84 People Who Destroyed Themselves To Insult Someone Else (New Pics)
Sometimes, you need self-deprecating insults to deliver a menacing final blow. It’s similar to a boxing match when a fighter takes one to the chin to land a counter-knockout punch to seal the deal.
The list you’re about to read through shows exactly that: people taking slight jabs at themselves to ultimately make a more impactful comeback to end the conversation. A lot of these hilarious exchanges are courtesy of the Kamikaze By Words subreddit, showing the sharp wit that many people possess.
Cruel But Not Unusual Punishment
Shrek Kinda Cute Tho…
Self Burn
"I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member." - Groucho Marx
Time To Join Art School
F**k These Tires Bro
Self-deprecating humor has brought success to many comedians. Bored Panda spoke to comic Ariane Sherine in a previous piece. For her, such light put-downs of oneself are acceptable if you draw the line between comedy and reality.
It’s a strategy that many successful comedians today utilize. Some of these famous names include Louis C.K., Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Jim Norton, Marc Maron, and Mark Normand, to name a few.
Took Down His Team With Himself
That's As "Fitting" As It Gets
Martyrdom
Dropping The Bomb On Your Whole Readership
Mark Normand has been doing stand-up since 2006. He’s achieved relative success with appearances on Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Here’s one of his stand-up bits where he talked about how “evil” his brain is.
“My brain is evil. It attacks me. It’s like a bully. I’ll be at a party, hanging out, and everybody’s having a good time, talking. My brain’s like, ‘Hey, you weirdo, you’re being too quiet. Everybody’s wondering why you’re such a quiet weirdo. Come on. Get in there, say something, you lunatic.
“‘Come on, you freak. Jump in, you psycho. Come on, get in there.’ Then you finally say something, and your brain goes, ‘Whoo… that’s what you picked?’”
Some Funny Texts
Discord Is A Brutal Place
We Win These
Well I Mean Alright Fine I Guess
Chicago-based comedian John Mulaney has a deep, impressive résumé, which includes two Primetime Emmy Awards and a successful Netflix special. However, he rose to prominence as a Saturday Night Live cast member. Here’s his self-deprecating stand-up bit about looking older.
“Have you ever seen America’s Most Wanted when they age a photo of someone? Just take my kindergarten photo, yellow the teeth, put bags under the eyes, and be like, ‘This is what he would look like now.’”
Take That Dad
Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices 🇺🇸
Experts consider self-deprecating humor as a healthy form of expression. A 2018 study found an association between having the ability to laugh at oneself and higher anger control. These people are likewise believed to be more capable of reducing outbursts toward others.
From a layman’s point of view, self-deprecation isn’t just a sign of humility. Many see it as a form of high emotional intelligence, and the ability to handle an awkward situation by taking the heat is a personality trait that usually makes a person likable.
No B**ches?
From A Discord Server
Oooo That Hurts
Battle Of The (Fictional) Girlfriends
Op Updating His Kids Crypto Adventure
But the flip side shows how self-deprecating humor could be more detrimental than beneficial. York University student Danielle Russell wrote an essay entitled “Self-deprecatory Humour and the Female Comic: Self-destruction or Comedic Construction?” where she pointed out how it almost panders to the audience.
“Self-deprecation can be construed as a form of self-censorship. Satire is directed towards the self rather than confronting external targets. In a sense, it is a form of accommodation – accommodating the perceptions of others.”
Found On A Jacksepticeye Post
Oh Yeah. Burn Reddit Burn
Apple Didn’t Fall Far From The Ugly Tree
Experts draw the line between modesty and self-deprecation in terms of mental health. Confidence coach Jo Emerson spoke to Metro about the differences and how the latter affects both people in conversation.
“True modesty leaves the receiver feeling peaceful, whereas self-deprecation tends to leave the receiver feeling burdened to prop up the self-deprecator.”
Nft Bros
The Men Got Killed Twice
That’s Rough Buddy
For some people, self-deprecation comes naturally. Often, they fail to notice when they are doing it. For Harley Therapy founder and clinical director Dr. Sheri Jacobson, it could be a sign of a deeper emotional issue.
“If you get told that you often self-deprecate, and that seems surprising to you, then it is more likely a case of low self-esteem,” she said, pointing out that having a deflated concept of oneself can lead to a deep, “serious” depression.
Me, Myself, And I
X Marks The Spot
Ooooo - Self Burn; Those Are Common!
I Don’t Know Where To Begin With This, But At Least This One Does
Indian Man Sacrifices Himself
Not Sure I’ve Ever Seen A Company Do It…
But does this mean that you should never use self-deprecating humor? Not necessarily. Like in all things, context matters. A good example pointed out by Harvard Business Review was a statement from John F. Kennedy in 1958, two years before he was elected president.
At the time, JFK took flak from critics who claimed that his wealthy father, Joseph P. Kennedy, would buy votes and swing the election in their favor. The younger Kennedy had this to say in response:
“I just received the following wire from my generous daddy: ‘Dear Jack, don’t buy a single vote more than is necessary. I’ll be damned if I’m going to pay for a landslide.’”
This Man Took Everyone Down Along With Him
Harsh But Pretty True
A Brutal Stabbing
On A Post Of Someone's Art
He Speaks Truth, But At What Cost?
Humor Beats Geography
Widower Goes Down In A Blaze Of Glory. Salute!
I'm In This Picture And I Don't Like It
Friendly Conversation
Touch their shoulder while saying a genuine compliment. They will remember for decades.
I Love This Little Server
Cortona Kamikaze
Guess He Wasn't Having It!🤣
Wiped Out The Entire Comments Section, Including Me
Destroyed Him. That's Gotta Hurt
A Little Conversation With The Girl I'm Seeing
I'm Tired Of Will Posts Too But
R/Dontputyourd**kinthat Except For Mr. Nobody
Kamikaze With Onlyfans
I Was Unsure Where To Post This
Ijn Approves
Found On R/Memes
I’d Also Know…
Ultimately, it’s all about finding balance. While self-deprecation for the sake of humility and breaking the ice isn’t harmful, experts also remind us about knowing when it becomes too much negative self-talk.
Journaling is one recommended practice for self-awareness. As New York-based therapist Jill E. Daino points out, “While not everyone likes to use it, it can be very helpful in reframing negative thought patterns.”
Is This An Example Of Kamikaze?
Roasting Of A Thousand Suns
Caught In The R/Roastme
Unlucky Day For Gobblin'
I Hope The Intern Got To Keep His Job But Wow
Morbin Time
Haas With The Smoke
As All Things Should Be
Big Damage
He Has Betrayed Us
If anyone doesn't get the joke, he's the main character in Drive. A lot of socially awkward men saw the movie, and identified with his character. I.e "He's literally me." Other examples of "Literally me" characters include Tyler Durden from Fight Club, Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver, and The Joker.
Can't Argue Against That
Best Comeback I've Seen In A While
Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken
"My Family? We're All Mediocre"
F To Windows Vista And My Girlfriend
He Does Have A Point
He Did Them Dirty
"Yeah... What Kind Of Idiot Would Work At A Job Like *that*?"
Taking Down Both Netherlands At Once
Pretty Sure This Belongs Here
Heart In A Blender Guy Puts His Own Heart In A Blender
Cursed_messenger
She Probably Don’t Even Know About What She Did
Wow Is It That Bad?
Reporting M*rder S*icide
At Least He Is Not That Dumb
Gotta Love A Good Old Late Night Discord Conversation
Who Even Likes Arts?
This Comment On A Post I Made In R/Randomthoughts
What about you, pandas? What do you think about self-deprecating humor? And do you enjoy engaging in it? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section!