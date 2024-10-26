ADVERTISEMENT

From the Taj Mahal, to the Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum and the Pyramids of Giza, there’s no shortage of awe-inspiring architecture and design on our planet. Some people are even willing to travel halfway around the world just to feast their eyes on famous structures.

France’s Eiffel Tower, for example, has attracted close to 300 million visitors since it opened in 1889. It’s been photographed enough times to make it instantly recognizable even to those who’ve never set foot in Paris. It’s one of those masterpieces that don’t have to be visited to be known.

But I’m sure we can agree that a building doesn’t have to be iconic to be Instagram-worthy. If you’re a lover of beautiful architecture and design, you might want to check out the official Architecture & Design Insta page. It's clocked up over 7.4 million followers, and we aren't really surprised. The account showcases incredible man-made beauty from around the world. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites for you to scroll through while you dream of booking your next sight-seeing trip overseas.

#1

Architecture-Design-Pics

Did you know that Istanbul, with a population of over 16 million, is the largest city in Europe?

Its architecture is a mesmerizing blend of ancient Byzantine, Ottoman, and modern influences, creating a unique skyline where historic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque stand alongside contemporary structures, reflecting its rich cultural heritage and dynamic present.

architectanddesign Report

#2

Architecture-Design-Pics

Istanbul is home to over 300,000 stray cats, which are a common sight throughout the city. They lounge around landmarks like Hagia Sophia, play in parks, and beg for scraps from street vendors. Locals provide food, water, and temporary shelter, treating them as part of daily life. The cats have adapted to urban living, often knowing where to find food and even checking traffic before crossing roads. Many residents also spay, neuter, and vaccinate them against diseases

architectanddesign Report

#3

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Valley, a 75,000 sqm mixed-use building designed by Dutch architects MVRDV, has opened to the public in Amsterdam’s Zuidas financial district. The cantilevered geology-inspired structure contains three towers, 100m, 81m and 67 m tall, which house offices, shops, catering, cultural facilities and residencies. The three are linked by a publicly accessible “green valley” that winds between their fourth and fifth floors. The project has 13,800 young plants, shrubs and trees on its exterior, which will grow into a green facade, designed by landscape architect @pietoudolf. The Valley has a smooth mirrored glass façade on its outer edges, which fits into the business district, while on the inside has a green and natural-stone appearance. MVRDV used digital tools to ensure that each of the 198 apartments has a unique floorplan and access to light and views. The random-looking cantilevered façade ustone tiles of varying sizes.

architectanddesign Report

Some of the photographs on this list are so beautiful, you'd be forgiven for immediately checking the prices of flights and accommodation to some of the destinations featured here. But we have just one request: if you’re going to be spending time, effort and money to see any of these beauties in real life, please take a camera along. Or at the very least, your phone. So that you can keep photographic receipts of your time in paradise.

To make sure your photos do justice to the awe-inspiring wonders of the world, we've gathered a few basic tips to keep in mind while taking your snapshots.
#4

Architecture-Design-Pics

Raphael Metivet is a Paris-based photographer known for capturing unique views of the city. His work includes shots from rooftops and glimpses into the daily lives of Parisians, all with a romantic touch.

architectanddesign Report

#5

Architecture-Design-Pics

Did you know that Barcelona is the only city to receive the Royal Gold Medal for architecture?

In 1999, Barcelona became the only city to be awarded the prestigious Gold Medal for Architecture by the RIBA. The honor has typically been awarded to individual architects or groups of architects since 1848. This recognition may be due to the significant Art Nouveau movement, which took place between 1880 and 1920 and is evident when walking through the Eixample neighborhood.

architectanddesign Report

#6

Architecture-Design-Pics

Edinburgh's architecture is a captivating fusion of the old and the new, showcasing a rich tapestry of styles and influences. The city's historic core, the Old Town, transports you back in time with its medieval charm. Narrow cobblestone streets wind their way through a maze of centuries-old buildings, adorned with intricate stone facades and ornate detailing. The iconic Edinburgh Castle, perched atop Castle Rock, dominates the skyline, showcasing a blend of Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance architectural elements.

architectanddesign Report

#7

Architecture-Design-Pics

Cologne Cathedral, located in Cologne, Germany. A Gothic masterpiece and one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. Construction began in 1248 and continued for 632 years, with the final touches completed in 1880. The cathedral’s architectural style is predominantly Gothic, characterized by pointed arches, ribbed vaults, and flying buttresses, reflecting the medieval craftsmanship and design principles of the time. The cathedral houses numerous religious artifacts and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

architectanddesign Report

#8

Architecture-Design-Pics

Singapore is renowned for its breathtaking skyline, boasting some of the most innovative and sustainable architecture in the world. Its commitment to sustainable development has resulted in a stunning array of buildings that not only showcase the city's forward-thinking approach, but also serve as a shining example to the rest of the world.

architectanddesign Report

#9

Architecture-Design-Pics

Balat is a historic neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, known for its vibrant atmosphere, colorful houses, and rich cultural heritage. Once a thriving Jewish quarter, it now attracts visitors with its picturesque streets, Ottoman-era architecture, and culinary delights. Balat offers a captivating blend of history, culture, and a lively ambiance, making it a must-visit destination in Istanbul.

architectanddesign Report

#10

Architecture-Design-Pics

Exploring the narrow streets of the endless charming towns in Italy!

architectanddesign Report

#11

Architecture-Design-Pics

Barcelona's streets are a delightful fusion of history and contemporary charm. Wandering through the labyrinthine alleys of the Gothic Quarter reveals hidden treasures from centuries past, while the elegant boulevards, like Passeig de Gràcia, showcase the city's modern allure.

At every corner, you'll encounter surprises – from cozy tapas bars serving delectable Catalan cuisine to the architectural wonders of Antoni Gaudi. The city's streets and corners invite exploration, promising a rich tapestry of experiences in this captivating metropolis.

architectanddesign Report

#12

Architecture-Design-Pics

Pareidolia, that delightful quirk of perception, finds its artistic haven in architecture. As the sun's embrace graces facades and rooftops, it illuminates hidden wonders within the lines and angles. Faces peer from windows, and figures dance in ornate details, offering a playful connection between the human mind and the built world. Architects, like conjurers of the extraordinary, orchestrate this dance, turning bricks and beams into a canvas for the imagination. In this enchanting interplay, structures become storytellers, and the mundane whispers secrets of the marvelous

architectanddesign Report

#13

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque, is a stunning architectural masterpiece located in Shiraz, Iran. Completed in 1888, the mosque is renowned for its intricate stained glass windows that cast a mesmerizing array of colorful patterns onto the prayer hall's carpets and walls during sunrise. The mosque's exquisite tilework, intricate mosaics, and ornate designs showcase a blend of Persian and Islamic architectural styles. Its dual-colored tiles and delicate craftsmanship make the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque a true gem, capturing the essence of beauty and spirituality in its design

architectanddesign Report

#14

Architecture-Design-Pics

Did you know the Leaning Tower of Pisa started tilting during its construction in the 12th century because it was built on soft ground? To fix the tilt, architects made one side of the upper floors taller, which created its famous curve. Finished in 1372, the tower still leans about 4 degrees today after being stabilized to keep it from falling.

architectanddesign Report

#15

Architecture-Design-Pics

@RayLivez, a skilled self-taught photographer and urban explorer based in NewYork, captures breathtaking street scenes through his fantastic street shots. Specializing in urban, architectural and street photography, Ray explores the city’s streets to unveil magical moments.

architectanddesign Report

#16

Architecture-Design-Pics

The elegant black mansion in the South of France, framed in golden rocks, impresses with its elegance and sophistication! It is sheltered from the shore and open to the sea, seeming to invite the waves and winds in. Tall columns and arched windows give the building grandeur and luxury. The panoramic views of the vast ocean fill the mind with freedom and boundlessness.

architectanddesign Report

#17

Architecture-Design-Pics

Nestled in the northwest corner of Portugal, Porto, also known as Oporto, is a city brimming with history, charm, and a fascinating blend of architectural styles. As one of the oldest cities in Europe, its roots can be traced back to the Roman Empire when it was known as Portus Cale. Over the centuries, Porto's architecture has evolved, reflecting the influences of various periods and cultures.

The heart of Porto's architectural heritage lies in its historic center, Ribeira, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Here, visitors are treated to a visual feast of narrow cobbled streets, colorful buildings adorned with ornate ironwork balconies, and lively waterfront cafes overlooking the Douro River. Dominating the skyline is the imposing Porto Cathedral, a fine example of Romanesque architecture dating back to the 12th century. Its sturdy yet elegant design and commanding location atop the city's hills make it a symbol of Porto's resilience throughout the ages.

architectanddesign Report

#18

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Nasir ol Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque, is located in Shiraz, Iran. Constructed during the Qajar era, its intricate design and vibrant color palette make it a notable example of Persian architecture. Completed in 1888, the mosque features stunning stained glass windows, ornate tiles, and delicate floral patterns, creating a mesmerizing interplay of light and color during sunrise. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Iran, attracting visitors from around the world seeking to admire its architectural beauty and spiritual significance.

architectanddesign Report

#19

Architecture-Design-Pics

Lisbon is a city where history and modern life intersect through its architecture. The downtown Baixa district showcases neoclassical buildings and orderly streets, reflecting its 18th-century reconstruction after a major earthquake. The Alfama district offers a glimpse of the city’s Moorish past, with its narrow, winding streets and buildings covered in azulejos (traditional tiles).

Historic landmarks like the Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower display the unique Manueline style, celebrating #Portugal’s seafaring history. Meanwhile, the modern Parque das Nações area, with buildings like the Vasco da Gama Tower, represents Lisbon’s contemporary side. Together, these diverse architectural styles create a cityscape that narrates Lisbon’s rich and evolving story.

architectanddesign Report

#20

Architecture-Design-Pics

Did you know that the Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most iconic monuments, was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal? This architectural marvel took approximately 20 years to complete and stands as a symbol of eternal love and beauty in Agra, India.

architectanddesign Report

#21

Architecture-Design-Pics

In autumn, Amsterdam becomes a beautiful mix of orange and gold. The trees along the canals drop their golden leaves, covering the streets and parks in warm colors. The crisp air smells of fallen leaves and fresh coffee from nearby cafés. The dark brick houses reflect in the water, while boats glide slowly along the canals. The soft afternoon light makes the canals even more magical, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere throughout the city.

architectanddesign Report

#22

Architecture-Design-Pics

Spring has sprung!

architectanddesign Report

#23

Architecture-Design-Pics

Get lost in the old-world charm of Croatia's colorful cities and stunning coastlines

architectanddesign Report

#24

Architecture-Design-Pics

Aerial view of Tokyo, the world’s most populous city, with a population of 37.1 million people, over four times more than New York City.

architectanddesign Report

#25

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Prague Astronomical Clock, also known as the Orloj, is a medieval marvel located on the southern wall of the Old Town Hall in Prague. Installed in 1410, it is one of the world’s oldest working astronomical clocks. The Orloj features a complex mechanism that displays the positions of the sun, moon, and zodiac signs. Every hour, a procession of the Twelve Apostles and other figures appears, drawing visitors from around the world.

architectanddesign Report

#26

Architecture-Design-Pics

Did you know it took 579 years to build the Duomo Cathedral of Milan? Construction began in 1386 and was completed in 1965.

architectanddesign Report

#27

Architecture-Design-Pics

Nestled in the heart of Belgium, Brugge enchants visitors with its timeless charm. Cobblestone streets weave through a tapestry of medieval architecture, where towering spires whisper tales of bygone eras. From the iconic Belfry of Bruges to the graceful canals that mirror the city’s elegance, every corner reveals a story etched in stone. Brugge, a living masterpiece where history and architecture dance in perfect harmony.

architectanddesign Report

#28

Architecture-Design-Pics

Some of the most beautiful villages in England.

architectanddesign Report

#29

Architecture-Design-Pics

Uzbekistan, located in Central Asia, is a country rich in history and culture. It was a key part of the ancient Silk Road, which contributed to the diverse architectural influences seen throughout the region. Uzbekistan's architecture reflects a blend of Islamic, Persian, and Turkic elements.
One of the most notable architectural landmarks is Registan Square in #Samarkand, adorned with three magnificent madrasas. The intricate tile work, geometric patterns, and majestic domes showcase the brilliance of Islamic architecture.

architectanddesign Report

#30

Architecture-Design-Pics

This building in Fatih, Istanbul, is an excellent example of architectural style stratification over the centuries. It incorporates elements from three empires and one republic that have ruled the city during different time periods. Each layer is built upon the previous ones.

architectanddesign Report

#31

Architecture-Design-Pics

Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital, effortlessly marries old-world allure with cutting-edge design. From the timeless beauty of Rosenborg Castle, a 17th-century gem, to the sleek lines of the Copenhagen Opera House, the city’s architecture narrates a story of rich history and contemporary elegance. Noteworthy is #Copenhagen’s dedication to sustainability, evident in landmarks like the Gemini Residence and the eco-forward CopenHill waste-to-energy plant. The charming Nyhavn harbor, adorned with vibrant buildings, stands as a living testament to the city’s enduring charm, creating a captivating fusion of historical and modern architectural marvels.

architectanddesign Report

#32

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Shah Mosque, is a magnificent example of Persian Islamic architecture located in Isfahan, Iran. Built during the Safavid dynasty in the early 17th century, it stands as a masterpiece of Islamic art and one of the most stunning mosques in the world.

The mosque is renowned for its stunning blue tilework, intricate calligraphy, and grand entrance iwan. Its iconic double-domed structure and four towering minarets reflect the architectural brilliance of the era. The mosque has a rich history, serving as a place of worship, a center of learning, and a symbol of Iranian cultural and religious heritage. Today, it remains a significant cultural and architectural landmark, attracting visitors from all over the world.

architectanddesign Report

#33

Architecture-Design-Pics

@Akbar_Mehrinezhad captures the incredible sight of cats freely exploring the surroundings of Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran

architectanddesign Report

#34

Architecture-Design-Pics

The burial chapel of Evrard, situated at the entrance of Laeken Cemetery in #Brussels, was constructed for the wealthy couple Léonce Evrard and Louise Flignot. Originally from France, the couple settled in Laeken in 1891 and were subsequently interred in their chapel following their deaths in 1916 and 1919, respectively.

Léonce, a marble worker, was so devastated by his wife’s death that he created this unique mausoleum in her honor. The chapel, designed by architect George de Larabrie, is a neoclassical hexagonal structure featuring a statue of a grieving woman sculpted by Pierre Theunis. Once a year, around the summer solstice, sunlight forms the shape of a heart—a touching reminder of enduring love from well beyond the grave. This unique light display, which wasn’t part of the original design, remains a mysterious and captivating element of the chapel.

architectanddesign Report

#35

Architecture-Design-Pics

Bosco Verticale, meaning “Vertical Forest” in Italian, is a remarkable architectural project situated in Milan, Italy. It consists of two residential towers. Completed in 2014, the towers are characterized by their striking façades entirely covered in greenery, featuring trees, shrubs, and plants.

The purpose of Bosco Verticale is to bring nature back into the urban environment, counteracting the loss of green spaces in cities and promoting sustainability. The presence of over 20,000 plants within the complex contributes to improved air quality by filtering pollutants, reducing carbon dioxide levels, and generating oxygen. Additionally, the vegetation acts as a natural sound barrier and helps regulate the temperature, mitigating the heat island effect.

architectanddesign Report

#36

Architecture-Design-Pics

Autumn in New York brings a vibrant tapestry of colors to the city’s parks and streets. The crisp air carries the scent of fallen leaves, while Central Park transforms into a golden oasis. As the skyline is painted with warm hues, bustling streets are adorned with people, capturing the essence of a season that weaves nostalgia into the very fabric of the city.

architectanddesign Report

#37

Architecture-Design-Pics

At the Villa del Balbianello, there’s an impressive holm oak, known as the umbrella tree. Once a year two gardeners climb up into its crown on ladders, and for two weeks they prune the tree like a skirt as they meticulously trim it into shape. Its healing powers helped James Bond recuperate – Casino Royale.

architectanddesign Report

#38

Architecture-Design-Pics

Autumn in Utrecht, Netherlands, transforms the city into a captivating blend of historic charm and natural beauty! 🍂 The cobblestone streets are painted with warm tones as leaves gracefully fall, creating a picturesque scene. Iconic landmarks like the Dom Tower stand against the autumn sky, casting timeless shadows. Serene canals reflect vibrant foliage, enhancing the city’s enchanting atmosphere. In Utrecht, autumn is not just a season; it’s a brief, magical chapter where modernity and tradition harmonize seamlessly.

architectanddesign Report

#39

Architecture-Design-Pics

Created within New York’s second-largest state park, this Harriman-based villa is an artful creation that utilizes its surroundings in a unique way. It calls upon a small, rocky outcrop within one of the area’s forests for its foundation, expanding outward into a multi-tiered living area.

Its exterior is defined by charred, blackened concrete, giving way to a stunning collection of front-facing windows, an overarching skylight, and a foliage-covered living roof. Inside the home, denizens dwell in lavishness. A sunken living room, well-outfitted kitchen, and exposed rock wall bring a unique feel to the space, while a fireplace, ambient lighting, and natural wood accents add to the home’s cozy atmosphere.

architectanddesign Report

#40

Architecture-Design-Pics

The mesmerizing spectacle of a full moon over Istanbul

architectanddesign Report

#41

Architecture-Design-Pics

Eva Pacheco, a local crochet teacher in the town of Alhaurin de la Torre in Malaga, Spain, used her and her students' skills to make colorful sunshades for the town.
Southern Spain is accustomed to extreme heat and has historically used plastic awnings to shade walkways. The City Council's Department of the Environment recently implemented a plastic-free order.

To accommodate the eco-friendly endeavor, Pacheco and a dozen other women used recycled fabric to crochet awnings in place of the plastic. Since the Council's decision three years ago, the sunshades are rolled out each summer. This year they comprise roughly 500 square meters of recycled fabric. While they provide refuge from the sun, the sunshades also add a pop of color to the Spanish streets.

architectanddesign Report

#42

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Tulip Stairs are the first centrally unsupported stairs in London, England, copying a Venetian model. The stone treads lock perfectly into each other and the wall, requring no central structure and creating the famous upwards view. The striking wrought-iron rail has been restored to it’s original smalt blue. It has long been described as showing tulips but they are probably lilies, the royal flower of France, in compliment to Henrietta Maria.

architectanddesign Report

#43

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Comfort Town Housing, a 40-hectare development of concrete buildings designed by @Archimatika in Kyiv, #Ukraine, is all about color. Inspired by Legos, Comfort Town bursts forth from its otherwise dull surroundings like a set of miniature Lego buildings placed on a gray carpet. The 180 low-rise apartment buildings of Comfort Town offer a playful contrast to the sprawling 1950s and ’60s communist-era housing that surrounds them.

Comfort Town is the first residential complex in Ukraine designed according to the ‘block development’ principle, rather than the traditional Soviet micro-district typology. Buildings of varying heights (from 2 to 16 floors) and unique colors create a picturesque silhouette within the urban fabric of the city, infusing it with a sense of freshness.

architectanddesign Report

#44

Architecture-Design-Pics

Petra, a hidden gem in the deserts of Jordan, is an ancient city of extraordinary beauty and historical significance. Carved into rose-hued cliffs, it features intricate rock-cut architecture, notably the iconic Treasury. As the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom, Petra thrived as a center of trade and culture around 300 BCE. Visitors can explore its ancient tombs, temples, and water channels, all set within a breathtaking natural landscape. Petra’s rich history and architectural wonders make it a captivating destination for adventurers and history enthusiasts

architectanddesign Report

#45

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Palais Garnier, a masterpiece of 19th-century architecture in Paris, boasts a lavish and opulent design. Designed by Charles Garnier and completed in 1875, the opera house is a harmonious blend of various architectural styles, including Neo-Baroque and Neo-Renaissance. Its façade is adorned with ornate sculptures and elaborate carvings, while the interior mesmerizes with its grand staircase, intricate chandeliers, and a breathtaking auditorium adorned with red velvet and gold leaf. The Opera Garnier stands as a symbol of timeless elegance and cultural significance in the heart of Paris.

architectanddesign Report

#46

Architecture-Design-Pics

Sainte-Chapelle is a Gothic masterpiece located in Paris, France, known for its stunning stained glass windows that depict biblical stories. Built in the 13th century within the medieval Palais de la Cité, it was commissioned by King Louis IX to house religious relics. The chapel’s intricate architecture and vibrant stained glass make it a gem of medieval art, attracting visitors with its transcendent beauty and historical significance.

architectanddesign Report

#47

Architecture-Design-Pics

Winter in New York blankets the city in a serene white, transforming the iconic skyline into a picturesque panorama of snow-covered skyscrapers. Central Park becomes a winter wonderland, with its frozen lakes and tree-lined paths adorned in a delicate layer of snow. The crisp air carries a hint of excitement as locals and tourists alike bundle up in stylish coats, navigating the bustling streets adorned with festive lights. From the dazzling holiday displays along Fifth Avenue to the urban vibrancy, New York’s winter weaves a magical tapestry of seasonal charm.

architectanddesign Report

#48

Architecture-Design-Pics

New Yorkers don’t often get to see the city from high up, but one freelance photographer took to the sky to produce a striking gallery of New York City.

@Mingomatic, who lives on Long Island, used drones and took aerial shots from a helicopter, in addition to walking and driving around the city, to capture mind-blowing photos of a mostly-empty city.

architectanddesign Report

#49

Architecture-Design-Pics

es Espaces d’Abraxas is a unique architectural complex in Noisy-le-Grand, France, designed by Ricardo Bofill and completed in 1983. Known for its post-modern style, it consists of three main buildings: the Arc, the Palacio, and the Théâtre. Its dramatic look has made it a popular film location, appearing in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.” Despite its impressive design, the complex has faced some criticism for its social housing challenges.

architectanddesign Report

#50

Architecture-Design-Pics

alented Turkish photographer @frknblkn stunningly captured the full moon behind the Grand Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

architectanddesign Report

#51

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Cathedral of Florence, also known as the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, is a masterpiece of both Gothic and Renaissance architecture. Construction began in 1296 and was completed in 1436 with the addition of its iconic dome, designed by Renaissance master Filippo Brunelleschi.

This dome was a revolutionary engineering achievement at the time and remains one of the largest in the world. The cathedral is renowned for its impressive size, intricate marble façade, and vast dome. Inside, visitors can admire stunning frescoes and climb to the top of the dome for breathtaking views of #Florence. It stands as one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

architectanddesign Report

#52

Architecture-Design-Pics

Guided by the power of AI, @benmyhre turned his creative vision into a stunning reality. Enchanted by the beauty of the Cretan beach, he found inspiration to craft a world where #nature and architecture harmoniously coexist.

architectanddesign Report

#53

Architecture-Design-Pics

Shengsi Island is a hauntingly beautiful destination located in China's Yangtze River. Once a thriving fishing village, it now stands abandoned, frozen in time. Nature has gradually reclaimed the island, with empty houses, overgrown streets, and decaying fishing boats creating an eerie atmosphere.

Visitors are drawn to its eerie charm and the surreal contrast between the island's past and its current state of abandonment. The island offers a unique opportunity to explore a forgotten world, where the interplay of nature and human history creates a captivating experience.

architectanddesign Report

#54

Architecture-Design-Pics

Capilla del Rosario is a stunning baroque chapel located in Puebla, Mexico. It was built in the 17th century as an addition to the Church of Santo Domingo. The chapel is renowned for its opulent interior, featuring gilded stucco, intricate altarpieces, and elaborate religious iconography. Often referred to as the “House of Gold,” Capilla del Rosario is celebrated for its breathtaking beauty and is considered one of the finest examples of baroque architecture in Latin America.

architectanddesign Report

#55

Architecture-Design-Pics

Italy's houses embody a charming blend of tradition and innovation. From the colorful coastal villages of #CinqueTerre to the rustic stone dwellings of #Tuscany, each region boasts distinctive architectural styles. With terracotta roofs, shuttered windows, and vibrant facades, these houses reflect the country's rich history and offer a warm embrace to both residents and visitors.

architectanddesign Report

#56

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Igreja de Santa Clara is a historic church located in Porto, Portugal. Dating back to the 14th century, this architectural marvel showcases a blend of Gothic and Baroque styles. Its exterior is adorned with intricate stone carvings and features a striking bell tower that catches the eye.

Inside, visitors are greeted by a serene and reverent atmosphere. The church's interior boasts remarkable craftsmanship, with beautiful altarpieces, delicate frescoes, and stunning stained glass windows that fill the space with vibrant hues of light. The Igreja de Santa Clara stands as a testament to Porto's rich history and offers a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation and spiritual solace.

architectanddesign Report

#57

Architecture-Design-Pics

Not A Hotel’s latest project, “Earth,” on Ishigaki Island in Japan’s Okinawa region, is a masterpiece by architect @Sou_Fujimoto. The villa spans 9,900 sqm, boasting four bedrooms, a private garden, infinity pool, underwater sauna, gym, and open-plan living areas with ocean views.

Fujimoto seamlessly blends human design with nature, featuring a circular exterior, concave rooftop, and amenities like a courtyard pool and fireplace. The sea-facing side offers an infinity pool and underwater sauna for up to ten guests. The master bedroom boasts edge-to-edge glass windows and high-tech controls. @notahotel_official’s Ishigaki Earth offers luxury living amidst Ishigaki Island’s stunning vistas.

architectanddesign Report

#58

Architecture-Design-Pics

Rome, often referring to Eternal City, stands as a living testament to millennia of history. From the iconic Colosseum to the majestic Trevi Fountain, every cobblestone street whispers tales of ancient civilizations, Renaissance brilliance, and modern vibrancy. The city’s timeless allure captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage, architectural marvels, and the palpable echoes of a glorious past that seamlessly blends with the present.

architectanddesign Report

#59

Architecture-Design-Pics

Nestled amidst pine trees in the village of Kućani, Serbia, an 18th-century wooden church proudly stands as the oldest in the region. Designated as a state-protected monument of exceptional significance, it preserves imperial doors designed by Simeon Lazović, hinting at its origins in the 18th century. Dedicated to the birth of the Most Holy Mother of God, this quaint wooden church, measuring 12 square meters, occupies a cherished spot in local history and heritage.

architectanddesign Report

#60

Architecture-Design-Pics

Isola del Garda is a charming island nestled within Italy's Lake Garda, renowned for its serene beauty and historical significance. At its heart lies Villa Borghese Cavazza, an elegant Renaissance villa surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens. Originally a private residence, the villa now welcomes visitors, offering guided tours that unveil its opulent interiors and provide a glimpse into its storied past. The combination of Isola del Garda's idyllic setting and Villa Borghese Cavazza's architectural marvels creates an enchanting destination for those seeking a blend of natural splendor and cultural heritage.

architectanddesign Report

#61

Architecture-Design-Pics

With a serene touch, @MarcusCederberg transforms society's inherent longing for a more tranquil rhythm into captivating minimalist #photography. The Swedish artist's unique perspective on life breathes life into his art through a vivid interplay of colors, contrasts, and the eloquent use of negative space. His work has been displayed at some of the largest photo events in the world and has graced the walls of galleries in many countries

architectanddesign Report

#62

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Pyramid of Khafre, the second-largest on the Giza Plateau, was built for Pharaoh Khafre during Egypt’s 4th Dynasty. Originally 143.5 meters tall, it now stands at 136 meters and retains some of its original limestone casing at the top. Part of a larger complex that includes the Great Sphinx and mortuary temples, the pyramid showcases the architectural prowess of ancient Egypt, designed to house the pharaoh’s remains and treasures for the afterlife.

architectanddesign Report

#63

Architecture-Design-Pics

Shira Barzilay is best known for her abstract line drawings with a sensual feminine twist. Shira adorns the images that inspire her daily with her own signature strokes, utilizing the digital world as a canvas for all to ‘like’ and admire.

Her strong fashion background, coupled with a deep passion for art, has cultivated her unique perspective, which manifests across volumes of art and creative collaborations. She can often be found creating on-the-spot, iPad Pro-powered portraits of attending guests at high-profile functions and events, as well as single-handedly orchestrating live animation #art installations.

architectanddesign Report

#64

Architecture-Design-Pics

Grundtvig’s Church in Copenhagen, is a unique church designed by Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint. Built in 1940, it combines traditional Gothic and modern styles. The church is famous for its organ-like front facade and use of yellow bricks. Inside, it has high ceilings and a simple, spacious feel. Named after philosopher N.F.S. Grundtvig, it is an important architectural landmark in Denmark.

architectanddesign Report

#65

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Florence Cathedral, also known as Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore, is a renowned architectural masterpiece located in Florence, Italy. Constructed over several centuries starting in 1296, it is a symbol of the Renaissance period's artistic and engineering prowess.
The cathedral is particularly famous for its magnificent dome, designed by Filippo Brunelleschi, which remains the largest brick dome ever constructed. Its exterior showcases intricate marble panels and elaborate sculptures, while the interior boasts stunning stained glass windows, frescoes, and a remarkable marble floor.

architectanddesign Report

#66

Architecture-Design-Pics

Ronda, is split in two by the narrow El Tajo Gorge with the old town on the southern side of the chasm and the new town on the northern side. The Guadalevín River flows through the 120m (394ft) deep gorge and out in the valley to the west of Ronda. There are three bridges connecting the old town with the new: Puente Viejo (Old Bridge), Puente Romano and Puente Nuevo (New Bridge).

The first attempt to build a bridge at this spot started in 1735 using a single arch design. It was an ill-fated project ending in 1741 when the entire bridge collapsed causing the death of 50 workers.

The second attempt at constructing the new bridge was carefully planned and executed. It required 34 years (1759 - 1793) to complete Puente Nuevo, and the result is astonishing. The 98m high bridge is a stunning piece of architecture.

architectanddesign Report

#67

Architecture-Design-Pics

Sammezzano Castle is one of the most mysterious and fascinating places in Tuscany, Italy. Built in the mid-nineteenth century as a monument to oriental art by the Marquis Ferdinando Panciatichi Ximenes d'Aragona, Sammezzano is an incredible mix of Arabesque elements inspired by the Alhambra in Granada, Masonic and even Indian symbols: majestic arches, finely inlaid walls, arabesques, rooms theme and a breathtaking assortment of patterns and colors that can make your head spin.

Between 1853 and 1898, the Marquis threw up his enormous substances to create this amazing kaleidoscope of oriental suggestions in Reggello, not far from Florence. Using only local workers (the kiln for ceramic majolica was placed in the park around the building) the Castle has grown year after year, hand in hand with the isolation of the Marquis.

architectanddesign Report

#68

Architecture-Design-Pics

Mollabashi House, a gem of Persian architecture, stands proudly in #Isfahan, #Iran, reflecting the grandeur of the Safavid era. Built in the 18th century, this historic residence captivates visitors with its intricate tilework, graceful arches, and lush gardens. Its exquisite muqarnas, or stalactite vaulting, adorns the ceilings, while colorful frescoes narrate tales of Persian mythology.

architectanddesign Report

#69

Architecture-Design-Pics

Project of the Week: Casa Katana, designed by the Greek studio KrakArchitects, is a conceptual house embedded in the earth on Crete’s southern coast. It offers unobstructed sea views and utilizes the earth’s thermal properties for heating and cooling. The house features a monolithic, cave-like aesthetic with exposed concrete walls, wooden elements, and large floor tiles. The open-plan living area, connected to the outdoors through sliding glass windows, includes four bedroom ensuites and an office. An L-shaped infinity pool wraps around the living room. The design aims to integrate with the natural surroundings, providing a unique architectural experience.

architectanddesign Report

#70

Architecture-Design-Pics

Dream House in Capri, designed by @Seydou, is a remarkable stone house that elegantly blends with the coastal landscape. It showcases rooms partially encased in natural rock, creating a unique grotto ambiance. The vintage-inspired design is complemented by contemporary furniture and sleek finishes, offering a cozy yet sophisticated living experience. It’s a perfect example of how modern luxury can coexist with rustic charm.

architectanddesign Report

#71

Architecture-Design-Pics

Living like a modern-day caveman in the ancient wonderland of Cappadocia. This underground cave house design is a unique blend of history and innovation, with all the modern comforts you need. The natural rock formations are a stunning backdrop to the cozy interior, creating a sense of harmony with the earth.

architectanddesign Report

#72

Architecture-Design-Pics

The Golden Bridge is a 150-meter-long pedestrian bridge located in the Bà Nà Hills resort near Da Nang, Vietnam. Designed by TA Landscape Architecture, it features giant hands that appear to support the bridge, adding a unique artistic touch. Made of fiberglass and wire mesh to resemble stone, the hands also help connect the cable car station to the gardens without a steep incline. Opened in 2018, the bridge has become a popular tourist spot and a notable example of innovative landscape design.

architectanddesign Report

#73

Architecture-Design-Pics

This architectural estate in Malibu is nestled among boulders, offering a unique blend of nature and endless ocean views. The house's design harmoniously integrates with the natural surroundings, reflecting a strong emphasis on the environment. This midcentury gem, designed by Doug Rucker, has been in the same family since 1979, and it's now under new ownership.

architectanddesign Report

#74

Architecture-Design-Pics

Lupaia, a romantic country estate in Tuscany, offers a tranquil escape amidst the rolling hills of Val d’Orcia. Dating back to 1622, this intimate hideaway, managed by an Austrian family, provides splendid views of medieval villages, vineyards, and olive groves. The unique rooms and suites are located in five ancient farmhouse buildings, each offering enchanting views of the countryside and gardens.

architectanddesign Report

#75

Architecture-Design-Pics

Located in Argentina’s Pampas region, @Estudio_Ramos_ designed a polo facility for polo star Nacho Figueras. The project features two long volumes with freestanding walls, dividing spaces for different functions. It includes stalls for 44 polo horses, with one set facing the polo fields and the other toward the rear.

The design blends social spaces with practical facilities, such as the groom’s quarters. Extended walls provide privacy and minimize the structure’s visual impact. The center showcases a water pond near outdoor terraces, with native grasses planted on the roofs. Sloped access allows horses and spectators onto the roof for views of the polo matches. Constructed with concrete and local wood for durability, the stables create a peaceful environment for horses and caretakers, reflecting the serenity of the Pampas.

architectanddesign Report

#76

Architecture-Design-Pics

Fallingwater House, also known as the Kaufmann Residence, is an iconic architectural masterpiece located in rural southwestern Pennsylvania, USA. Designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1939, Fallingwater is considered one of the most significant architectural achievements of the 20th century.

The house is nestled within a picturesque forest landscape and is built over a waterfall, seamlessly integrating with its natural surroundings. The design philosophy behind Fallingwater was to blur the boundaries between the built environment and nature, creating a harmonious connection between the two.

architectanddesign Report

#77

Architecture-Design-Pics

Lucca, a charming city in Tuscany, Italy, is known for its well-preserved Renaissance architecture and historical significance. Its intact 16th-century city walls surround the old town, offering a scenic walkway with views of the area. Inside these walls, Lucca boasts many Romanesque and Gothic churches, such as the Cathedral of San Martino and the Basilica of San Frediano, famous for their beautiful facades and art.

The Piazza dell’Anfiteatro, built on an ancient Roman amphitheater, exemplifies how Lucca blends history into its city design. The narrow cobblestone streets, elegant buildings, and medieval towers, like the Torre Guinigi with its rooftop garden, add to Lucca’s timeless and picturesque charm.

architectanddesign Report

#78

Architecture-Design-Pics

The angel guardian of Madrassa Bou Inania!

architectanddesign Report

#79

Architecture-Design-Pics

If Santorini dressed in white!

architectanddesign Report

#80

Architecture-Design-Pics

Home on the edge of possibility, created by @sunt_mrr using Midjourney.
Creating this project, she wanted to achieve privacy and complete absence of neighbors.
This villa is impregnable to outsiders. No one will ever know about this place.

It is the perfect and comfortable villa to hide away for a weekend away from the ubiquitous paparazzi. The project combines undeniable security, impregnability, and at the same time lightness, spaciousness, comfort and coziness. The villa is created for the bold and fearless, as this villa is located at altitude. It is a secret refuge (lair) for hermits.

architectanddesign Report

