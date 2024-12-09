ADVERTISEMENT

Galina Tychinina is a hairdresser who has a strong belief that "femininity is not in the hair, it's in self-love, in care, and in one’s attitude towards oneself."

Galina has been a hairdresser for quite some time. After starting with cutting and dyeing women's long hair and later exploring men's hairstyles, she discovered her true passion: creating short hair transformations for women. Nowadays, the hairdresser shows the before and after pictures on Instagram of women who decided to shorten their hair, and the results are captivating!

Previously, Galina shared a glimpse into what women deal with when they decide to go from long to short hairstyles: "Women are often afraid of the unknown. They don't know how they will look. And fear hinders and does not allow you to get the right haircut. With a detailed consultation, fears go away, because you can exactly imagine how you will look." And so, here are the women who took a leap and couldn't be happier that they did!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | vk.com