ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the beauty industry made approximately $430 million in revenue. The beauty market is not just false lashes and lipsticks. It includes anything from skincare, makeup, haircare, and grooming products. And the experts project that the numbers will only keep growing.

Beauty products and their popularity mirror certain trends that are happening at one or other time in history. And, well, just because things are popular, doesn't mean that absolutely everyone likes them.

That's why when one Redditor asked "What's a beauty standard that you find actually unattractive?", netizens had plenty of answers ready. The answers ranged from surgical intervention to just simply too much makeup. Check out all the answers below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Overfilled lips

-the-nino , Jernej Graj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
bemcath avatar
Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never heard from anyone who found this really attractive..

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Photos where the skin has been edited so heavily that it's lost all texture and character.

People aren't plastic. Stop it with that s**t.

InsomniaticWanderer , Ben Iwara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
dork2 avatar
Bartlet for World Domination
Bartlet for World Domination
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw one in real life. Apparently there's a powder now. If anyone knows the name...?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive The Kardashian-esque look

BroadlyValid , kardashians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never saw the appeal of the Kardashians. I don't hate them but I also don't get some folks clinging to their every move. Who cares?

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Long, pointy nails. Overly long nails in general. 1/4 inch past the tip of the finger is plenty in my opinion.

nilecrane , PNW Production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Over long nails make me feel like you might have never read a decent book in your life.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive I don't like body builder type bodies on anyone.

ServelanDarrow , Jakob Owens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks painful Nd I automatically think there is gonna be a small pe,cker in those little jocks.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Fake butts

InterwebVergin , Obi - @pixel8propix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Overly muscled men. Some is nice, some have bulging veins and look unnatural.

JadeShrimp , Pikx By Panther Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
bemcath avatar
Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm wayyyyy more into athletic men. When you can see the muscles come from function

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Drawn on eyebrows creep me tf out. Why do they always have to look surprised

thebrokendad , Antoni Shkraba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Wearing pants below your butt.

psinned101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sagging is one of the stupidest looks I've seen come around in decades.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive When people do their lipstick way past their lip line to make them look bigger. It just looks weird imo but you do you

Waifu_Slayer1 , Ina Garbé Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive All the contouring! It just looks so caked on and overdone. When you’re unrecognizable without makeup, it’s too much.

JEH2003 , Laura Garcia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive People need to stop promoting the unnatural look. It’s terrible for young girls/teens and f***s their self esteem so hard. People in real life simply do not look like that.

Anxious-Direction-79 , Ahmad Ebadi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the sad thing is the older you get the more you see the marketing machine keeps moving the goal posts. It is never really about looking any certain way being 'ideal'. It is about convincing you that however you look is not good enough so you need to purchase what product they are selling. This is why you can go back through old photos and notice certain distinct looks for every decade. Those people were doing the thing that was supposed to be cool / popular / attractive at the time. Only to later be mocked by people buying jeans they purchased torn / with holes. LOL

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Filler in general, but especially in the cheekbones. I am genuinely so confused why so many girls want to look like they're having an allergic reaction. It's almost painful to look at, it looks like their face is swollen.

I've never in my life looked at someone and thought, hmm their cheekbones are too flat.

lamb500 , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
scuds03label avatar
MP
MP
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most people with fillers don’t have enough that you can ever tell.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Anything too far. Fake eyelashes? Make em look slightly better than natural. B**b job? Shape em and go up or down a size to fit your figure. Injections? A tiny bit so even your friends and family think you look great but can't quite put their finger on why. I laugh so often at all these BBLS and wonder what they are all gonna do when the new beauty standard/trend is flat a**es or rail thin. DONT GET SURGERY BASED ON TRENDS!

thewildlifer , SKG Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Obesity passing as curves.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
lubkaqneva57 avatar
Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This. And I say it as obese woman, fighting for healthier weight. Not everything is just curves.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Orange spray tan

Vegan-Kirk , FlamingoImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Youth. The standard of beauty is young people at the peak of their development. I don't find that attractive.

GeebusNZ , Brooke Cagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found that attractive when I was one. But basically I'm attracted to my own age or reasonably close. My current "attraction" to youth isn't sexual. It's more like - God I wish I still had that much energy. LOL But for dating, give me a human being in my own general ballpark.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Unnatural extreme white veneers. Many celebs get them even if they had overall nice teeth before.

anon , Shiny Diamond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tom Cruise, Eric Estrada, William Shatner...coming to mind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive Thick, fake eyelashes. Geeze!

sharkzbyte , Letícia Rodrigues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The common beauty standard around Asia is really weird to me - skeletor skinny, sickly pale, and timid. I've seen girls avoid eating, wear hats, masks, jackets, and pants in super hot weather to avoid sunlight, and cover their face in countless different skin cremes. Most of them would be beautiful if they ate something and got some sun though. Doesn't help that family members make disparaging comments with even the slightest bit of weight gain or tanning.

debtopramenschultz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The female beauty standard in Asia is something akin to Michael Jackson's nose and eyes on a triangular shaped head. Jacko-659f...a8a87b.jpg Jacko-659f9b5a8a87b.jpg

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive I don't find this unattractive, I just think its overrated; being blonde shouldn't be the beauty standard. Dark hair is beautiful as well.

Sarcasm_The_Sequel , Steven Aguilar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

A lack of standards towards men. As a man honestly men are allowed to be generally disgusting and nobody says anything because it's considered normal. Men too should be expected to put some level of effort into their appearance.

Pixeldevil06 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I personally find it terrible to walk around uncared for. It's normal to brush your teeth, wash your hair and make it look nice, shave, wash everything on your body, wear clean, nice clothing and smell good.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The belief that the ideal woman looks and acts like an underage girl who needs a daddy figure to do everything for her.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Face tattoos

MrJoe21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Button and ski slope noses. Give me some Roman chonkers.

Dikdik19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Women having to shave their genitals or its considered weird. You ever seen a historical depiction of a goddess that was clean shaven? Not only has millions of years of evolution trained my brain to see Bush and know you are fertile, and therefor its just deeply instincually sexy. But on a deeper label, its so powerfully feminine in a deeply beautiful, artistic way. A girl with her natural hair looks like a literal goddess. A girl with a bikini wax looks like a child. Its such a huge turn off, and like men demanding it gives of hella p**o vibes.

throwlegalaway12358 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women should choose what they want not "men demanding". But there are other reasons for shaving or at least trimming. Certain activities are more enjoyable and I've heard more than one woman comment they preferred trimmed because it made hygiene easier. Not sure where OP's head is at but a shaved woman doe not look like a "child". The body changes are more than just the pubic hair. Anywho - the 'norm' varies by culture. Japanese don't, Muslims do, apparently ancient Egyptians did. Decision should be the woman's but societal views seem to vary by country / culture.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Lip injections, saw one lady who looked like she had an infection or irradiation

Creative_Visit122 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

There's a trend in female Kpop idols (I'm not sure if it's in South Korean culture as a whole--I know idol culture can be magnified quite a bit) to remove the fat from their cheeks, so their faces don't look so round and "fat". Every single woman I've seen do it goes from looking gorgeous to looking vaguely alien. The round face seems to be seriously looked down upon, which is a damn shame.

stranded_egg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in China. Can confirm that the beauty standard here is for women to have anime/manga type faces - big eyes, no nose, small and pointy chin.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

I grew up in the 90s, women with no thighs or butt, and large often fake breasts, were the pinnacle of the playboy franchise. I adopted this standard of beauty as a young man. I now love a naturally curvaceous woman. I want to make it clear women of all shapes and sizes I can see beauty in. I feel bad for those who alter their appearance to fit the aesthetic of anytime. Finally personality is sooo important. A “stunner” can alienate themselves with a bad attitude. An “average” person can impress with a smile.

Mkumj12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Long beards on men.
Those absurdly long finger nails some women love to have, to the point they have problems even using a phone or writing

twinkieeater8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A well done long beard can be nice. Not for me as a straight cis male who can't grow a decent beard anyway. But I've seen nice ones. The other day I saw a "dwarf" coming out of a store. He was normal size - but I mean he looked like one of the dwarves from LOTR or something. Huge red beard halfway down his chest and and a stout, 'dwarf like' body. Again, I mean DnD / RPG dwarves, not midgets / short people. I can't describe it well in text but basically he would have looked awesome doing dwarf cosplay for a convention.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive The current trend of thick, strong eyebrows on people who weren't born with eyebrows like that. Lily Collins, Brooke Shields, etc - YES. Everyone else - NO.

PositiveContact7901 , Ali Pazani Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brooke gets a pass because she had just always had full eyebrows. She was 14 in Blue Lagoon and has prominent brows even then, just a bit lighter in color (at least for that movie). I feel like is you have a look for 40 or 50 years then it's your look rather than you bending to a current trend. Also - I've never seen her brows look ridiculous like some I've seen.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

It’s not that I find it unattractive but I do not understand the intense hype over tall men. I am way more into average to short dudes.

Knish_witch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alot of tall men are gangly in a way that makes you wonder if that next step is gonna send him flat on his face.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Noticeable plastic surgery. It just makes me sad to see.

Tylensus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

The frozen look - which might look nice for posed selfies, but in person there’s a real uncanny valley feeling about it.

Seeing young women, especially in their early 20s getting botox in their foreheads is so unnecessary and strange looking.

PatTheLogicalLiar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
akioussop avatar
Anthony Kiousopoulos
Anthony Kiousopoulos
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me the sexiest most attractive feature a person can have is their smile. The frozen look is the antithesis of a smile.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

High heels, especially stilettos. I just find them extremely unattractive. Maybe it's the implied vanity at the cost of foot health and comfort but I just find it yucky.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just the feet, though they DO take a LOT of damage from high heels. I wore high heels once for a job interview - I spent the next week with my feet, ankles, knees, hips and lower back giving me nothing but grief. And these heels were no more than about 2 inches tall. To top it off, I didn't get the job, either.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Women pulling their tongs and swimming underwear way up the waistline to look sexy, while in no world do I find this provocative and it's just weird and exaggerated

I_Wanna_Be_A_Pilot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Men removing their body hair, especially their pubes. A nice trim down there once in awhile, but clean shaven or just neatly trimmed pentagon, nah.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
missir2u avatar
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think just the opposite. I don’t need to floss with your hair. Also, pet peeve of mine: armpit hair sticking out when the arm is closed. Like come on! Groome a little bit!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

People who watch makeup videos and try to over contour their face and then don't blend it well. When people do that on videos it is so much product and looks decent in pics but from what I have seen in person it does not translate well. The stuff is so thick I can't image the amount of remover it takes to get off the face. It also looks so damn fake in person.

nikff6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is real skill to putting on makeup such that you look 'better' but at a glance it doesn't look like you are wearing makeup. I know some women who can, and for special occasions they look amazing. But they never look "Tammy Fae" with it. Mostly I prefer women who are comfortable in their own skin. Nothing or just a moisturizer base for skin protection. I realize - IMO / YMMV

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Overly bulky upper body that is not proportionate with the rest of the body.

It is just a personal opinion and I respect people who aim for this. However, I absolutely despise people who have this built and walk around acting as if the entire world should fall for their body.

NowNamed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Unnatural waistlines, they seem so painful and strange to me. Nobody is naturally gonna have a pencil thin waist

SunnyRose216 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Fades on men. As a gay man, I understand the aesthetic and why it's popular, but the over-polished, tailored look is too much. I really dig those guys who let their hair grow out just enough to curl around their ears and the back of their necks, and sometimes wear baseball caps that just enhance the pushback of the curls. It's so sexy.

Beautiful_Hold1879 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweet! It's great to know I am "sexy". I thought I was just waiting as long as I could between haircuts to save money. :)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 50 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive A man’s jawline can be too sharp. Like settle down, handsome Squidward.

hestiareborn , Tide_trasher_x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dariazotova avatar
Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if they are born like that? Or is it also a surgery?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Not a fan of beards. Some men cannot pull it off

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jayrossetti avatar
Riff Renton
Riff Renton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to an earlier post the reason women don’t have beards is because it’s in their genes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

What ever the Kardashian aesthetic is.

Pencil thin drawn on eyebrows

Face tattoos

Sociopathic behavior

kaptaincorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Tats and face piercings -- especially nose rings. I mean, of all your facial features, why do you want the most attention to be on your nostrils?

Appropriate_Big_1610 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People I care about have had nose rings and I respect their personal choices but I don't like them. the thought I have to push aside is, "Yeah but the bull on our farm had one long before you did." Nose rings are put in animals as a control device I know that isn't necessarily what people think about when they get one for themselves but I grew up with the bull rings before the people rings.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Easy on the eyebrow shaping please

azul55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Curled Perm looked good on nobody ever in my opinion.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

I don't know if girls are still doing it but that ridiculous upper lip Marilyn Monroe piercing.

thelosermonster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Wearing torn jeans.

Accurate-Plate-5815 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaanaisp avatar
LegendsNeverDIE
LegendsNeverDIE
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They used to ban these for girls at my old school. Only for girls. The reason: ripped jeans distract male teachers. Like wtf they shouldn't be looking. I like them but it's your opinion.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Whatever Target is currently selling in their clothing sections. It looks like they grabbed clothes from every era and put them all together

imminentdoom33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!