ADVERTISEMENT

Galina Tychinina is a hairdresser who has a strong belief that "femininity is not in the hair, it's in self-love, in care, and in one’s attitude towards oneself."

Galina has been a hairdresser for quite some time. After starting with cutting and dyeing women's long hair and later exploring men's hairstyles, she discovered her true passion: creating short hair transformations for women. Nowadays, the hairdresser shows the before and after pictures on Instagram of women who decided to shorten their hair, and the results are captivating!

Previously, Galina shared a glimpse into what women deal with when they decide to go from long to short hairstyles: "Women are often afraid of the unknown. They don't know how they will look. And fear hinders and does not allow you to get the right haircut. With a detailed consultation, fears go away, because you can exactly imagine how you will look." And so, here are the women who took a leap and couldn't be happier that they did!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | vk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman with short haircut transformation, styled by a skilled hairstylist, showcasing amazing results in a before and after image.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Before and after hair transformation by hairstylist, showcasing a daring short haircut with impressive results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Woman's transformation with short haircut by hairstylist; before and after photos showcasing amazing results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Woman with short hair transformation by hairstylist, before and after images.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Woman with short haircut transformation by skilled hairstylist, showcasing a stylish new look.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Before and after of a woman's short haircut transformation by a skilled hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Woman with short hair transformation by hairstylist, showcasing stylish results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Woman with a short haircut transformation, before and after photos.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Woman before and after a short haircut, styled by a talented hairstylist, showing dramatic transformation.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Woman shows dramatic transformation with short hair cut by a talented hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Woman with short hair transformation, styled by hairstylist, showcasing stunning results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Before and after transformation shows a woman with a stylish short haircut, highlighting dramatic results by a hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Before and after image of a woman with short haircut transformation by hairstylist, showcasing awesome results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Before and after transformation of a woman's short haircut by hairstylist, highlighting a stylish makeover.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Woman with daring short haircut transformation, styled by a talented hairstylist, showcasing before and after results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Before and after photos of a woman with a daring short hairstyle transformation by hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Before and after photos of a woman who transformed her look with a short hairstyle.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Woman with new short haircut by hairstylist, before and after transformation, wearing glasses and stylish outfit.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Woman with new short hairstyle, showing stunning transformation results by professional hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Woman with short haircut makeover, showing before and after transformation by skilled hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Before and after of a woman daring to get her hair cut short, showcasing a stylish transformation.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Before and after of a woman with a short haircut, styled by a hairstylist for awesome results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Before and after images of a woman with a new short hairstyle, showing the transformation by a hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Woman with short hair transformation, before and after.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Before and after of a woman with short hair styled by a hairstylist, showcasing a bold hairstyle transformation.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Woman with short hair transformation, smiling, showcasing daring hairstyle change.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Woman with short hair and glasses, before and after makeover by hairstylist, showing stylish transformation results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Woman with short hair transformation by hairstylist, showcasing a stunning new look.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Woman's transformation with short haircut by hairstylist, before and after photos showcasing the daring change.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Woman with short hair styled by hairstylist, showcasing a trendy and daring transformation.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Woman with long hair transformed into short style, showcasing hairstylist's work.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Before and after transformation of a woman with a short haircut, styled by a professional hairstylist.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Woman showcasing a short haircut transformation by a hairstylist, highlighting chic results.

galina_totorina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!