The cool thing about architecture is that what you see isn’t always what you get. That bank over there? It’s actually a coffee shop. That old cement factory? Now it’s full of office workers. And those swimmers and skaters heading to those churches over there aren’t really going to mass. Welcome to the wonderful world of adaptive reuse!

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most creative and impressive photos of buildings being repurposed for something entirely different. It’s probably not something the original architects intended, but it sure works. Scroll down for some awesome pics and a huge dose of inspiration.

We wanted to learn more about the advantages of repurposing buildings, so we reached out to designer Danish Kurani, the founder of the design firm 'Kurani.' He was kind enough to shed some light on the topic and even shared some examples of his work focusing on adaptive reuse.

#1

Abandoned Church Transformed By Skaters Into Something Straight Out Of A Video Game

Abandoned Church Transformed By Skaters Into Something Straight Out Of A Video Game

mcmuchomas Report

Bored Panda asked designer Kurani about some of the main upsides of adaptive reuse. "Repurposing buildings offers several advantages. First, it's environmentally friendly. Construction accounts for about 11% of global carbon emissions, so renovating existing structures instead of building new ones reduces our carbon footprint. It requires less energy, fewer materials, and produces less waste," explained the founder of 'Kurani,' a social impact-driven design firm that creates educational, cultural, and community spaces.

Moreover, repurposing buildings and structures is a more efficient way to use space, according to Kurani. "In society, we often underutilize existing buildings: our homes are empty while we're at work, and our offices are empty when we're home. Repurposing buildings maximizes the potential of our most underutilized structures."
#2

London Church Converted Into A Swimming Pool

London Church Converted Into A Swimming Pool

Katie Binns Report

#3

Soviet Water Tower As Bouldering Park In Jonava, Lithuania

Soviet Water Tower As Bouldering Park In Jonava, Lithuania

mindaugaskun Report

Furthermore, there's the potential to revitalize neighborhoods. "Adapting an old building can transform an unattractive area into a vibrant, useful place for the community," Kurani said.

Sharing a couple of great examples of his work with Bored Panda, Kurani said, "I'm a big believer in reusing buildings, and recently built a learning lab for children in a retail storefront and transformed a former industrial warehouse into a rehabilitation center for incarcerated men."
#4

German Restaurant Repurposed Giant Wine Barrels Into "Eating Pods"

German Restaurant Repurposed Giant Wine Barrels Into "Eating Pods"

Relevant-Team Report

#5

Office Repurposed From Old Cement Factory In Sant Just Desvern, Spain By Ricardo Bofill (1973)

Office Repurposed From Old Cement Factory In Sant Just Desvern, Spain By Ricardo Bofill (1973)

Till F. Teenck Report

#6

Boarding School Owned By Dutch Colonist In Indonesia, Circa 1931, Turned Into KFC Today

Boarding School Owned By Dutch Colonist In Indonesia, Circa 1931, Turned Into KFC Today

reireireina , Unknown author Report

If you want to be all fancy and impress your friends at your next dinner party, the technical term for repurposing buildings and using spaces for needs other than they were originally intended is ‘adaptive reuse.’

The practice is also known as ‘recycling’ and ‘conversion,’ and it is offered as an alternative to new construction for the sake of better sustainability, urban regeneration, and creating a circular economy. Think of it this way: if you can change the purpose of a single room in your home, why not apply that same logic to an entire building or structure?

Real estate and infrastructure are expensive to build and maintain, so it’s economical to be flexible in how we view various spaces. Objectively speaking, at their core, buildings are just big (hopefully artistic) boxes with walls, ceilings, and floors. Maybe even windows if you’re a fan of sunlight!

What we do with—and in—those spaces, what functions we hope they serve, and how we configure and design them is entirely up to us. And the fun part is that we, as a society, can change our minds depending on our shifting wants, needs, and attitudes.
#7

Power Plant Turned Bookstore And Restaurants, Baltimore, Md

Power Plant Turned Bookstore And Restaurants, Baltimore, Md

Catstryk Report

#8

Railway Tunnel Repurposed For Walking Path In Fairmont

Railway Tunnel Repurposed For Walking Path In Fairmont

SuperDoubleSlap Report

#9

An Old Bank Is Now A Bookstore In Bucharest, Romania

An Old Bank Is Now A Bookstore In Bucharest, Romania

johnnydonovan17 Report

A factory can become affordable housing if there are massive changes in the economy and certain industries are no longer profitable. Palaces can transform into concert halls, event spaces, or museums.

Skyscrapers full of offices can turn into apartments, or vice versa, depending upon where the wind blows in the real estate market. And, yes, old banks can become really cool coffee shops. The only limits are your imagination and your budget for changing the ‘guts’ of the building.
#10

Discontinued Bridge Converted Into A Basketball Court In The Philippines

Discontinued Bridge Converted Into A Basketball Court In The Philippines

WubbaLubba15 Report

#11

Converted Abandoned Church In Spain

Converted Abandoned Church In Spain

Carlos Garmendia Fernández Report

#12

Old Bank Turned Into A Coffee Shop In Greer, Sc

Old Bank Turned Into A Coffee Shop In Greer, Sc

Totally-trapped Report

Reusing what you’ve already built and repurposing those spaces makes a lot of financial sense. Not only is it economical, it’s also ecological. Instead of laying down foundations and building something new, you’re redesigning the space.

Sure, you might have to check that the building’s up to code and update the plumbing and electrical systems, but that’s easier than starting everything completely from scratch. You'd also probably have to handle far less paperwork when adapting a space compared to building something new. Getting building permits, while necessary, is also a huge headache.

#13

This Book Store Was Built Inside An Abandoned Theater

This Book Store Was Built Inside An Abandoned Theater

GaddockTeegFunPolice Report

#14

Church Turned Into A Concert Venue, Manchester UK

Church Turned Into A Concert Venue, Manchester UK

twumbsteaking Report

#15

My Local Library Used To Be A Jail

My Local Library Used To Be A Jail

peanutbuttermmz Report

The Varisco Design Build Group suggests that adaptive reuse projects are a testament to the seamless fusion of innovation. From their perspective, repurposing buildings can “honor the past while embracing the future,” giving new life to old structures. It’s environmentally friendly and can create a more culturally diverse urban environment as cities continue to develop.
#16

Coffee Shop Built Out Of Brightly Colored Shipping Containers

Coffee Shop Built Out Of Brightly Colored Shipping Containers

reddit.com Report

#17

An Elevator Shaft Repurposed Into A Toilet

An Elevator Shaft Repurposed Into A Toilet

Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Report

#18

Former Train Station Near Paris, Now A Mcd's

Former Train Station Near Paris, Now A Mcd's

SVanDerStarren Report

According to the Varisco Design Build Group, your first step should be coming to grips with the existing structure. “The project’s architectural design and structural integrity must all be examined. By comprehending the strengths and limitations of the building, we can make informed decisions about the feasibility of the intended transformation.”
#19

Church Converted Into An Apartment Building (Philadelphia, USA)

Church Converted Into An Apartment Building (Philadelphia, USA)

Interlachen Report

#20

Movie Theater Turned Into Rock Climbing Gym

Movie Theater Turned Into Rock Climbing Gym

InfernalCape Report

#21

Local Mexican Restaurant Used To Be A Chinese Restaurant. Instead Of Painting Over A Mural, They Just Put Sombreros On The Pandas

Local Mexican Restaurant Used To Be A Chinese Restaurant. Instead Of Painting Over A Mural, They Just Put Sombreros On The Pandas

Bombaskos Report

Meanwhile, you'll have to be very clear about exactly what it is you intend to do with the space once you convert it. You’re changing things, yes, but to what end? What are the functions of the new space going to be?

Coffee shop and grocery store employees and clients are going to have very different needs from those of galleries, corporate offices, and the like. In short, you need a clear vision of what you’re doing before you start doing it. Changing your mind in the middle of a project is going to end up costing you a pretty penny.

#22

This CVS In La Was Once A Historic Theatre

This CVS In La Was Once A Historic Theatre

Dandan419 Report

#23

Fitness Center At The Beacon: A Luxury Apartment Complex Repurposed From A Hospital

Fitness Center At The Beacon: A Luxury Apartment Complex Repurposed From A Hospital

unknown Report

#24

Pagony, Budapest, A Children's Swimming Pool Turned Into A Bar!

Pagony, Budapest, A Children's Swimming Pool Turned Into A Bar!

László Balkányi Report

Next, you'll have to check whether the intended design and functions of the structure comply with zoning requirements. You have to do your research and get in touch with the necessary government agencies to get approval. What you intend to do and what's (not) legal might be two very different things.
#25

This Dunkin' Donuts Used To Be A Bank

This Dunkin' Donuts Used To Be A Bank

startrekjedi Report

#26

A Former Bank Is Now A McDonald's In Kristiansand, Norway

A Former Bank Is Now A McDonald's In Kristiansand, Norway

lomma Report

#27

This Museum In France Is A Former Swimming Pool

This Museum In France Is A Former Swimming Pool

Jean-Pierre Dalbéra Report

But bureaucracy might not be the main challenge. You have to consider potential structural issues, too. “We must take care of problems like load-bearing capacity, foundation stability, and seismic retrofitting while preserving the original character of the building,” the architectural design and build firm states.
#28

The Recinta Moderniste De Sant Pau - An Absolutely Incredible Art Nouveau Hospital-Turned-Museum That's Right Down The Street From The Sagrada Familia

The Recinta Moderniste De Sant Pau - An Absolutely Incredible Art Nouveau Hospital-Turned-Museum That's Right Down The Street From The Sagrada Familia

milesintransit1 Report

#29

House Of Worship? Only If Your God Is Beer

House Of Worship? Only If Your God Is Beer

ssfoxx27 Report

#30

This Old Bowling Alley Converted Into A Target. The Red Balls Are Bowling Balls

This Old Bowling Alley Converted Into A Target. The Red Balls Are Bowling Balls

TheNillaGorilla Report

Which of the adaptively reused buildings featured in this list impressed you the most, and why?

What is the single coolest repurposed building or structure that you’ve personally seen, dear Pandas? What's the worst?

If you could redesign any space for your own (business or personal) needs, what would you do? We’d love to hear your thoughts!
#31

Welcome To C-Mine (Genk, Belgium). It Used To Be A Coal Mine. Now It’s A Cinema, Cultural Centre And It Has A Few Restaurants As Well!

Welcome To C-Mine (Genk, Belgium). It Used To Be A Coal Mine. Now It's A Cinema, Cultural Centre And It Has A Few Restaurants As Well!

Pieter Kers Report

#32

An Old Movie Theater Was Turned Into A KFC

An Old Movie Theater Was Turned Into A KFC

KoofNoof Report

#33

My University Built A New Building Around An Existing One, Making The Outside Now Inside

My University Built A New Building Around An Existing One, Making The Outside Now Inside

SickBoiMcDiggy Report

#34

Community College Turned A Former Mall Into A Campus

Community College Turned A Former Mall Into A Campus

Naweezy Report

#35

Former Bell Labs Research Facility In Holmdel, New Jersey, After Being Revitalized As A Cultural Hub

Former Bell Labs Research Facility In Holmdel, New Jersey, After Being Revitalized As A Cultural Hub

Curlyrnd Report

#36

Restaurant We Ate At Is A Converted Church (Zizzi In Cheltenham, UK)

Restaurant We Ate At Is A Converted Church (Zizzi In Cheltenham, UK)

luxelux Report

#37

Old Apartment Complex In Saigon Now Filled With Restaurants And Boutique Stores

Old Apartment Complex In Saigon Now Filled With Restaurants And Boutique Stores

reddit.com Report

#38

Movie Theater Is Now A Vietnamese Supermarket

Movie Theater Is Now A Vietnamese Supermarket

Holden_Caulfiend Report

#39

35 Ft Bus Converted Into A Cafe

35 Ft Bus Converted Into A Cafe

franklesteinex1 Report

#40

This Grocery Store That Used To Be A Hockey Arena Still Has Center Ice Marked

This Grocery Store That Used To Be A Hockey Arena Still Has Center Ice Marked

ogsvg Report

#41

My Local Dunkin’ Donuts Used To Be A Car Wash So The Drive Thru Is Inside The Building

My Local Dunkin' Donuts Used To Be A Car Wash So The Drive Thru Is Inside The Building

delorean182 Report

#42

Old Mall Turned Into Apartments

Old Mall Turned Into Apartments

KCmolzer Report

#43

A Library In A Former Walmart, Mcallen, Tx

A Library In A Former Walmart, Mcallen, Tx

ILovePublicLibraries Report

#44

This Old Toys R Us Is Now A Gun Store

This Old Toys R Us Is Now A Gun Store

superbusymom Report

#45

An Old Barn Near Me Got Converted Into A McDonald's

An Old Barn Near Me Got Converted Into A McDonald's

tom_cruisesteeth Report

#46

This United States Post Office Repurposed Into A Grocery Store

This United States Post Office Repurposed Into A Grocery Store

DocGerbil256 Report

#47

They Promise

They Promise

fingerspitzen Report

#48

This Goodwill Location Used To Be A Tower Records

This Goodwill Location Used To Be A Tower Records

Diligent-Argument-17 Report

#49

This Strip Club Used To Be A Church

This Strip Club Used To Be A Church

graniteplanet Report

#50

Former Pub

Former Pub

nicknoxx Report

#51

A Barn Converted Into A Home

A Barn Converted Into A Home

Creative Woodworking Report

#52

This Pizza Hut Was Converted Into A House

This Pizza Hut Was Converted Into A House

Green____cat Report

#53

Old Grain And Milk Factory Turned Into One Of The Most Populair Nightclubs Of The Netherlands (De Melkweg)

Old Grain And Milk Factory Turned Into One Of The Most Populair Nightclubs Of The Netherlands (De Melkweg)

DigiDaan Report

#54

Updated Priorities: Hamburg Brothel Transformed Into Covid-19 Testing Facility

Updated Priorities: Hamburg Brothel Transformed Into Covid-19 Testing Facility

fuxoft Report

#55

My Apartment Which Was Renovated From A Jailhouse Used In The 1800s

My Apartment Which Was Renovated From A Jailhouse Used In The 1800s

idontcaresupriseme Report

#56

An Old Bank In Brooklyn, Repurposed Into Trader Joe's

An Old Bank In Brooklyn, Repurposed Into Trader Joe's

leighlin453 Report

#57

Found Photos Of My Building Before It Was Converted. So Wierd To See Where We Live And What It Used To Be Like

Found Photos Of My Building Before It Was Converted. So Wierd To See Where We Live And What It Used To Be Like

somarcsaid Report

