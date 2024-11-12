ADVERTISEMENT

We all get bored at some point. One survey found that the average American adult experiences 131 days of boredom per year. And most of it happens at work. Another study revealed that employees are bored on the job for more than 10 hours per week. But it’s not a bad thing. Scientists say being bored gives our brain a moment to pause, rest and reset. It also creates space to daydream. And that in turn can boost our creativity. Long bouts of boredom could even set us on a different life path, if we end up pondering whether we are adding value to the world or merely wasting our time doing what we do.

Of course, boredom can also lead you to places you might not have gone. And you'll find out things you might not have known before. If you ended up reading this as a result of being bored, your brain could be thanking you in a few minutes time. We recently came across an Insta page called Facts By Science. It has over 566 thousand followers, and shares super interesting tidbits from around the world.

Keep scrolling for a list of our favorites, and upvote the ones that blew the boredom out of your mind. Don't miss the chat Bored Panda had with expert media psychologist Dr. Pamela Rutledge about the positives and negatives of using social media to combat boredom.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
andrewrwohlfert avatar
Andrew Irish
Andrew Irish
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was homeless after coming out to my parents (literally running) at 15, I had the forethought to stash a back pack outside. It had nothing I actually ended up needing in it, and I had zero idea how to find resources. They were in a fringe evangelical culty thing. Things like charity (from anywhere outside the small church they belonged to, or state assistance were not discussed, those things were of "the world" "not of GOD!" Ikr... anyway, I found some clothing in a dumpster, but it wasn't enough. I got lucky, when some gutter-punk (punk rock, but choosing to live by squatting abandoned buildings and dumpstering etc), they showed me better spots. But still it was always stuff that was outside, dirty as hell, and sometimes gave is weird rashes. One day I stumbled across what is the coolest thing I have ever seen for homeless folks. It was a very lightly heated closet type thing. You typed in a code, and the door sprung open. It had coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can combine with American newspapers because they're full of steer manure

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Occasional boredom isn't bad, but according to Psychology Today, frequent boredom can be associated with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, lower achievement at school or work, and involvement in unhealthy relationships. It can even drive people to indulge in substance abuse, or reckless and antisocial behaviors.

The site defines boredom as a “state of mind characterized by a lack of interest, motivation, and engagement with the world around us,” adding that “when we're bored, we may feel restless, irritable, and unfulfilled. We may also experience physical symptoms like fatigue, lethargy, and a lack of energy.”

Dr. Pamela Rutledge is the director of the Media Psychology Research Center. She describes herself as "a media psychologist: a social scientist who applies expertise in human behavior to media and technology." She kindly agreed to share some insights with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Boredom is an emotion, a natural response to a lack of stimulation," said Rutledge. "It is a motivational tools, that tells us when something is too easy, too difficult, or lacks personal meaning. Being bored stimulates us to change what we’re doing."
#4

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Doing things that keep you actively engaged can be a good way to beat boredom. "Because phones and devices require little effort, we often turn to them to soothe boredom," said Rutledge. "Social media is a readily available source of interactive content, so it provides more mental stimulation than more passive activities. Even when you’re 'just watching', you are still actively scrolling and considering if there is other content you might want to see."

ADVERTISEMENT

And if the content you choose involves learning something new, even better. That’s why we highly recommend scrolling through this list of random but really interesting facts from around the world. If you're looking for more fun, informative, and cool facts afterward, you can find them here. But first, continue reading to find out what else experts have to say about boredom.
#7

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
paulwhatley1969 avatar
Pill Nathan Whitely
Pill Nathan Whitely
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It ain't so. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rose-breasted_grosbeak#Breeding

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Rutledge tells Bored Panda that there are times when scrolling through social media can be relaxing and restorative. "Content that makes you laugh or smile or inspires you with new ideas changes your body chemistry by triggering the reward center and makes you feel better, lifting your mood and releasing stress," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Alan Castel is a professor of cognitive psychology at the University of California. He says that boredom can lead to curiosity, and that curiosity is often piqued when we encounter something unusual, interesting, or unexpected—like when scrolling through our social media feeds. Castel adds that curiosity is great for the brain.

“Humans have a need to forage for information and a desire to learn,” he wrote. “This starts at an early age and can be fostered and maintained well into older age. Critically engaging in this process and satisfying our learning interests can keep our brains developing at any age.”
#10

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The squirrels all think their nuts are in my flower pots. THEY'RE NOT!!! 😡🤬

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Castel adds that general knowledge quizzes or fact listicles can engage your brain and trigger dopamine responses. “There is a good reason why trivia night is so popular at pubs and senior centers and why people eagerly tune in to the popular game show Jeopardy!” he said. Or why articles like the one you're reading now are a hit with Pandas.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
clabour avatar
Carole
Carole
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also known as Snow Fairy! Their chirps are adorable as well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

You need to be mindful of what you seek out online to beat boredom. Rutledge says research has found that, in some cases, scrolling through media can make you feel more bored, not less. For example, longer-form content allows for deeper engagement. But short-form videos often lack a compelling story arc, which leads to more scrolling, switching between content, and, ultimately, boredom.

Rutledge adds that digital media can be a convenient way to alter our environment, or beat boredom—but not if we’re on autopilot. "Turning to digital media isn’t the best way to manage our boredom if our kneejerk response to boredom takes us further away from our goals rather than engaging in more intentional activities with more personal value," said Rutledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Goal satisfaction often means overcoming our automatic emotional reactions (like reaching for your phone and scrolling mindlessly). When we respond to boredom by taking stock and being intentional about what we’re feeling, we are more likely to find activities/behaviors that will have a positive impact."
#16

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Erin Westgate is another expert on boredom. As an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Florida, she studies boredom, interest, and why some thoughts are more engaging than others. Westgate says the boredom is an emotion, just like anger or sadness, but one that people hate feeling. She once found that people despise being bored so much that they’d rather suffer an electric shock.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Westgate was conducting a study into boredom when she came across an interesting finding. Her team had gathered participants in a laboratory and asked them to daydream. “We tell them, ‘Sit down, try to think of a pleasure, but if you want, you can shock yourself with this little electric shock here.’ About 67% of the men and 25% of the women chose to shock themselves, rather than just sit and think," she revealed during a podcast. "When we asked them why, they looked at us like, 'Well, duh, it was really boring.'"
#22

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

stuff like this is why i remember the movies THAW and THE THING

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now we just give kids candy. I think the other way may have had better results for the classroom?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which small child first discovered this? And where did they find a whale's heart?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I saw that picture without the explanation I would have assumed it was yet another AI fail

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
clabour avatar
Carole
Carole
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My asthma would be down, but my claustrophobia would be off the charts. I guess at least I wouldn't be wheezing while hyperventilating.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did apart from the testicles, we all have nine pairs of testicles don't we lads?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I hate it when my cats try to lick me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

covid does the same thing, had long hair to my butt{im male}, lost almost all of it, i made it look good but my poor sis had it bad, the reason? covid caused bad stress in the body {as it fought} which in turn made it fall out a lot

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
clabour avatar
Carole
Carole
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally I've always liked the thought of being a walking ecosystem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
cpcielensky avatar
OpheliaPoe
OpheliaPoe
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've spent my entire life thinking that hole was where the tears came from

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So bots are MORE addicted to funny cat videos and porn than us humans?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sounds like somthing my mom would have done..... she once claimed as we were in the car with her, that she "just say that tree run across the road"..... then another time, saw tons of cows moving and said, "look at all the moving trees"......

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not so sure that this is called empowerment. It sounds more like serious underrepresentation to me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Office worker who likes my sleep here. This is cherry news, I am so glad I read this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
cpcielensky avatar
OpheliaPoe
OpheliaPoe
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have poor finger strength, now I'm wondering where the real source of the weakness it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Interesting-Facts-Science

factbyscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!