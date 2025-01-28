ADVERTISEMENT

How far are you willing to go to deliver the perfect comeback? Are you willing to shoot yourself in the foot for the sake of that sick burn? 

These people would. We’ve collected screenshots from this subreddit showing how some folks will not hesitate to subject themselves to further insults to get a few ha-has. Then again, you can never go wrong with a bit of self-deprecation

The subreddit has 445,000 members and counting, and you may see why. If this is your brand of humor, enjoy scrolling through!

#1

He Is Right Eh💀

Social media post humorously discussing Thanksgiving with a witty comeback.

TechnicallyRon Report

roy-ipsita2016
Lady Lestrange
Lady Lestrange
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's somewhat praiseworthy that he acknowledged and admitted the fact

    #2

    Mark Hamill Was Self Aware

    Mark Hamill tweet with a witty comeback about a debate and The Star Wars Holiday Special.

    MarkHamill Report

    #3

    Larry David Is Brutal

    Talk show scene with a humorous comeback about relationships and TV shows.

    HolyMotherOfPizza Report

    We may often blur the lines between humility and self-deprecation, which is why humor poking at oneself is typically widely accepted. However, it is essential to note the difference: the former still acknowledges self-worth, while the latter often leans towards putting yourself down. 
    #4

    The Investment That Didn't Pay Off

    Twitter exchange featuring witty comeback about NFTs and Cyanide & Happiness comics.

    liinschen Report

    #5

    Your God Can't Take Down A 55kg F****t With Brain Damage

    Text post with a humorous and rebellious comeback about challenges and beliefs.

    [deleted] Report

    #6

    Kid’s Villain Origin Story

    Tweet of a mother humorously sharing a comeback during an argument with her son, expressing an amusing parenting moment.

    Commercial_Ad7279 Report

    It’s also important to consider the bleaker side of self-deprecation. An emotional intelligence test conducted by PsychTests revealed that 64% of people who engage in this kind of humor may also prioritize other people’s needs over their own, even if it leaves them resentful or uncomfortable. 

    Statistics also show that 66% would apologize even if they did nothing wrong, while 54% would not express their opinions if others disagreed. Then, there are the 70% who would spend hours ruminating about remarks others made about them and the 81% who would over-analyze situations.

    #7

    Call Of Duty In A Nutshell

    Text conversation with perfect comeback about skill-based matchmaking in gaming.

    [deleted] Report

    #8

    Good Thinking

    Reddit users exchange humorous comebacks in a conversation thread.

    extraordinary_06 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And we at Bored Panda have been getting the by-blow from Reddit the past while.

    #9

    Flirting, Am I Doing It Right?

    Text message conversation with a witty comeback about hitting rock bottom and swiping right.

    Onepunchmanworkout Report

    Overdoing self-deprecation may damage one's self-esteem. As PsychTest president Dr. Ilona Jerabek explains, the disparaging words you tell yourself could become part of your identity. 

    “If you continue reinforcing this cognitive pattern rather than challenging it in your inner chatter, it will become entrenched in your belief system,” Dr. Jerabek explained.

    #10

    Ok Redditor

    A meme about Reddit users, with comments poking fun at the term "Redditor" as an insult.

    Democratic_Indian Report

    #11

    The Germans

    "Reddit users engage in a humorous exchange, showcasing a witty comeback about Batman-style projectors."

    ShelZuuz Report

    bobbrooce_1
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    There's all sorts of stuff in the sky, and even more since humans started putting more stuff there. There's enough stuff in the sky that light from a city can cause light pollution 50 miles away. Sort of a dumbass signal instead of a Bat signal, I guess.

    #12

    In His Leauge

    Smiling person holding a "Roast Me" sign, humorously participating in comeback challenge.

    quincytheamazingqman Report

    But, of course, there is a time and a place for self-deprecation. It can help you reframe a difficult situation for a bit of levity. According to experts like psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, MSEd, knowing when to laugh at yourself is also a sign of healthy self-esteem.

    “Instead of beating yourself up for the things you wish had gone differently, being able to laugh at them can help you view the past (and yourself) more positively,” Cherry wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.

    #13

    Welcome To The Hellscape That Is The United States 🇺🇸

    Tweet showing military aircraft with a sarcastic comment about healthcare as a perfect comeback.

    moldax Report

    #14

    Sucks To Suck Am I Right?

    Reddit post with a clever comeback about being one in a million.

    snurfle_paddywack Report

    david2074
    David
    David
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Currently 1 in 8,000. World pop is over 8 billion now.

    #15

    Size Matters

    Russian military briefing with sarcastic comment about advancement pace, highlighting a perfect comeback.

    DvD_cD Report

    Self-deprecation is also a way of recognizing our flaws. As Cherry notes, seeing your mistakes humorously allows you to explore them with self-compassion. 

    “This can help you better understand your own behaviors, motivations, and goals, making it easier to navigate life's challenges,” she notes.

    #16

    Not Reddit But 🤷‍♂️

    Screenshot of funny Twitter comebacks involving soccer and relationship rejections.

    5oulReaperx Report

    #17

    Welp, This One Was Unexpected

    "Comment section with a witty comeback gaining likes and replies."

    Phantom_Deluxe_420 Report

    #18

    Atleast The Bite Marks Are Straight

    Tweets about braces and American dental costs, featuring a humorous comeback.

    pizzansteve Report

    karina_8
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I used to havve fangs. I will never forgive my mother for that. She even made sure to come to my first apointments to make sure i wouldnt lie or manipulate the othodontists to let me have them and straighten the rest.

    What about you, dear readers? Are you a fan of self-deprecating humor? Do you engage in them? Does it do more harm than good to a person’s self-worth? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #19

    He’s One Shot

    "Game screenshot with comments discussing gameplay quality, showcasing a perfect comeback response."

    Imperial_Pupper Report

    #20

    Chance The Rapper

    Reddit comments exchange with a humorous comeback about music tastes.

    PhAnToM444 Report

    jacquelinewilliams
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I don't like being the first person here... Comments are the best part

    #21

    Pulling No Punches

    Poll showing curry preferences with a humorous comment as a perfect comeback.

    Pregnantcannibal Report

    #22

    I'm New Here, Does This Fit?

    Online conversation with witty exchange and self-burn acknowledgment.

    daocarD Report

    #23

    Not Even Water Boarding Could Get Me To Say This

    Social media discussion with a comic about cat animation and humorous comebacks.

    ExpertAccident Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Even if they were sexual, how would that make the harassment ok?

    #24

    Nicely Done

    Text meme with a person's humorous comeback about Head and Shoulders lacking a Knees and Toes body wash.

    noone874 Report

    #25

    Son? Is That You?

    Text message exchange with a clever comeback about someone's mother.

    Cambi- Report

    #26

    He’s Not Wrong

    "Witty Reddit comeback on comment karma, highlighting ironic humor and engaging online conversation."

    lifesanegotiation Report

    #27

    Why Did She Indeed?

    Online exchange with funny comeback about proposing with a ring pop.

    [deleted] Report

    #28

    Straight To The Point

    Text exchange discussing nonprofit CEO salaries and volunteer work, highlighting sarcastic comebacks.

    ShadowKiller147741 Report

    #29

    In The End. Was Still A Skill Issue

    A witty online comeback with humorous banter in a chat, showcasing perfect comebacks.

    Fish_DaBoss111YT Report

    #30

    A Post About A Paralyzed Msu Shooting Victim

    Reddit exchange showcasing a perfect comeback in a heated discussion.

    varun_aby Report

    #31

    He Destroyed His Own Career To Destroy Those Kids Parents

    Tweet comeback humor by Rahul Kohli addressing parenting and actor influence.

    Maching256 Report

    #32

    Cursed_france

    Reddit poll shows France as most hated in sub; user celebrates in comments with perfect comeback.

    Cryofantom Report

    #33

    I Think This Counts

    YouTube comment with a witty comeback about comedians.

    celeste_fan_139 Report

    #34

    She Probably Don’t Even Know About What She Did

    Social media exchange highlighting a comeback, with feminist and equality hashtags and emojis.

    MisutaHiro Report

    yvonnedauwalderbalsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Yeah suuure, whoever wrote the title, women are probably too dumb to deliberately make a jokey self-own... Reminds me of the woman posting a picture of her car dashboard with pretty much all the warning signs on asking how she could collect them all and bros went wild in the comments telling her that this is bad and she needs to go to the garage 🤣

    #35

    Bringing Both Dads Down At The Same Time

    Social media exchange showcasing a witty comeback.

    Successful_Data_7552 Report

    susan-hammons-actor
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's not really a self-own though - they're just insulting each other.

    #36

    "God Made Me A Loser In His Own Image"

    A witty comeback reply thread on social media, showcasing clever responses.

    Luigifan18 Report

    #37

    At Least He’s Worse?

    Text chat exchange with people sharing a humorous comeback about family disappointment.

    Vesondor Report

    #38

    Thought This Belonged Here

    Reddit comment comeback with a witty insult about a redditor's habits.

    [deleted] Report

    #39

    A Rare Double Kbw

    A fiery redhead confidently refuting stereotypes with a stunning comeback, viral meme format.

    moldax Report

    #40

    Opera Shadow Gx

    Opera GX engages users in a witty Twitter exchange about gaming preferences and sponsor choices.

    Timo6506 Report

    #41

    My Standards Are Just High Enough For That Not To Happen

    Humorous Reddit comment thread discussing clones and comebacks on r/shittysuperpowers.

    GarfieldsFollower Report

    #42

    Stupid Twins

    Text conversation about a funny comeback between identical twins.

    tubulerz1 Report

    #43

    Has 0 Friends And Is Still Less Lonely Than You

    "Illustration comparing Replika features with humorous commentary about having no friends."

    No_Adhesiveness_7138 Report

    #44

    Ah Yes *t Poses*

    Funny social media post comparing Instagram and Twitter experiences; humorously highlights self-deprecating internet culture.

    nirdsswicken Report

    #45

    I Don’t Know What I Did To Deserve That But Okay

    A meme chart of characters with various alignments, highlighting a witty Gandalf-related comeback.

    [deleted] Report

    #46

    They’re Having A Mid-Off

    Two women sharing a moment of witty comebacks on social media, showcasing humorous exchanges.

    [deleted] Report

    david2074
    David
    David
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Old me had to google what that was about. https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/they-having-a-mid-off

    #47

    No Offense To Any Other British Person

    Text exchange with comebacks about weight and nationality.

    TwitchGalaxy Report

    #48

    Roblos Argument

    Chat with funny comebacks, text includes "bro his dad vanished" and "no no no my mom vanished check your work next time."

    Glum-Departure-2980 Report

    #49

    Two Birds, One Stone

    Comment thread with witty comebacks showcasing humor and sarcasm in an online exchange.

    [deleted] Report

    #50

    Cuphead Fans

    Social media exchange showcasing witty comebacks about Cuphead and Persona fans.

    [deleted] Report

