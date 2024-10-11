ADVERTISEMENT

If you're anything like Alyia, not afraid to paint yourself as a villain and laugh at your toxic traits, then her comics "Reasons My Friends Hate Me" are a perfect match for your sense of humor.

These comics' hilarious and brutally honest self-awareness pokes fun at the everyday quirks and flaws that we all have but rarely admit. As Alyia previously shared: “Most comics are inspired by actual events, frequently amplified for entertainment.”

So, without further ado, let's hop into the post and see what Alyia has created since her last post.

More info: Instagram