“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive
In 2022, the beauty industry made approximately $430 million in revenue. The beauty market is not just false lashes and lipsticks. It includes anything from skincare, makeup, haircare, and grooming products. And the experts project that the numbers will only keep growing.
Beauty products and their popularity mirror certain trends that are happening at one or other time in history. And, well, just because things are popular, doesn't mean that absolutely everyone likes them.
That's why when one Redditor asked "What's a beauty standard that you find actually unattractive?", netizens had plenty of answers ready. The answers ranged from surgical intervention to just simply too much makeup. Check out all the answers below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Overfilled lips
Photos where the skin has been edited so heavily that it's lost all texture and character.
People aren't plastic. Stop it with that s**t.
I saw one in real life. Apparently there's a powder now. If anyone knows the name...?
The Kardashian-esque look
Long, pointy nails. Overly long nails in general. 1/4 inch past the tip of the finger is plenty in my opinion.
I don't like body builder type bodies on anyone.
Fake butts
Overly muscled men. Some is nice, some have bulging veins and look unnatural.
Drawn on eyebrows creep me tf out. Why do they always have to look surprised
Wearing pants below your butt.
When people do their lipstick way past their lip line to make them look bigger. It just looks weird imo but you do you
All the contouring! It just looks so caked on and overdone. When you’re unrecognizable without makeup, it’s too much.
People need to stop promoting the unnatural look. It’s terrible for young girls/teens and f***s their self esteem so hard. People in real life simply do not look like that.
the sad thing is the older you get the more you see the marketing machine keeps moving the goal posts. It is never really about looking any certain way being 'ideal'. It is about convincing you that however you look is not good enough so you need to purchase what product they are selling. This is why you can go back through old photos and notice certain distinct looks for every decade. Those people were doing the thing that was supposed to be cool / popular / attractive at the time. Only to later be mocked by people buying jeans they purchased torn / with holes. LOL
Filler in general, but especially in the cheekbones. I am genuinely so confused why so many girls want to look like they're having an allergic reaction. It's almost painful to look at, it looks like their face is swollen.
I've never in my life looked at someone and thought, hmm their cheekbones are too flat.
Anything too far. Fake eyelashes? Make em look slightly better than natural. B**b job? Shape em and go up or down a size to fit your figure. Injections? A tiny bit so even your friends and family think you look great but can't quite put their finger on why. I laugh so often at all these BBLS and wonder what they are all gonna do when the new beauty standard/trend is flat a**es or rail thin. DONT GET SURGERY BASED ON TRENDS!
Obesity passing as curves.
This. And I say it as obese woman, fighting for healthier weight. Not everything is just curves.
Orange spray tan
Youth. The standard of beauty is young people at the peak of their development. I don't find that attractive.
I found that attractive when I was one. But basically I'm attracted to my own age or reasonably close. My current "attraction" to youth isn't sexual. It's more like - God I wish I still had that much energy. LOL But for dating, give me a human being in my own general ballpark.
Unnatural extreme white veneers. Many celebs get them even if they had overall nice teeth before.
Tom Cruise, Eric Estrada, William Shatner...coming to mind.
Thick, fake eyelashes. Geeze!
The common beauty standard around Asia is really weird to me - skeletor skinny, sickly pale, and timid. I've seen girls avoid eating, wear hats, masks, jackets, and pants in super hot weather to avoid sunlight, and cover their face in countless different skin cremes. Most of them would be beautiful if they ate something and got some sun though. Doesn't help that family members make disparaging comments with even the slightest bit of weight gain or tanning.
The female beauty standard in Asia is something akin to Michael Jackson's nose and eyes on a triangular shaped head. Jacko-659f...a8a87b.jpg
I don't find this unattractive, I just think its overrated; being blonde shouldn't be the beauty standard. Dark hair is beautiful as well.
A lack of standards towards men. As a man honestly men are allowed to be generally disgusting and nobody says anything because it's considered normal. Men too should be expected to put some level of effort into their appearance.
The belief that the ideal woman looks and acts like an underage girl who needs a daddy figure to do everything for her.
Face tattoos
Button and ski slope noses. Give me some Roman chonkers.
Women having to shave their genitals or its considered weird. You ever seen a historical depiction of a goddess that was clean shaven? Not only has millions of years of evolution trained my brain to see Bush and know you are fertile, and therefor its just deeply instincually sexy. But on a deeper label, its so powerfully feminine in a deeply beautiful, artistic way. A girl with her natural hair looks like a literal goddess. A girl with a bikini wax looks like a child. Its such a huge turn off, and like men demanding it gives of hella p**o vibes.
Women should choose what they want not "men demanding". But there are other reasons for shaving or at least trimming. Certain activities are more enjoyable and I've heard more than one woman comment they preferred trimmed because it made hygiene easier. Not sure where OP's head is at but a shaved woman doe not look like a "child". The body changes are more than just the pubic hair. Anywho - the 'norm' varies by culture. Japanese don't, Muslims do, apparently ancient Egyptians did. Decision should be the woman's but societal views seem to vary by country / culture.
Lip injections, saw one lady who looked like she had an infection or irradiation
There's a trend in female Kpop idols (I'm not sure if it's in South Korean culture as a whole--I know idol culture can be magnified quite a bit) to remove the fat from their cheeks, so their faces don't look so round and "fat". Every single woman I've seen do it goes from looking gorgeous to looking vaguely alien. The round face seems to be seriously looked down upon, which is a damn shame.
I live in China. Can confirm that the beauty standard here is for women to have anime/manga type faces - big eyes, no nose, small and pointy chin.
I grew up in the 90s, women with no thighs or butt, and large often fake breasts, were the pinnacle of the playboy franchise. I adopted this standard of beauty as a young man. I now love a naturally curvaceous woman. I want to make it clear women of all shapes and sizes I can see beauty in. I feel bad for those who alter their appearance to fit the aesthetic of anytime. Finally personality is sooo important. A “stunner” can alienate themselves with a bad attitude. An “average” person can impress with a smile.
Long beards on men.
Those absurdly long finger nails some women love to have, to the point they have problems even using a phone or writing
A well done long beard can be nice. Not for me as a straight cis male who can't grow a decent beard anyway. But I've seen nice ones. The other day I saw a "dwarf" coming out of a store. He was normal size - but I mean he looked like one of the dwarves from LOTR or something. Huge red beard halfway down his chest and and a stout, 'dwarf like' body. Again, I mean DnD / RPG dwarves, not midgets / short people. I can't describe it well in text but basically he would have looked awesome doing dwarf cosplay for a convention.
The current trend of thick, strong eyebrows on people who weren't born with eyebrows like that. Lily Collins, Brooke Shields, etc - YES. Everyone else - NO.
Brooke gets a pass because she had just always had full eyebrows. She was 14 in Blue Lagoon and has prominent brows even then, just a bit lighter in color (at least for that movie). I feel like is you have a look for 40 or 50 years then it's your look rather than you bending to a current trend. Also - I've never seen her brows look ridiculous like some I've seen.
It’s not that I find it unattractive but I do not understand the intense hype over tall men. I am way more into average to short dudes.
Noticeable plastic surgery. It just makes me sad to see.
The frozen look - which might look nice for posed selfies, but in person there’s a real uncanny valley feeling about it.
Seeing young women, especially in their early 20s getting botox in their foreheads is so unnecessary and strange looking.
For me the sexiest most attractive feature a person can have is their smile. The frozen look is the antithesis of a smile.
High heels, especially stilettos. I just find them extremely unattractive. Maybe it's the implied vanity at the cost of foot health and comfort but I just find it yucky.
Not just the feet, though they DO take a LOT of damage from high heels. I wore high heels once for a job interview - I spent the next week with my feet, ankles, knees, hips and lower back giving me nothing but grief. And these heels were no more than about 2 inches tall. To top it off, I didn't get the job, either.
Women pulling their tongs and swimming underwear way up the waistline to look sexy, while in no world do I find this provocative and it's just weird and exaggerated
Men removing their body hair, especially their pubes. A nice trim down there once in awhile, but clean shaven or just neatly trimmed pentagon, nah.
I think just the opposite. I don’t need to floss with your hair. Also, pet peeve of mine: armpit hair sticking out when the arm is closed. Like come on! Groome a little bit!
People who watch makeup videos and try to over contour their face and then don't blend it well. When people do that on videos it is so much product and looks decent in pics but from what I have seen in person it does not translate well. The stuff is so thick I can't image the amount of remover it takes to get off the face. It also looks so damn fake in person.
There is real skill to putting on makeup such that you look 'better' but at a glance it doesn't look like you are wearing makeup. I know some women who can, and for special occasions they look amazing. But they never look "Tammy Fae" with it. Mostly I prefer women who are comfortable in their own skin. Nothing or just a moisturizer base for skin protection. I realize - IMO / YMMV
Overly bulky upper body that is not proportionate with the rest of the body.
It is just a personal opinion and I respect people who aim for this. However, I absolutely despise people who have this built and walk around acting as if the entire world should fall for their body.
Unnatural waistlines, they seem so painful and strange to me. Nobody is naturally gonna have a pencil thin waist
Fades on men. As a gay man, I understand the aesthetic and why it's popular, but the over-polished, tailored look is too much. I really dig those guys who let their hair grow out just enough to curl around their ears and the back of their necks, and sometimes wear baseball caps that just enhance the pushback of the curls. It's so sexy.
A man’s jawline can be too sharp. Like settle down, handsome Squidward.
Not a fan of beards. Some men cannot pull it off
According to an earlier post the reason women don’t have beards is because it’s in their genes.
What ever the Kardashian aesthetic is.
Pencil thin drawn on eyebrows
Face tattoos
Sociopathic behavior
Tats and face piercings -- especially nose rings. I mean, of all your facial features, why do you want the most attention to be on your nostrils?
People I care about have had nose rings and I respect their personal choices but I don't like them. the thought I have to push aside is, "Yeah but the bull on our farm had one long before you did." Nose rings are put in animals as a control device I know that isn't necessarily what people think about when they get one for themselves but I grew up with the bull rings before the people rings.
Easy on the eyebrow shaping please
Curled Perm looked good on nobody ever in my opinion.
I don't know if girls are still doing it but that ridiculous upper lip Marilyn Monroe piercing.
Wearing torn jeans.
They used to ban these for girls at my old school. Only for girls. The reason: ripped jeans distract male teachers. Like wtf they shouldn't be looking. I like them but it's your opinion.
Whatever Target is currently selling in their clothing sections. It looks like they grabbed clothes from every era and put them all together
Do whatever makes your weird little heart happy. If it isn't hurting anyone it doesn't matter. We all have our own likes and dislikes and that is up to each of us.
Unnatural, silicon filled buttocks.
Pretty much anything fake from laced eyelashes to plastic surgery to make-up. I mean you're smearing pigmented pig-fat all over your face. People are beautiful as they come. And if you say you do it for self-confidence then you need a therapist, not fake boobs. If you say you need it to attract someone then you need a therapist. People will be attracted to you if you don't do any of that and just do personal hygiene. You're not doing it for other people. You're doing it because you're insecure and I get that. But work it out. Frankly, the more fakeness I see in you the less inclined I am to want to have anything to do with you because it's probably pervasive in you - not just how you look but what you say and do as well. It's a huge red flag to me.
Do whatever makes your weird little heart happy. If it isn't hurting anyone it doesn't matter. We all have our own likes and dislikes and that is up to each of us.
Unnatural, silicon filled buttocks.
Pretty much anything fake from laced eyelashes to plastic surgery to make-up. I mean you're smearing pigmented pig-fat all over your face. People are beautiful as they come. And if you say you do it for self-confidence then you need a therapist, not fake boobs. If you say you need it to attract someone then you need a therapist. People will be attracted to you if you don't do any of that and just do personal hygiene. You're not doing it for other people. You're doing it because you're insecure and I get that. But work it out. Frankly, the more fakeness I see in you the less inclined I am to want to have anything to do with you because it's probably pervasive in you - not just how you look but what you say and do as well. It's a huge red flag to me.