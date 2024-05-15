ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, you need self-deprecating insults to deliver a menacing final blow. It’s similar to a boxing match when a fighter takes one to the chin to land a counter-knockout punch to seal the deal

The list you’re about to read through shows exactly that: people taking slight jabs at themselves to ultimately make a more impactful comeback to end the conversation. A lot of these hilarious exchanges are courtesy of the Kamikaze By Words subreddit, showing the sharp wit that many people possess.

#1

Cruel But Not Unusual Punishment

Cruel But Not Unusual Punishment

@JamesBlunt Report

#2

Shrek Kinda Cute Tho…

Shrek Kinda Cute Tho…

@memechaotic Report

#3

Self Burn

Self Burn

[deleted] Report

stress021 avatar
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member." - Groucho Marx

#4

Time To Join Art School

Time To Join Art School

a07121994 Report

#5

F**k These Tires Bro

F**k These Tires Bro

I-lik-cak Report

Self-deprecating humor has brought success to many comedians. Bored Panda spoke to comic Ariane Sherine in a previous piece. For her, such light put-downs of oneself are acceptable if you draw the line between comedy and reality.

It’s a strategy that many successful comedians today utilize. Some of these famous names include Louis C.K., Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Jim Norton, Marc Maron, and Mark Normand, to name a few.

#6

Took Down His Team With Himself

Took Down His Team With Himself

KrisNo04 Report

#7

That's As "Fitting" As It Gets

That's As "Fitting" As It Gets

Karosso Report

#8

Martyrdom

Martyrdom

Ya_Boi_Skinny_Cox Report

#9

Dropping The Bomb On Your Whole Readership

Dropping The Bomb On Your Whole Readership

Futurism Report

Mark Normand has been doing stand-up since 2006. He’s achieved relative success with appearances on Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Here’s one of his stand-up bits where he talked about how “evil” his brain is. 

“My brain is evil. It attacks me. It’s like a bully. I’ll be at a party, hanging out, and everybody’s having a good time, talking. My brain’s like, ‘Hey, you weirdo, you’re being too quiet. Everybody’s wondering why you’re such a quiet weirdo. Come on. Get in there, say something, you lunatic. 

“‘Come on, you freak. Jump in, you psycho. Come on, get in there.’ Then you finally say something, and your brain goes, ‘Whoo… that’s what you picked?’”
#10

Some Funny Texts

Some Funny Texts

eaRthWormSall Report

#11

Discord Is A Brutal Place

Discord Is A Brutal Place

FireFlyer63_ Report

#12

We Win These

We Win These

ItsPlaguei Report

#13

Well I Mean Alright Fine I Guess

Well I Mean Alright Fine I Guess

Doktor_Vem Report

Chicago-based comedian John Mulaney has a deep, impressive résumé, which includes two Primetime Emmy Awards and a successful Netflix special. However, he rose to prominence as a Saturday Night Live cast member. Here’s his self-deprecating stand-up bit about looking older. 

“Have you ever seen America’s Most Wanted when they age a photo of someone? Just take my kindergarten photo, yellow the teeth, put bags under the eyes, and be like, ‘This is what he would look like now.’”
#14

Doppelgänger

Doppelgänger

M3L7E Report

#15

Take That Dad

Take That Dad

[deleted] Report

#16

Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices 🇺🇸

Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices 🇺🇸

dmdim Report

Experts consider self-deprecating humor as a healthy form of expression. A 2018 study found an association between having the ability to laugh at oneself and higher anger control. These people are likewise believed to be more capable of reducing outbursts toward others. 

From a layman’s point of view, self-deprecation isn’t just a sign of humility. Many see it as a form of high emotional intelligence, and the ability to handle an awkward situation by taking the heat is a personality trait that usually makes a person likable.

#17

No B**ches?

No B**ches?

throwaway738182994 Report

#18

From A Discord Server

From A Discord Server

dancho_razboinika Report

#19

Oooo That Hurts

Oooo That Hurts

ThenChoice2 Report

#20

Battle Of The (Fictional) Girlfriends

Battle Of The (Fictional) Girlfriends

faraway_88 Report

#21

Op Updating His Kids Crypto Adventure

Op Updating His Kids Crypto Adventure

Smokedupdetroit Report

But the flip side shows how self-deprecating humor could be more detrimental than beneficial. York University student Danielle Russell wrote an essay entitled “Self-deprecatory Humour and the Female Comic: Self-destruction or Comedic Construction?” where she pointed out how it almost panders to the audience. 

“Self-deprecation can be construed as a form of self-censorship. Satire is directed towards the self rather than confronting external targets. In a sense, it is a form of accommodation – accommodating the perceptions of others.”
#22

Found On A Jacksepticeye Post

Found On A Jacksepticeye Post

adel051700 Report

#23

Oh Yeah. Burn Reddit Burn

Oh Yeah. Burn Reddit Burn

AnilKapur Report

#24

Apple Didn’t Fall Far From The Ugly Tree

Apple Didn’t Fall Far From The Ugly Tree

CMDR_Chris_Lane Report

Experts draw the line between modesty and self-deprecation in terms of mental health. Confidence coach Jo Emerson spoke to Metro about the differences and how the latter affects both people in conversation. 

“True modesty leaves the receiver feeling peaceful, whereas self-deprecation tends to leave the receiver feeling burdened to prop up the self-deprecator.”

#25

Nft Bros

Nft Bros

@Explosm Report

#26

The Men Got Killed Twice

The Men Got Killed Twice

ElsonDaSushiChef Report

#27

That’s Rough Buddy

That’s Rough Buddy

@BB_Updates Report

For some people, self-deprecation comes naturally. Often, they fail to notice when they are doing it. For Harley Therapy founder and clinical director Dr. Sheri Jacobson, it could be a sign of a deeper emotional issue. 

“If you get told that you often self-deprecate, and that seems surprising to you, then it is more likely a case of low self-esteem,” she said, pointing out that having a deflated concept of oneself can lead to a deep, “serious” depression.
#28

Me, Myself, And I

Me, Myself, And I

Queerdough Report

#29

X Marks The Spot

X Marks The Spot

ExpertAccident Report

#30

Ooooo - Self Burn; Those Are Common!

Ooooo - Self Burn; Those Are Common!

ZBBZZB Report

#31

I Don’t Know Where To Begin With This, But At Least This One Does

I Don’t Know Where To Begin With This, But At Least This One Does

Kangas_Khan Report

#32

Indian Man Sacrifices Himself

Indian Man Sacrifices Himself

Des_mk Report

#33

Not Sure I’ve Ever Seen A Company Do It…

Not Sure I’ve Ever Seen A Company Do It…

@Ryanair Report

But does this mean that you should never use self-deprecating humor? Not necessarily. Like in all things, context matters. A good example pointed out by Harvard Business Review was a statement from John F. Kennedy in 1958, two years before he was elected president. 

At the time, JFK took flak from critics who claimed that his wealthy father, Joseph P. Kennedy, would buy votes and swing the election in their favor. The younger Kennedy had this to say in response: 

“I just received the following wire from my generous daddy: ‘Dear Jack, don’t buy a single vote more than is necessary. I’ll be damned if I’m going to pay for a landslide.’”
#34

This Man Took Everyone Down Along With Him

This Man Took Everyone Down Along With Him

SSDomin8r Report

#35

Harsh But Pretty True

Harsh But Pretty True

Synapseretro Report

#36

A Brutal Stabbing

A Brutal Stabbing

BitterExChristian Report

#37

On A Post Of Someone's Art

On A Post Of Someone's Art

SequinEater Report

#38

He Speaks Truth, But At What Cost?

He Speaks Truth, But At What Cost?

detektiv_Saucaki Report

#39

Humor Beats Geography

Humor Beats Geography

fox-blood Report

#40

Widower Goes Down In A Blaze Of Glory. Salute!

Widower Goes Down In A Blaze Of Glory. Salute!

FatFather1818 Report

#41

I'm In This Picture And I Don't Like It

I'm In This Picture And I Don't Like It

SumeetMaurya Report

#42

Friendly Conversation

Friendly Conversation

Enthusiatheist Report

franoisbouzigues avatar
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Touch their shoulder while saying a genuine compliment. They will remember for decades.

#43

I Love This Little Server

I Love This Little Server

LongTailRico Report

#44

Cortona Kamikaze

Cortona Kamikaze

[deleted] Report

#45

Guess He Wasn't Having It!🤣

Guess He Wasn't Having It!🤣

[deleted] Report

#46

Wiped Out The Entire Comments Section, Including Me

Wiped Out The Entire Comments Section, Including Me

TK_numerousfrogs Report

#47

Destroyed Him. That's Gotta Hurt

Destroyed Him. That's Gotta Hurt

omega5505 Report

#48

A Little Conversation With The Girl I'm Seeing

A Little Conversation With The Girl I'm Seeing

Sahaskritt Report

#49

I'm Tired Of Will Posts Too But

I'm Tired Of Will Posts Too But

pirateslifeisntforme Report

#50

R/Dontputyourd**kinthat Except For Mr. Nobody

R/Dontputyourd**kinthat Except For Mr. Nobody

wthcharlie Report

#51

Kamikaze With Onlyfans

Kamikaze With Onlyfans

ThenChoice2 Report

#52

I Was Unsure Where To Post This

I Was Unsure Where To Post This

Necessary-Feature234 Report

#53

Ijn Approves

Ijn Approves

WayshawndeRullo Report

#54

Found On R/Memes

Found On R/Memes

AhYesOrphans Report

#55

I’d Also Know…

I’d Also Know…

SOYACHAAP_MUHMEIN Report

Ultimately, it’s all about finding balance. While self-deprecation for the sake of humility and breaking the ice isn’t harmful, experts also remind us about knowing when it becomes too much negative self-talk. 

Journaling is one recommended practice for self-awareness. As New York-based therapist Jill E. Daino points out, “While not everyone likes to use it, it can be very helpful in reframing negative thought patterns.”
#56

Is This An Example Of Kamikaze?

Is This An Example Of Kamikaze?

Aerie122 Report

#57

Roasting Of A Thousand Suns

Roasting Of A Thousand Suns

DoktorAlliteration Report

#58

Caught In The R/Roastme

Caught In The R/Roastme

achi4game Report

#59

Unlucky Day For Gobblin'

Unlucky Day For Gobblin'

4_Alice_4 Report

#60

I Hope The Intern Got To Keep His Job But Wow

I Hope The Intern Got To Keep His Job But Wow

AndyBales Report

#61

Morbin Time

Morbin Time

oxanonthelocs Report

#62

Haas With The Smoke

Haas With The Smoke

IFapToTraps123 Report

#63

As All Things Should Be

As All Things Should Be

Wolfy-HUN Report

#64

Big Damage

Big Damage

Yeetforfeet0 Report

#65

He Has Betrayed Us

He Has Betrayed Us

If anyone doesn't get the joke, he's the main character in Drive. A lot of socially awkward men saw the movie, and identified with his character. I.e "He's literally me." Other examples of "Literally me" characters include Tyler Durden from Fight Club, Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver, and The Joker.

Romulus3799 Report

#66

Can't Argue Against That

Can't Argue Against That

Mauripeke25 Report

#67

Best Comeback I've Seen In A While

Best Comeback I've Seen In A While

just_fucking_curious Report

#68

Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken

Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken

StormClaw88 Report

#69

"My Family? We're All Mediocre"

"My Family? We're All Mediocre"

Cypher360 Report

#70

F To Windows Vista And My Girlfriend

F To Windows Vista And My Girlfriend

Beleheth Report

#71

He Does Have A Point

He Does Have A Point

The_Flying_Doggo Report

#72

He Did Them Dirty

He Did Them Dirty

ChaosBuilder321 Report

#73

"Yeah... What Kind Of Idiot Would Work At A Job Like *that*?"

"Yeah... What Kind Of Idiot Would Work At A Job Like *that*?"

happyfoam Report

#74

Taking Down Both Netherlands At Once

Taking Down Both Netherlands At Once

Framboos_Matroos Report

#75

Pretty Sure This Belongs Here

Pretty Sure This Belongs Here

Oceana2 Report

#76

Heart In A Blender Guy Puts His Own Heart In A Blender

Heart In A Blender Guy Puts His Own Heart In A Blender

emPtysp4ce Report

#77

Cursed_messenger

Cursed_messenger

Password-is-Tac0 Report

#78

She Probably Don’t Even Know About What She Did

She Probably Don’t Even Know About What She Did

MisutaHiro Report

#79

Wow Is It That Bad?

Wow Is It That Bad?

isabelle_f**ker Report

#80

Reporting M*rder S*icide

Reporting M*rder S*icide

CrazyMofo357 Report

#81

At Least He Is Not That Dumb

At Least He Is Not That Dumb

Elliot_Mirage_Witt Report

#82

Gotta Love A Good Old Late Night Discord Conversation

Gotta Love A Good Old Late Night Discord Conversation

TheLocalDumbash Report

#83

Who Even Likes Arts?

Who Even Likes Arts?

NeMeSiS_OP Report

#84

This Comment On A Post I Made In R/Randomthoughts

This Comment On A Post I Made In R/Randomthoughts

CattonCruthby Report

What about you, pandas? What do you think about self-deprecating humor? And do you enjoy engaging in it? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section!

