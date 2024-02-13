ADVERTISEMENT

“Measure twice, cut once” sounds like common sense. However, that’s easier said than done. Some ‘professionals’ are in such a hurry to get their jobs done that their results end up negatively impacting a whole bunch of people.

The ‘Bad Planning’ account on X (formerly Twitter) calls out incompetent and negligent architects, planners, surveyors, and engineers who made egregious and long-lasting mistakes. We’ve collected some of the top photos of design eyesores to show you how a failure to plan affects the entire project and everyone living near there. Scroll down to see what that looks like.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about what poor city planning looks like, so we reached out to Sweden-based urban planner and designer Luka Kodikaitė. She was kind enough to shed some light on the topic and shared her perspective on the negative impact of car-centric cities. Read on for our full interview with her.

#1

PlanningShit Report

We wanted to learn more about poor city planning and how it can impact residents in a negative way. According to Kodikaitė, some of the worst examples of poor city planning often prioritize cars over people.

"With the rise of the automobile, cities experienced a shift towards environments heavily reliant on cars for daily commuting, resulting in longer distances, wider roads, and increased parking space at the expense of green areas," the Sweden-based urban planner explained to Bored Panda.

"One infamous case that altered urban planning history is the clash between Jane Jacobs, a grassroots activist, and Robert Moses, a New York City urban planner, regarding the proposed construction of the Lower Manhattan Expressway. Jacobs argued against carving up inner-city communities for the sake of expressways, emphasizing the detrimental impact on neighborhoods and community life," she shared.
#2

PlanningShit Report

#3

PlanningShit Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

Same person fixing this, as the one fixing electrical wire in the church pic we have seen on BP before?

"This emphasis on car use is also reflected in the treatment of urban cycling by planners. Cyclists are often marginalized and perceived negatively in comparison to drivers. We see such hazardous examples such as bike lanes placed on high-speed roads or highways, where cyclists are extremely more vulnerable in traffic situations compared to cars."

These car-centric cities can have lots of negative consequences for the people living there, from increased air pollution and traffic congestion to ugly environments and reduced walkability.

"Another detrimental by-product of car-oriented development is the urban sprawl, leading to low-density suburbs lacking essential amenities and perpetuating car dependency while discouraging walkability," Kodikaitė told Bored Panda. 
#4

PlanningShit Report

#5

PlanningShit Report

rikkewickberg
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
5 hours ago

This is a great idea, just change the glass to clear, and his dog or cat can look out St the world.

#6

uglybelgianhous Report

With all of this in mind, we were interested in finding out how planners and architects can become more aware of making potential mistakes or decisions with negative consequences.

"Unfortunately, in our current economic system, funding decides the quality of the projects. However, there are still ways that planners and architects can influence the outcomes within those frames," the urban planner told Bored Panda.

"One pitfall to avoid is the tendency to adopt a 'one-plan-fits-all' mentality. The same concept applied in one country or community will probably function differently when applied in a different context. An effective approach is to actively involve the community and stakeholders in the planning process. By listening to the people who will inhabit the spaces, unexpected insights can emerge, completely turning around the preconceived ideas that were initially based on well-intended, yet stereotyped, assumptions," Kodikaitė urged planners to approach these decisions from a different perspective and be more involved with the community.

#7

PlanningShit Report

#8

UrbanGl0 Report

#9

clairebennie Report

“On the other hand, in some cases, planners and architects can become too rigidly set in their old ways, adopting the ‘we’ve always done this way, and it worked just fine’ mentality without acknowledging that the current has become outdated. Examples exist in other countries which have data to prove that different models and approaches can be significantly greater, yet planners in other countries refuse to apply it, thinking it would never work on their soil," she pointed out that this sort of narrowmindedness can be detrimental to everyone.

"Lastly, in the current day’s spirit of sustainable thinking, planners ought to work with the future in mind. Designing sustainably long term involves creating adaptable spaces and structures capable of evolving alongside changing needs and circumstances. This approach minimizes resource waste and ensures long-term viability."
#10

PlanningShit Report

rikkewickberg
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
5 hours ago

Seem like a bathroom, may be nice with the fresh air. A more beautiful solution could have existed, though. 😂

#11

JurajMikurcik Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 hours ago

French balconette with windows (wrong way..), the architect slept during class?

#12

PlanningShit Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
5 hours ago

At least they've used a lintel in keeping. It looks like a region where you need all the daylight you can get

According to The World Bank, around 56%—a jaw-dropping 4.4 billion—of all people on Earth live in cities. This trend of urbanization is only going to grow in the coming decades.

By 2050, it’s thought that nearly 7 out of 10 people on the planet will live in cities. However, this brings with it some massive challenges. How do you build cities in such a way as to comfortably accommodate a rapidly rising number of residents?
#13

PlanningShit Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
4 hours ago

See this too often where I live and also people leaving lease scooters randomly in the middle of the pavements

#14

hughpearman Report

#15

PlanningShit Report

spoot
Nimues Child
Nimues Child
Community Member
2 minutes ago

🎶 "Little Boxes on the hillside. Little Boxes made of ticky-tacky." 🎶

There are plenty of issues to consider, from offering plenty of accommodation and good transportation systems to how you integrate green areas into the beating urban heart of the megapolis.

Not only that, but you also have to consider how the architectural and design details affect the population. That includes buildings and roads but also extends to everything from lampposts and benches to how you design trash cans.

#16

Planloser_ Report

surenu
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
4 hours ago

"If somebody wants to make it this way. It's not aesthetic but it wouldn't bother me and I wouldn't complain, maybe make a lighthearted joke every now and then. The roaring BMW that's 90% grill or a fire bowl fetish with guaranteed offensive smells is much more annoying."

#17

PlanningShit Report

jo_aldham
Getyourownhobby
Getyourownhobby
Community Member
5 hours ago

This is an absolute crime! A bay brings in so much light in comparison to a flat window, and this is as ugly as sin!

#18

PlanningShit Report

wenlock
Helen Rohrlach
Helen Rohrlach
Community Member
3 hours ago

At the very least put a garden bed under there and pretend it's meant to look like that.

Your mental and emotional health can vary quite a bit depending on your surroundings. Think about how you’d feel living surrounded by minimalist designs, industrial buildings, and brutalist homes all day, every day. Then consider how you’d feel if you walked past historical buildings, parks, and architecturally unique homes on your way to work or school. Being surrounded by beauty can do wonders for our health and happiness.

The ‘Bad Planning’ account was created nearly 5 years ago, back in July 2019. In the half a decade since its founding, it’s drawn quite a crowd of architecture fans. At the time of writing, the project had a loyal following of 151.5k X users.

The curator of the account calls it a “celebration” of all the low-quality stuff “imposed on our environment.” It’s a way to call out incompetence and thoughtlessness in all the things related to urban planning. It’s also an invitation for all professionals to do better.

#19

ScrumWhat Report

angus-mailbox
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
4 hours ago

In all it's bizarrity this is actually kinda cool the way it's evolved.

#20

PlanningShit Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
4 hours ago

Fair enough and it looks like it's at the back of the home but still with those angles in the cold weather you're going to get blockages

#21

PlanningShit Report

Many of the massive mistakes that you can see in the images in this list seem obvious to most of us. So it’s sometimes mind-boggling to see actual professionals who are unable to spot their egregious errors before they end up being integrated into the living, breathing body of the city.

There are a few potential explanations for why these mistakes end up being greenlit.

Probably the most likely explanation for bad designs getting approved is simple carelessness. The people who make the plans and approve them might be overworked, burned out, or demotivated.

So they simply do the bare minimum at their jobs, without thinking about the consequences of their actions. Improving the quality of the plans, then, becomes a question of motivating your workforce. You can do that with fair pay, growth opportunities, acknowledging their hard work, etc.
#22

L2DesignLLC Report

#23

PlanningShit Report

teenytinyllama
llama • she/her
llama • she/her
Community Member
3 hours ago

i have never seen so much black mold. i hope the photographer left immediately!!

#24

PlanningShit Report

Alternatively, the architects, planners, and engineers might not have the necessary experience or skills to make the right calls. There are no silver bullet solutions to this problem, aside from hard work, education, and good mentorship.

However, that requires a lot of effort from the individual in terms of research and editing. On top of that, it means that they need to be in an environment where they have lots of support from their colleagues.

Everyone makes mistakes, sure. But those errors shouldn’t be approved just because they're the cheapest or easiest options. Before you finalize any plans or designs, it’s a good idea to run them by your colleagues, professors, or even your family and friends. They can give you some honest feedback. But you have to be open to taking criticism. It’s a skill that can get you far in life.
#25

sgaventa Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
4 hours ago

Probably the Monks were fed up with centuries of draughts

#26

PlanningShit Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
4 hours ago

I hope they have nice gardens at the back. And really big water butts.

#27

PlanningShit Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
4 hours ago

I can't decide whether I'd try and hurdle this or attempt the limbo method

You might be so close to the designs that you miss something extremely obvious. Asking for feedback on your designs is similar to asking someone to read through an important essay. The other person looks at the entire project from a different perspective.

They might notice that you’ve made an unintentionally silly design decision somewhere, just like they might spot that you’ve misspelled the title on the cover page of your essay. Having people act like your personal focus group is invaluable.
#28

PlanningShit Report

fatharry4
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
3 hours ago

Ahhh, except although the song is by Rockwell, that particular line is sung by Michael Jackson!

#29

PlanningShit Report

#30

urbanthoughts11 Report

Which of these planning fails did you think were the most epic, dear Pandas? What would you do to fix them? What would you personally improve about the city you live in if you had free reign? We're eager to hear what you have to say on the topic, so feel free to share your thoughts in the comments! For some more abysmal planning and designs, take a look at Bored Panda's previous posts.
#31

PlanningShit Report

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
5 hours ago

Uhh Oh BP let a dirty word through. Now all the children will start worshiping Satan.

#32

PlanningShit Report

sineadk130
Sinead Kenny
Sinead Kenny
Community Member
3 hours ago

I think this is in uk and was in the paper recently. It was all grass previously and locals are furious.

#33

MjTurner_ Report

#34

EngineerDustin Report

#35

WilliamNB Report

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
5 hours ago

But look, it has those little bike gutters on the side so you can walk your bike instead of carrying it. I'd still just carry my bike.

#36

PlanningShit Report

tmacdubtown
DubMaccaT
DubMaccaT
Community Member
2 hours ago

Opposing fans singing “we can see you in the bath”, hilarious! 🤣

#37

PlanningShit Report

kerstinbillfraser
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
4 hours ago

There's no community any more. Let the children sit in front of their screens, rather than play with neighbourhood children. Then we wonder why they have trouble communicating to one another, are obese and can't play active games. this is an oversimplification, but surely there's a problem when children aren't allowed to play.

#38

TreesforStreets Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

It could also been at a risk of falling? And that the room for root growth was c**p, it's was usually not the best growing conditions that older trees was given back when planted? All hard surfaces with no rainwater going into the ground. I'm not saying this was the case, but we can't just say it's always what we think is the easy reason, and not understand other reasonings and other implications of not removing/removing this tree.

#39

PlanningShit Report

#40

PlanningShit Report

#41

MattLismore Report

#42

russellcurtis Report

kerstinbillfraser
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
5 hours ago

In any such subdivision, all the houses that are built at the same time and look the same are likely to all look tired and outdated at the same time. Especially with the poor standards and design we see so much of.

#43

PlanningShit Report

mdphpnzgwj
Community Member
3 hours ago

In Czechia your car would be removed if you did this

#44

PlanningShit Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 hours ago

"A hand made, fitting window will cost you €2590, a pvc will cost you €750.."

#45

PlanningShit Report

#46

PlanningShit Report

#47

PlanningShit Report

#48

PlanningShit Report

#49

PlanningShit Report

#50

PlanningShit Report

#51

PlanningShit Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I can't believe this was ever given planning permission

#52

PlanningShit Report

#53

PlanningShit Report

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
5 hours ago

Older building refitted with indoor plumbing. These are the sewer lines.

#54

jordanbhx Report

#55

PlanningShit Report

#56

uglybelgianhous Report

#57

SustainableTall Report

#58

PlanningShit Report

#59

capabilitycharl Report

#60

PlanningShit Report

patriciakersting
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
4 hours ago

What’s wrong with this? It’s a clever reminder …

#61

PlanningShit Report

ellenranks
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
2 hours ago

.....And the pink does NOT go with the brick colour... what a headache.

#62

plumbers_urban Report

federicocantoni
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
5 hours ago

Not a fail. This type of aesthetic mitigation works very well for preserving the look of old buildings or historical city centers while allowing to bring those old buildings up to modern standards.

#63

SCP_Hughes Report

aragornjauncey
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
4 hours ago

This makes me think of what we used to call greyhound skirts - super mini skirts that "chase the hare/hair"

#64

PlanningShit Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't understand this as the designated parking bays block the access areas more

#65

PlanningShit Report

#66

PlanningShit Report

#67

PlanningShit Report

#68

PlanningShit Report

#69

PlanningShit Report

#70

frank_oconnor Report

#71

PlanningShit Report

#72

J_MZed Report

#73

PlanningShit Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 hours ago

Third floor? Or is this a thing where the first floor is the ground level or what it was? (Forgotten and not googling) 🫢🙃

#74

PlanningShit Report

#75

PlanningShit Report

#76

PlanningShit Report

#77

PlanningShit Report

#78

joyofstreets Report

holschrk
Bec
Bec
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not sure what the complaint is, to appear to have public transportation and a shelter in which to wait

#79

PlanningShit Report

#80

PlanningShit Report

#81

PlanningShit Report

