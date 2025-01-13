30 Honest And Heartwarming Illustrations By Sophie Lucido Johnson

Bored Panda got in touch with Sophie to learn more about her creative process and inspirations. When asked how she picks topics for her illustrations, the artist mentioned a few general ideas she circles around a lot:

"• You are doing a good enough job (I have a Substack to that effect.)

• Your kinship ground is important, and you get to build it however you want.

• Embrace the seasons; they have a lot of wisdom.

• Most of life is not an emergency.

• It is deeply, utterly, seriously important to be QUITE silly."