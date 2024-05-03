ADVERTISEMENT

Having a good comeback to anything is a skill that doesn’t come easy to some people. At least to me anyway. Sometimes I wish a spider would bite me, and I would magically turn into a master of quick and witty remarks. Which, let’s be honest, would probably up my quality of life only slightly.

However, some folks are naturally born this way. Luckily for us, they occasionally put their superpowers to noble use by shutting down online absurdity. Today, we have an impressive collection of some of the best savage comebacks that might inspire you to sharpen your wits and get your keyboard ready to fight some internet trolls.

#1

Shots Fired, Two Men Down

Shots Fired, Two Men Down

Jrfemfin Report

laurenbridger avatar
The.Butterfly.Effect.530
The.Butterfly.Effect.530
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the best things about the internet and then social media: that the america is the greatest country ever bubble is bursting. They have tricked half of the country to be mad at the ones who want bare minimum of other nations to improve the standard of living for everyone instead of being upset and fixing the system that has got us here. Universal healthcare, education, livable wages, paid leave, unions, and so much more already work in many other countries that have the same corporations that tell us not to raise minimum wage bc burgers will be $100.

#2

On A Comment Thread About UPS And USPS Workers

On A Comment Thread About UPS And USPS Workers

reddit.com Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shutdown response is perfect - every job requires someone to do it, folks gotta make their coin how they can. No delivery ppl, no deliveries and idiots like the OP would be the first and loudest to complain

#3

I Proudly Served In The Gay Wars Of '07

I Proudly Served In The Gay Wars Of '07

beerbellybegone , PortendsRain Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

now dance to The Weather Girls or we'll serve you an appletini !!!

If you ever suffered from “l’esprit de l’escalier” or "the wit of the staircase," that is, thinking of a comeback once you’ve reached the stairwell of your home, don’t worry; experts have several tips that can help with that. 

They emphasize that in order to have a witty answer, timing is everything. This means that your remark should be as fast as the words that took you by surprise. The key to doing that is honing your listening skills so that you can essentially respond at lightning speed.

#4

Now Sit Down, Stefan

Now Sit Down, Stefan

reddit.com Report

annaannabb avatar
AnnaB
AnnaB
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men, you can't give birth. Sit down when abortion is discussed.

#5

It's Never Just About A Cake

It's Never Just About A Cake

reddit.com Report

#6

Find A Different Career

Find A Different Career

reddit.com Report

Luckily, people tend to think faster than others speak, giving the hearer additional time to come up with a reply, even though they might look as if they are still listening. This is especially handy when a conversation turns sour and someone needs to defend themselves. 

Such a skill can definitely be improved with practice. One strategy for better listening skills is playing a game of one-word volleyball, where two people are telling a story by quickly taking turns and adding words to what the other said before them. The simple exercise forces players to be less focused on what they are going to say and instead helps them listen and respond to others spontaneously.

#7

Dammit George!

Dammit George!

SofiBK Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pride month, lots of colours all over the place, crazy decorations, weird and wonderful people coming out and enjoying themselves, what's not to like?

#8

Your Bigotry Is Showing

Your Bigotry Is Showing

beerbellybegone Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is exactly what most sane people want. People with different cultures, beliefs, sexual preferences, styles etc etc, getting along and don't fight. Respect, understanding and honor are rare, but hopefully it will be common in the future.

#9

I'm Gonna Take The Surgeon's Side On This One

I'm Gonna Take The Surgeon's Side On This One

reddit.com Report

Belina Raffy, the CEO of Maffick, who often uses improv skills in business, adds that not overthinking the situation is key. “You’re taking yourself out of unfolding reality if you think too much,” she told Mental Floss. It’s important to be in the moment and to deliver an answer that is relevant in the instant. After all, a comeback that is off-topic most likely won’t be effective or amusing.

#10

M*rdered By Kindness

M*rdered By Kindness

reddit.com Report

#11

If He Were Here He'd Consume These Morons With Fireballs From His Eyes And Bolts Of Lightning From His Arse

If He Were Here He'd Consume These Morons With Fireballs From His Eyes And Bolts Of Lightning From His Arse

reddit.com Report

#12

Yellow Tape Around Her Body It's A Homicide

Yellow Tape Around Her Body It's A Homicide

reddit.com Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

failure of obamacare ? where ? when ? you mean the fakenews from kolonel Von Shitzpantz before killing it

In addition, if you find yourself thinking about the reply too much, chances are you may end up saying nothing at all. Meanwhile, putting too much pressure on yourself can make your mind go blank, similar to a fight-or-flight situation. In a quick and witty comeback, this is the opposite effect you want to achieve, so try not to take it so seriously and just let your personality shine through.

#13

That Backfired

That Backfired

reddit.com Report

#14

Sarah Has Been Reported Dead

Sarah Has Been Reported Dead

boring_bisexual_bee Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can always rely on the Irish for a ripping answer! 😂

#15

Well, When You Put It That Way

Well, When You Put It That Way

reddit.com Report

Something else that might help with quick-wittedness is expanding your knowledge, whether that’s learning new things or techniques from your comedy heroes. For this, you may want to watch some comedy specials or your favorite sitcoms. It’s not necessarily about memorizing certain lines or imitating them, but picking up certain subtleties like amusing observations or timing. 

#16

You Dense Mother ---!

You Dense Mother ---!

beerbellybegone Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Evidently, we are. It’s why we have the Darwin Awards

#17

Due For Some Good Luck Eventually

Due For Some Good Luck Eventually

MichaelRosenYes Report

#18

Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile

Just Try Not Being Straight For Awhile

reddit.com Report

Even if you wish to pass certain comebacks as your own, there’s no shame in doing that. Winston Churchill, who was famous for them, has borrowed a lot of them. One of his well-known lines was in response to politician Bessie Braddock’s remark, “Sir, you are drunk.” The PM replied, “And you, Bessie, are ugly. But I shall be sober in the morning, and you will still be ugly.”
#19

Who Doesn't Love Irony?

Who Doesn't Love Irony?

HfUfH Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and then they do terrorist attacks yelling " in the name of nooothiiiing "

#20

The Fact That He Never Removed The Post Surprises Me

The Fact That He Never Removed The Post Surprises Me

reddit.com Report

#21

Deutscher Patriotismus vs. American Patriotism

Deutscher Patriotismus vs. American Patriotism

FloatingSpaceTrash Report

This iconic phrase was copied from American actor and comedian W.C. Fields. Despite this, it took quick thinking to recall and adapt the quote in the moment, which is why Churchill was considered a master of timing. “It was an off-the-cuff recall of something he had synthesized, composed earlier, and that he was waiting to perform,” Tim Riley, director and chief curator at the National Churchill Museum, said.

#22

Columbus Day

Columbus Day

66baph0met Report

#23

Science Is Hard

Science Is Hard

Genetikk-- Report

juliajuhas avatar
JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All murderers had also consumed water. Think about that!!!!

#24

Disabled Parking Should Only Be Valid During Business Hours 9 To 5

Disabled Parking Should Only Be Valid During Business Hours 9 To 5

reddit.com Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HTF do people think up cr@p like this, look at it and think ‘yep, I’ve nailed that, now just let me post it’. One of the clearest negatives about everyone having a voice is that everyone has a voice, which is great unless you’re a f***** moron

Lastly, as with any skill, practice is what makes one improve. For a quick-wit exercise, Hack Spirit recommends trying to make a mental note of something you’ve heard a person say during the day. Then set a timer for 5 minutes and try to come up with as many witty things as you can during that time. Some of them might not be that good yet, and that’s totally fine. The activity is all about training your brain, and over time, you will get better.

#25

Apparently, It's Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time

Apparently, It's Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time

reddit.com Report

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lets show the whole world how big on an incels we are.

#26

Cut The S**t Lady. You Chose The Bathroom

Cut The S**t Lady. You Chose The Bathroom

reddit.com Report

#27

This Belongs Here

This Belongs Here

03ritikpatni , deathdahlia Report

#28

That’s A Stupid Reason To Ban Transgender People

That’s A Stupid Reason To Ban Transgender People

reddit.com Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mmmmhhhh, nice d**k, can I ..... yeah we're surrounded you're right, i forgot

#29

Girls Have Ankles Too

Girls Have Ankles Too

Metalloid_Emon Report

#30

Yes, The Answer Is Yes

Yes, The Answer Is Yes

beerbellybegone Report

michaelswanson avatar
UpQuarkDownQuark (he/him)
UpQuarkDownQuark (he/him)
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy with the turban is most likely Sikh, not Muslim. He’s also sick of your c**p.

#31

Let’s All Make A Pledge

Let’s All Make A Pledge

andrwfhenderson Report

#32

Mmm Spicy

Mmm Spicy

reddit.com Report

#33

I Love Arnold's Wholesome M*rders

I Love Arnold's Wholesome M*rders

reddit.com Report

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought snowflakes are not people who disagree, but people who are offended and angry because you don't agree with them.

#34

Women Aren't People, Apparently

Women Aren't People, Apparently

beerbellybegone Report

#35

Apparently She Was A Raging Dumb*ss Five Years Ago, Too

Apparently She Was A Raging Dumb*ss Five Years Ago, Too

beerbellybegone Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah but she's blond though. Has plenty of followers and eats kale and quinoa, she knows stuff. Right ? I've subscribed ^^

#36

And Now, For Something Not Involving Politics

And Now, For Something Not Involving Politics

beerbellybegone Report

#37

I Love It

I Love It

unicornspiracy420 , evanwilliamsmus Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look up the cringe music video Ben Shapiro was in. Or when he accidents admitted not being able to sexually please his wife. Or the best one. The video he made where nascent to home depot and bought himself some wood.

#38

Anti Vaxxer Pretends To Be Educated

Anti Vaxxer Pretends To Be Educated

NuclearEnt Report

makennacrosiar avatar
SadieCat17 (she/her)
SadieCat17 (she/her)
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the f**k do vaccines *weaken* your immune system??? That's like the exact opposite of how they actually do work. Huh?????????

#39

This Guy Wants All The Cake

This Guy Wants All The Cake

reddit.com Report

#40

Wise Advice!

Wise Advice!

reddit.com Report

#41

Pray Away The Gay

Pray Away The Gay

Kik1313 Report

#42

A Very Important Point

A Very Important Point

reddit.com Report

#43

Room Temperature Iq Is My New Favourite Insult

Room Temperature Iq Is My New Favourite Insult

mutuma_mbui Report

#44

Cow Goes Moo

Cow Goes Moo

beerbellybegone , twitter.com Report

#45

The Best Putdowns Come From The Truth

The Best Putdowns Come From The Truth

CptMatt_theTrashCat Report

#46

In The Interests Of Public Safety

In The Interests Of Public Safety

reddit.com Report

#47

Waddaya Say, Then?

Waddaya Say, Then?

reddit.com Report

#48

Babies Are Not A Plaything

Babies Are Not A Plaything

reddit.com Report

makennacrosiar avatar
SadieCat17 (she/her)
SadieCat17 (she/her)
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm about as repulsed by babies as can be, but this just looks like someone going insane commenting on someone excitedly showing off their baby pictures.

#49

Satanists Just Don't Acknowledge Religions

Satanists Just Don't Acknowledge Religions

Wiggles114 Report

#50

Grandmothers Are Overrated

Grandmothers Are Overrated

beerbellybegone , www.facebook.com Report

#51

"Educate Your Self"

"Educate Your Self"

reddit.com , twitter.com Report

#52

Honestly, You're Not Important Enough To Be Microchipped

Honestly, You're Not Important Enough To Be Microchipped

reddit.com Report

michaelswanson avatar
UpQuarkDownQuark (he/him)
UpQuarkDownQuark (he/him)
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Microchips in the vaccines. How f*cking big does this moron think the needles are?

#53

America, F**k Yeah!

America, F**k Yeah!

reddit.com Report

#54

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

BoredCheese Report

#55

$10 To Clean The Bathroom?!

$10 To Clean The Bathroom?!

reddit.com Report

#56

See Ya, Wouldn't Wanna Be Ya

See Ya, Wouldn't Wanna Be Ya

beerbellybegone Report

#57

"I Don’t Understand Marches"

"I Don’t Understand Marches"

MonMatMagMasMic Report

#58

The Media Makes It To Be A Feel Good Story Over A Dystopian Nightmare

The Media Makes It To Be A Feel Good Story Over A Dystopian Nightmare

plurrrb Report

#59

Bit Of A Stretch

Bit Of A Stretch

beerbellybegone Report

#60

Pot, Meet Kettle

Pot, Meet Kettle

beerbellybegone Report

#61

Maybe She's Just Not Getting Any

Maybe She's Just Not Getting Any

beerbellybegone Report

#62

All Of A Sudden “Law & Order” Doesn’t Apply?

All Of A Sudden “Law & Order” Doesn’t Apply?

StygianSis Report

#63

Don't B Confused

Don't B Confused

saigalsaksham Report

#64

Yeah, That'll Work

Yeah, That'll Work

beerbellybegone Report

#65

That’s Got To Hurt

That’s Got To Hurt

Professional-Park225 Report

#66

Beautifully Pointing Out How Jack Doesn’t Know Why A Vaccine Is

Beautifully Pointing Out How Jack Doesn’t Know Why A Vaccine Is

drmanejwala Report

