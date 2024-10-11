ADVERTISEMENT

If you're anything like Alyia, not afraid to paint yourself as a villain and laugh at your toxic traits, then her comics "Reasons My Friends Hate Me" are a perfect match for your sense of humor.

These comics' hilarious and brutally honest self-awareness pokes fun at the everyday quirks and flaws that we all have but rarely admit. As Alyia previously shared: “Most comics are inspired by actual events, frequently amplified for entertainment.”

So, without further ado, let's hop into the post and see what Alyia has created since her last post.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Previously, Alyia also shared how she began cartooning.

She wrote: “I started doodling some of my own annoying habits and had a lot of fun doing so, and I just never stopped!”
#2

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

‘Reasons My Friends Hate Me’: 31 Witty And Relatable Comics By Aylia Colwell (New Pics)

reasonsmyfriendshateme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!