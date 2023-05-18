In today's world of multifaceted fashion, a broad spectrum of cuts and trends coexists, yet the notion that long hair equates to femininity persists for many women.

Galina Totorina, an experienced hairdresser, respectfully disagrees with such a viewpoint. She believes that femininity is not confined to hair length, but is rather a personal expression that can be manifested in numerous ways.

Totorina has carved a niche for herself in the category of short haircuts, becoming a sought-after professional for those desiring this specific style. Her clients, who appreciate her exceptional skill and creative flair, seek her out specifically for these short hairstyles. She has managed to transcend stereotypes and demonstrates, through her craft, that short hair can be equally, if not more, expressive of a woman's femininity.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | vk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

12points
POST
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She went from looking friendly to asking for the manager with a really condescending tone.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

12points
POST
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really cute cut! The style really accentuates her features.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

11points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A sweet and good new look.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#5

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

11points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is stunning with the new do. It’s perfect for her natural texture.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

10points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new style makes such a great difference in her look. Excellent transformation.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

10points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good. She looks happy with her new look.

0
0points
reply
#8

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

9points
POST
#9

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

9points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute, and I want her sweatshirt!

0
0points
reply
#10

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

8points
POST
#12

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

8points
POST
#13

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

8points
POST
jasper
jasper
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes her look 10 years younger.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

7points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both are good, but shorter is better by far.

0
0points
reply
#15

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

7points
POST
DorisSan
DorisSan
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be higher. Very nice.

0
0points
reply
#16

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

7points
POST
#17

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

6points
POST
#18

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

6points
POST
#19

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

5points
POST
#20

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

5points
POST
#21

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#22

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#23

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#24

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#25

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
MagNat
MagNat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both pics are gorgeous.

0
0points
reply
#26

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#27

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#28

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#29

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#30

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#31

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#32

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

4points
POST
#33

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#34

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#35

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#36

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#37

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#38

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#39

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#40

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#42

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#43

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#44

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#45

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#46

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#47

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#48

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#49

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#50

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

3points
POST
#52

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
jasper
jasper
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Liked her longer hair better.

0
0points
reply
#53

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#54

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#55

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#56

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#57

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#58

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#59

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

2points
POST
#62

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST
#63

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST
#64

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST
#65

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST
#66

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST
#67

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST
#68

Russian Hairdresser Proves That Many Women Look Very Good With Their Short Hair

galina_totorina Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!