53 Times This Instagram Account Posted Fascinating Fun Facts (New Pics)
It is possible to have too much of a good thing. Relaxing days by the beach become boring after a while, and even certain vitamins can have adverse effects when taken in extremely high doses. But one thing we can almost never have enough of is knowledge!
From fun facts to share with friends at a dinner party to information that can actually benefit your health, we’ve got a list full of info that you might want to know down below! We took a trip to the Facts for Genius Instagram account and gathered some of their most fascinating posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that teach you something new!
Some jobs, like teaching, can be much more difficult and stressful from home.
Some days, I find myself missing childhood for many reasons. If I could go back to not having a care in the world, not having to pay my own bills or do my own grocery shopping and getting to live within close proximity to all of my friends, I would seriously consider giving up the freedom that adulthood has granted me. But another thing that I hugely took for granted from childhood was my education.
Learning was a drag when I was forced to attend classes every single day, but the wonderful part of being in school is that you’re constantly learning new things. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every single day, I was bombarded with information. And sometimes I miss the experience of being exposed to so much knowledge without having to seek it out on my own.
They are not yet old enough. Wait until the realities of life really sink in
There is something magical about learning new things every day. And although it takes a bit of effort as an adult, it can certainly be worth it. According to The Goodlife Centre, making sure that you learn something new every day can enhance your quality of life. Acquiring new information can be very satisfying, and it can give your mood a huge boost to realize that you know things now that you wouldn’t have known a few weeks or months ago.
Taking time to learn new things can also reduce your stress. If you spend the entire day worrying about how much work you have to do, how much money you’re going to spend on groceries this week or what responsibilities you have coming up, it can feel great to slow down and focus your mind on learning for a moment. You have to put everything else aside and relax to be able to soak up new information.
Learning new things can also be a great way to boost your confidence. The more you learn, the more you’ll realize how capable you are of expanding your knowledge. And that feeling can be so exciting and empowering. Once you get started learning, you’ll want to seek out more and more information. Plus, knowledge is power, The Goodlife Centre notes. There’s no better feeling than going into a situation or conversation knowing exactly what you’re talking about. You can use that knowledge to solve problems without needing help or help others!
Somewhat true, and not true at same time, reflection of the sun on surrounding buildings creates almost same light effect
Making time for learning can also be beneficial for your mental health. Most of us don’t get to experience a sense of accomplishment very often, but it’s a wonderful thing. If you set goals for yourself, you’ll feel amazing once you complete them.
And, of course, the more you know, the better you’ll be at socializing. Have you ever met someone that you just didn’t have anything in common with, so you weren’t sure what to talk about? If you make a point to learn about a wide range of topics, you’ll find connecting with others becomes much easier!
Terrifying hallucinations that no one with an ounce of sense will want to experience, caused by the fish being highly toxic at certain times of the year. No, there is no evidence that the Romans ingested poison fish for fun, it's only mention is a single article that I can't find anywhere, and Pliny seems to disavow the notion.
The great thing about learning on your own time and at your own pace is that you can make it fun! You’re not forced to sit in a classroom for hours every single day, but you can find a way of learning that works for you. There are countless YouTube videos out there that will teach you something new and even games that can allow you to soak up knowledge. Find an app, a book or a program that you enjoy, and get learning!
In some areas in the US, the Lotus Emira is used to perform this same duty.
And if you need help getting into the habit of acquiring more knowledge, BetterUp has some advice. First, they recommend treating mistakes as learning opportunities, rather than failures. It’s impossible to learn a new skill, language, etc. without making mistakes along the way. Don’t let these hiccups discourage you! It’s also great to channel your inner child and all of the curiosity you had when you were younger when learning something new. Let your mind wander, and ask plenty of questions!
Please excuse me while I swoon. This picture is showing ankles AND calves; I'm not sure I can handle this much sauciness.
It’s also a good idea to add some time for learning into your schedule. It’s easy for weeks to go by without touching that book on your nightstand or opening your Duolingo app if it’s not part of your routine. But if you allot a certain amount of time every day or week to spend soaking up information, you’ll get used to it! And once you’ve made learning a habit, it’ll feel like something's missing when you skip one of your lessons.
The next step is to extend this for during office hours as well
Have you learned something new from this list, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and feel free to share more fascinating fun facts in the comments below! Then, if you’d like to check out even more posts from Facts for Genius, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this page right here!
Since humans' and crocodilians' common ancestor (the archosaur) had eyes, our eyes have been evolving for exactly as long.
Japan might consider opening up its borders to more immigrants. They might fill both the empty housing and job positions.
If you're smart enough to recognize what's going on in the world, you need a drink.
Cant have it without melted hot cheese poured over it 🤤
Me: "Hey. Yeah, you, the infant. Look over here, okay? Throw me a bone here."
MENSA should accept my membership application just by looking at the handwriting I used on the form.
And next week another Study will tell you that drinking 3 cups of tea a day is bad for you and will speed up aging 🤯 they dont have a clue
Of course, with no links and nebulous "study says...", most of these just feel like people pulling random things out of their a**e
