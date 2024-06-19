Some of you may have had similar experiences, so feel free to share them in the comments.

Today's list continues Bored Panda's series of articles covering some teachers' irksome and unprofessional behavior. While a few submissions are laughable, others prove that not everyone is fit for the job.

Good educators significantly impact a student's life. But so can the bad ones.

#1 It Took Him A While Share icon Just for some perspective, I emailed him in my 2nd year of undergrad. I have graduated from my undergrad, have two master's degrees, and I'm in the 6th year of my PhD.



#2 I Had An English Final Exam Today, And I Had To Describe This Image. Teacher's Copy vs. Student's Copy Share icon

#3 My Teacher Still Refuses To Give A 100% Score Share icon

“Bad teachers are extremely rare,” according to decorated film producer, screenwriter, and English teacher Ellie Herman. But having seen her fair share of subpar educators, she found five common tendencies. One of them is having a noticeable dislike towards children. “The number one quality I’ve observed in bad teachers is that they do not seem to like children very much. In high schools, this means they do not seem to find teenagers charming, funny, or interesting—ever.”

#4 My Teacher: "Go To This Link And Fill Out The Form" Share icon

#5 My Brother's Kindergarten Teacher Printed These Out For The Class Share icon

#6 A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety Share icon

Disinterest in the subject they’re teaching is another tendency among bad teachers, according to Herman. “If asked ‘why are you teaching this?’ will you respond ‘because it will be on the test’? Every teacher has dud lessons from time to time (believe me), but what I sense in the classrooms of bad teachers is that they have no interest in their entire subject.”

#7 Apparently, My Answer Was Wrong Because The Teacher Forgot To Add An End Parentheses Share icon

#8 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don't Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness Share icon

#9 So Rude And For What Share icon

Beloved teachers have one trait in common: they care. They are genuinely invested in their students’ success. But some are already emotionally checked out, and Herman says it shows. “A central quality in truly bad teachers is that they seem to have stopped caring; this lack of engagement is reflected not only in their interactions with students (or lack thereof) but in their seemingly random choice of lesson topics.”

#10 My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month Share icon

#11 I Was A Teacher For 8 Years, And I Never Made A Student Feel Small After Asking For Help Share icon

#12 I Had To Do A Survey For Math And Made It As Simple As Humanly Possible, But According To The English Professor, Hostel Isn't A Word Share icon

Teachers have their favorite students; however, it won’t be an issue if everyone receives fair treatment. It becomes a problem when these biases become evident. “The truly bad teachers I’ve observed tend to engage only with a small number of very compliant, eager students, ignoring the rest except to reprimand troublemakers,” Herman says.

#13 We Are No Longer Allowed To Yawn In My College Course, With Points Off Our Grade As Punishment Share icon

#14 I'm A Blind Guy, And My Teachers Tell Me They Don't Know Why I'm Not Looking Forward To The School Trip To The Museum. Can Anyone Guess Why? Share icon

#15 "They Both Tried To Laugh It Off Like It Was All A Silly Misunderstanding And Never Apologized To Me" Share icon

However, there are people who see some benefit in having their kids learn under bad teachers. Author Linda Flanagan is a mother of three teenagers, and here’s what she’s observed. “An indifferent teacher can compel the self-motivated student to pursue his own interests,” she wrote in an article for HuffPost. “The teacher who spends class time devouring People while students fill out worksheets might not inspire, but she might prompt a little self-directed learning just the same."

#16 Teachers Like This Share icon

#17 This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment Share icon

#18 My 3rd Grade Kids Were Given This Ridiculous Project Share icon

Flanagan's example of a bad teacher is someone she describes as a "tyrant" and "petty dictator" who is more about control. She says having these people as mentors is a valuable experience when entering the real world. "These skills will come in handy when it's time to renew a driver's license, contest an insurance payment, or dispute a cable bill. Having a tyrant for a teacher helps young people appreciate why abuses of power must be resisted throughout life."

#19 Apparently Enjoying The Workout Is Part Of The Grade Share icon

#20 When Teachers Give Diagrams Like This Share icon

#21 My Son Then Told Him That Was Offensive, Explaining That Autism Means Seeing The World Differently And That Jesus’ Perfection Was About Being Sinless, Not Neurotypical Share icon

Flanagan also experienced what she describes as “the idealogue” when her son’s seventh-grade biology teacher pushed his belief in creationism onto his students. “It introduces kids to mankind’s endless capacity for self-deception. Warning: this lesson only applies when there’s a rational adult in the mix to provide a reality check.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Woke Up At 7 AM, Headed To Class In The Freezing Rain, Just To See "Class Is Cancelled" Written On The Whiteboard And The Door Locked. No Email Or Anything First Share icon

#23 I Did My Biology Assignment. It Counted Me Wrong Because I Put Their First And Last Names Share icon

#24 I Lost My Perfect Score Because I Wrote The Date Wrong Share icon

#25 This Is An Answer To An Assignment My Friend Sent Me Share icon

#26 No Point In Studying For The Final Share icon

#27 Kindergarten Homework Is Kicking My Butt. "In Front" Or "Behind"? I Got -2 Points For This Share icon

#28 This Stressed My Son Out. Literally Impossible Share icon

#29 I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools Share icon

#30 My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper Share icon

#31 Teacher Not Happy With Marching Band Score And Award Share icon

#32 I Really Hate My Teacher Share icon

#33 This Teacher Is Wild Share icon

#34 Our Driving Class Teacher Is Never On Time. She Should've Been Here 20 Minutes Ago Share icon Things like this repeat all the time. Previously, we had to wait for her for 30+ minutes.



#35 This Keyboard At My College. Teachers, Don't Let Us Clean It Share icon

#36 Teachers Who Write Feedback Like This Share icon

#37 My Son’s First Grade Teacher Sent This Home Today Share icon

#38 Online School Is Painful Sometimes Share icon

#39 I Would Hate That In My Classes Share icon

#40 The Article For An Assignment In Class Is Paid﻿ Share icon

#41 My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework Share icon

#42 My Four-Year-Old Daughter's Preschool Homework. "Match The Pictures" With No Other Context﻿ Share icon

#43 This Sign Is On A High School Classroom Door Share icon

#44 The Lines A Fellow Teacher Gave A 7-Year-Old Student To Write 20 Times As A Consequence Share icon

#45 My University Cancelled Class Today Due To The Weather (A Freezing Rainstorm Caused Thick Layers Of Ice All Over The Campus), But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab Share icon

#46 The Way My Math Teacher Numbers His Worksheets Share icon

#47 My Teacher Put Her Voice Volume Device On The Speaker And Then Played "10 Hours Of Static Noises" Until Class Was Over Share icon

#48 This Program Our Professor Wants Us To Use For Our Tests Share icon The reviews all say it's spyware and that it ruins computers. In the past, we’ve used Honorlock, but this professor just had to be different.



#49 My Son Misspelled A Word, So The Teacher "Corrected" Him Share icon

#50 All Of My School's Printers Are Auto-Configured To Print Double-Sided. However, My Programming Teacher Requires Code To Be Printed Single-Sided Share icon

#51 Our Physics Exams Were Accidentally Thrown Out Share icon

#52 I Received This As A Grade For A Quiz Share icon

#53 My Kid's Science Teacher Assigned An 82-Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break Share icon

#54 My French Teacher Gave Us New "French Names" About Two Weeks Ago And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Don't Refer To Yourself By Your French Name Share icon

#55 My Scores On A Test. I Have No Idea What They Mean Share icon

#56 The Teacher Knows My Daughter Is Being Treated For ADHD And Marks Her Down For Playing Tic-Tac-Toe. What The Heck? Share icon

#57 The Way This Professor Erased The Board Share icon

#58 I've Been At This School For 13 Years. There's 200 People In My Class, And Today Is My Last Day Of School. Not A Single Teacher Offered To Sign My Yearbook Share icon

#59 Teacher Worded A Question Wrong And Marked My Answer Wrong Even Though I Did What The Question Said Share icon