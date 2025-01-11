ADVERTISEMENT

It is possible to have too much of a good thing. Relaxing days by the beach become boring after a while, and even certain vitamins can have adverse effects when taken in extremely high doses. But one thing we can almost never have enough of is knowledge!

From fun facts to share with friends at a dinner party to information that can actually benefit your health, we’ve got a list full of info that you might want to know down below! We took a trip to the Facts for Genius Instagram account and gathered some of their most fascinating posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that teach you something new!

#1

Woman sleeping on a pillow with text about effects of bad sleep, shared by Facts4genius.

    #2

    Woman working from home with a laptop, holding a glass, highlighting interesting facts for genius.

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some jobs, like teaching, can be much more difficult and stressful from home.

    #3

    Couple sleeping together, highlighting mental health benefits and interesting facts for genius.

    Some days, I find myself missing childhood for many reasons. If I could go back to not having a care in the world, not having to pay my own bills or do my own grocery shopping and getting to live within close proximity to all of my friends, I would seriously consider giving up the freedom that adulthood has granted me. But another thing that I hugely took for granted from childhood was my education.

    Learning was a drag when I was forced to attend classes every single day, but the wonderful part of being in school is that you’re constantly learning new things. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every single day, I was bombarded with information. And sometimes I miss the experience of being exposed to so much knowledge without having to seek it out on my own. 

    #4

    Man holding basketball; on the right, an illustration of an artificial heart in a backpack. Interesting facts for genius.

    #5

    Woman eating salad with text on meal skipping effects; interesting facts for genius.

    #6

    People clinking cocktail glasses, highlighting interesting facts about Gen Z and alcohol consumption trends.

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are not yet old enough. Wait until the realities of life really sink in

    There is something magical about learning new things every day. And although it takes a bit of effort as an adult, it can certainly be worth it. According to The Goodlife Centre, making sure that you learn something new every day can enhance your quality of life. Acquiring new information can be very satisfying, and it can give your mood a huge boost to realize that you know things now that you wouldn’t have known a few weeks or months ago.

    Taking time to learn new things can also reduce your stress. If you spend the entire day worrying about how much work you have to do, how much money you’re going to spend on groceries this week or what responsibilities you have coming up, it can feel great to slow down and focus your mind on learning for a moment. You have to put everything else aside and relax to be able to soak up new information.      
    #7

    Great white shark underwater and text highlighting shark and human death statistics, interesting-facts-for-genius.

    #8

    Open office space with employees at desks, featuring string lights and a productivity fact overlay.

    #9

    Ocean fungi consume plastic, aiding Earth's healing process; infographic by Facts4genius.

    Learning new things can also be a great way to boost your confidence. The more you learn, the more you’ll realize how capable you are of expanding your knowledge. And that feeling can be so exciting and empowering. Once you get started learning, you’ll want to seek out more and more information. Plus, knowledge is power, The Goodlife Centre notes. There’s no better feeling than going into a situation or conversation knowing exactly what you’re talking about. You can use that knowledge to solve problems without needing help or help others!  
    #10

    Illustration of brain being erased, highlighting interesting-facts-for-genius about memory and mental health.

    #11

    German village Fuggerei with vine-covered buildings; rent $1 since 1521—interesting facts for genius.

    #12

    Grand Central Terminal in 1929 with sunbeams streaming through windows, an interesting-facts-for-genius highlight.

    ladyborofski
    ladyborofski
    ladyborofski
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somewhat true, and not true at same time, reflection of the sun on surrounding buildings creates almost same light effect

    Making time for learning can also be beneficial for your mental health. Most of us don’t get to experience a sense of accomplishment very often, but it’s a wonderful thing. If you set goals for yourself, you’ll feel amazing once you complete them. 

    And, of course, the more you know, the better you’ll be at socializing. Have you ever met someone that you just didn’t have anything in common with, so you weren’t sure what to talk about? If you make a point to learn about a wide range of topics, you’ll find connecting with others becomes much easier!
    #13

    Young man at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, showcasing genius-level achievement.

    #14

    Pistachios with text about their melatonin content and sleep benefits, highlighting interesting facts for genius.

    #15

    Salema Porgy fish causing hallucinations, used in Roman Empire; interesting facts for genius.

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Terrifying hallucinations that no one with an ounce of sense will want to experience, caused by the fish being highly toxic at certain times of the year. No, there is no evidence that the Romans ingested poison fish for fun, it's only mention is a single article that I can't find anywhere, and Pliny seems to disavow the notion.

    The great thing about learning on your own time and at your own pace is that you can make it fun! You’re not forced to sit in a classroom for hours every single day, but you can find a way of learning that works for you. There are countless YouTube videos out there that will teach you something new and even games that can allow you to soak up knowledge. Find an app, a book or a program that you enjoy, and get learning!

    #16

    Italian police Lamborghini used for organ delivery in emergencies.

    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some areas in the US, the Lotus Emira is used to perform this same duty.

    #17

    A group of people enjoying dinner together, highlighting a fact about early dining for increased lifespan.

    #18

    Cranberries with caption about memory improvement and brain function benefits.

    And if you need help getting into the habit of acquiring more knowledge, BetterUp has some advice. First, they recommend treating mistakes as learning opportunities, rather than failures. It’s impossible to learn a new skill, language, etc. without making mistakes along the way. Don’t let these hiccups discourage you! It’s also great to channel your inner child and all of the curiosity you had when you were younger when learning something new. Let your mind wander, and ask plenty of questions!  

    #19

    Illustration of Genghis Khan on horseback with a red flag, featuring interesting facts about his descendants.

    #20

    Vintage contest judging women's ankles, 1930s, highlighting interesting facts for genius history enthusiasts.

    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please excuse me while I swoon. This picture is showing ankles AND calves; I'm not sure I can handle this much sauciness.

    #21

    Different colored shirts showing heat absorption in a thermal image, highlighting interesting facts for genius.

    It’s also a good idea to add some time for learning into your schedule. It’s easy for weeks to go by without touching that book on your nightstand or opening your Duolingo app if it’s not part of your routine. But if you allot a certain amount of time every day or week to spend soaking up information, you’ll get used to it! And once you’ve made learning a habit, it’ll feel like something's missing when you skip one of your lessons.

    #22

    Sydney Opera House with city skyline, showcasing interesting-facts-for-genius about Australian work rights.

    #23

    Couple laughing together at a dinner table, illustrating interesting facts about relationships for genius insights.

    #24

    A person breaking chains with a fiery background, illustrating a fact about sleep and anger from Facts4Genius.

    Have you learned something new from this list, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and feel free to share more fascinating fun facts in the comments below! Then, if you’d like to check out even more posts from Facts for Genius, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this page right here!
    #25

    Close-up of crocodile skin highlighting fascinating evolutionary traits.

    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since humans' and crocodilians' common ancestor (the archosaur) had eyes, our eyes have been evolving for exactly as long.

    #26

    Flying fish gliding over water, illustrating interesting facts for genius.

    #27

    Two wolves nuzzling, illustrating a fact about their lifelong partnership and caring nature.

    #28

    Aerial view of a Japanese neighborhood highlighting aging population and vacant homes, emphasizing interesting facts.

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Japan might consider opening up its borders to more immigrants. They might fill both the empty housing and job positions.

    #29

    Person in a hat sitting by a lake, promoting interesting facts about travel benefits for health.

    #30

    Two men in vintage photos illustrating interesting facts about the invention of the t-shirt in 1904.

    #31

    Real-life rock resembling Pride Rock from Lion King with animated lion inset, shared by Facts4genius.

    #32

    Group of friends enjoying sunset; interesting facts for genius about social skills and confidence.

    #33

    Group of friends clinking beer glasses at a bar, highlighting interesting facts for genius discussions.

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're smart enough to recognize what's going on in the world, you need a drink.

    #34

    Woman struggling to sleep at night, highlighting interesting facts about late bedtime affecting mental health.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going to bed after one a.m. can cause useless research. Or am I crazy for thinking that?

    #35

    Young couple hugging joyfully outdoors, illustrating interesting facts about daily hug benefits for well-being.

    #36

    Man relaxing with cash in hand, highlighting interesting-facts-for-genius about 'unhappy leaves' in a Chinese company.

    #37

    A couple in bed, discussing sleep habits; text on image highlights health benefits of weekend sleep.

    #38

    A smiling couple with paint on their faces enjoying time together, promoting interesting facts for genius.

    #39

    Beer bottle and glass on a table, labeled fact about beer being the third most popular drink on Earth.

    #40

    Person laughing joyfully with a quote about laughter and pain tolerance from Facts4genius, highlighting interesting facts.

    #41

    Person holding a coconut with a straw, highlighting interesting facts about the health benefits of coconut water.

    #42

    Popcorn in red and white striped boxes with interesting facts about its health benefits displayed beneath.

    #43

    Woman in dark room on phone, with text highlighting sleep loss due to overthinking; interesting facts shared by Facts4genius.

    #44

    Mother and baby smiling at each other, highlighting interesting facts for genius about baby attraction to faces.

    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me: "Hey. Yeah, you, the infant. Look over here, okay? Throw me a bone here."

    #45

    Couple embracing in a parking lot at night, related to interesting facts from Facts4genius.

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The more common name that you'd know it by is Borderline Personality Disorder.

    #46

    Parent and baby reading, highlighting a fact about childhood chores leading to success and happiness.

    #47

    Three women running outdoors, promoting interesting facts on how running can decrease cellular aging.

    #48

    Messy handwriting on paper beside a pen, highlighting interesting facts for genius minds.

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MENSA should accept my membership application just by looking at the handwriting I used on the form.

    #49

    Two people in grayscale with text about crying frequency differences; interesting facts featured by Facts4genius.

    #50

    Three cups of tea beside a kettle, highlighting interesting facts for genius on tea benefits and aging.

    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And next week another Study will tell you that drinking 3 cups of tea a day is bad for you and will speed up aging 🤯 they dont have a clue

    #51

    Child with disheveled hair holding frayed wires, surprised expression; text on image shares an interesting fact about math skills.

    #52

    "Empty plate with cutlery on table, highlighting interesting facts related to meal habits and health risks."

    #53

    Close-up of a hand holding a packaged condom; interesting facts for genius highlighted below.

