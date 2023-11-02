You see, photography itself can be seen as a misleading medium. Photos give us an illusion of truthfulness. That is because we know that the events pictured have to have taken place in order for the photographer to capture it. So, once we see a picture, we take it as an objective representation of reality. However, that is not always the case.

Photography is all about correct framing and lighting. It is about choosing what to leave in the frame and what to ignore, what to highlight and what to leave in the background. Add to that the fact that each of us use our own lens to interpret a photo and you’ll see that objectivity is nowhere to be found. As Alan Trachtenberg once put it, “Neither photographs nor the experience of them are innocent acts.”