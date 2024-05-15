Mark Normand has been doing stand-up since 2006. He’s achieved relative success with appearances on Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Here’s one of his stand-up bits where he talked about how “evil” his brain is.

“My brain is evil. It attacks me. It’s like a bully. I’ll be at a party, hanging out, and everybody’s having a good time, talking. My brain’s like, ‘Hey, you weirdo, you’re being too quiet. Everybody’s wondering why you’re such a quiet weirdo. Come on. Get in there, say something, you lunatic.

“‘Come on, you freak. Jump in, you psycho. Come on, get in there.’ Then you finally say something, and your brain goes, ‘Whoo… that’s what you picked?’”