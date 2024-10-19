ADVERTISEMENT

Do you like feeling good, pandas? Having a giggle and saying "Aww" at the same time? How about some silly, cute pics, then? Well, since we're all about positivity here at Bored Panda, that's why we've got another collection of wholesome images here for you today.

Courtesy of the "Heck, This Is Wholesome" group on Facebook, feast your eyes on these pictures that just might have the ability to heal your soul. The group has only one rule: anything that makes you happy! And when you're done with this piece of wholesomeness, be sure to check out our previous article on the group here!