ever receive.

#7 Not the last, but a nice story:



When I was studying at the university, I was at a lake one day. I was in my early 20. I had to cross the dam of a hydro power plant to get there. When walking back, a guy from behind me started talking to me. Maybe a couple of years older.



He asked if I knew where the nude bathing area was. I told him that it was a bit down the path on the other side of the lake. He then asked me if I was doing something this evening.



I paused for a moment and said "Sorry, but I am not gay". He also paused and said:



"That's a shame, because you are really sexy."



That was about 20 years ago.



Yesterday, my wife said she likes my butt. That was probably the last one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Yesterday; coworker thought I was early 20s. I’m turning 41 in a couple weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Yesterday actually. I was at my dentist picking up my toothpaste and the older receptionist lady told me how handsome I looked. I’m still on cloud 9 because of it.

#10 I got complimented on my painted nails yesterday. Made my day because it's obviously not a common stylistic choice for men.

#11 I’m a really lucky man. My wife tells me I look handsome or sexy at least once a week.

#12 I think this was over eight years ago.



I met my long-distance girlfriend for the first time, and as soon as she saw me, she blurted out, 'Godd**n, you're even hotter in person.'



That was probably the first time I ever blushed, lol (laughing out loud).

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Depends on if it's physical or emotional



Physical was 14th of December 2023, One of my classmates complimented my outfit saying I look great and well put together



Emotional was yesterday I spent the entire semester helping all of my classmates in college study making them guides answering questions and giving out free lectures, yesterday was results day so I got praised by anyone that passed the semester and they all passed I made sure of it.

#14 The smartest woman I’ve been with for several years says I’M the smartest and kindest guy she’s met. Apparently other dudes she had been with were overly sexual or airheads. Don’t get me wrong, I love being in her pants but damn her brain is what turns me on the most. The smartest woman i’ve ever been with thinks I’M smart? Major ego boost.

#15 Was minding my business while grocery shopping one afternoon. In my head, probably thinking about work or something. A pretty woman who looked at least 15 years younger than me approached me while I was at the self checkout and asked me if I was single. I was completely dumbfounded. Took a few seconds to realize what was happening. I lifted my hand to show my ring and she left. The attendant at the store approached me to say he has never seen that happen before. We slapped high five and I’ve been living off that for about the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My wife told me that she seriously appreciates me preparing her lunch for the day so that when she wakes up, it’s ready to go and that it makes a huge difference in her life. Then she gave me a hug and a smile.



I love my wife.



I work a swing shift, so I go to bed around 2:00 to 3:00 AM. So when she’s asleep, I tend to meal prep a little. I take extreme satisfaction in knowing that I am impacting her in a largely positive way.

#17 "Ha ha, that's so funny😆"



-from an attractive co-worker this morning



EDIT: This morning **AT WORK**, now I see what you people are on about. Sorry.

#18 My 4 year old daughter hugged me after just getting a haircut, she said “you smell good.” I guess the hair product worked. It was a 180 degree departure from what she normally says about my smells.

#19 10 years ago my buddies sister met me for the first time. I had bigs arms then. Out of no where she grabbed my arm and squeezed it, giggling. All she said was wow. I think about that often.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 29th of December 2004, it was my 7th birthday, eating out with family and the lady server said “who’s the birthday boy”, I said: me. She responded enthusiastically, “aw, happy birthday cutie!” - lest I forget.

#21 The waitress decided to speak up while I was a business lunch



“You look like that guy really funny guy in those movies.”



“The one whose parents were musicians or something.”



“That Zach guy.”



“Zach Galifianakis”.

#22 An old drunk lady called me cute at the bar, made my whole week.

#23 My fiancée calls me beautiful, pretty, gorgeous all the time. I know they are traditionally more feminine descriptors but I don’t care I f*****g love it. Always puts a smile on my face.

#24 Teenager in the street said “You’re big aye can I see your biceps?” While I was walking through the city on a holiday a few days ago.

#25 “…A special thank you for investing time in teaching me how to appreciate and uplift our team. Your leadership style positively impacts our work environment…”



Went straight in my “Motivational” folder in my email inbox where I keep expressions of happiness to look over on tough days. I have 7 items in that box from the last calendar year.



Kindness, is a delicacy that we should all strive to make less rare.

#26 My shirts get alot of compliments. All over the top Hawaiian ones.

#27 Completely changed my haircut a few days ago and felt handsome like never before. Noticed people being a tad nicer to me. Yesterday a female aquientance of mine said I look great.



A good haircut can change people's outlook on you completely, I'll tell you that.

#28 TSA agent told me my fade was *perfect* . Had me giddy for the whole flight home.

#29 I’m sure I’m forgetting some but, aside from generic “you look nice” types, I often recall when my ex-wife’s step-dad’s mom complimented my ability to hold a conversation. That was probably 2009.

#30 Had a 5th grader tell me yesterday that I was her favorite substitute teacher.

#31 Only compliment I ever get is "you're a nice person".

#32 At my age, being called a handsome old gent (I live in the south) is about as good as it gets.

#33 I took it as a compliment but last year in my 3rd year of highschool in the final month i got angry about something bc i was being taken advantage of and this girl and a friend of mine said "dumba*s its because you're nice".

#34 My wife texted me this the othet day:



You're a GREAT husband and a GREAT dad. I've loved listening and witnessing all that you do for our little family.

#35 Today, wife said I am "2nd best cook in the world"(1st will always be her mom).

#36 I’m 6’5”. Last week I was at Walmart and an elderly woman came up to me and said, “wow you’re very tall and handsome I want to take you home with me”. I awkwardly laughed and said okay.

#37 A friend helping me through a separation and custody battle reassured me that I'm a good man and a good father. It felt so good to hear, all I could do was cry.

#38 A gym bro complemented my gains yesterday morning.



That bro will get a fist bump whenever I see him now.

#39 Not the last one but one that keeps me up at night.



I was new in the city, walking down the street, minding my own business.



I stop at the crosswalk. The green light turns on, everyone gets moving. Suddenly mid-crossing the street, this gorgeous young lady gently grabs my arm, looks at me, smiles and drops the bomb 'I love your smell".



I froze right there, blushing, stuttering "uh...uh...th..thank you". Passes a second, she waves and leaves.



Maybe I should have said something more? Maybe compliment her back? I cringe, for I will never know.

#40 About 2 weeks ago at the gym. A lady told me I had nice calves.

#41 A girl told me that whenever she is with me, she feels safe.



That meant a lot.

#42 Nice beard. Last week.

#43 Twelve years ago someone told me they liked my shirt.

#44 I'm one of the lucky few. Both my friends and my gf compliment me all the time.

Not that I'm super hot or anything.



Just have really loving supportive people in my life.

#45 In the parking lot of Walmart, an older lady said that I have beautiful eyes. 😍



I had given her my cart after loading my stuff into the car.

#46 The guy running my vape shop recognized the "SET THE TONE" Shoresy hoodie I got for Christmas and responded positively.

#47 "hey eh, I just wanted to say I really like your hair" - 13-14 years ago I think.

#48 “I like your lips” - hot girl, junior year in high school. 1999.

#49 A girl complimented me Tuesday on my Olivia Rodrigo hoodie - i wanted to say thank u but i was speechless.