Do you like feeling good, pandas? Having a giggle and saying "Aww" at the same time? How about some silly, cute pics, then? Well, since we're all about positivity here at Bored Panda, that's why we've got another collection of wholesome images here for you today.

Courtesy of the "Heck, This Is Wholesome" group on Facebook, feast your eyes on these pictures that just might have the ability to heal your soul. The group has only one rule: anything that makes you happy! And when you're done with this piece of wholesomeness, be sure to check out our previous article on the group here!

#1

#2

#3

Wholesomeness is all the rage now, didn't you know? The "Heck, this is wholesome" group on Facebook has more than 1.9 million members. If that's not a testament to how the internet is going gaga over wholesome content at the moment, I don't know what is.

Interestingly, the internet wasn't always the place to go for earnestness and wholesomeness. Even dog and cat pictures, a staple of the early World Wide Web, had a certain edge to them; one of the main requirements was that the picture had to be funny, with the pet either doing something derpy or acting like a human.
#4

#5

#6

For most of their history, memes have been absurdist, surrealist and sometimes even required in-depth insider knowledge of the internet. Memes were like living organisms, evolving through time. But how did this shift from dank and ironic to nice and wholesome happen? And, more importantly, why?

Amanda Brennan, multimedia journalist, curator of Tumblr's fandom trends, and former contributor to Know Your Meme, says wholesome memes began to take center stage because our understanding of what the internet is for has changed. If before, it was about fake identities and sarcasm, today, it's all about authenticity.
#7

Our little superhero has started school

#8

#9

I don't think the artist has entirely captured the mood.

"I think people are getting more in touch with presenting their authentic personalities online rather than presenting what they feel like they should be on social media," Brennan told Vox. "On Tumblr, authentic actions come first. You're there for whatever thing you love the most — animals, TV shows, musicians, your favorite ship. People are starting to realize that maybe it's okay to be that authentic version of yourself everywhere on the internet."
#10

#11

#12

Other digital culture experts are saying that "wholesome" is the ultimate Gen Z compliment. Some even say that the word itself means something different to Gen Z. The Merriam-Webster defines 'wholesome' as "promoting mental or moral health and well-being" and "promoting health of body." But on the internet, it doubles as a synonym for "endearing."

#13

#14

#15

"The word 'wholesome' now reflects something more positive, accepting, and feel-good," Julia Mathews, the president of King's College London Wholesome Society, told The Standard. "Perhaps this is in part due to Gen Z's awareness of the importance of wellbeing and mental health, as well as a desire for positivity in a world with increasingly negative mainstream content."
#16

#17

You'd scream too if you went out in the snow with bare toe beans.

#18

Perhaps people finally realized that being mean online doesn't make you feel any happier? Yes, we're prone to negativity bias, those who have a negative outlook on the world actually are at a disadvantage. One study of 180 nuns in Milwaukee found that joyful nuns live longer than their gloomy counterparts. So, would you rather be cringe or live longer?
#19

#20

#21

Some people also suggest that we've turned to wholesomeness as a form of resistance. Letty Cole, creative strategist at MØRNING and editor of Burn After Reading, also told The Standard: "Think and hope wholesome content is a true reflection of our desires to go outside, spend time with loved ones, and enjoy our planet."
#22

#23

#24

The New York Times suggests that wholesomeness is not just a trend; it's a generational value. Michèle Lamont, a sociology professor at Harvard, told the NYT that Gen Z became adults under COVID-19, and that's why they focus on positivity in order to overcome the hardships.
#25

#26

#27

Hopecore videos on TikTok are another form of wholesome content online. What a few years ago would've been branded as cringe and laughable is now providing much-needed comfort to people. Louisa McGillicuddy, the trends lead at TikTok, told The Independent that people don't just watch these videos – they save a high save ratio too. "It's almost like stockpiling affirmations," McGillicuddy noted.

#28

#29

#30

So, Pandas, here's some positivity for you – either for the beginning, the middle, or the end of your day. Let's all make our little corner of the internet a little bit better, shall we? And when you're done with this list, be sure to check out another collection of wholesome pictures right here!
#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

The library in Tigard, Oregon has a tiger mascot and they've decorated one of their book drops to look like he's eating your books when you return them it's so pure

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

