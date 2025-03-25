ADVERTISEMENT

You may not believe it, but the last time someone went to prison as a result of the so-called Witchcraft Act was in 1944, and it was actually in the UK. Back then, a Scottish lady medium claimed to have contacted the spirit of a naval officer - and to make sure she didn't leak the plans for the Normandy landings, the "witch" went to jail.

Okay, six years later that law was repealed, and today there's nothing stopping us from dressing up as witches for Halloween, decorating our homes with cobwebs and bats, buying our kids Ouija boards, and cracking up at witty witchy jokes from various online pages. Like, well, this one on Instagram.

More info: Instagram