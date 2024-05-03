66 Times People Shut Down Online Absurdity With Their Savage Comebacks (Best Of All Time)
Having a good comeback to anything is a skill that doesn’t come easy to some people. At least to me anyway. Sometimes I wish a spider would bite me, and I would magically turn into a master of quick and witty remarks. Which, let’s be honest, would probably up my quality of life only slightly.
However, some folks are naturally born this way. Luckily for us, they occasionally put their superpowers to noble use by shutting down online absurdity. Today, we have an impressive collection of some of the best savage comebacks that might inspire you to sharpen your wits and get your keyboard ready to fight some internet trolls.
Shots Fired, Two Men Down
One of the best things about the internet and then social media: that the america is the greatest country ever bubble is bursting. They have tricked half of the country to be mad at the ones who want bare minimum of other nations to improve the standard of living for everyone instead of being upset and fixing the system that has got us here. Universal healthcare, education, livable wages, paid leave, unions, and so much more already work in many other countries that have the same corporations that tell us not to raise minimum wage bc burgers will be $100.
On A Comment Thread About UPS And USPS Workers
I Proudly Served In The Gay Wars Of '07
now dance to The Weather Girls or we'll serve you an appletini !!!
If you ever suffered from “l’esprit de l’escalier” or "the wit of the staircase," that is, thinking of a comeback once you’ve reached the stairwell of your home, don’t worry; experts have several tips that can help with that.
They emphasize that in order to have a witty answer, timing is everything. This means that your remark should be as fast as the words that took you by surprise. The key to doing that is honing your listening skills so that you can essentially respond at lightning speed.
Now Sit Down, Stefan
It's Never Just About A Cake
Find A Different Career
Luckily, people tend to think faster than others speak, giving the hearer additional time to come up with a reply, even though they might look as if they are still listening. This is especially handy when a conversation turns sour and someone needs to defend themselves.
Such a skill can definitely be improved with practice. One strategy for better listening skills is playing a game of one-word volleyball, where two people are telling a story by quickly taking turns and adding words to what the other said before them. The simple exercise forces players to be less focused on what they are going to say and instead helps them listen and respond to others spontaneously.
Dammit George!
Pride month, lots of colours all over the place, crazy decorations, weird and wonderful people coming out and enjoying themselves, what's not to like?
Your Bigotry Is Showing
This is exactly what most sane people want. People with different cultures, beliefs, sexual preferences, styles etc etc, getting along and don't fight. Respect, understanding and honor are rare, but hopefully it will be common in the future.
I'm Gonna Take The Surgeon's Side On This One
Perhaps they are confused and wearing their gimp mask instead?
Belina Raffy, the CEO of Maffick, who often uses improv skills in business, adds that not overthinking the situation is key. “You’re taking yourself out of unfolding reality if you think too much,” she told Mental Floss. It’s important to be in the moment and to deliver an answer that is relevant in the instant. After all, a comeback that is off-topic most likely won’t be effective or amusing.
M*rdered By Kindness
maga are so stoopid ! am i right kolonel Von Schitzpantz ?
If He Were Here He'd Consume These Morons With Fireballs From His Eyes And Bolts Of Lightning From His Arse
Yellow Tape Around Her Body It's A Homicide
failure of obamacare ? where ? when ? you mean the fakenews from kolonel Von Shitzpantz before killing it
In addition, if you find yourself thinking about the reply too much, chances are you may end up saying nothing at all. Meanwhile, putting too much pressure on yourself can make your mind go blank, similar to a fight-or-flight situation. In a quick and witty comeback, this is the opposite effect you want to achieve, so try not to take it so seriously and just let your personality shine through.
That Backfired
Sarah Has Been Reported Dead
Well, When You Put It That Way
Something else that might help with quick-wittedness is expanding your knowledge, whether that’s learning new things or techniques from your comedy heroes. For this, you may want to watch some comedy specials or your favorite sitcoms. It’s not necessarily about memorizing certain lines or imitating them, but picking up certain subtleties like amusing observations or timing.
You Dense Mother ---!
Due For Some Good Luck Eventually
Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile
Even if you wish to pass certain comebacks as your own, there’s no shame in doing that. Winston Churchill, who was famous for them, has borrowed a lot of them. One of his well-known lines was in response to politician Bessie Braddock’s remark, “Sir, you are drunk.” The PM replied, “And you, Bessie, are ugly. But I shall be sober in the morning, and you will still be ugly.”
Who Doesn't Love Irony?
and then they do terrorist attacks yelling " in the name of nooothiiiing "
The Fact That He Never Removed The Post Surprises Me
Deutscher Patriotismus vs. American Patriotism
This iconic phrase was copied from American actor and comedian W.C. Fields. Despite this, it took quick thinking to recall and adapt the quote in the moment, which is why Churchill was considered a master of timing. “It was an off-the-cuff recall of something he had synthesized, composed earlier, and that he was waiting to perform,” Tim Riley, director and chief curator at the National Churchill Museum, said.
Columbus Day
Science Is Hard
Disabled Parking Should Only Be Valid During Business Hours 9 To 5
Lastly, as with any skill, practice is what makes one improve. For a quick-wit exercise, Hack Spirit recommends trying to make a mental note of something you’ve heard a person say during the day. Then set a timer for 5 minutes and try to come up with as many witty things as you can during that time. Some of them might not be that good yet, and that’s totally fine. The activity is all about training your brain, and over time, you will get better.
Apparently, It's Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time
Cut The S**t Lady. You Chose The Bathroom
This Belongs Here
That’s A Stupid Reason To Ban Transgender People
mmmmhhhh, nice d**k, can I ..... yeah we're surrounded you're right, i forgot
Girls Have Ankles Too
Yes, The Answer Is Yes
The guy with the turban is most likely Sikh, not Muslim. He’s also sick of your c**p.
Let’s All Make A Pledge
Mmm Spicy
I Love Arnold's Wholesome M*rders
Women Aren't People, Apparently
Apparently She Was A Raging Dumb*ss Five Years Ago, Too
yeah but she's blond though. Has plenty of followers and eats kale and quinoa, she knows stuff. Right ? I've subscribed ^^
And Now, For Something Not Involving Politics
I Love It
Look up the cringe music video Ben Shapiro was in. Or when he accidents admitted not being able to sexually please his wife. Or the best one. The video he made where nascent to home depot and bought himself some wood.
Anti Vaxxer Pretends To Be Educated
How the f**k do vaccines *weaken* your immune system??? That's like the exact opposite of how they actually do work. Huh?????????
This Guy Wants All The Cake
Wise Advice!
Pray Away The Gay
A Very Important Point
Room Temperature Iq Is My New Favourite Insult
Cow Goes Moo
there's a deep connection between stupidity and gen z
The Best Putdowns Come From The Truth
In The Interests Of Public Safety
Waddaya Say, Then?
Babies Are Not A Plaything
I'm about as repulsed by babies as can be, but this just looks like someone going insane commenting on someone excitedly showing off their baby pictures.
Satanists Just Don't Acknowledge Religions
Grandmothers Are Overrated
"Educate Your Self"
Honestly, You're Not Important Enough To Be Microchipped
Microchips in the vaccines. How f*cking big does this moron think the needles are?
America, F**k Yeah!
Tomi Lahren
$10 To Clean The Bathroom?!
See Ya, Wouldn't Wanna Be Ya
"I Don’t Understand Marches"
Does Tomi work hard to be this dumb? Or is it a natural talent?
The Media Makes It To Be A Feel Good Story Over A Dystopian Nightmare
Bit Of A Stretch
Pot, Meet Kettle
Maybe She's Just Not Getting Any
All Of A Sudden “Law & Order” Doesn’t Apply?
Don't B Confused
Yeah, That'll Work
That’s Got To Hurt
Beautifully Pointing Out How Jack Doesn’t Know Why A Vaccine Is
Do anti-vaxxers have any idea what vaccines actually are?
This whole list has been on BP before. Fortunately most are still amusing
