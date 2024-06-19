ADVERTISEMENT

Good educators significantly impact a student's life. But so can the bad ones. 

Today's list continues Bored Panda's series of articles covering some teachers' irksome and unprofessional behavior. While a few submissions are laughable, others prove that not everyone is fit for the job. 

Some of you may have had similar experiences, so feel free to share them in the comments.

#1

It Took Him A While

It Took Him A While

Just for some perspective, I emailed him in my 2nd year of undergrad. I have graduated from my undergrad, have two master's degrees, and I'm in the 6th year of my PhD.

academijung Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why I wouldn't make a good teacher. Some time I'll get to answer those emails from 15 years ago.

#2

I Had An English Final Exam Today, And I Had To Describe This Image. Teacher's Copy vs. Student's Copy

I Had An English Final Exam Today, And I Had To Describe This Image. Teacher's Copy vs. Student's Copy

Fastestbullet99 Report

#3

My Teacher Still Refuses To Give A 100% Score

My Teacher Still Refuses To Give A 100% Score

TheReallyEvil1 Report

“Bad teachers are extremely rare,” according to decorated film producer, screenwriter, and English teacher Ellie Herman. But having seen her fair share of subpar educators, she found five common tendencies. One of them is having a noticeable dislike towards children. 

“The number one quality I’ve observed in bad teachers is that they do not seem to like children very much. In high schools, this means they do not seem to find teenagers charming, funny, or interesting—ever.”
#4

My Teacher: "Go To This Link And Fill Out The Form"

My Teacher: "Go To This Link And Fill Out The Form"

BramKalkman Report

#5

My Brother's Kindergarten Teacher Printed These Out For The Class

My Brother's Kindergarten Teacher Printed These Out For The Class

brendan1228 Report

#6

A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety

A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety

ander2kv Report

Disinterest in the subject they’re teaching is another tendency among bad teachers, according to Herman. 

“If asked ‘why are you teaching this?’ will you respond ‘because it will be on the test’? Every teacher has dud lessons from time to time (believe me), but what I sense in the classrooms of bad teachers is that they have no interest in their entire subject.”

#7

Apparently, My Answer Was Wrong Because The Teacher Forgot To Add An End Parentheses

Apparently, My Answer Was Wrong Because The Teacher Forgot To Add An End Parentheses

Clymmie Report

#8

Teachers Need To Understand Students Don't Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness

Teachers Need To Understand Students Don't Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness

Phantom_Wolf52 Report

#9

So Rude And For What

So Rude And For What

EM0DOG Report

Beloved teachers have one trait in common: they care. They are genuinely invested in their students’ success. But some are already emotionally checked out, and Herman says it shows. 

“A central quality in truly bad teachers is that they seem to have stopped caring; this lack of engagement is reflected not only in their interactions with students (or lack thereof) but in their seemingly random choice of lesson topics.”
#10

My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month

My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month

Imayhaveeatenthedog Report

#11

I Was A Teacher For 8 Years, And I Never Made A Student Feel Small After Asking For Help

I Was A Teacher For 8 Years, And I Never Made A Student Feel Small After Asking For Help

washedupteach Report

niti-sims avatar
Outgraygeous
Outgraygeous
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The magic of washii tape! I partially open difficult things and then seal them for my kid.

#12

I Had To Do A Survey For Math And Made It As Simple As Humanly Possible, But According To The English Professor, Hostel Isn't A Word

I Had To Do A Survey For Math And Made It As Simple As Humanly Possible, But According To The English Professor, Hostel Isn't A Word

reddit.com Report

Teachers have their favorite students; however, it won’t be an issue if everyone receives fair treatment. It becomes a problem when these biases become evident. 

“The truly bad teachers I’ve observed tend to engage only with a small number of very compliant, eager students, ignoring the rest except to reprimand troublemakers,” Herman says.

#13

We Are No Longer Allowed To Yawn In My College Course, With Points Off Our Grade As Punishment

We Are No Longer Allowed To Yawn In My College Course, With Points Off Our Grade As Punishment

sleepiesen Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And while you’re at it, please stop breathing! That also has a negative impact on me

#14

I'm A Blind Guy, And My Teachers Tell Me They Don't Know Why I'm Not Looking Forward To The School Trip To The Museum. Can Anyone Guess Why?

I'm A Blind Guy, And My Teachers Tell Me They Don't Know Why I'm Not Looking Forward To The School Trip To The Museum. Can Anyone Guess Why?

Frikandelneuker Report

#15

"They Both Tried To Laugh It Off Like It Was All A Silly Misunderstanding And Never Apologized To Me"

"They Both Tried To Laugh It Off Like It Was All A Silly Misunderstanding And Never Apologized To Me"

JoyAng , JoyAng Report

However, there are people who see some benefit in having their kids learn under bad teachers. Author Linda Flanagan is a mother of three teenagers, and here’s what she’s observed. 

“An indifferent teacher can compel the self-motivated student to pursue his own interests,” she wrote in an article for HuffPost. “The teacher who spends class time devouring People while students fill out worksheets might not inspire, but she might prompt a little self-directed learning just the same."
#16

Teachers Like This

Teachers Like This

medfred3 Report

#17

This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment

This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment

nlwfty Report

#18

My 3rd Grade Kids Were Given This Ridiculous Project

My 3rd Grade Kids Were Given This Ridiculous Project

ThatsMrSmeeToYou Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be able to fly. Must be able to turn lead into gold. Must be able to demonstrate we live on a Flat Earth.

Flanagan's example of a bad teacher is someone she describes as a "tyrant" and "petty dictator" who is more about control. She says having these people as mentors is a valuable experience when entering the real world. 

"These skills will come in handy when it's time to renew a driver's license, contest an insurance payment, or dispute a cable bill. Having a tyrant for a teacher helps young people appreciate why abuses of power must be resisted throughout life."
#19

Apparently Enjoying The Workout Is Part Of The Grade

Apparently Enjoying The Workout Is Part Of The Grade

1Cryptic_Phoenix Report

#20

When Teachers Give Diagrams Like This

When Teachers Give Diagrams Like This

gr33nh3at Report

#21

My Son Then Told Him That Was Offensive, Explaining That Autism Means Seeing The World Differently And That Jesus’ Perfection Was About Being Sinless, Not Neurotypical

My Son Then Told Him That Was Offensive, Explaining That Autism Means Seeing The World Differently And That Jesus' Perfection Was About Being Sinless, Not Neurotypical

AndrewTDraper Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my nephew is autistic and when he was 5 or 6 he was upset and started cry and said his brain was broken someone had said something to me it absolutely broke my heart. Being neurodivergent myself i know its not something that needs to be healed at all so this dude can bugger right off

Flanagan also experienced what she describes as “the idealogue” when her son’s seventh-grade biology teacher pushed his belief in creationism onto his students. 

“It introduces kids to mankind’s endless capacity for self-deception. Warning: this lesson only applies when there’s a rational adult in the mix to provide a reality check.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Woke Up At 7 AM, Headed To Class In The Freezing Rain, Just To See "Class Is Cancelled" Written On The Whiteboard And The Door Locked. No Email Or Anything First

Woke Up At 7 AM, Headed To Class In The Freezing Rain, Just To See "Class Is Cancelled" Written On The Whiteboard And The Door Locked. No Email Or Anything First

Firecracker7413 Report

ovanrem avatar
elmortero
elmortero
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My age/generation is about to be revealed, but there were times when that was normal

#23

I Did My Biology Assignment. It Counted Me Wrong Because I Put Their First And Last Names

I Did My Biology Assignment. It Counted Me Wrong Because I Put Their First And Last Names

ChikinNuggetsRmine Report

#24

I Lost My Perfect Score Because I Wrote The Date Wrong

I Lost My Perfect Score Because I Wrote The Date Wrong

Fantastic_Rice1203 Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when you're smarter that a petty teacher

#25

This Is An Answer To An Assignment My Friend Sent Me

This Is An Answer To An Assignment My Friend Sent Me

K1N9Y33T Report

julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, neither answer is correct. It says 'to 2 decimal places'. So the answer is 230.00

#26

No Point In Studying For The Final

No Point In Studying For The Final

pizzadough_ Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You will need to do the impossible to get a mediocre result, there fixed that for ya

#27

Kindergarten Homework Is Kicking My Butt. "In Front" Or "Behind"? I Got -2 Points For This

Kindergarten Homework Is Kicking My Butt. "In Front" Or "Behind"? I Got -2 Points For This

Fresh_Counter Report

merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry - but it already starts with "kindergarten homework" - whaaat??

#28

This Stressed My Son Out. Literally Impossible

This Stressed My Son Out. Literally Impossible

IndependenceLumpy294 Report

#29

I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools

I Didn't Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools

JacobIsAFroggyBoi Report

#30

My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper

My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper

Huge-Technician2889 Report

#31

Teacher Not Happy With Marching Band Score And Award

Teacher Not Happy With Marching Band Score And Award

DesertRat13 Report

nawny avatar
Nawny
Nawny
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Band teachers can be wild. Had one in elementary school that used to throw recorders, ukuleles and chairs at students. Like 6 year olds. Or maybe it was just the 80’s that was wild lol.

#32

I Really Hate My Teacher

I Really Hate My Teacher

ShawnDSavage75 Report

#33

This Teacher Is Wild

This Teacher Is Wild

reddit.com Report

redwyvernemperor avatar
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude for 200$ an hour I will pick that cotton and prepare field for next year. XD

#34

Our Driving Class Teacher Is Never On Time. She Should've Been Here 20 Minutes Ago

Our Driving Class Teacher Is Never On Time. She Should've Been Here 20 Minutes Ago

Things like this repeat all the time. Previously, we had to wait for her for 30+ minutes.

Olya_roo Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably ran a red light then got stuck in a traffic stop

#35

This Keyboard At My College. Teachers, Don't Let Us Clean It

This Keyboard At My College. Teachers, Don't Let Us Clean It

Benji0514 Report

#36

Teachers Who Write Feedback Like This

Teachers Who Write Feedback Like This

Exceon Report

#37

My Son’s First Grade Teacher Sent This Home Today

My Son's First Grade Teacher Sent This Home Today

highfivesandhandjobs Report

#38

Online School Is Painful Sometimes

Online School Is Painful Sometimes

A-Lonely-Gorilla Report

#39

I Would Hate That In My Classes

I Would Hate That In My Classes

CLOVIS-AI Report

#40

The Article For An Assignment In Class Is Paid﻿

The Article For An Assignment In Class Is Paid﻿

Accomplished_Bike149 Report

#41

My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework

My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework

zixxty Report

#42

My Four-Year-Old Daughter's Preschool Homework. "Match The Pictures" With No Other Context﻿

My Four-Year-Old Daughter's Preschool Homework. "Match The Pictures" With No Other Context﻿

chuck1830 Report

#43

This Sign Is On A High School Classroom Door

This Sign Is On A High School Classroom Door

cmonfiend Report

#44

The Lines A Fellow Teacher Gave A 7-Year-Old Student To Write 20 Times As A Consequence

The Lines A Fellow Teacher Gave A 7-Year-Old Student To Write 20 Times As A Consequence

Illustrious-Laugh795 Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Explanation: I must remember to forget the correct shoes to wear which means ( consequence lines = no meaning)

#45

My University Cancelled Class Today Due To The Weather (A Freezing Rainstorm Caused Thick Layers Of Ice All Over The Campus), But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab

My University Cancelled Class Today Due To The Weather (A Freezing Rainstorm Caused Thick Layers Of Ice All Over The Campus), But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab

Lada730 Report

#46

The Way My Math Teacher Numbers His Worksheets

The Way My Math Teacher Numbers His Worksheets

adeel-a Report

#47

My Teacher Put Her Voice Volume Device On The Speaker And Then Played "10 Hours Of Static Noises" Until Class Was Over

My Teacher Put Her Voice Volume Device On The Speaker And Then Played "10 Hours Of Static Noises" Until Class Was Over

MysteriousTux Report

#48

This Program Our Professor Wants Us To Use For Our Tests

This Program Our Professor Wants Us To Use For Our Tests

The reviews all say it's spyware and that it ruins computers. In the past, we’ve used Honorlock, but this professor just had to be different.

TexasMeatMan Report

#49

My Son Misspelled A Word, So The Teacher "Corrected" Him

My Son Misspelled A Word, So The Teacher "Corrected" Him

Edawg661 Report

#50

All Of My School's Printers Are Auto-Configured To Print Double-Sided. However, My Programming Teacher Requires Code To Be Printed Single-Sided

All Of My School's Printers Are Auto-Configured To Print Double-Sided. However, My Programming Teacher Requires Code To Be Printed Single-Sided

Smile_Space Report

morphuny avatar
Morphuny
Morphuny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Requires code to be PRINTED? We would get kicked of computer class for that at university 😂 we have to give them the code as a python script or something but never ever print code

#51

Our Physics Exams Were Accidentally Thrown Out

Our Physics Exams Were Accidentally Thrown Out

sheepman39 Report

#52

I Received This As A Grade For A Quiz

I Received This As A Grade For A Quiz

BrownEyeGivesPinkEye Report

#53

My Kid's Science Teacher Assigned An 82-Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break

My Kid's Science Teacher Assigned An 82-Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break

gardenbikie821 Report

#54

My French Teacher Gave Us New "French Names" About Two Weeks Ago And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Don't Refer To Yourself By Your French Name

My French Teacher Gave Us New "French Names" About Two Weeks Ago And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Don't Refer To Yourself By Your French Name

dykejoon Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think some cultures would find this offensive,............ wait, I find this offensive

#55

My Scores On A Test. I Have No Idea What They Mean

My Scores On A Test. I Have No Idea What They Mean

reddit.com Report

#56

The Teacher Knows My Daughter Is Being Treated For ADHD And Marks Her Down For Playing Tic-Tac-Toe. What The Heck?

The Teacher Knows My Daughter Is Being Treated For ADHD And Marks Her Down For Playing Tic-Tac-Toe. What The Heck?

jamesandrewm Report

#57

The Way This Professor Erased The Board

The Way This Professor Erased The Board

onebelligerentbeagle Report

#58

I've Been At This School For 13 Years. There's 200 People In My Class, And Today Is My Last Day Of School. Not A Single Teacher Offered To Sign My Yearbook

I've Been At This School For 13 Years. There's 200 People In My Class, And Today Is My Last Day Of School. Not A Single Teacher Offered To Sign My Yearbook

reddit.com Report

lizbetjoy avatar
Elizabeth Joy
Elizabeth Joy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not going to assume a student wants me to sign in their book - I'll wait till they ask. Might have been the case here too.

#59

Teacher Worded A Question Wrong And Marked My Answer Wrong Even Though I Did What The Question Said

Teacher Worded A Question Wrong And Marked My Answer Wrong Even Though I Did What The Question Said

Vaanced Report

#60

I Hate Teachers That Leave The Cursor On The Playbar

I Hate Teachers That Leave The Cursor On The Playbar

gcz1214 Report

