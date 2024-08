Some of the images people post online can range from cute to an utter spit in the face of photography. But there is a specific subset of absurd pictures where a person has decided that no one will notice the mountain of filters they have applied. We’ve gathered some of the most egregious examples of “Instagram versus reality” on the internet. We also got in touch with Erin Vogel , PhD, Assistant Professor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to discuss beauty standards and how they warp people’s perceptions. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts below.

#1 Her Entire Profile Is Filled With These! Share icon

#2 Do Male Ig Models Count? Share icon

#3 You Have Got To Be Kidding Me Share icon

Bored Panda got in touch with Erin Vogel, PhD, Assistant Professor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and she was kind enough to share some thoughts with us on beauty standards, what causes them, where they come from and what people can do to change their mindset. “Beauty standards are rooted in systems of power. People with privilege set standards that are not attainable—and maybe not desirable—for most people. For example, in the United States, many beauty standards are centered around White people’s appearances.”

#4 She Claims Her Body Is “Natural” And All “Genetics” Share icon

#5 Photographer’s Page vs. Model’s Page Share icon

#6 Those Proportions Though Share icon

“Advertisements, both online and offline, reinforce the idea that we need to spend money on products and services to look a certain way to be attractive and feel good about ourselves,” she shared. After all, if you constantly feel like your own body, hair or face is a problem, chances are you’ll spend money to “fix” it.

#7 Same Person - Instagram & Screenshot On Television Share icon

#8 Photoshop Skills Level Above 1000 Share icon

#9 Omeone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit) Share icon

We also wanted to know if there were any other “sources” of beauty standards. “Traditional media and social media both play a role in setting beauty standards. When people with certain features (e.g., thinner or more muscular bodies) are consistently shown in the media, we collectively start to believe that those features are ideal.”

#10 You Can Barely See Her Nose Share icon

#11 He Has One Sky That Follows Him Around Everywhere He Goes. Amazing How Its So Consistent! Share icon

#12 Saw This A While Back... Thought I’d Post It Here Share icon

So we also wanted to hear her advice on what people can do to try and “shield” themselves from the constant bombardment of certain body types and looks. “Follow people on social media whose content brings something good to your life. Social media can be great for staying in touch with friends, making ourselves laugh, and learning something new.”

#13 No Face Texture Share icon

#14 Nearly Had A Heart Attack When I Opened Tinder This Morning Share icon

#15 Thank You Tinder For The Incoming Nightmares Ill Have Tonight Share icon

“If you notice that you’re constantly comparing yourself to other people on social media and feeling bad about yourself, it might be time to follow some new people. There are plenty of body-positive people of all shapes and sizes on social media. Find someone relatable. Their content might be uplifting when you’re struggling with the pressure to look perfect.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Yup Nothing To See Here Share icon

#17 Every Post Is This Weird Forced Laugh Pose And Soullessly White Eyes Share icon

#18 It's Like A Mask Share icon

However, setting those standards aside, we also wanted to hear her opinion on the sorts of images seen here. After all, beauty standards are one thing, but some of these are so overly edited that there is no way they look “good.” “We spend a lot of time on social media, and we adjust to seeing and using filters!” she shared.

#19 Jeebs Share icon

#20 Internal Organs? Never Heard Of 'Em Share icon

#21 She Could Be An Olympic Swimmer With Those Flippers! Share icon

“Many people who edit their images may be trying to fit a certain ideal that seems normal and desirable on social media.” Unfortunately, if you spend too much time just looking at edited photos, you end up with a skewed idea of what human beings look like. So if 90% of the people you see are on Instagram, the photos here are not that far from the norm.

#22 New Picture vs. Picture From 2020 Share icon

#23 One Of Those Whitening Ads Again Share icon

#24 When Your Head Is Thrice As Large As Your Thigh Share icon

#25 The All New Curved Iphones Share icon

#26 This Guy's Instagram Is A Goldmine Share icon

#27 Croatian Singer. Yes This Is The Same Perosn Share icon

#28 We’ve Got Another Member Of The Pea-Head Squad. His Head Compared To His Hands...i Can’t Share icon

#29 Whitest Teeth In The West Share icon

#30 Pants For Stick People Share icon

#31 The Caption Says It’s Not Photoshop, But... How? Share icon

#32 I’m Sensing A Filter Share icon

#33 Holy Hand Difference, Batman Share icon

#34 I Was Shopping Online When I Saw This Dress... And Those Shoulders Share icon

#35 I Finally Found One In The Wild Share icon

#36 Someone Call An Ambulance Share icon

#37 "Professional" Photoshoot, Very Odd Share icon

#38 Must Be Her Sister In The Car Share icon

#39 Aging Really Shouldn’t Be Something We’re Ashamed Of Share icon

#40 Her Ig Profile Picture vs. A Screencap Of The TV Show She's On Share icon

#41 This Edit Seems Off Share icon

#42 This Model Makes Herself Look Easily 25 Years Younger And It’s Crazy Share icon

#43 My Friend Met This Girl And She Looks Nothing Like This Share icon

#44 Intestines ? Never Heard Of Them Share icon

#45 Don’t Understand How Someone Can See This As Anything But Straight Up Scary Share icon

#46 I’m Speechless Share icon

#47 Ok These Are Getting Ridiculous Share icon

#48 That Is One Giant Hand Share icon

#49 Totally Realistic Proportions Share icon

#50 I Really Thought At First Glance This Was A Sims Freeplay Edit Share icon

#51 Skipped Leg Day, Forever Share icon

#52 Scarred Me A Little Bit, Not Gonna Lie Share icon

#53 Found One In The Wild - I Am Flabbergasted Share icon

#54 What She Lacks In Calves She Makes Up In Shoe Size Share icon

#55 Econ 101 Share icon

#56 When Blurring Your Wrinkles, Don't Forget To Blur Your Reflection Too Share icon

#57 When Your Eyes Are So Piercing, They Burn Holes In Your Hair Share icon

#58 She Can Touch The Sky With Those Legs Share icon

#59 Hi Humans Share icon

#60 Same Person… Wow Share icon

#61 Watch Me As I Stand On A Narrow Ledge With My Perfectly Clean Bike On A Wet Day Share icon

#62 Never Skips A Leg Day, Just Skips The Right Leg Share icon

#63 Found In The Wild On Instagram Share icon

#64 Noses Are Clearly Overrated...who Even Needs Them? Share icon

#65 You Think She Might Look A Little Different Irl? Share icon

#66 Found This Random Ig Model And I'm Genuinely Terrified Share icon

#67 Rib Removal? Nah, Photoshop Share icon

#68 Makeup Is Truly Amazing. It's The Nose For Me Share icon

#69 When Your Shadow Looks More Realistic Than You. Seriously, Bellies Don't Need To Be Fixed Share icon