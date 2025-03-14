ADVERTISEMENT

Common internet wisdom would suggest that under any post that is just controversial enough, there will be whole comedy sets worth of comments. After all, the digital age also comes with the ability to simply share your thoughts under anything out there.

The “Epic Comment God” Instagram page is dedicated to sharing and highlighting those intrepid netizens who really created some top tier comments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and perhaps try your own hand at greatness in the comments section below.

#1

Comment conversation where a witty comment by "kenny the great" about a first date stands out more than the post.

epic.comment.god , x.com Report

    #2

    Funny tweet about a singer with an image of an album cover, highlighting a clever comment response.

    epic.comment.god , x.com Report

    #3

    Tweets showing humorous comments about being named in contacts, highlighting epic comment humor.

    epic.comment.god , x.com Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol that's a good one. I mean having her by her full name isn't bad, at least it's not something bad I guess.

    #4

    Google search joke about odd numbers having "e," screen shows unexpected facts. Epic comment humor.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #5

    Comment about "Finding Nemo" accuracy on gender changes, with a humorous twist, highlighted below the main text.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #6

    Epic comment humor responds to risky relationship question with witty clown remark.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #7

    Comment humor: a tweet about a celebrity question gets a witty reply with "Alive" as the preferred choice.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #8

    Reddit post with a clever comment highlighting humorous insights from an "Epic Comment God."

    epic.comment.god Report

    #9

    Tweet exchange showcasing epic comment about Brazil flag emoji using humor instead of green flag.

    epic.comment.god Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Feel free to use my national flag if you need a red one lol Trinidad & Tobago.

    #10

    Comment with witty response about a son eating electrical cords.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #11

    People preparing for bungee jumping with funny comment on broken rubber, highlighting epic comment moment.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #12

    Epic comment humor about a gynecologist following someone on Instagram, with a witty response.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #13

    Comment humor shines as someone questions the importance of a goat's financial status during a Komodo dragon attack.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goat must have had his ear buds in not to notice that huge mother

    #14

    Epic comment screenshot with humorous reply on a post about life's brevity against a mountain backdrop.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about organ upgrades with a top comment humorously suggesting a specific enhancement, fitting "epic comment god" style.

    epic.comment.god Report

    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The size of my dìck won't matter if I can't get any dates to begin with. 😭

    #16

    Woman in red dress with humorous comments; epic remark garners more attention than original post.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #17

    Reddit post with humorous comment under "Your future self is talking about you," showcasing epic comment humor.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #18

    Social media post where a witty comment humorously outshines the original post, highlighting epic comment humor.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a witty social media comment exchange featuring "epic comment" humor.

    epic.comment.god , x.com Report

    #20

    Comment on gender roles sparks internet praise with humorous take, highlighting "Epic Comment God" reactions.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #21

    Young woman smiling above a humorous social media comment about unplugging a router.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #22

    Twitter exchange about changing views, with a humorous reply suggesting having principles, highlighting epic comment moments.

    epic.comment.god , x.com Report

    #23

    Social media post about embarrassing moments with a humorous comment reply gaining attention.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #24

    Olympic shooting medal table with surprising results; top teams include China and South Korea.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, normally spree killers aren't eligible for the team

    #25

    Man's mugshot and diamonds found in unusual place, with humorous comment highlighted. Epic comment steals the spotlight.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #26

    Woman posing by a car with a humorous comment; epic comment highlights the humor more than the post.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a Hobbit! Or, shaved Sasquatch...

    #27

    Selfie of a man with his mother, caption reads "69 today!!! luv ya mum," with a witty comment below. Epic comment god moment.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #28

    Reddit post with a poignant “Epic Comment God” reply about a deceased wife, highlighting emotional depth.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #29

    Comment highlighting post humor with a baby holding an adult's finger.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #30

    Kid making a witty comment in a classroom, reflecting the epic comment god theme.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #31

    Twitter post humorously captioned with a witty response, highlighting epic comment creativity and engagement.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #32

    Close-up selfie with the caption "Beautiful" on Twitter, showcasing a humorous moment from user comments.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #33

    Reddit post with a witty comment about multitasking as a teacher, earning more engagement than the original post.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a funny comment exchange with humorous reply on a post about receiving strange compliments.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #35

    Woman sharing a story about infidelity with humorous comment below, highlighting epic comment moments.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #36

    Gamers visit a terminally ill friend, showcasing kindness often overshadowed by stereotypes.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who did they unplug to be able to set up their consoles?

    #37

    Comment with a dad wearing a hoodie joke and a reply about a principal's cap, highlighting epic comment humor.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #38

    "Epic Comment God" tweet with witty reply about ex's anniversary timing.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are always more attractive when you are already taken it seems

    #39

    Bryan complains about Netflix selection, Netflix responds with a witty comment deserving more praise than the post.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #40

    Social media exchange highlighting “Epic Comment God” humor, focusing on witty response.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #41

    Epic Comment God: A witty remark about bringing back loved ones, highlighting cleverness in replies.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #42

    Person performing in a bar with humorous comments from Epic Comment God below about the performance.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you get circumcised in a random bar by a stranger?

    #43

    Social media post with humorous comments about feeding a girlfriend, highlighting an epic comment.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #44

    Reddit post from r/AskRedditAfterDark asks for three-word virginity stories, highlighting humorous comment.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #45

    Humorous comment exchange on sacrificing for height gain, featuring witty replies.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #46

    Comment on "The Night We Met" music video gains praise for its poetic insight, highlighting its unique impact.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #47

    Funny Facebook exchange about McDonald's, showcasing epic comment humor.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #48

    Comment humor highlights a haircut critique with a funny skeleton backdrop.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a humorous comment exchange on social media, highlighting an epic comment interaction.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #50

    Epic Comment God humor: Two funny comments above a sports crowd image with humorous Snapchat captions.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #51

    "Epic Comment God: Meme with grandma photo, urn labeled as zip, and humorous comment about a jar."

    epic.comment.god Report

    #52

    "Epic comment reply to tweet asking who you'd revive from the dead; the reply is 'That one guy's wife'."

    epic.comment.god Report

    #53

    Epic comment humorously responding to a question about paying for content, followed by a glowing figure.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #54

    Social media post highlighting an epic comment about gaming culture and spending habits.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #55

    Reddit post and humorous comment in "Epic Comment God" highlighting a funny party situation.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Two men enter, one man leaves!" Mad Max W@nkerdome

    #56

    Man playing guitar with comments praising his epic performance.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #57

    Professor shares screen with humorous tab, comment on Theory of Relativity praised for being epic.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #58

    Young woman with a humorous text screenshot overlay: "Epic Comment God" moment about paper shredders and recycling.

    epic.comment.god Report

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eww eww eww...just how desperate are people. Also, reminded me of the whole charles-camilla incident. I need to puke

    #59

    Liquor store front with bent poles, humorous comment about responsible choices over drinking and driving.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #60

    Comment on a tweet about an awkward moment, featuring a humorous response below.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #61

    Person in red sunglasses with humorous text about mom's phone number as money, surrounded by likes and dislikes, with 57K comments.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #62

    Reddit thread showcasing witty comments receiving praise under a shocking post, featuring "epic comment god" humor.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #63

    Comment screenshot with dark humor, reacting to a shocking headline.

    epic.comment.god Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can think of a Florida Man deserving of this, but I don't think he approves of abortion

