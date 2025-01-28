50 People Who Didn’t Mind Burning Themselves For The Perfect Comeback (New Pics)
How far are you willing to go to deliver the perfect comeback? Are you willing to shoot yourself in the foot for the sake of that sick burn?
These people would. We’ve collected screenshots from this subreddit showing how some folks will not hesitate to subject themselves to further insults to get a few ha-has. Then again, you can never go wrong with a bit of self-deprecation.
The subreddit has 445,000 members and counting, and you may see why. If this is your brand of humor, enjoy scrolling through!
He Is Right Eh💀
It's somewhat praiseworthy that he acknowledged and admitted the fact
Mark Hamill Was Self Aware
We may often blur the lines between humility and self-deprecation, which is why humor poking at oneself is typically widely accepted. However, it is essential to note the difference: the former still acknowledges self-worth, while the latter often leans towards putting yourself down.
Your God Can't Take Down A 55kg F****t With Brain Damage
Kid’s Villain Origin Story
Maturity is when you realise that it's not the kids' fault.
It’s also important to consider the bleaker side of self-deprecation. An emotional intelligence test conducted by PsychTests revealed that 64% of people who engage in this kind of humor may also prioritize other people’s needs over their own, even if it leaves them resentful or uncomfortable.
Statistics also show that 66% would apologize even if they did nothing wrong, while 54% would not express their opinions if others disagreed. Then, there are the 70% who would spend hours ruminating about remarks others made about them and the 81% who would over-analyze situations.
Call Of Duty In A Nutshell
Good Thinking
And we at Bored Panda have been getting the by-blow from Reddit the past while.
Flirting, Am I Doing It Right?
Overdoing self-deprecation may damage one's self-esteem. As PsychTest president Dr. Ilona Jerabek explains, the disparaging words you tell yourself could become part of your identity.
“If you continue reinforcing this cognitive pattern rather than challenging it in your inner chatter, it will become entrenched in your belief system,” Dr. Jerabek explained.
Ok Redditor
The Germans
There's all sorts of stuff in the sky, and even more since humans started putting more stuff there. There's enough stuff in the sky that light from a city can cause light pollution 50 miles away. Sort of a dumbass signal instead of a Bat signal, I guess.
In His Leauge
But, of course, there is a time and a place for self-deprecation. It can help you reframe a difficult situation for a bit of levity. According to experts like psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, MSEd, knowing when to laugh at yourself is also a sign of healthy self-esteem.
“Instead of beating yourself up for the things you wish had gone differently, being able to laugh at them can help you view the past (and yourself) more positively,” Cherry wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.
Welcome To The Hellscape That Is The United States 🇺🇸
Sucks To Suck Am I Right?
Size Matters
Self-deprecation is also a way of recognizing our flaws. As Cherry notes, seeing your mistakes humorously allows you to explore them with self-compassion.
“This can help you better understand your own behaviors, motivations, and goals, making it easier to navigate life's challenges,” she notes.
Not Reddit But 🤷♂️
Welp, This One Was Unexpected
Atleast The Bite Marks Are Straight
What about you, dear readers? Are you a fan of self-deprecating humor? Do you engage in them? Does it do more harm than good to a person’s self-worth? Share your thoughts in the comments!
He’s One Shot
Chance The Rapper
I don't like being the first person here... Comments are the best part
Pulling No Punches
I'm New Here, Does This Fit?
Not Even Water Boarding Could Get Me To Say This
Even if they were sexual, how would that make the harassment ok?
Nicely Done
Son? Is That You?
Why Did She Indeed?
In The End. Was Still A Skill Issue
A Post About A Paralyzed Msu Shooting Victim
He Destroyed His Own Career To Destroy Those Kids Parents
Cursed_france
I Think This Counts
She Probably Don’t Even Know About What She Did
Yeah suuure, whoever wrote the title, women are probably too dumb to deliberately make a jokey self-own... Reminds me of the woman posting a picture of her car dashboard with pretty much all the warning signs on asking how she could collect them all and bros went wild in the comments telling her that this is bad and she needs to go to the garage 🤣
Bringing Both Dads Down At The Same Time
"God Made Me A Loser In His Own Image"
At Least He’s Worse?
Thought This Belonged Here
A Rare Double Kbw
Opera Shadow Gx
My Standards Are Just High Enough For That Not To Happen
I've often been told to go fűck myself, but,....eeew!