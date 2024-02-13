ADVERTISEMENT

“Measure twice, cut once” sounds like common sense. However, that’s easier said than done. Some ‘professionals’ are in such a hurry to get their jobs done that their results end up negatively impacting a whole bunch of people.

The ‘Bad Planning’ account on X (formerly Twitter) calls out incompetent and negligent architects, planners, surveyors, and engineers who made egregious and long-lasting mistakes. We’ve collected some of the top photos of design eyesores to show you how a failure to plan affects the entire project and everyone living near there. Scroll down to see what that looks like.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about what poor city planning looks like, so we reached out to Sweden-based urban planner and designer Luka Kodikaitė. She was kind enough to shed some light on the topic and shared her perspective on the negative impact of car-centric cities. Read on for our full interview with her.