You may not believe it, but the last time someone went to prison as a result of the so-called Witchcraft Act was in 1944, and it was actually in the UK. Back then, a Scottish lady medium claimed to have contacted the spirit of a naval officer - and to make sure she didn't leak the plans for the Normandy landings, the "witch" went to jail.

Okay, six years later that law was repealed, and today there's nothing stopping us from dressing up as witches for Halloween, decorating our homes with cobwebs and bats, buying our kids Ouija boards, and cracking up at witty witchy jokes from various online pages. Like, well, this one on Instagram.

#1

Man in a witch hat pointing, holding a drink, with text about 1600s women. Spooky and sassy meme highlighting sarcasm.

rebelcircus Report

    #2

    Black and white meme using sarcasm to compare toxic relationships with witchcraft-like charm.

    rebelcircus Report

    #3

    Grinch talking to his dog Max, showcasing sarcasm as the ultimate witchcraft in a humorous scene.

    rebelcircus Report

    The page we want to show you today is called 'Rebel Circus,' it has around 440K followers, and we have selected three dozen of the most caustic and cynical jokes that are completely saturated with sarcasm, from over 37K publications.

    These days, we live in a modern world that no longer punishes people for things like witchcraft—but we sometimes tear people down emotionally with sharp, relatable jokes and memes.
    #4

    Skeleton leading a woman while she jokes about age and makeup, showcasing sarcasm as ultimate witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    #5

    Green ogre in sparkly pink outfit, sitting at a bar, humorously captioned to highlight sarcasm and sass.

    rebelcircus Report

    #6

    Man in a suit crying in a car holding a sandwich, with text about not marrying into a rich vampire family; sarcasm meme.

    rebelcircus Report

    carolinejspace avatar
    cj be like
    cj be like
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    this could also be captioned as simply 'me on my way to work'

    It is widely believed that the very concept of "dark humor" was introduced into world culture by the French writer Joris Huysmans at the end of the 19th century, and in the first half of the next century it was already an established term. At the same time, literally the entire history of humanity - especially in the Middle Ages, is almost soaked with dark humor. Well, such is the age, such is the humor...
    #7

    Woman in a black outfit sarcastically discussing nightmarish thoughts about Crocs; embodies spooky and sassy sarcasm.

    rebelcircus Report

    #8

    Coffin-shaped carriage with lantern at night, captioned sarcastically about Uber. Spooky sarcasm theme.

    rebelcircus Report

    #9

    A hand covered in black, illustrating sarcastic humor as witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    Indeed, life in the Dark Ages was far from pleasant, even if you came from the richest strata of the population - and sarcasm and cynicism helped people survive in that world. It's quite enough to remember the carnival traditions, such as "dances of death" or "feasts during the plague."

    If you laugh at something bad, it will not seem so disgusting and scary, right? And there was actually a lot of bad around in those centuries.
    #10

    Gothic couple shopping, blending spookiness with sass, showing that sarcasm is the ultimate form of witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    #11

    Three people in red devil costumes sitting in a living room, enjoying tea. Sarcasm and witchcraft vibes.

    rebelcircus Report

    #12

    Vintage painting of a woman with text overlay showcasing sarcasm as ultimate witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    Today, no matter how gross the world around us may seem to us, we still live in very good times. At least we have gotten rid of many diseases that have been the scourge of humanity for centuries, we live much longer than our ancestors, and our standard of living has increased incredibly.

    And humor has also become sharper, more sarcastic and partly even more refined. Don't believe me? Then please scroll through this selection further.
    #13

    A woman with short black hair being sarcastic, captioned with humorous text about life falling apart.

    rebelcircus Report

    #14

    Grinch wrapped in sheets looking sleepy, showcasing sarcasm with text about going back to sleep.

    rebelcircus Report

    #15

    A woman in a vintage setting holding a glass, contemplating with a sarcastic expression, embodying witchcraft vibes.

    rebelcircus Report

    Perhaps you've already encountered some of the jokes and memes you will see here on the Internet before. But in any case, postmodernism is also a sign of art nowadays, so please treat everything ironically. Just watch and read on, scrolling the list to the end, smile and remember - this world is damn good as long as at least one person in it smiles. Or just giggles...

    #16

    A sarcastic meme featuring a statue of Satan with humorous text dialogue, showcasing sass and sarcasm.

    rebelcircus Report

    #17

    Cartoon peppermint reading "Dark Magic 101" with a tea mug nearby, illustrating sarcasm as ultimate witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    #18

    Person with a sarcastic expression questioning tooth fairy logic, highlighting sarcasm as ultimate witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    #19

    Spooky meme with a character doing splits, captioned: "When a joke is offensive" and "I can go lower."

    rebelcircus Report

    #20

    Person in flowing black gown showcasing sarcasm and witchcraft humor.

    rebelcircus Report

    #21

    Elderly woman in office, holding papers, with text overlay: "Never trust the living." Spooky and sassy sarcasm meme.

    rebelcircus Report

    #22

    Humorous card with Ouija board imagery at funeral, showing sarcasm as ultimate witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    #23

    Cemetery gate with a humorous sign prohibiting witchcraft-related activities, combining sarcasm with spooky vibes.

    rebelcircus Report

    #24

    Black-clad figure in a humorous meme, using sarcasm as ultimate witchcraft. Text: "New email signature just dropped."

    rebelcircus Report

    #25

    Grumpy creature meme illustrates sarcasm as post-awakening interactions evoke a fierce, monstrous expression.

    rebelcircus Report

    #26

    Illustration of a sassy character on a lavish bed, embodying sarcasm and witchcraft vibes.

    rebelcircus Report

    #27

    A person in a dark room, wearing black, with text that humorously connects sarcasm to witchcraft.

    rebelcircus Report

    #28

    Person with smoke cloud overhead, illustrating sarcastic witchcraft vibe in a meme format.

    rebelcircus Report

    #29

    Woman in lab creating spells, surrounded by beakers, illustrating sarcasm as witchcraft with text about metal music.

    rebelcircus Report

    #30

    Spooky character in a kitchen stirring a pot, embodying sarcasm and witchcraft with a sassy expression.

    rebelcircus Report

